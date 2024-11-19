Islanders’ Mike Reilly having heart procedure after concussion testing found preexisting condition

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — New York Islanders defenseman Mike Reilly will undergo a procedure to address a preexisting heart condition…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — New York Islanders defenseman Mike Reilly will undergo a procedure to address a preexisting heart condition that was found during routine tests after being concussed earlier this month.

General manager Lou Lamoriello said it was picked up through echocardiograms as part of Reilly’s post-concussion evaluation.

“It’s probably a blessing in disguise of what transpired,” Lamoriello said Monday. “They detected this — something that you’re sometimes born with but never knew.”

Reilly, 31, was concussed during a game at Buffalo on Nov. 1. He has been cleared from the concussion but will be out indefinitely while recovering from the heart procedure.

There is no timeline, but Lamoriello expects Reilly to be able to continue his playing career and have full quality of life.

“It takes quite a bit of time,” Lamoriello said. “It could be several months before he’s back.”

Reilly has been with the Islanders for roughly a year since they claimed him off waivers from Florida. The Chicago native in his 10th NHL season also previously played for Minnesota, Montreal, Ottawa and Boston.

