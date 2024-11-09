Iafallo and Namestnikov help the Jets beat the Stars 4-1 for their 6th straight win

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Alex Iafallo and Vladislav Namestnikov each had a goal and an assist, helping the Winnipeg Jets…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Alex Iafallo and Vladislav Namestnikov each had a goal and an assist, helping the Winnipeg Jets beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday for their sixth consecutive win.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Rasmus Kupari also scored for the NHL-leading Jets (14-1-0), who closed out a perfect four-game homestand. Cole Perfetti had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.

Winnipeg went 2 for 5 with the man advantage, compared to 0 for 4 for Dallas.

Roope Hintz scored for the Stars with 1:22 remaining. It was his fifth on the season.

Winnipeg jumped in front when Iafallo scored a power-play goal 7:28 into the first period. It was Iafallo’s second of the season.

Ehlers added another power-play goal 7:14 into the second. Ehlers’ ninth goal lifted the Jets to a 4-0 lead.

Up next

The Stars visit Pittsburgh on Monday night. The Jets open a three-game trip at the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

