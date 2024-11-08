Galatasaray confirms forward Mauro Icardi tore his ACL

ISTANBUL (AP) — Galatasaray forward Mauro Icardi tore his right ACL in the Europa League match against Tottenham and could…

ISTANBUL (AP) — Galatasaray forward Mauro Icardi tore his right ACL in the Europa League match against Tottenham and could miss the rest of the season, the team said Friday.

Icardi was carried off the field on a stretcher in the 85th minute of Galatasaray’s 3-2 victory in Istanbul on Thursday night.

The 31-year-old Argentine has scored six goals in 13 games this season in all competitions.

Icardi joined the Turkish powerhouse early in the 2022-23 season on a one-year loan from Paris Saint-Germain and the following summer completed a permanent transfer by signing a three-year contract.

Icardi was a prolific scorer in six seasons at Inter Milan, where he netted 124 goals in 219 games before moving to PSG.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.