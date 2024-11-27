Italian Grand Prix to remain on Formula 1 calendar at Monza until at least 2031

PARIS (AP) — The Italian Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2031 after a…

PARIS (AP) — The Italian Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2031 after a six-year extension was announced Wednesday.

Monza has hosted a grand prix since the inaugural world championship in 1950.

“Monza is at the very heart of Formula 1 history and the atmosphere each year is unique as the tifosi gather in huge numbers to cheer on Ferrari and the drivers,” F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

“The recent upgrades to the circuit’s infrastructure and the planned investment show a strong commitment to the long-term future of Formula 1 in Italy,” he added.

Charles Leclerc secured Ferrari a rare win at Monza on Sept. 1. Next year’s edition is scheduled Sept. 5-7.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.