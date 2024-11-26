Hurricanes rally to defeat Stars 6-4

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas scored on the power play with 2:07 remaining as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied past…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas scored on the power play with 2:07 remaining as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied past the Dallas Stars 6-4 on Monday night behind a five-goal third period.

Shayne Gostisbehere, Brent Burns and Sebastian Aho also scored in the third for Carolina before Andrei Svechnikov added an empty-netter with 15 seconds left.

Spencer Martin, in just his fourth start of the season, made 15 saves as Carolina notched its eighth straight win at home.

Tyler Seguin, Thomas Harley, Mason Marchment and Miro Heiskanen had goals for Dallas.

The Hurricanes led 4-3 after Gostisbehere converted the team’s first power-play chance at 8:09 of the third. Heiskanen tied it with 5:14 left, setting the stage for a wild finish.

Seguin scored just 18 seconds into the game, converting off a giveaway in the Carolina zone.

CAPITALS 4, PANTHERS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Lars Eller had two goals, Jakob Chychrun had a goal and two assists, and Washington beat reeling Florida.

Logan Thompson improved to 9-1-1 on the season and Dylan Strome got his 23rd assist for the Capitals, who improved to 6-1-0 in games immediately following a loss this season.

Thompson made 21 saves and has given up two goals or less in seven of his 11 appearances.

The Panthers lost for the sixth time in seven games and have just one win in their last five home games as well. Niko Mikkola got the goal for Florida and Spencer Knight made 27 saves.

Eller and Ivan Miroshnichenko had empty-netters to seal the win for the Capitals.

BLUES 5, RANGERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored the go-ahead goal early in the third, Zack Bolduc scored twice and St. Louis downed New York in Jim Montgomery’s coaching debut for the Blues.

Montgomery was fired by the Bruins on Tuesday and replaced Drew Bannister, who the Blues let go on Saturday.

Schenn snapped a 2-2 tie with his fourth goal of the season at the 1:12 mark, beating Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin from the left circle.

Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich also scored for the Blues, and Dylan Holloway had two assists. Joel Hofer made 27 saves in St. Louis’ win.

Will Cuylle scored twice for the Rangers, who lost their third straight game.

LIGHTNING 8, AVALANCHE 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Hagel tied an NHL record with four assists in the opening period and finished with five as Tampa Bay cruised past the Colorado.

Jake Guentzel scored twice while Mikey Eyssimont, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Nick Perbix, Anthony Cirelli and Luke Glendening also scored for Tampa Bay. Hagel tied a franchise record with five assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 23 shots.

Ivan Ivan scored both goals for Colorado, which had a three-game winning streak come to an end. Justus Annunen, who was pulled in the first period but returned for the third, allowed five goals on 16 shots. Alexandar Georgiev allowed three goals on 17 shots.

DEVILS 5, PREDATORS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier recorded his first career hat trick to give New Jersey a win over Nashville.

Hischier ended a 10-game scoring drought with his 11th, 12th and 13th of the season. All three goals occurred in the second period.

Erik Haula added a goal for New Jersey (15-7-2) and Justin Dowling scored an empty-netter. Johnathan Kovacevic had two assists.

Filip Forsberg and Zachary L’ Heureux scored for Nashville (7-12-3).

Jacob Markstrom stopped 19 shots for New Jersey. Juuse Saros recorded 26 saves for Nashville. He was pulled after two periods in favor of former Devil Scott Wedgewood, who had 15 saves.

RED WINGS 4, ISLANDERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and Detroit rallied to beat New York.

Dylan Larkin and Moritz Seider also scored for Detroit, while Alex Lyon finished with 28 saves. Simon Edvinsson added an empty-netter in the final minute.

Anders Lee and Kyle Palmieri scored for New York, which led 2-1 after two periods. Semyon Varlamov made 17 saves as the Islanders lost for the fourth time in their last five games (1-3-1).

Larkin corralled a puck outside the crease and fired a wrist shot past Varlamov while spinning around to even the score at 2-2 midway through the third period.

Raymond put the Red Wings ahead when he deflected Edvinsson’s shot past Varlamov 2:33 after Larkin’s goal.

