Lineker leaving BBC soccer show ‘Match of the Day’

LONDON (AP) — Former England striker Gary Lineker, the BBC’s highest-paid presenter, will step down from his role on its flagship soccer show Match of the Day.

Lineker will finish up at the end of the season. The Sun newspaper reported he will also leave the BBC entirely after the 2026 World Cup.

The 63-year-old Lineker earns 1.35 million pounds ($1.7 million) a year and has hosted Match of the Day since 1999.

He has courted controversy over his political views but has remained hugely popular.

He recently launched his own successful podcast production company, which includes shows such as “The Rest is Politics” and “The Rest is Football, ” which he co-hosts with Alan Shearer and Micah Richards.

The BBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

