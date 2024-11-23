Golden Knights ride 5-goal period to 6-2 win over the Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights exploded for five unanswered goals in the second period to roll over the…

MONTREAL (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights exploded for five unanswered goals in the second period to roll over the Montreal Canadiens 6-2 on Saturday night.

Tomas Hertl, Callahan Burke, Ivan Barbashev, Tanner Pearson and Keegan Kolesar each scored.

Montreal’s Emil Heineman and Jayden Struble scored in the third before Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel collected his seventh of the season.

Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill stopped 15 of 17 shots. Montreal’s Sam Montembeault gave up five goals on 25 shots before he was replaced in the third period by Cayden Primeau, who turned away two of three shots.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Vegas recovered from losing back-to-back games earlier in the week with a second straight road win. Eleven different players registered at least a point in Montreal.

Canadiens: The even-strength play that helped Montreal win four of five games vanished as the Canadiens regressed to its early season disarray at both ends of the ice.

Key moment

Less than a minute after falling behind 2-0, Montreal turned the puck over at the offensive blue line and Barbashev scored on a two-on-one rush.

Key stat

Montreal allowed five or more even-strength goals for the sixth time this season.

Up next

The Golden Knights continue their road trip Monday in Philadelphia. Montreal hosts the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.