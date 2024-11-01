Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST
Canisius 6, Army 1
Cornell 4, North Dakota 1
Providence 6, New Hampshire 3
Robert Morris 3, Lindenwood (Mo.) 0
Alaska-Fairbanks 3, Clarkson 1
Michigan 5, Boston U. 1
Mass.-Lowell 5, Holy Cross 4, OT
Stonehill 4, St. Lawrence 0
Bentley 4, Sacred Heart 2
Dartmouth 2, Harvard 1
Niagara 5, Mercyhurst 3
Denver 6, Yale 0
Maine 5, Merrimack 0
MIDWEST
Notre Dame 3, Wisconsin 2, OT
Ohio St. 9, Lake Superior St. 3
RPI 3, Miami (Ohio) 2, OT
Michigan Tech 3, N. Michigan 0
Bowling Green 2, Ferris St. 0
Minnesota 3, Penn St. 1
Bemidji St. 1, Minnesota St. (Mankato) 0
St. Thomas (Minn.) 4, Augustana Vikings 0
Boston College 4, St. Cloud St. 1