Palmieri scored his team-leading 10th of the season which gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead at 7:42 of the second period.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, FLYERS 4, SO

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jack Eichel got the lone goal in the shootout and Vegas overcame a three-goal deficit to defeat Philadelphia.

Ilya Samsonov followed up a 32-save performance by stopping all three shootout attempts.

Eichel scored in the second period, and Ivan Barbashev, Pavel Dorofeyev and Tanner Pearson also scored for Vegas, which won its third straight.

Emil Andrae scored his first career goal for Philadelphia, and Matvei Michkov netted his eighth goal of the season — the most among NHL rookies. He also leads the NHL in points among rookies with 17.

Morgan Frost and Sean Couturier also scored for the Flyers.

Ivan Fedotov made 26 saves for Philadelphia, which has lost three of four.

JETS 4, WILD 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made a season-high 43 saves, Alex Iafallo scored two goals, and Winnipeg beat Minnesota in a game between two of the Western Conference’s best.

The Jets needed each of Hellebuyck’s stops in his league-leading 15th win. Only defenseman Jacob Middleton beat the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, on a rebound in the first period.

Iafallo tied the game less than 1 1/2 minutes later. His second goal came on a tip-in on the power play with 6:40 left in the game. It was the 100th goal of his career.

Nino Niederreiter’s backhand from in front of Filip Gustavsson made it 2-1 with 8:55 remaining in the second period. Niederreiter spent 2013-18 in Minnesota and now has seven goals and four assists against his former team.

Minnesota has lost seven straight to the Jets, including a 2-1 overtime defeat earlier this year in Winnipeg.

SENATORS 4, FLAMES 3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk’s power-play goal early in the third period stood as the winner as Ottawa held on for a win over Calgary.

Adam Gaudette, Drake Batherson and Cole Reinhardt also scored as Ottawa snapped a five-game losing skid.

Jonathan Huberdeau opened the scoring for the Flames, while Yegor Sharangovich and Mikael Backlund added goals.

Anton Forsberg had a solid 24-save performance to help the cause, while Calgary’s Dustin Wolf stopped 26.

Huberdeau had a power-play goal at 14:32 of the first period and Calgary seemed to double their lead 25 seconds later.

However, the goal was disallowed due to incidental contact with Forsberg. The Flames challenged the call but were unsuccessful, resulting in an Ottawa power play.

The Senators capitalized on the momentum, with Gaudette scoring eight seconds after the power play expired to tie the game.

Batherson’s power-play goal and Reinhardt’s first career goal gave the Senators a 3-1 lead. Sharangovich brought the Flames within one when Nick Jensen’s clearing attempt landed right on the Flames’ forward’s stick.

KRAKEN 3, DUCKS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Andre Burakovsky and Brandon Montour scored 24 seconds apart early in the third period and Seattle extended their winning streak over Anaheim to eight games with a victory.

Shane Wright also scored, while Joey Daccord made 21 saves as the Kraken improved to 6-2-0 since Nov. 8.

Frank Vatrano and Trevor Zegras scored for the Ducks, who saw their season-best four-game points streak come to an end. Lukas Dostal made 24 saves for Anaheim.

Burakovsky scored his first of the season on a tip-in past Dostal at 46 seconds of the third period to tie the score 2-2. Montour quickly put Seattle on top with a blast through traffic from the top of the right circle, his seventh.

SHARKS 7, KINGS 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Macklin Celebrini scored two goals and had one assist for his first career three-point game, Will Smith had two assists, and San Jose shocked Los Angeles.

Celebrini’s goals highlighted a three-goal outburst early in the third period.

The No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft scored at 1:03 of the third to snap a 2-2 deadlock. Timothy Liljegren scored just over a minute later and Celebrini scored on a five-on-three power play to break the game open.

Anze Kopitar and Brandt Clarke scored for Los Angeles.

Yaroslav Askarov had 22 saves in his first career home start for San Jose, and Kings goalie David Rittich stopped 14 shots.

Nico Sturm scored on a breakaway at 1:47 of the first period off an outlet pass from Mario Ferraro. Askarov was also credited with an assist.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.