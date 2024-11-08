PREP FOOTBALL= OHSAA Playoffs= Regional Quarterfinal= Division I= Region 1= Can. McKinley 35, Massillon Jackson 32 Mentor 33, Strongsville 0…

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Division I=

Region 1=

Can. McKinley 35, Massillon Jackson 32

Mentor 33, Strongsville 0

Perrysburg 25, Berea-Midpark 14

St. Edward (OH) 24, Tol. Whitmer 7

Region 2=

Centerville 14, Springboro 7

Dublin Coffman 56, Lebanon 20

Hilliard Davidson 34, Hilliard Bradley 12

Huber Hts. Wayne 20, Kettering Fairmont 10

Region 3=

Cols. Upper Arlington 24, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 20

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 17, Gahanna Lincoln 14

Pickerington N. 35, Pickerington Cent. 14

Powell Olentangy Liberty 27, Groveport-Madison 7

Region 4=

Cin. Moeller 55, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 28

Cin. Princeton 37, Hamilton 7

St. Xavier (OH) 22, Cin. Winton Woods 10

W. Chester Lakota W. 20, Cin. Elder 14

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Hoban 21, Uniontown Lake 14

Austintown-Fitch 42, Warren Harding 21

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 35, Hudson 21

Macedonia Nordonia 42, Green 17

Region 6=

Avon 52, Olmsted Falls 35

Medina Highland 49, Tol. St. Francis 20

Wadsworth 21, N. Ridgeville 10

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 35, Sandusky 14

Region 7=

Ashland 27, Cols. DeSales 14

Ashville Teays Valley 10, Worthington Kilbourne 7

Massillon Washington 37, Canal Winchester 7

Sunbury Big Walnut 35, Massillon Perry 24

Region 8=

Cin. Anderson 49, Vandalia Butler 14

Cin. La Salle 35, Kings Mills Kings 27

Cin. Mt Healthy 30, Hamilton Badin 14

Harrison 45, Xenia 28

Division III=

Region 9=

Aurora 42, Geneva 14

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 19, Chardon 16

Gates Mills Gilmour 40, Maple Hts. 6

Youngs. Ursuline 44, Cle. VASJ 8

Region 10=

Cle. Benedictine 28, Defiance 6

Lexington 49, Rocky River 29

Parma Padua 39, Medina Buckeye 34

Tol. Cent. Cath. 48, Richfield Revere 0

Region 11=

Bishop Watterson 34, Jackson 0

Dover 37, Dresden Tri-Valley 35

Newark Licking Valley 29, Bloom-Carroll 17

Steubenville 35, Athens 14

Region 12=

Bellbrook 24, Cin. McNicholas 21

London 24, Day. Chaminade Julienne 12

St Marys 16, Tipp City Tippecanoe 14

Wapakoneta 48, Wilmington 12

Division IV=

Region 13=

Cle. Glenville 13, Beloit W. Branch 0

Mentor Lake Cath. 35, Mogadore Field 3

Perry 3, Struthers 0

Streetsboro 34, Canal Fulton Northwest 7

Region 14=

Napoleon 28, Bay (OH) 0

Ontario 38, Clyde 7

Sandusky Perkins 48, Vermilion 7

Shelby 26, Ottawa-Glandorf 14

Region 15=

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49, Waverly 14

Millersburg W. Holmes 24, E. Liverpool 13

New Lexington 52, Circleville Logan Elm 14

St Clairsville 29, Bishop Ready 22

Region 16=

Cin. Indian Hill 16, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 13, OT

Cin. Taft 44, Brookville 0

Kettering Alter 42, Cin. Wyoming 0

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 42, Germantown Valley View 10

Division V=

Region 17=

Canfield S. Range 49, Girard 30

New Franklin Manchester 41, Burton Berkshire 19

Poland Seminary 34, Martins Ferry 14

Sugarcreek Garaway 38, Garrettsville Garfield 20

Region 18=

Liberty Center 35, Findlay Liberty-Benton 0

Milan Edison 42, Wooster Triway 21

Oak Harbor 35, LaGrange Keystone 7

Pemberville Eastwood 56, Creston Norwayne 49

Region 19=

Canal Winchester Harvest 48, Gahanna Cols. Academy 7

Ironton 44, Portsmouth 0

Wheelersburg 28, Belmont Union Local 23

Zanesville W. Muskingum 33, Proctorville Fairland 7

Region 20=

Jamestown Greeneview 28, Lima Bath 23

Lewistown Indian Lake 28, Camden Preble Shawnee 14

W. Liberty-Salem 62, Casstown Miami E. 28

Waynesville 55, Cin. Madeira 6

Division VI=

Region 21=

Columbia Station Columbia 28, Mogadore 0

Dalton 27, Andover Pymatuning Valley 25

Kirtland 39, Smithville 0

New Middletown Spring. 29, Toronto 28

Region 22=

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 34, Attica Seneca E. 0

Bluffton 35, Huron 0

Hamler Patrick Henry 24, Carey 0

Tol. Ottawa Hills 45, Sherwood Fairview 20

Region 23=

Beverly Ft. Frye 29, Waterford 26

Cols. Grandview Hts. 13, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 6

Galion Northmor 39, Centerburg 7

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34, Newcomerstown 14

Region 24=

Anna 54, Purcell Marian 12

Cin. Country Day 56, Ironton Rock Hill 20

Coldwater 56, Spring. NE 7

St Bernard-Elmwood Place 49, Portsmouth W. 21

Division VII=

Region 25=

Cuyahoga Hts. 7, Berlin Center Western Reserve 6

Jeromesville Hillsdale 43, Windham 14

Malvern 42, Lowellville 14

Warren JFK 28, Monroeville 19

Region 26=

Columbus Grove 38, Lima Cent. Cath. 6

Leipsic 18, Gibsonburg 16

Sycamore Mohawk 20, McComb 13

Region 27=

Beaver Eastern 41, Crown City S. Gallia 6

Bowerston Conotton Valley 26, Glouster Trimble 22

Danville 60, Portsmouth Notre Dame 2

Region 28=

Ansonia 60, Sidney Lehman 20

Cin. College Prep. 18, Ft. Loramie 7

Maria Stein Marion Local 56, New Madison Tri-Village 14

Minster 42, St. Henry (OH) 14

