LaMelo Ball is fined $100,000 for making ‘an offensive and derogatory comment’ in postgame interview

The Associated Press

November 17, 2024, 2:55 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was fined $100,000, the maximum allowed by league rule, on Sunday for making what the NBA called “an offensive and derogatory comment” during a televised postgame on-court interview.

Ball made the comment Saturday on FanDuel Sports Network shortly after the Hornets defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 115-114. Sideline reporter Shannon Spake asked Ball about the team’s defensive strategy against Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on the game’s final play, and Ball used an anti-gay slur while delivering his answer.

Ball had 26 points in the victory, including a pair of free throws with 7.3 seconds left that gave Charlotte the lead for good.

