Josi and Stamkos lead Predators to 5-2 win over Avalanche

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi and Steven Stamkos and Gustav Nyquist each had a goal and added an assist,…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi and Steven Stamkos and Gustav Nyquist each had a goal and added an assist, and the Nashville Predators beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Saturday night.

Colton Sissons and Filip Forsberg also a scored, and Juuse Saros made 28 saves as Nashville snapped a two-game skid.

Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had a goal and an assist, and Justus Annunen made 20 saves for Colorado, which has lost three straight.

Makar started the scoring as he connected on a 4-on-3 power play at 2:54 of the second. Nashville has trailed in three of their four wins this season.

Josi’s goal was his first of the season. His 23 goals in 2023-24 led all NHL defensemen.

Takeaways

Avalanche: Colorado came in with the NHL’s 25th ranked penalty-kill with a 73.3% success rate. Nashville connected on both of their opportunities with the man-advantage, dropping Colorado’s PK below 70%.

Predators: Sissons’ goal was his first point of the season in 11 games played. The Predators desperately need to find some reliable secondary goal scorers as they aim to climb out of the Central Division and Western Conference basement.

Key moment

Sissons’ goal with 1:20 remaining in the middle period sent the Predators into the second intermission with a lead for just the second time this season.

Key stat

MacKinnon assisted on Makar’s goal in the second period. Both players have at least one point in each of Colorado’s 12 games this season. The duo has the second-longest streak for a forward-defenseman pair to start a season in NHL history, only trailing Phil Esposito and Bobby Orr of the 1973-74 Boston Bruins, who had points in 15-straight to start that season.

Up Next

Avalanche host Seattle on Tuesday, while Predators host Los Angeles on Monday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.