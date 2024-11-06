Hanafin scores 2 as Golden Knights rally to beat Oilers 4-2 in McDavid’s return

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Noah Hanifin scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Noah Hanifin scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Wednesday night, spoiling Connor McDavid’s return to the lineup.

Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists and Mark Stone also scored for the Golden Knights (9-3-1), who got their first road win of the season and sixth of their last seven overall. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots.

Brett Kulak and Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers, who have lost two straight. Stuart Skinner had 31 saves.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: With an assist on Vegas’ second goal, William Karlsson has recorded at least a point in all five games he has played this season (two goals, four assists).

Oilers: McDavid was a surprise starter for the Oilers, coming back just nine days after suffering an ankle injury in Columbus and initially being expected to miss two to three weeks. The star forward came into the contest with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) during a six-game point streak versus the Golden Knights, but was held without a point.

Key moment

With just 48.4 seconds left to play, the Golden Knights won a race to the corner and Ivan Barbashev was able to send it out to a hard-charging Hanifin, who sent a shot glove-side that beat Skinner for his second goal of the third period and third of the season.

Key stat

Hyman got his third goal in the last four games after the veteran forward went scoreless in his first 10 games this season following a 54-goal campaign last year. Hyman now has five goals in his last six games against Vegas.

Up next

Golden Knights visit Seattle on Friday, and Oilers visit Vancouver on Saturday.

