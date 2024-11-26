Gabriel mimics Gyokeres in cheeky goal celebration in Arsenal win over Sporting in Champions League

Arsenal defender Gabriel kept Viktor Gyokeres quiet — then had the audacity to steal the in-demand Sporting Lisbon striker’s trademark…

Arsenal defender Gabriel kept Viktor Gyokeres quiet — then had the audacity to steal the in-demand Sporting Lisbon striker’s trademark goal celebration.

After heading in Arsenal’s third first-half goal in the Champions League on Tuesday, Gabriel linked the fingers of his hands and placed them over his eyes, before laughing with his teammates.

It was most likely a dig at Gyokeres, the Sweden striker who has quickly become one of European soccer’s hottest properties. Because that is how Gyokeres celebrates his goals.

“It’s fun that he likes my celebration,” Gyokeres told Viaplay after the match. “He can steal it if he cannot come up with his own.”

Gyokeres has scored 24 goals for Sporting in all competitions and was coming off netting four for Sweden in a Nations League match against Azerbaijan.

Earlier in the first half, Gabriel had enjoyed tackling and dispossessing Gyokeres near the Arsenal area — waving both his arms in a gesture to the crowd.

Gabriel’s goal made it 3-0 to Arsenal at halftime and the English team went on to win 5-1, with Gyokeres failing to score. He did hit the post with a shot late in the game, however — after Gabriel had gone off with an injury.

“Today he wasn’t that dangerous,” Arsenal striker Kai Havertz said of Gyokeres, “but I think it’s because we defended very well.”

