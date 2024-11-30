FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|8
|0
|284
|107
|10
|1
|360
|166
|Tulane
|7
|1
|330
|120
|9
|3
|469
|221
|Memphis
|6
|2
|300
|237
|10
|2
|422
|273
|Navy
|6
|2
|258
|176
|8
|3
|355
|255
|East Carolina
|5
|3
|285
|261
|7
|5
|390
|334
|South Florida
|4
|4
|249
|229
|6
|6
|377
|348
|UTSA
|4
|4
|297
|248
|6
|6
|387
|376
|Charlotte
|4
|4
|216
|275
|5
|7
|284
|421
|North Texas
|3
|5
|256
|273
|6
|6
|408
|414
|Rice
|3
|5
|166
|214
|4
|8
|266
|305
|Temple
|2
|6
|147
|288
|3
|9
|235
|425
|UAB
|2
|6
|217
|308
|3
|9
|314
|411
|FAU
|1
|7
|208
|269
|3
|9
|311
|363
|Tulsa
|1
|7
|181
|389
|3
|9
|300
|510
___
Thursday’s Games
Memphis 34, Tulane 24
Friday’s Games
Navy 34, East Carolina 20
Saturday’s Games
Army 29, UTSA 24
North Texas 24, Temple 17
Rice 35, South Florida 28
Charlotte 29, UAB 27
FAU 63, Tulsa 16
Friday, Dec. 6
Army vs. Tulane, American Athletic Conference Championship at West Point, N.Y., 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SMU
|8
|0
|301
|146
|11
|1
|470
|237
|Clemson
|7
|1
|294
|174
|9
|3
|428
|259
|Miami
|6
|2
|321
|246
|10
|2
|530
|287
|Duke
|5
|3
|199
|205
|9
|3
|322
|266
|Syracuse
|5
|3
|236
|243
|9
|3
|391
|344
|Louisville
|5
|3
|263
|220
|8
|4
|439
|279
|Georgia Tech
|5
|3
|200
|204
|7
|5
|349
|298
|Boston College
|4
|4
|230
|223
|7
|5
|351
|289
|Virginia
|3
|4
|151
|209
|5
|6
|255
|308
|Virginia Tech
|3
|4
|201
|165
|5
|6
|319
|256
|Pittsburgh
|3
|5
|188
|219
|7
|5
|382
|321
|NC State
|3
|5
|248
|257
|6
|6
|350
|366
|North Carolina
|3
|5
|236
|221
|6
|6
|388
|338
|California
|2
|6
|186
|222
|6
|6
|313
|266
|Wake Forest
|2
|6
|196
|276
|4
|8
|308
|390
|Stanford
|2
|6
|168
|280
|3
|9
|274
|404
|Florida St.
|1
|7
|118
|226
|2
|9
|174
|305
___
Friday’s Games
San Jose St. 34, Stanford 31
Georgia 44, Georgia Tech 42
Saturday’s Games
Duke 23, Wake Forest 17
South Carolina 17, Clemson 14
Louisville 41, Kentucky 14
Boston College 34, Pittsburgh 23
NC State 35, North Carolina 30
SMU 38, California 6
Syracuse 42, Miami 38
Florida at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
SMU vs. Clemson, ACC Championship at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona St.
|7
|2
|276
|200
|10
|2
|385
|258
|Colorado
|7
|2
|345
|201
|9
|3
|414
|264
|BYU
|6
|2
|246
|181
|9
|2
|339
|223
|Iowa St.
|6
|2
|252
|185
|9
|2
|345
|214
|Baylor
|6
|3
|328
|274
|8
|4
|416
|303
|TCU
|6
|3
|280
|224
|8
|4
|401
|317
|Texas Tech
|6
|3
|329
|305
|8
|4
|463
|414
|Kansas St.
|5
|3
|230
|194
|8
|3
|336
|234
|West Virginia
|5
|4
|247
|287
|6
|6
|342
|373
|Kansas
|4
|5
|271
|263
|5
|7
|356
|312
|Houston
|3
|5
|98
|195
|4
|7
|150
|245
|Cincinnati
|3
|6
|210
|231
|5
|7
|302
|295
|Utah
|2
|7
|173
|215
|5
|7
|283
|248
|Arizona
|2
|7
|171
|301
|4
|8
|261
|381
|UCF
|2
|7
|250
|282
|4
|8
|365
|323
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|9
|198
|366
|3
|9
|326
|427
___
Friday’s Games
Colorado 52, Oklahoma St. 0
Utah 28, UCF 14
Saturday’s Games
Baylor 45, Kansas 17
Texas Tech 52, West Virginia 15
Arizona St. 49, Arizona 7
TCU 20, Cincinnati 13
Kansas St. at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.
