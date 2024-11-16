Gyokeres leads Sweden to Nations League win and the Dutch reach the knockout rounds

Viktor Gyokeres led Sweden to a 2-1 win over Slovakia while the Netherlands qualified for the Nations League quarterfinals with…

Viktor Gyokeres led Sweden to a 2-1 win over Slovakia while the Netherlands qualified for the Nations League quarterfinals with a 4-0 win over Hungary on Saturday.

Germany also set a single-game scoring record for the relatively new competition by routing Bosnia and Herzegovina 7-0.

Gyokeres took his nation’s opening goal, and after Slovakia leveled the score, the Sporting Lisbon striker set up Aleksander Isak to put Sweden back in front for good.

Gyokeres is the joint leading scorer of the Nations League with five along with Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Slovenia’s Benjamin Sesko.

Gyokeres recently upstaged Erling Haaland by scoring a hat trick as Sporting beat Manchester City 4-1 in the Champions League.

Sweden is trying to earn promotion from League C to League B.

The Netherlands joined Germany as the two teams from League A, Group 3 to advance to the quarterfinals in March.

The Dutch easily won their game in Amsterdam, which was briefly suspended in the first half for the medical evacuation of Hungary assistant coach Adam Szalai. The Hungarian Football Federation said the former player was in “stable” condition after being taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.