Friday’s College Hockey Scores

MIDWEST

Michigan 2, Notre Dame 1, OT

Michigan St. 4, Ohio St. 2

Lake Superior St. 5, N. Michigan 0

Michigan Tech 3, Ferris St. 2

Minnesota 3, Wisconsin 2

Bemidji St. 4, Augustana Vikings 3, OT

Minnesota St. (Mankato) 5, St. Thomas (Minn.) 3

W. Michigan 2, Omaha 1

North Dakota 7, Minn. Duluth 3

St. Cloud St. 3, Miami (Ohio) 2, OT

EAST

Sacred Heart 4, Mercyhurst 3

Army 1, Niagara 0

Alaska-Fairbanks 3, Union (NY) 3, 2OT

Yale 2, Cornell 2, 2OT

Mass.-Lowell 5, Boston U. 3

Harvard 4, Princeton 3, OT

Bentley 5, RIT 0

UMass 3, Vermont 3, 2OT

Dartmouth 4, Quinnipiac 2

American International 3, Holy Cross 2

Northeastern 2, Providence 2, 2OT

Merrimack 4, UConn 1

Colgate 5, Brown 3

Boston College 3, Maine 2

FAR WEST

Colorado College 4, Arizona St. 3, OT

Denver 4, Lindenwood (Mo.) 1

Air Force 2, Canisius 0

