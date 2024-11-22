Gaudreeau has 2 goals, assist as Wild beat Oilers 5-3 for 5th win in 7 games

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau had two goals and an assist as the Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau had two goals and an assist as the Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 on Thursday night.

Matt Boldy, Marcus Foligno and Marcus Johansson also scored for the Wild, who have won five of their last seven games (5-1-1). Marc-Andre Fleury had 29 saves.

Leon Draisaitl, Corey Perry and Jeff Skinner scored for the Oilers, who have lost three of their last four. Stuart Skinner made 21 saves in net for the Oilers.

The game got off to an odd start as Draisaitl sent the puck up the ice from his own blue line and it ricocheted off two skates and slowly rolled toward the Wild net. Fleury went to swat it up the ice, but the puck took a hop and bounced through his lets to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead just 27 seconds into the game.

Takeaways

Wild: Kirill Kaprizov’s assist on Boldy’s goal in the first period extended his points streak to seven games (six goals, seven assists).

Oilers: With injuries to Viktor Arvidsson and Zach Hyman, forward Kasperi Kapanen made his debut on Edmonton’s second line, two days after being claimed off waivers from St. Louis.

Key moment

With the score tied 2-2 in the second period, the Wild had the puck in the Oilers zone. Edmonton had several chances to swat at loose pucks but couldn’t clear it away, and Johansson got it on the right side and fired it past Skinner to put Minnesota ahead at 9:10. Gaudreau then scored later in the period and midway through the third to push the lead to 5-2.

Key stat

The Wild have 30 road wins against the Oilers, their most against any team. Minnesota is 19-5-0 at Edmonton going back to the 2010-11 season.

Up Next

Wild at Calgary on Saturday to finish a three-game trip, and Oilers host the New York Rangers to wrap a two-game homestand.

