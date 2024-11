___ NOTE: Two players won the award in 1979. One player was selected as Major League Rookie of the Year…

___

NOTE: Two players won the award in 1979. One player was selected as Major League Rookie of the Year in 1947 and 1948. The policy of naming a player from each league was inaugurated in 1949.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.