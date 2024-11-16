Karlsson scores 2 late goals and Golden Knights rally for 4-2 win over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — William Karlsson tipped-in the go-ahead goal with 1:13 left, and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — William Karlsson tipped-in the go-ahead goal with 1:13 left, and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied past the Utah Hockey Club 4-2 on Friday night.

Karlsson scored twice in the final 73 seconds, adding an empty-netter with 28.2 seconds left. Tomas Hertl had a pair of power-play goals to help Vegas erase a two-goal deficit. Adin Hill made 32 saves for the Golden Knights.

Logan Cooley and Mikhail Sergachev scored for Utah. Karel Vejmelka made 25 saves.

Cooley blasted in a 30-foot slap shot in the first period and Sergachev scored on a second-period power play to put Utah ahead 2-0.

Hertl got Vegas on the board when he tapped in the puck later in the second and then tied it in the third on another close-range blast.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Creating shots didn’t come easy for Vegas, but success on the power play helped turn the game around.

Utah: Better-than-usual defensive form kept Utah competitive, but diminishing returns on offense in the third period made it tough to prevent a rally.

Key moment

Hertl snapped the puck past Vejmelka’s shoulder with 11:37 left in the third to tie the game.

Key stat

Utah had 16 shots on goal in the first period, its most in a period this season.

Up next

Vegas hosts Washington on Sunday, while Utah hosts the Capitals on Monday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.