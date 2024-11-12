Jets win seventh straight game by beating Rangers 6-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor each scored twice, Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves, and the Winnipeg…

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor each scored twice, Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves, and the Winnipeg Jets won their seventh straight, 6-3 over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Gabriel Vilardi and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Jets, who have now won 15 of their first 16 games.

Will Cuylle, Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko scored for the Rangers, who dropped their second straight home game following last Thursday’s 6-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Hellebuyck improved to 12-1-0 this season.

Scheifele scored 57 seconds into the contest before Cuylle tied it at 13:07 of the first.

Vilardi put the visitors ahead on the power play at 8:58 before Lafreniere tied the game again at 12:51 of the second.

Connor put the Jets ahead for good at 16:03 of the second. Scheifele scored again 1:08 into the third — his ninth of the season — before Kakko narrowed the deficit to 4-3 just 32 seconds later. Namestnikov scored his fifth at 13:08 and Connor completed the scoring into an empty net with 20 seconds to play.

SENATORS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Linus Ullmark made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season as Ottawa blanked Toronto.

Josh Norris, Tim Stutzle and Michael Amadio scored for Ottawa. Artem Zub added two assists.

Anthony Stolarz stopped 38 shots for Toronto, which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end.

The teams met for the first time since Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly cross-checked Ridly Greig up high after the Senators forward took a slapshot into an empty net on a breakaway in a 5-3 victory Feb. 10. Rielly was suspended five games for the incident.

DEVILS 4, PANTHERS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Timo Meier scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves and New Jersey snapped Florida’s seven-game winning streak.

Jack Hughes scored in the first period for the Devils, Paul Cotter put New Jersey up 3-1 with 15:07 left and Dougie Hamilton and Jesper Bratt each had a pair of assists. Ondrej Palat had an empty-netter to cap the win.

It was career game No. 498 for Markstrom. Only 80 goalies have reached the 500-game mark in NHL history.

Sam Reinhart got his 12th goal for Florida, and Spencer Knight made 20 saves for the Panthers. Florida played without forward Sam Bennett, a late scratch with an undisclosed upper-body issue.

BRUINS 3, BLUES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — David Pastrnak scored with 1:47 to play as Boston scored three third-period goals to come back for a win over St. Louis.

Pastrnak’s shot from the left circle trickled through Jordan Binnington’s pads and slid just over the goal line.

Morgan Geekie and Charlie McAvoy also scored for the Bruins who trailed 2-0 after two periods. Geekie returned to the lineup after sitting the last three games as a healthy scratch.

Boston had been outscored 16-5 in the third period and was 0-7-0 this season when trailing after two entering the game.

Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves as Boston won for the fourth time in its last six games.

