PREP FOOTBALL= All Nations State Playoffs= Class A= Championship= Pine Ridge 42, Winnebago, Neb. 40, 2OT Class B= Championship= Lower…

PREP FOOTBALL=

All Nations State Playoffs=

Class A=

Championship=

Pine Ridge 42, Winnebago, Neb. 40, 2OT

Class B=

Championship=

Lower Brule 60, White River 8

SDHSAA State Playoffs=

Class11AAA=

Semifinal=

Brandon Valley 37, Sioux Falls Jefferson 34, OT

Sioux Falls Lincoln 20, Harrisburg 14

Class11AA=

Semifinal=

T F Riggs High School 14, Yankton 9

Watertown 20, Brookings 7

Class11A=

Semifinal=

Lennox 35, Dell Rapids 0

Sioux Falls Christian 31, West Central 7

Class 11B=

Semifinal=

Sioux Valley 28, Elk Point-Jefferson 14

Winner 36, St Thomas More 0

Class 9AA=

Semifinal=

Hamlin 20, Elkton-Lake Benton 16

Parkston 28, Freeman-Marion-FA 22

Class 9A=

Semifinal=

Howard 40, Warner 13

Wolsey-Wessington 30, Wall 28

Class 9B=

Semifinal=

Faulkton 48, Dell Rapids St Mary 22

Sully Buttes 34, Canistota 28

__

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

