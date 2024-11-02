Florida Panthers top Dallas Stars to sweep 2-game series in Finland

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — AJ Greer scored his first goal for Florida early in the third period, Aleksander Barkov and…

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — AJ Greer scored his first goal for Florida early in the third period, Aleksander Barkov and Niko Mikkola each had assists in their homeland and the Panthers beat the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday to finish a two-game sweep in Finland.

Sam Reinhart, Evan Rodrigues and Matthew Tkachuk also had goals for Florida, which won its fifth straight. Reinhart also had an assist for the Panthers, making him the second player in the NHL to reach 20 points on the season, and capped it with an empty-netter.

Matt Duchene and Evgenii Dadonov had goals 34 seconds apart in the second period for Dallas, which dropped two straight for the first time this season.

Spencer Knight stopped 23 shots for Florida. Casey DeSmith made 20 saves for Dallas.

BRUINS 3, FLYERS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves for his first shutout of the season and fifth of his career to lead Boston to a victory over Philadelphia.

Matthew Poitras, Justin Brazeau and Brad Marchand scored for Boston, who won for just the second time in its last six games.

Korpisalo was especially active in the second period, making several athletic saves to keep the Flyers off the scoreboard and end Philadelphia’s two-game winning streak.

Poitras opened the scoring for the Bruins midway through the first period when he backhanded his first goal of the season from a tough angle on the side of the net past Aleksei Kolosov.

BLACKHAWKS 4, KINGS 3, (SO)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi scored with 31 seconds remaining in the third period, helping Chicago beat Los Angeles in a shootout.

With Petr Mrazek off in favor of an extra attacker, Bertuzzi awkwardly scored from one knee off Ryan Donato’s centering pass.

Connor Bedard, Teuvo Teravainen and Donato scored in the penalty shootout to get the Blackhawks a much-needed win. It was just their second victory in the past seven games.

Alex Laferriere had two goals for the Kings, who failed in their push to win four straight home games to start a season for the first time since 2010-11.

Los Angeles had won three of four. It lost 4-2 at San Jose on Tuesday.

CAPITALS 7, BLUE JACKETS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Connor McMichael struck twice, Alex Ovechkin scored his 859th career goal and two assists and Washington continued their dominant start to the season with a win over Columbus.

McMichael and Ovechkin both have goals in three straight games for Washington, which advances to 8-2 on the season.

Ovechkin is 36 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record. He’s currently on pace to finish with 49 goals, which would set him up to hit 895 later this season.

Both Ovechkin and McMichael helped ignite Washington’s offense as the team managed a five-goal first period, where all four lines got on the scoresheet. Damon Severson and Kevin Labanc scored for the Blue Jackets, who dropped both games of their back-to-back.

Logan Thompson made 34 saves and remains undefeated so far in his Capitals’ tenure. Daniil Tarasov stopped 15 of 22 shots for Columbus.

