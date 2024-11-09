Friday’s College Hockey Scores

MIDWEST
Michigan 2, Notre Dame 1, OT
Michigan St. 4, Ohio St. 2
Lake Superior St. 5, N. Michigan 0
Michigan Tech 3, Ferris St. 2
Minnesota 3, Wisconsin 2
Bemidji St. 4, Augustana Vikings 3, OT
Minnesota St. (Mankato) 5, St. Thomas (Minn.) 3
W. Michigan 2, Omaha 1
North Dakota 7, Minn. Duluth 3
St. Cloud St. 3, Miami (Ohio) 2, OT
EAST
Sacred Heart 4, Mercyhurst 3
Army 1, Niagara 0
Alaska-Fairbanks 3, Union (NY) 3, 2OT
Yale 2, Cornell 2, 2OT
Mass.-Lowell 5, Boston U. 3
Harvard 4, Princeton 3, OT
Bentley 5, RIT 0
UMass 3, Vermont 3, 2OT
Dartmouth 4, Quinnipiac 2
American International 3, Holy Cross 2
Northeastern 2, Providence 2, 2OT
Merrimack 4, UConn 1
Colgate 5, Brown 3
Boston College 3, Maine 2
FAR WEST
Colorado College 4, Arizona St. 3, OT
Denver 4, Lindenwood (Mo.) 1
Air Force 2, Canisius 0
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.