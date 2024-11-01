Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST Canisius 6, Army 1 Cornell 4, North Dakota 1 Providence 6, New Hampshire 3 Robert Morris 3, Lindenwood (Mo.)…

EAST

Canisius 6, Army 1

Cornell 4, North Dakota 1

Providence 6, New Hampshire 3

Robert Morris 3, Lindenwood (Mo.) 0

Alaska-Fairbanks 3, Clarkson 1

Michigan 5, Boston U. 1

Mass.-Lowell 5, Holy Cross 4, OT

Stonehill 4, St. Lawrence 0

Bentley 4, Sacred Heart 2

Dartmouth 2, Harvard 1

Niagara 5, Mercyhurst 3

Denver 6, Yale 0

Maine 5, Merrimack 0

MIDWEST

Notre Dame 3, Wisconsin 2, OT

Ohio St. 9, Lake Superior St. 3

RPI 3, Miami (Ohio) 2, OT

Michigan Tech 3, N. Michigan 0

Bowling Green 2, Ferris St. 0

Minnesota 3, Penn St. 1

Bemidji St. 1, Minnesota St. (Mankato) 0

St. Thomas (Minn.) 4, Augustana Vikings 0

Boston College 4, St. Cloud St. 1

