Kurashev’s OT goal lifts Blackhawks over Wild 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Philipp Kurashev’s goal at 1:48 of overtime lifted the Blackhawks to a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night, snapping Chicago’s two-game slide.

Kurashev ripped a shot from left wing that sailed past Filip Gustavsson’s glove.

Petr Mrazek finished with 32 saves to help the Blackhawks end a 12-game losing streak against the Wild. Chicago hadn’t beaten Minnesota since Dec. 15, 2019.

Matt Boldy scored with 4:31 left in the third period to tie it at 1 on Minnesota’s 32nd shot of the game.

Jason Dickinson scored in the first. Mrazek made several close-in, rapid-fire stops in the third as the Wild outshot Chicago 19-4 in the period and 33-22 for the game, Gustavsson blocked 20 shots.

At 10-2-3 and 23 points, the Wild are off to their best start after 15 games.

Takeaways

Wild: Minnesota, finishing a three-game trip after 5-2 wins at San Jose and Anaheim, was limited offensively through the first two period until coming on in the third. They entered averaging more than four goals per game in 21 previous road games.

Blackhawks: Coach Luke Richardson said it was key for his team to restrict Minnesota’s chances. Chicago responded until late, including killing three Wild power plays.

Key moment

Mrazek lost his goal stick in the final minute of the second period after being bumped in the crease. Forward Taylor Hall gave the goalie his stick, which he used to stop Jake Middleton’s shot with 25 seconds left.

Key stat

Dickinson ended a 10-game goal drought with his second of the season. He scored a career-high 22 last season, tying for the Chicago team lead.

Up next

The Wild host Montreal on Thursday and the Blackhawks visit Seattle.

