Jonathan Quick earns the shutout in Rangers’ 2-0 win against Kraken

SEATTLE (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere and Zac Jones scored as the New York Rangers beat the Seattle Kraken 2-0 on Sunday night.

Jonathan Quick stopped 24 shots for his second straight shutout and 62nd of his career. Quick has won all five of his starts as the backup to Igor Shesterkin.

Philipp Grubauer had 21 saves for the Kraken, who snapped a four-game winning streak.

Lafreniere got the opening goal with 2:30 left in the second period. Artemi Panarin’s pass from the left boards found Lafreniere at the left side of the net behind Grubauer for an easy goal. The assist extended Panarin’s point-scoring streak to seven games.

Jones added a second goal about three minutes into the third period.

Takeaways

Rangers: New York has scored first in 10 of 16 games this season, and are a perfect 10-0-0 in those games.

Kraken: Seattle has now been shut out four times in 19 games.

Key moment

Jones started the rush that led to his goal in the defensive zone, then took a pass from Kaapo Kakko in the left circle to finish the sequence. Jones’ shot snuck through Grubauer’s right shoulder, a miscue in what was otherwise a strong game for the Seattle goalie.

Key stat

The Rangers are now 6-0-1 all-time against Seattle.

Up next

The Rangers travel to Vancouver on Tuesday for the second of a four-game road trip. The Kraken conclude a six-game home stand on Wednesday against Nashville.

