In-N-Out NHRA Finals Results

Sunday At Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif. Sunday’s Final finish order

TOP FUEL

1. Antron Brown; 2. Doug Kalitta; 3. Tony Stewart; 4. Brittany Force; 5. Clay Millican; 6. Gary Pritchett; 7. Jasmine Salinas; 8. Shawn Langdon; 9. Shawn Reed; 10. Justin Ashley; 11. Tony Schumacher; 12. Josh Hart; 13. Krista Baldwin; 14. Billy Torrence; 15. Steve Torrence; 16. Ida Zetterstrom.

FUNNY CAR

1. Jack Beckman; 2. Austin Prock; 3. Matt Hagan; 4. Ron Capps; 5. J.R. Todd; 6. Daniel Wilkerson; 7. Blake Alexander; 8. Chad Green; 9. Jason Rupert; 10. Terry Haddock; 11. Cruz Pedregon; 12. Bob Tasca III; 13. Alexis DeJoria; 14. Paul Lee; 15. Steven Densham; 16. Jeff Diehl.

PRO STOCK

1. Greg Anderson; 2. Dallas Glenn; 3. Aaron Stanfield; 4. Erica Enders; 5. Camrie Caruso; 6. Cristian Cuadra; 7. Cory Reed; 8. Matt Hartford; 9. Jeg Coughlin; 10. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 11. Jerry Tucker; 12. Derrick Reese; 13. Chris McGaha; 14. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 15. Kenny Delco; 16. Eric Latino.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

1. Matt Smith; 2. Gaige Herrera; 3. Angie Smith; 4. Steve Johnson; 5. Chase Van Sant; 6. Marc Ingwersen; 7. Richard Gadson; 8. Geno Scali; 9. John Hall; 10. Jianna Evaristo; 11. Chris Bostick; 12. Ryan Oehler; 13. Clayton Howey; 14. Lance Bonham; 15. Hector Arana Jr; 16. Aaron Pine.

Final results:

Top Fuel — Antron Brown, 3.681 seconds, 330.55 mph def. Doug Kalitta, 3.710 seconds, 331.94 mph.

Funny Car — Jack Beckman, Chevy Camaro, 3.812, 327.35 def. Austin Prock, Camaro, 5.028, 165.42.

Pro Stock — Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.501, 211.30 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.516, 210.50.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Matt Smith, Buell, 6.705, 202.12 def. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.722, 201.91.

Top Alcohol Dragster — Julie Nataas, 5.180, 275.62 def. Shawn Cowie, 13.582, 54.61.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Shane Westerfield, Chevy Camaro, 5.423, 267.69 def. Ray Martin, Camaro, 5.973, 155.44.

Competition Eliminator — Travis Gusso, Chevy Cobalt, 10.377, 93.93 def. Jason Grima, Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light.

Super Stock — Justin Jerome, Plymouth Duster, 10.616, 120.67 def. Shelby Williams, Chevy Camaro, 9.718, 134.66.

Stock Eliminator — John McLaughlin, Plymouth Road Runner, 10.565, 126.35 def. Michael Wann, Plymouth Barracuda, 10.794, 121.25.

Super Comp — Bob Van Popering, Dragster, 8.879, 182.08 def. Nick Alejamdre, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.

Super Gas — Val Torres, Chevy Corvette, 9.919, 154.88 def. Kris Whitfield, ’27-T Ford, 9.887, 155.27.

Top Sportsman — Joe Mellof, Pontiac GXP, 9.158, 94.33 def. Robert Strohm, Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light.

Top Dragster — Ed Olpin, Dragster, 7.058, 187.55 def. Kevin Wright, Dragster, 6.274, 202.82.

Junior Dragster Shootout — Makenzie Higgins, Motivational, 11.249, 56.24 def. Jenna Chesleigh, Halfscale, 11.156, 57.38.

Round-by-round results

TOP FUEL

First Round

Clay Millican, 3.654, 336.49 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.714, 332.02; Jasmine Salinas, 3.691, 330.07 def. Shawn Reed, 3.679, 330.96; Antron Brown, 3.966, 331.53 def. Justin Ashley, 3.704, 330.31; Doug Kalitta, 3.688, 336.23 def. Ida Zetterstrom, 8.458, 73.26; Brittany Force, 3.697, 335.65 def. Krista Baldwin, 3.822, 273.44; Gary Pritchett, 3.715, 333.91 def. Steve Torrence, 5.414, 175.09; Shawn Langdon, 3.690, 332.92 def. Josh Hart, 3.733, 327.90; Tony Stewart, 3.742, 320.74 def. Billy Torrence, 3.949, 260.16.

Quarterfinals

QUARTERFINALS — Stewart, 3.712, 334.15 def. Pritchett, 3.761, 330.39; Brown, 5.031, 184.57 def. Langdon, 21.385, 67.35; Kalitta, 3.640, 333.82 def. Salinas, 8.758, 83.26; Force, 3.698, 331.94 def. Millican, 3.689, 331.85.

Semifinals

Brown, 3.693, 330.88 def. Force, 8.740, 71.38; Kalitta, 3.678, 334.90 def. Stewart, 3.738, 319.37.

Final

Brown, 3.681, 330.55 def. Kalitta, 3.710, 331.94.

