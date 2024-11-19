Lightning rally to beat Penguins 3-2 in overtime

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brayden Point scored at 3:58 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the Pittsburgh…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brayden Point scored at 3:58 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Point’s overtime winner was his 10th goal of the season. Point, who missed the previous two weeks with a lower-body injury, started the comeback in his return game with a goal at 5:41 of the third. Anthony Cirelli scored his fifth goal of the season.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 17 shots for Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay earned its first multigoal, third-period comeback since a 3-2 overtime win against Los Angeles on Jan. 9.

Rickard Rakell scored a power-play goal, while Jesse Puljujarvi opened the scoring for Pittsburgh. Rakell ended a nine-game drought with his seventh of the season.

Sidney Crosby had an assist and surpassed Hall of Famer Joe Sakic for 13th-most assists in NHL history and sixth-most by a player with a single franchise. He now has 1,017 assists. Mario Lemieux ranks 12th with 1,033.

Tristan Jarry made 32 saves for Pittsburgh.

OILERS 5, SENATORS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist to lead Edmonton Oilers to a win over Ottawa.

Evan Bouchard, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers, who were coming off a 3-0 loss in Montreal on Monday.

Tim Stutzle and Josh Norris scored for Ottawa.

The Senators dropped their third straight (0-2-1) and are now 3-5-1 in November.

Bouchard opened the scoring early in the first period, taking the puck from his own end and working his way through to beat Linus Ullmark up high. Ullmark finished with 26 saves.

Stutzle tied it 1-1 late in the period with his 99th career goal, but 35 seconds later McDavid scored his first of the game after being left uncovered at the side of the net. McDavid then made it 3-1, scoring on a two-man advantage.

McDavid fed Draisaitl early in the second, who beat Ullmark off his backhand.

WILD 4, BLUES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a pair of third-period goals, and Jonas Brodin and Ryan Hartman also scored to help Minnesota beat St. Louis.

Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves for the Wild who improved to 12-3-3 on the season.

Scott Perunovich and Jake Neighbours scored, and Jordan Binnington made 24 saves for St. Louis, who saw Robert Thomas return to the lineup after missing 12 games with a fractured right ankle.

Brodin scored his second goal of the season with 6:16 remaining in the third period to put the Wild ahead 3-2, and Kaprizov added an empty net goal for his second of the game and 13th of the season with 1:23 remaining to clinch the win.

Neighbours scored his team-leading sixth goal of the season on a power play with 9:23 remaining in the third period to tie the game at 2-all.

Kaprizov deflected a shot from Jake Middleton past Binnington 6:07 into the third period to put Minnesota ahead 2-1.

DUCKS 3, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Killorn had a goal and an assist in the third period, and Anaheim beat Chicago for their season-high third straight win.

Killorn tied it at 2 on a well-placed backhanded shot at 5:10. Then he made a perfect pass to Leo Carlsson for a backdoor tap-in with 10:22 left.

Pavel Mintyukov also scored for Anaheim, which has won four of five overall. Trevor Zegras had two assists, and John Gibson made 18 saves.

Chicago lost for the fifth time in six games. Connor Bedard set up each of Jason Dickinson’s two goals, and Arvid Soderblom made 21 stops.

The Blackhawks jumped in front on Dickinson’s one-timer with 2:57 left in the first. He made it 2-1 when he got his fourth goal of the year 3:54 into the second.

Chicago won 4-2 at Anaheim on Nov. 3 in their first meeting of the season.

JETS 6, PANTHERS 3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele had his ninth career hat trick, Morgan Barron added two empty-net goals and Winnipeg beat Florida to end a two-game skid.

Kyle Connor had a goal and assist, Josh Morrissey and Nikolaj Ehlers each added a pair of assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves for the NHL-leading Jets.

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and assist for the Stanley Cup champion Panthers and A.J. Greer and Sam Reinhart also scored. Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves.

