Lakers’ Anthony Davis leaves game after getting hit in the face while blocking Poeltl’s dunk attempt

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis went to the Los Angeles Lakers’ locker room midway through the third quarter Sunday…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis went to the Los Angeles Lakers’ locker room midway through the third quarter Sunday night after getting hit in the face while blocking a dunk attempt by Toronto’s Jakob Poeltl.

Davis made a one-handed block of Poeltl’s dunk attempt in the lane, but Poeltl’s off hand hit Davis in the face and eyes.

While the Lakers’ home crowd roared, Davis went down in obvious pain, rocking back and forth on the ground with his hands on his face. He stayed down for about a minute before getting up and walking to the Lakers’ dressing room.

Davis is off to an outstanding start to the season, sparking early MVP talk for the nine-time All-Star. He had 22 points, four rebounds and two blocks before getting hurt against the Raptors.

Davis began the night leading the NBA in scoring at 32.4 points per game, along with 11.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He has six 30-point games already this season.

Davis missed last Wednesday’s game in Memphis with a bruised left heel. The big man has a long history of injury problems, but he played in a career-high 76 games last season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.