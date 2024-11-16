Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST Wisconsin 5, Penn St. 4, OT Princeton 4, Yale 1 Clarkson 3, RPI 1 Dartmouth 4, Cornell 3 Mass.-Lowell…

EAST

Wisconsin 5, Penn St. 4, OT

Princeton 4, Yale 1

Clarkson 3, RPI 1

Dartmouth 4, Cornell 3

Mass.-Lowell 5, Vermont 2

Quinnipiac 3, Brown 2

Colgate 4, Harvard 2

New Hampshire 4, Northeastern 1

Sacred Heart 4, Robert Morris 2

LIU Post 5, Stonehill 1

Maine 5, Boston U. 2

Holy Cross 3, Niagara 3, 2OT

Bentley 5, American International 2

UConn 5, Boston College 4

Union (NY) 4, St. Lawrence 0

Army 5, RIT 1

MIDWEST

Michigan St. 8, Notre Dame 3

W. Michigan 3, Colorado College 2, OT

Minn. Duluth 5, Miami (Ohio) 0

Lake Superior St. 4, Ferris St. 2

Bowling Green 2, St. Thomas (Minn.) 2, 2OT

Denver 5, North Dakota 2

Minnesota St. (Mankato) 3, N. Michigan 0

Ohio St. 5, Lindenwood (Mo.) 2

FAR WEST

Omaha 4, Arizona St. 2

Air Force 1, Mercyhurst 0

Alaska-Fairbanks 3, Alaska-Anchorage 2, OT

