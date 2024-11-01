Kristijan Kahlina makes 2 saves in a 3-1 shootout, and Charlotte gets its first-ever playoff win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kristijan Kahlina made two saves in a 3-1 shootout after the teams played to a scoreless draw in regulation, and Charlotte beat Orlando for its first-ever MLS Cup playoff win on Friday night.
Charlotte stayed alive in the best-of-three series with Orlando, which will host Match 3 on Nov. 9 for a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Kahlina dove to his left to deny Nicolás Lodeiro on Orlando’s first attempt, and Patrick Agyemang scored for Charlotte for a 1-0 edge. Robin Jansson sailed it over the crossbar on Orlando’s second PK, and Karol Swiderski rolled it into the bottom corner for a two-goal advantage.
Kahlina ended it with a save of Duncan McGuire’s shot in front of an announced crowd of 40,238.
Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese helped keep it scoreless in the first half, highlighted by a reaction save of Liel Abada’s close-range header on a counterattack in the 23rd minute.
Orlando appeared to take the lead in second-half stoppage time on Facundo Torres’ goal but Lodeiro was called offside in the build-up.
Kahlina only needed to make one save in regulation.
___
AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.