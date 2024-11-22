Left-hander Lucas Gilbreath and Rockies agree to $785,000, 1-year contract

DENVER (AP) — Left-hander Lucas Gilbreath and the Colorado Rockies agreed to a $785,000, one-year deal ahead of Friday’s deadline…

DENVER (AP) — Left-hander Lucas Gilbreath and the Colorado Rockies agreed to a $785,000, one-year deal ahead of Friday’s deadline for teams to offer contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man roster.

The 28-year-old had Tommy John surgery on March 14, 2023, and returned to the major leagues last Aug. 16. He also pitched on Aug. 22 and 25, then went back on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation.

Gilbreath had been eligible for salary arbitration.

He is 5-2 with a 4.36 ERA in 96 relief appearances and one start over three major league seasons.

