Kurashev’s OT goal lifts Blackhawks over Wild 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Philipp Kurashev’s goal at 1:48 of overtime lifted the Blackhawks to a 2-1 win over the Minnesota…

CHICAGO (AP) — Philipp Kurashev’s goal at 1:48 of overtime lifted the Blackhawks to a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night, snapping Chicago’s two-game slide.

Kurashev ripped a shot from left wing that sailed past Filip Gustavsson’s glove.

Petr Mrazek finished with 32 saves to help the Blackhawks a 12-game losing streak against Wild. Chicago hadn’t beaten Minnesota since Dec. 15, 2019.

Matt Boldy scored with 4:31 left in the third period to tie it at 1 on Minnesota’s 32nd shot of the game. He whipped the puck into the upper right corner for his ninth goal.

Jason Dickinson scored in the first and Chicago nearly preserved a 1-0 lead.

SHARKS 1, DEVILS 0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Sturm scored late in the first period and Mackenzie Blackwood made 44 saves as San Jose beat New Jersey.

Sturm scored his third goal of the season when his backhand caromed off New Jersey’s Timo Meier and past Devils netminder Jake Allen with less than four minutes to play in the opening period. Carl Grundstrom and Henry Thrun assisted.

Blackwood, who played five seasons for the Devils before he was traded to the Sharks in June 2023, recorded the 11th shutout of his career in his first game as a visiting netminder at Prudential Center.

The loss ended the Devils’s three-game winning streak. New Jersey was coming off Saturday’s 4-3 comeback overtime road win against the Islanders.

Allen made 26 saves.

DUCKS 4, BLUE JACKETS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — John Gibson made 38 saves, Brett Leason and Jackson LaCombe each scored their first goals of the season and Anaheim ended a four-game losing streak with a victory over Columbus.

Gibson made his season debut after having an emergency appendectomy in September.

The Ducks got off to a fast start when Leason scored 3:13 into the game off a feed from Cutter Gauthier.

Columbus tied it late in the first period when Yegor Chinakhov scored his fourth goal of the season. Anaheim grabbed a 2-1 lead at 4:22 of the second period when LaCombe converted off a loose puck.

Leo Carlsson scored for the Ducks with 9:40 left in the game, but the Blue Jackets moved back within a goal on a shot from the slot by Kirill Marchenko with 3:03 left.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.