Houston at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|8
|0
|329
|129
|12
|0
|488
|204
|UC Davis
|7
|1
|318
|190
|10
|2
|423
|278
|Idaho
|6
|2
|238
|211
|9
|3
|337
|285
|N. Arizona
|6
|2
|233
|137
|8
|5
|368
|244
|Montana
|5
|3
|250
|212
|8
|4
|408
|300
|Idaho St.
|3
|5
|254
|326
|5
|7
|385
|454
|E. Washington
|3
|5
|316
|295
|4
|8
|430
|434
|Weber St.
|3
|5
|256
|254
|4
|8
|340
|334
|Portland St.
|3
|5
|248
|270
|3
|8
|322
|441
|Cal Poly
|2
|6
|169
|262
|3
|8
|228
|344
|Sacramento St.
|1
|7
|229
|322
|3
|9
|351
|417
|N. Colorado
|1
|7
|83
|315
|1
|11
|136
|453
___
Saturday’s Games
Abilene Christian 24, N. Arizona 0
FCS First Round – Game 5 at Missoula, Mont.: Montana vs. Tennessee St., 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
FCS Second Round – Game 1 at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. UT Martin, 3 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 3 at Davis, Calif.: UC Davis vs. Illinois St., 4 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 2 at Moscow, Idaho: Idaho vs. Lehigh, 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee St.
|6
|2
|209
|159
|9
|3
|321
|274
|SE Missouri
|6
|2
|260
|206
|9
|4
|397
|300
|UT Martin
|6
|2
|284
|167
|9
|4
|422
|290
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|2
|213
|154
|7
|5
|288
|263
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|4
|4
|221
|240
|5
|7
|315
|350
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|5
|200
|262
|4
|8
|294
|344
|W. Illinois
|3
|5
|271
|307
|4
|8
|372
|521
|E. Illinois
|2
|6
|181
|264
|3
|9
|222
|391
|Charleston Southern
|0
|8
|120
|200
|1
|11
|172
|321
___
Saturday’s Games
Illinois St. 35, SE Missouri 27
UT Martin 41, New Hampshire 10
FCS First Round – Game 5 at Missoula, Mont.: Montana vs. Tennessee St., 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
FCS Second Round – Game 1 at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. UT Martin, 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|8
|0
|263
|111
|11
|0
|373
|173
|Penn St.
|8
|1
|276
|129
|11
|1
|400
|168
|Indiana
|7
|1
|294
|152
|10
|1
|454
|176
|Ohio St.
|7
|2
|269
|111
|10
|2
|426
|131
|Illinois
|6
|3
|249
|239
|9
|3
|347
|265
|Iowa
|6
|3
|239
|164
|8
|4
|336
|205
|Michigan
|5
|4
|197
|187
|7
|5
|267
|246
|Minnesota
|5
|4
|224
|191
|7
|5
|316
|210
|Washington
|4
|4
|165
|189
|6
|5
|249
|225
|Rutgers
|4
|5
|216
|239
|7
|5
|335
|286
|Southern Cal
|4
|5
|247
|213
|6
|6
|357
|282
|Nebraska
|3
|6
|184
|218
|6
|6
|286
|238
|Michigan St.
