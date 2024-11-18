Italy is back in BJK Cup final after beating Swiatek’s Poland 2-1 in semifinals

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Italy returned to the Billie Jean King Cup final after beating Poland 2-1 on Monday. Sara…

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Italy returned to the Billie Jean King Cup final after beating Poland 2-1 on Monday.

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini defeated Iga Swiatek and Katarzyna Kawa 7-5, 7-5 in the deciding doubles in Malaga.

Lucia Bronzetti put Italy ahead by defeating Magda Linette 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Swiatek evened the semifinal by rallying past Paolini 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Italy was runner-up to Canada last year.

The other semifinal between Britain and Slovakia is on Tuesday.

