Infielder Kyle Farmer guaranteed $3.25 million in 1-year deal with Colorado Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Infielder Kyle Farmer is guaranteed $3.25 million in his one-year contract with the Colorado Rockies and can earn $1.25 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances next season.

Farmer gets a $2.5 million salary next season as part of the deal announced Saturday. It includes a $4 million mutual option for 2026 with a $750,000 buyout.

He would get $125,000 each for 200 and 350 plate appearances, $150,000 apiece for 400 and 450, $200,000 for 500 and $500,000 for 550. Farmer can earn the bonuses in 2025 only.

Colorado announced the agreement one day after failing to offer a 2025 contract to Brendan Rodgers, making former first-round pick a free agent.

Farmer hit .214 with five homers and 25 RBIs over 107 games last season with Minnesota. The 34-year-old has a .250 average with 55 homers and 254 RBIs in eight seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2017-18), Cincinnati (2019-22) and the Twins.

The 34-year-old was an eighth-round pick by the Dodgers in 2013 out of the University of Georgia. He made his debut on July 30, 2017, going 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs against San Francisco.