|3
|6
|157
|280
|5
|7
|232
|313
|UCLA
|3
|6
|168
|243
|5
|7
|221
|303
|Wisconsin
|3
|6
|206
|208
|5
|7
|271
|277
|Northwestern
|2
|7
|150
|277
|4
|8
|214
|316
|Maryland
|1
|8
|169
|325
|4
|8
|284
|365
|Purdue
|0
|8
|112
|309
|1
|10
|189
|413
___
Friday’s Games
Minnesota 24, Wisconsin 7
Iowa 13, Nebraska 10
Saturday’s Games
Michigan 13, Ohio St. 10
Illinois 38, Northwestern 28
Notre Dame 49, Southern Cal 35
Penn St. 44, Maryland 7
Rutgers 41, Michigan St. 14
UCLA 20, Fresno St. 13
Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Washington at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Oregon vs. Penn St., Big Ten Championship at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Richmond
|8
|0
|229
|126
|10
|3
|353
|230
|Rhode Island
|7
|1
|230
|166
|11
|2
|330
|290
|Delaware
|6
|2
|258
|192
|9
|2
|384
|231
|Villanova
|6
|2
|199
|163
|10
|3
|317
|248
|New Hampshire
|6
|2
|192
|140
|8
|5
|294
|292
|Stony Brook
|5
|3
|267
|218
|8
|4
|356
|297
|Towson
|5
|3
|224
|188
|7
|5
|310
|299
|Elon
|5
|3
|230
|208
|6
|6
|305
|311
|William & Mary
|4
|4
|227
|190
|7
|5
|351
|282
|Monmouth (NJ)
|4
|4
|298
|257
|6
|6
|468
|402
|Maine
|3
|5
|198
|230
|5
|7
|279
|359
|Hampton
|2
|6
|230
|245
|5
|7
|355
|323
|Albany (NY)
|2
|6
|150
|218
|4
|8
|235
|339
|Campbell
|1
|7
|171
|250
|3
|9
|277
|393
|Bryant
|0
|8
|154
|284
|2
|10
|256
|427
|NC A&T
|0
|8
|98
|280
|1
|11
|187
|456
___
Saturday’s Games
Rhode Island 21, CCSU 17
UT Martin 41, New Hampshire 10
Lehigh 20, Richmond 16
Villanova 22, E. Kentucky 17
Saturday, Dec. 7
FCS Second Round – Game 7 at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. Rhode Island, 2 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 6 at San Antonio: Incarnate Word vs. Villanova, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|7
|1
|306
|176
|8
|4
|425
|324
|Sam Houston St.
|6
|2
|159
|129
|9
|3
|278
|240
|W. Kentucky
|6
|2
|243
|161
|8
|4
|320
|266
|Liberty
|5
|3
|227
|174
|8
|3
|338
|256
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|4
|187
|141
|5
|7
|266
|246
|FIU
|3
|5
|195
|179
|4
|8
|316
|309
|UTEP
|3
|5
|186
|238
|3
|9
|234
|388
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|6
|158
|265
|3
|9
|217
|411
|New Mexico St.
|2
|6
|193
|283
|3
|9
|259
|435
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|6
|149
|257
|2
|10
|198
|374
___
Friday’s Games
Sam Houston St. 20, Liberty 18
Saturday’s Games
FIU 35, Middle Tennessee 24
UTEP 42, New Mexico St. 35
W. Kentucky 19, Jacksonville St. 17
Louisiana Tech 33, Kennesaw St. 0
Friday, Dec. 6
Jacksonville St. vs. W. Kentucky, Conference USA Championship at Jacksonville, Ala., 8 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|253
|256
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|196
|235
___
Friday’s Games
Boise St. vs. Team TBD, Mountain West Championship at Boise, Idaho, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
FCS Second Round – Game 5 at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 5 (win), 2 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|5
|2
|219
|196
|8
|2
|300
|239
|Harvard
|5
|2
|228
|159
|8
|2
|326
|216
|Columbia
|5
|2
|135
|115
|7
|3
|207
|161
|Yale
|4
|3
|239
|205
|7
|3
|338
|281
|Cornell
|3
|4
|234
|225
|4
|6
|302
|318
|Penn
|2
|5
|194
|202
|4
|6
|274
|269
|Brown
|2
|5
|173
|249
|3
|7
|255
|336
|Princeton
|2
|5
|159
|230
|3
|7
|216
|312
___
Friday’s Games
Boise St. vs. Team TBD, Mountain West Championship at Boise, Idaho, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
FCS Second Round – Game 5 at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 5 (win), 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|7
|1
|266
|119
|9
|3
|342
|224
|Miami (Ohio)
|7
|1
|243
|120
|8
|4
|291
|208
|Buffalo
|6
|2
|282
|235
|8
|4
|349
|336
|Bowling Green
|6
|2
|206
|136
|7
|5
|321
|243
|W. Michigan
|5
|3
|260
|235
|6
|6
|353
|377
|N. Illinois
|4
|4
|170
|148
|7
|5
|291
|221
|Toledo
|4
|4
|171
|180
|7
|5
|320
|256
|Akron
|3
|5
|184
|213
|4
|8
|245
|384
|E. Michigan
|2
|6
|201
|257
|5
|7
|311
|335
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|6
|158
|243
|4
|8
|271
|356
|Ball St.
