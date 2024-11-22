Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga named NWSL MVP

Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga was named the National Women’s Soccer League’s Most Valuable Player on Friday. Chawinga, who…

Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga was named the National Women’s Soccer League’s Most Valuable Player on Friday.

Chawinga, who is from Malawi and joined the Current this season, led the league with an NWSL single-season record of 20 goals to also win the Golden Boot award.

She set records with an eight-game scoring streak and became the first player to score against all the league’s other teams in a single season since the NWSL expanded to 10 teams.

Chawinga also had six assists in league play, setting the single-season record for goal contributions.

“Temwa has come so far this season in a short amount of time and is so important to our team, she is the clear MVP of both our team and the league,” Kansas City Current coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a statement. “She does so much for us both offensively and defensively and, most importantly, she is a great teammate.”

The NWSL’s annual awards announcements were made ahead of Saturday’s league championship game between the Orlando Pride and the Washington Spirit at Kansas City’s home, CPKC Stadium.

The finalists for league MVP included Chawinga, Orlando forwards Barbra Banda and Marta, Washington forward Trinity Rodman and Portland forward Sophia Smith. Players, team staffs, media and fans voted for the winners.

Other winners of the league’s awards included Pride center back Emily Sams, who won Defender of the Year. Orlando allowed just 20 goals this season, tied for fewest in the league.

The Spirit’s Croix Bethune earned both Midfielder of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors. Gotham’s Ann-Katrin Berger was named Goalkeeper of the Year.

Seb Hines of the Pride was named Coach of the Year and Bay FC defender Jen Beattie won the 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award.

