PREP FOOTBALL=
All Nations State Playoffs=
Class A=
Championship=
Pine Ridge 42, Winnebago, Neb. 40, 2OT
Class B=
Championship=
Lower Brule 60, White River 8
SDHSAA State Playoffs=
Class11AAA=
Semifinal=
Brandon Valley 37, Sioux Falls Jefferson 34, OT
Sioux Falls Lincoln 20, Harrisburg 14
Class11AA=
Semifinal=
T F Riggs High School 14, Yankton 9
Watertown 20, Brookings 7
Class11A=
Semifinal=
Lennox 35, Dell Rapids 0
Sioux Falls Christian 31, West Central 7
Class 11B=
Semifinal=
Sioux Valley 28, Elk Point-Jefferson 14
Winner 36, St Thomas More 0
Class 9AA=
Semifinal=
Hamlin 20, Elkton-Lake Benton 16
Parkston 28, Freeman-Marion-FA 22
Class 9A=
Semifinal=
Howard 40, Warner 13
Wolsey-Wessington 30, Wall 28
Class 9B=
Semifinal=
Faulkton 48, Dell Rapids St Mary 22
Sully Buttes 34, Canistota 28
