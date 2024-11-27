Late goals by US stars are a Champions League thanksgiving for PSV Eindhoven

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — PSV Eindhoven was giving thanks to its United States internationals in the Champions League on Wednesday.…

Trailing 2-0 in the 87th minute at home to Shakhtar Donetsk, there seemed no way back for the Dutch team in red and white striped jerseys until its American stars stepped up.

Malik Tillman scored direct from a sneaky free kick taken out wide that tricked Shakhtar goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk scrambling to dive at his near post.

Tillman then rifled in a shot from outside the penalty area three minutes later to level the game, and PSV wanted more.

Victory came in the fifth minute of stoppage time, when US forward Ricardo Pepi was alert to a loose ball in the goalmouth to slot it into an unguarded net.

“When we scored the winner it was a madhouse, everyone jumping on each other, our bench erupting, as well as our fans,” PSV’s Ryan Flamingo said.

“For that to happen in a Champions League match is as good as it gets,” the Dutch defender said.

The rapid turnaround lifted PSV six places up the 36-team standings — above Real Madrid, Juventus and Dutch rival Feyenoord — into 18th place, just below Manchester City only on goal difference. The top 24 teams after three more rounds by the end of January advance to the knockout phase.

Still, Tillman was not getting excited about beating the champion of Ukraine.

“We didn’t play to our usual level. We all have to be honest about it,” he said.

PSV gave up two first-half goals and the game turned on a red card shown for a foul in the 69th minute by Shakhtar defender Pedro Henrique.

“I think the red card was justified, although their player didn’t do it on purpose, but I doubt we would have won without it,” PSV coach Peter Bosz acknowledged.

PSV is on the road for the next two rounds, at French newcomer Brest on Dec. 10 and on Jan. 21 at Red Star Belgrade. That is a meeting of the 1991 European Cup winner hosting the 1988 champion.

PSV finishes on Jan. 29 hosting Liverpool, the current leader, the only team with five straight wins.