FUNNY CAR

First Round

Daniel Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.910, 333.08 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 5.774, 125.85; Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.874, 329.18 def. Steven Densham, Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.828, 341.68 def. Jason Rupert, Mustang, 3.913, 313.00; Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.842, 332.18 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 10.993, 82.06; Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.847, 336.23 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 3.981, 306.26; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.876, 329.18 def. Alexis DeJoria, GR Supra, 6.305, 106.16; Chad Green, Mustang, 3.998, 315.86 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 6.784, 101.85; J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.858, 330.07 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.794, 164.01.

Quarterfinals

QUARTERFINALS — Beckman, 3.831, 332.10 def. Alexander, 9.955, 60.34; Prock, 3.850, 332.26 def. Todd, 3.900, 332.84; Capps, No Time Recorded def. Green, Foul – Centerline; Hagan, 3.856, 333.66 def. Wilkerson, 3.926, 306.88.

Semifinals

Prock, 3.812, 331.04 def. Hagan, 3.866, 324.44; Beckman, 3.845, 330.39 def. Capps, 6.885, 103.87.

Final

Beckman, 3.812, 327.35 def. Prock, 5.028, 165.42.

PRO STOCK

First Round

Cory Reed, Chevy Camaro, 6.558, 209.95 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.560, 210.24; Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.555, 210.60 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.532, 210.08; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.523, 210.08 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.628, 209.23; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.526, 210.64 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.542, 209.33; Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.522, 210.05 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.579, 210.14; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.544, 210.08 def. Derrick Reese, Mustang, 6.565, 209.52; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.492, 211.66 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.600, 207.98; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.500, 210.18 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.591, 210.50.

Quarterfinals

Enders, 6.543, 211.20 def. Caruso, Foul – Red Light; Glenn, 6.533, 210.31 def. C. Cuadra, 6.548, 210.31; Stanfield, 6.513, 210.24 def. Hartford, 8.243, 132.41; Anderson, 6.492, 211.63 def. Reed, 6.564, 209.56.

Semifinals

Glenn, 6.518, 209.82 def. Enders, 12.169, 75.57; Anderson, 6.488, 211.43 def. Stanfield, 6.510, 211.03.

Final

Anderson, 6.501, 211.30 def. Glenn, 6.516, 210.50.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

First Round

Marc Ingwersen, 6.821, 197.77 def. John Hall, 6.808, 199.67; Geno Scali, Suzuki, 6.810, 197.74 def. Hector Arana Jr, 7.194, 153.26; Angie Smith, Buell, 6.787, 200.47 def. Lance Bonham, Buell, 7.158, 186.56; Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.769, 199.43 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.846, 195.96; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.803, 195.31 def. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.838, 199.94; Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.839, 198.26 def. Ryan Oehler, Foul – Red Light; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.746, 201.46 def. Aaron Pine, Suzuki, 7.247, 189.23; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.779, 200.00 def. Clayton Howey, Suzuki, 7.014, 184.04.

Quarterfinals

Johnson, 6.831, 195.11 def. Gadson, 6.873, 197.02; A. Smith, 6.768, 200.80 def. Scali, 6.932, 195.17; Herrera, 6.779, 200.08 def. Van Sant, 6.815, 197.77; M. Smith, 6.738, 201.46 def. Ingwersen, 6.850, 196.13.

Semifinals

Herrera, 6.765, 199.85 def. A. Smith, 6.762, 201.31; M. Smith, 6.747, 201.85 def. Johnson, 6.780, 196.42.

Final

M. Smith, 6.705, 202.12 def. Herrera, 6.722, 201.91.

Point Standings

TOP FUEL

1. Antron Brown, 2,600; 2. Doug Kalitta, 2,538; 3. Justin Ashley, 2,526; 4. Shawn Langdon, 2,513; 5. Brittany Force, 2,478; 6. Clay Millican, 2,461; 7. Steve Torrence, 2,447; 8. Tony Schumacher, 2,399; 9. Tony Stewart, 2,325; 10. Shawn Reed, 2,270.

FUNNY CAR

1. Austin Prock, 2,817; 2. John Force, 2,651; 3. Ron Capps, 2,529; 4. Matt Hagan, 2,519; 5. Bob Tasca III, 2,435; 6. Blake Alexander, 2,394; 7. Daniel Wilkerson, 2,369; 8. J.R. Todd, 2,336; 9. Chad Green, 2,300; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 2,262.

PRO STOCK

1. Greg Anderson, 2,714; 2. Dallas Glenn, 2,703; 3. Aaron Stanfield, 2,702; 4. Erica Enders, 2,570; 5. Jeg Coughlin, 2,425; 6. Matt Hartford, 2,355; 7. Cristian Cuadra, 2,339; 8. Jerry Tucker, 2,263; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,254; 10. Eric Latino, 2,238.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

1. Gaige Herrera, 2,804; 2. Matt Smith, 2,715; 3. Richard Gadson, 2,511; 4. Angie Smith, 2,481; 5. Hector Arana Jr, 2,473; 6. Chase Van Sant, 2,457; 7. John Hall, 2,341; 8. Jianna Evaristo, 2,331; 9. Steve Johnson, 2,328; 10. Chris Bostick, 2,209.

