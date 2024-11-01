Hana Wakimoto maintains her lead after the 2nd round of the LPGA Japan tournament

SHIGA, Japan (AP) — Hana Wakimoto shot a 4-under 68 on Friday to maintain her lead after the second round…

The Japanese player shot a 63 in the opening round and continued to set the pace with a 13-under-par total of 131 after 36 holes.

Yealimi Noh of the United States and Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand were two strokes off the lead after the second round. Noh shot 65 and Jutanugarn carded a 66.

Rio Takeda of Japan was three behind after a 65.

Noh, who has been using a new putting stance over the past year, birdied her first hole of the day, the par-5 1st, and made pars on her next two holes. The 23-year-old then had four consecutive birdies.

“For me, last year, I was really struggling with my putting and I just needed something new and something completely different,” said Noh, who needed only 20 putts throughout her second round Friday.

“I never even thought of trying it but my coach and my dad suggested it to me and I tried it. It helped me get over that uneasy feeling over the ball. So, that’s how it started and now using it a year after, my stroke has gotten really solid and my speed is great with the putter so it has helped me a lot.”

Canada’s Brooke Henderson shot 71 and was at 3-under, 10 strokes behind. Minjee Lee of Australia shot 75 and was 11 strokes behind Wakimoto.

The Japan tournament concludes a four-event Asian swing for the LPGA Tour that included events in China, South Korea and Malaysia.

