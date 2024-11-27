Kylian Mbappe misses penalty and Real Madrid loses ground in Champions League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Kylian Mbappe hoped his move to Real Madrid would finally see him end his wait to…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Kylian Mbappe hoped his move to Real Madrid would finally see him end his wait to win the Champions League.

Instead, the France international and defending champion Madrid are in danger of being eliminated from European club soccer’s elite tournament at the first stage after Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool leaves them in a fight just to make the playoffs for the next round.

And if Madrid does make an early exit, Mbappe may look back on a miserable night at Anfield where he was humbled by a young defender and then missed a penalty that would have leveled the score.

World Cup winner Mbappe looked a shadow of himself against a Liverpool team that leads the way in the Premier League and the Champions League this season.

He was brought crashing down by a crunching tackle from 21-year-old right back Conor Bradley when threatening to burst through on goal in the first half — sparking a huge cheer from the home crowd.

It got worse for Mbappe after the break when he had the chance to make it 1-1 from the penalty spot after Alexis Mac Allister had given six-time European champion Liverpool the lead. But with Caoimhin Kelleher to beat, he saw his effort pushed away by Liverpool’s back-up goalkeeper.

Mohamed Salah also missed a spot kick of his own, but substitute Cody Gakpo doubled the home team’s advantage.

Record 15-time European Cup winner Madrid is 24th in the new-look 36-team league phase of the Champions League.

The top eight teams advance to the round of 16, while teams ranked ninth to 24th go into a playoff.

Victory saw new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot manage something his predecessor Jurgen Klopp never could by beating Real in the Champions League.

His team extended its perfect record in the competition and is top of the standings after five games.

Each team plays eight games in the opening phase.

Madrid plays Atalanta next month and Liverpool faces Girona.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.