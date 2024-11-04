Harry Wilson scores twice in injury time to give Fulham 2-1 win over Brentford in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Substitute Harry Wilson scored twice in added time as Fulham rallied for a 2-1 home win over…

LONDON (AP) — Substitute Harry Wilson scored twice in added time as Fulham rallied for a 2-1 home win over Brentford in the Premier League on Monday.

Wilson came on in the 82nd minute and equalized in the second minute of injury time by meeting a cross from Adama Traore and, with his back toward the goal, flicking the ball inside the far post. He then netted the winner four minutes later with a stooping header from another cross from Antonee Robinson as Fulham was finally rewarded for its attacking play.

Fulham had only been behind for 113 minutes in the league all season and controlled most of the early action, only for Brentford to take the lead in the 24th against the run of play.

Sloppy play in midfield by Fulham gave the visitors possession and German midfielder Vitaly Janelt let fly with a shot from almost 30 meters out that flew inside Bernd Leno’s left-hand post.

Marco Silva’s Fulham side pushed forward but never looked like scoring until Wilson’s late double.

The win lifts Fulham into ninth place in the league table while Brentford remains in 13th.

“It’s emotionally very tough right now.,” said Brentford coach Thomas Frank. “When you’re leading in the 92nd minute, it’s tough for us to even have a draw — and then we lose it.

“On the day, Fulham were better but we showed a lot of resilience and defending. I thought that could give us the win but then there was an unbelievable touch from Wilson where 99 times out of 100 it doesn’t go in. Then we could have won, and in the end, we lost it. It was brutal.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.