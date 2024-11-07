Hurricanes beat Penguins 5-1 to keep winning streak alive

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jack Roslovic had two goals and an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jack Roslovic had two goals and an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Thursday night for their eighth straight win.

Jordan Martinook, Jaccob Slavin and Eric Robinson also scored for Carolina, and Jalen Chatfield had three assists. Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 35 shots.

Blake Lizotte scored for Pittsburgh and Alex Nedeljkovic had 14 saves. The Penguins lost for the eighth time in 10 games.

The Hurricanes needed just 52 seconds to get on the scoreboard with Martinook tipping in a pass by Jordan Staal. Two of Carolina’s first three shots got past Nedeljkovic, who spent his first four NHL seasons with Carolina.

Roslovic scored at 8:47 in the first period and then again at 9:27 in the second to put the Hurricanes up 3-0.

PANTHERS 6, PREDATORS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist, Aleksander Barkov had three assists for the second time in less than a week and Florida beat Nashville for their sixth straight victory.

Sam Reinhart got his 11th of the season and pushed his goals streak to five games for the Panthers, who got a goal and an assist from Matthew Tkachuk and two assists from Uvis Balinskis. Tomas Nosek also scored for Florida.

Sergei Bobrovsky got career win No. 403 to tie Grant Fuhr for 12th on the career list.

Steven Stamkos and Juuso Parssinen scored for Nashville. It was the 83rd official time, including playoffs, that Stamkos played against the Panthers — the first with him wearing something other than a Tampa Bay sweater.

The Predators have nine points, the fewest through 14 games in franchise history. They had 10 points through 14 games three previous times, most recently last season.

DEVILS 5, CANADIENS 3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A free-wheeling Jack Hughes had a goal and two assists and New Jersey beat Montreal for their fourth win in five games.

Jesper Bratt had two goals — the last a game-clincher into an empty net — and an assist, and Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler also scored as the Devils extended the Canadiens’ winless streak to five games (0-4-1). Jacob Markstrom finished with 21 saves.

Alex Newhook scored twice for Montreal and Brendan Gallagher also had a goal. Sam Montembeault had 22 saves.

The Devils never trailed after Hughes set up Bratt and Palat in the opening period for a 2-0 lead.

SABRES 6, RANGERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin scored 26 seconds into the game, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves and Buffalo beat Igor Shesterkin and New York.

Dylan Cozens, Tage Thompson, Jordan Greenway and Sam Lafferty had second-period goals as the Sabres won for the second time in six road games.

Shesterkin was pulled by New York in the second. He allowed five goals on 12 shots.

Zach Benson scored a power-play goal for Buffalo in the third after Rangers forward Will Cuylle spoiled Luukkonen’s shutout bid at 4:21.

Ryan McLeod had two assists as Buffalo scored a season-high six goals.

Shesterkin, who entered with a 6-2-1 record, was replaced by Jonathan Quick after Lafferty’s goal at 13:51. The 28-year-old Russian goaltender won the Vezina Trophy in 2022.

ISLANDERS 4, SENATORS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Bo Horvat had a goal and two assists, and New York beat Ottawa Senators.

Anders Lee had a goal and an assist for New York, which won for the third time in four games. Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored, and Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves.

Nick Jensen and Drake Batherson scored for Ottawa in the third period. Tim Stutzle had two assists.

BRUINS 4, FLAMES 3, OT

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored a backhand off of his own rebound with 20 seconds remaining in overtime to lift Boston to a win over Calgary.

It was Marchand’s second OT winner of the season and redeemed a penalty he committed that led to a power-play goal during the opening minute of the third period.

Hampus Lindholm, Pavel Zacha and Cole Koepke scored Boston’s other goals, and David Pastrnak had two assists. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 34 shots for the Bruins.

Calgary received goals from Tyson Barrie, Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri. The Flames trailed 3-1 going into the third period before Sharangovich scored with a man advantage and Kadri evened it at 9:55.

Dustin Wolf made 34 saves for the Flames.

STARS 3, BLACKHAWKS 1

DALLAS (AP) — Sam Steel had a goal and an assist in Dallas’ win over Chicago in their first game since returning from Finland.

Jake Oettinger stopped 25 shots for Dallas, only allowing a power-play goal from Tyler Bertuzzi midway through the third period.

Steel scored with 8:54 left in the first period and assisted Tyler Seguin after sending a shot across the crease in front of Chicago goaltender Arvid Soderblom. Logan Stankoven added a empty-netter with 46 seconds left in the game.

The Blackhawks were also the opponent the last time Dallas played at home before playing the reigning Stanley Cup champion Panthers twice in Finland last weekend. The Stars lost both games.

Soderblom got his fourth start in goal for Chicago and stopped 37 shots.

FLYERS 2, LIGHTNING 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Owen Tippett scored the tying goal in the closing minutes of regulation, then got the clinching shootout goal as Philadelphia beat Tampa Bay.

Travis Konecny also scored in the tiebreaker for the Flyers. Ivan Fedotov stopped 20 shots through overtime, and then denied Gage Gonclaves and Victor Hedman in the shootout to get his first NHL win.

The win was just the fifth in 14 games for the Flyers, who began the night tied with Nashville for the fewest points in the league.

Nikita Kucherov scored his 11th goal of the season for the Lightning, who have lost four in a row. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 30 saves, falling short of becoming the 40th goaltender in NHL history to reach 300 career wins.

Vasilevskiy appeared on the verge of reaching the milestone when Tippett scored from the left circle with 4:16 remaining in regulation.

UTAH 4, BLUES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dylan Guenther scored the go-ahead goal on a rush with 3:21 remaining to lift Utah to a win against St. Louis.

Guenther tipped away a pass by Jordan Kyrou to create a 2-on-1 break, and his shot deflected off the hip of a sliding Colton Parayko and over the shoulder of St. Louis goaltender Joel Hofer to put Utah in front.

Jack McBain added an empty-netter in the closing seconds, and Matias Maccelli and Michael Kesselring provided the other goals for Utah. Kesselring scored 18 seconds into the game.

Kyrou had evened the score on a one-timer with 6:31 to play. Parayko also scored, and Pavel Buchnevich had the primary assist on both Blues goals.

Hofer had 27 saves for St. Louis, while Utah goaltender Karel Vejmelka only needed to stop 13 shots.

JETS 1, AVALANCHE 0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi scored and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 35 shots for his third shutout this season as Winnipeg beat Colorado.

Vilardi scored 1:06 into the game, and Hellebuyck made it stand up for the Jets’ fifth straight win since snapping a season-opening eight-game win streak. Hellebuyck had nine saves in the first, nine in the second and 17 in the third for his 40th career shutout.

It was the teams’ first meeting since the Avalanche beat the Jets in five gams in the first round of the playoff last spring.

Alexandar Georgiev stopped 27 shots for Colorado.

