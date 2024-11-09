Jazz fend off Spurs 111-110 despite 24 points, 16 rebounds and 7 blocks from Wembanyama

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 23 points, Lauri Markkanen added 20 and the Utah Jazz held off the…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 23 points, Lauri Markkanen added 20 and the Utah Jazz held off the San Antonio Spurs 111-110 on Saturday, overcoming 24 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks from Victor Wembanyama.

Markkanen stayed in the game after landing directly on his left hip with 2:44 remaining. He was down on the court for a few minutes before being helped to his feet. The 7-footer was hobbling noticeably in the final minutes.

Jordan Clarkson had 16 points and John Collins scored 15 for Utah (2-7).

San Antonio rookie Stephon Castle had a career-high 23 points in his third NBA start. Wembanyama shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers and Castle, also 20 years old, was 3 for 7.

Spurs guard Devin Vassell had 18 points in his season debut after missing seven months with a fractured right foot.

