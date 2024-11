MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Jasmine Paolini clinches Italy’s first Billie Jean King Cup title since 2013 with a victory over…

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Jasmine Paolini clinches Italy’s first Billie Jean King Cup title since 2013 with a victory over Slovakia in the final.

