Hurricanes defeat Flyers 4-1 with strong third period

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes scored three times in the opening minutes of the third period to break it open and defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Aho’s wrist shot that squeezed through Philadelphia goalie Ivan Fedotov at 1:03 into the third period. Jordan Staal and Jack Roslovic scored 55 seconds, leading Carolina to their third consecutive victory.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 18 saves to become the first Eastern Conference goalie, and second in the NHL to win 10 games this season. Jalen Chatfield scored his first goal of the season, 30 seconds into the game.

Ryan Poehling scored the lone goal for the Flyers. Ivan Fedotov finished with 33 saves for Philadelphia.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Fraser Minten scored his first NHL goal as injury-ravaged Toronto blanked Vegas.

William Nylander scored his 13th of the season at 3:01 of the third on the power play. Pontus Holmberg added an empty-net goal.

Joseph Woll stopped all 31 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season. Adin Hill got the start for Vegas and made 23 saves.

Toronto has won six of its last seven. Vegas has lost two straight as coach Bruce Cassidy seeks his 400th career victory.

STARS 5, SHARKS 2

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored for the first time in 10 games and had his first multipoint game since Oct. 19 as Dallas beat San Jose.

Roope Hintz also had a goal and assist, and Wyatt Johnston, Jamie Benn and Evgenii Dadonov also scored for the Stars. Jake Oettinger made 20 saves, improving to 7-0-0 at home while allowing 10 total goals.

Mikael Granlund had a short-handed goal and added an assist for the Sharks. Jake Walman also scored, and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 26 shots.

After Walman pulled the Sharks within one with 6:35 left in the third period, Hintz and Dadonov had empty-netters in the final 90 seconds to seal the Stars’ win

Robertson gave Dallas a 1-0 lead with 4 1/2 minutes left in the first period and had the secondary assist when Johnston scored 56 seconds into the second period putting Dallas back ahead 2-1.

