LPGA ends season with big payoff in Florida. PGA Tour plays final event at Sea Island

LPGA Tour

CME GROUP TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Naples, Florida.

Course: Tiburon GC (Gold). Yardage: 6,700. Par: 72.

Prize money: $11 million. Winner’s share: $4 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-3 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-5 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay); Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Amy Yang.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Nelly Korda won The Annika.

Notes: The LPGA season ends with a 60-player field for the Race to CME Globe title. … The winner of the tournament wins the Race to CME Globe and the $4 million prize, among the biggest payoffs in women’s sports. … Nelly Korda is going for her eighth win of the year, the most on the LPGA since Lorena Ochoa in 2007. … Korda already has gone over $4 million in earnings this year. … Amy Yang won for the first time on U.S. soil last year, and then picked up her first major this year in the KPMG Women’s PGA. … Carlota Ciganda moved up three spots to earn the 60th and final spot in the field. … Mao Saigo of Japan has a big lead in the race for LPGA rookie of the year. She is No. 9 in the Race to CME Globe, the highest-ranked player without a victory this year. … Lydia Ko, Hannah Green and Ruoning each have won three times this year. The other multiple winner this season is Lauren Coughlin.

Next tournament: Grant Thornton Invitational on Dec. 13-15.

PGA Tour

RSM CLASSIC

Site: St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Course: Sea Island GC. Seaside (Yardage: 7,005, Par: 70) and Plantation (Yardage: 7,060, Par: 72).

Prize money: $7.6 million. Winner’s share: $1,368,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Ludvig Aberg.

FedEx Cup champion: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Rafael Campos won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Notes: This is the final tournament of the season that mainly determines the top 125 in the FedEx Cup and who keep full cards for next year. … Ludvig Aberg plays for the first time since the Tour Championship at the end of August because of surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee. … Aberg is among six players from the top 50 in the world ranking. … Sea Island typically gets a stronger field from players who live in the area, such as former British Open champion Brian Harman and Chris Kirk. … Nico Echavarria is at No. 59 in the FedEx Cup. If he stays in the top 60, he will be in the first three $20 million events, including The Sentry at Kapalua. … The winners gets in the Masters. Only 14 players already are eligible for Augusta National. … Florida State sophomore Luke Clanton received an exemption. He has made the cut in six of his seven PGA Tour starts, with three finishes in the top 10.

Next tournament: Hero World Challenge on Dec. 5-8.

European Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia

BMW AUSTRALIAN PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Brisbane, Australia.

Course: Royal Queensland GC. Yardage: 7,084. Par: 71.

Prize money: A$2 million. Winner’s share: A$333,333.

Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 8-9 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Min Woo Lee.

Race to Dubai champion: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Rory McIlroy won the DP World Tour Championship.

Notes: One week after the European tour season, the new one begins. … Defending champion Min Woo Lee (No. 48) is the only player from the top 50 in the world in the field. … Cameron Smith is playing his third straight week in PGA Tour of Australasia tournaments. He closed with 74 last week to lose a two-shot lead. … Former NCAA champion Fred Biondi received an exemption. He turned down a spot in the Masters last year to turn pro. … Geoff Ogilvy is in the field. He spends much of his time in golf course architecture, most notably the renovation of Medinah No. 3 outside Chicago. … British Amateur champion Jacob Skov Olesen made it through European tour Q-school and is playing for the first time as a European tour member. … The tournament dates to 1929. … The European tour has slightly reduced its fall start to the season, with two events in Australia, two in South Africa and one in Mauritius.

Next week: ISPS Handa Australian Open.

Other tours

Japan Golf Tour: Casio World Open, Kochi Kuroshio CC, Kochi, Japan. Defending champion: Taichi Nabetani.

Asian Tour: Link Hong Kong Open, Hong Kong GC, Hong Kong. Defending champion: Ben Campbell. Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. (NBC Sports app), 1-3:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Sunshine Tour: PGA Championship, St. Francis Links, St. Francis Bay, South Africa. Defending champion: Rupert Kaminski.

Japan LPGA: JLPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup, Miyazaki CC, Miyazaki, Japan. Defending champion: Miyuu Yamashita.

