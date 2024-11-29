Injured Konate set to miss Liverpool’s match against Man City in Premier League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate looks set to miss the Premier League game against Manchester City on…

The France center-back hurt his leg in a challenge by Real Madrid striker Endrick in the last seconds of Liverpool’s 2-0 win in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot didn’t rule Konate out of the City match in his news conference Friday but a post by Konate on Instagram a few hours later suggested he would not play.

“So frustrating to pick up this injury right at the end of a great game on Wednesday night,” he wrote. “Now we start the recovery process but one thing I promise is I will come back and be the best I can be once again.”

“Thank you for the amazing support at Anfield. Inshallah we will keep going and I will support the team every step of the way.”

Liverpool has Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah as potential replacements for Konate to play alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool leads the league by eight points from second-place City.