|2
|6
|241
|298
|3
|9
|304
|481
|Kent St.
|0
|8
|126
|324
|0
|12
|167
|529
___
Tuesday’s Games
Akron 21, Toledo 14
Buffalo 43, Kent St. 7
Friday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) 28, Bowling Green 12
Ohio 42, Ball St. 21
Saturday’s Games
W. Michigan 26, E. Michigan 18
N. Illinois 24, Cent. Michigan 16
Saturday, Dec. 7
Miami (Ohio) vs. Ohio, MAC Championship at Detroit, Noon
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|5
|0
|238
|98
|9
|2
|390
|230
|NC Central
|4
|1
|152
|54
|8
|3
|391
|202
|Morgan St.
|3
|2
|123
|156
|6
|6
|292
|280
|Norfolk St.
|2
|3
|127
|167
|4
|8
|246
|341
|Howard
|1
|4
|96
|120
|4
|8
|238
|314
|Delaware St.
|0
|5
|92
|233
|1
|11
|212
|446
___
Friday’s Games
Boise St. vs. Team TBD, Mountain West Championship at Boise, Idaho, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
FCS Second Round – Game 5 at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 5 (win), 2 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|7
|1
|308
|114
|10
|2
|465
|207
|S. Dakota St.
|7
|1
|309
|78
|10
|2
|439
|149
|South Dakota
|7
|1
|307
|131
|9
|2
|407
|164
|Illinois St.
|6
|2
|222
|182
|10
|3
|363
|307
|Missouri St.
|6
|2
|301
|253
|8
|4
|418
|362
|Indiana St.
|3
|5
|174
|263
|4
|8
|242
|379
|Youngstown St.
|3
|5
|211
|280
|4
|8
|329
|430
|North Dakota
|2
|6
|247
|274
|5
|7
|370
|371
|S. Illinois
|2
|6
|169
|243
|4
|8
|269
|367
|N. Iowa
|1
|7
|176
|309
|3
|9
|238
|396
|Murray St.
|0
|8
|137
|434
|1
|11
|219
|560
___
Saturday’s Games
Illinois St. 35, SE Missouri 27
Saturday, Dec. 7
FCS Second Round – Game 5 at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 5 (win), 2 p.m.
FCS Second Round- Game 4 at Vermillion, S.D.: South Dakota vs. Tarleton St., 3 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 8 at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 3 at Davis, Calif.: UC Davis vs. Illinois St., 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|7
|0
|262
|140
|11
|1
|487
|278
|Colorado St.
|6
|1
|195
|139
|8
|4
|300
|292
|UNLV
|5
|1
|230
|140
|9
|2
|426
|250
|Fresno St.
|4
|3
|185
|190
|6
|6
|319
|295
|New Mexico
|3
|3
|195
|202
|5
|6
|372
|418
|San Jose St.
|3
|4
|147
|185
|7
|5
|330
|317
|Utah St.
|3
|4
|269
|259
|4
|8
|383
|453
|Air Force
|2
|4
|134
|168
|4
|7
|196
|259
|Hawaii
|2
|4
|123
|172
|4
|7
|230
|282
|San Diego St.
|2
|4
|134
|207
|3
|8
|236
|324
|Wyoming
|2
|5
|166
|183
|2
|9
|217
|326
|Nevada
|0
|6
|126
|181
|3
|9
|286
|336
___
Friday’s Games
Boise St. 34, Oregon St. 18
Colorado St. 42, Utah St. 37
San Jose St. 34, Stanford 31
Saturday’s Games
UCLA 20, Fresno St. 13
Wyoming at Washington St., 6:30 p.m.
Nevada at UNLV, 8 p.m.
Air Force at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
Boise St. vs. Team TBD, Mountain West Championship at Boise, Idaho, 8 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|5
|1
|220
|110
|8
|3
|324
|264
|CCSU
|5
|1
|149
|122
|7
|6
|316
|310
|Robert Morris
|4
|2
|153
|124
|7
|5
|279
|242
|LIU Brooklyn
|3
|3
|169
|182
|4
|8
|266
|333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|4
|95
|123
|4
|7
|176
|232
|Wagner
|2
|4
|119
|129
|4
|8
|231
|292
|Stonehill
|0
|6
|78
|193
|1
|10
|167
|386
___
Saturday’s Games
Rhode Island 21, CCSU 17
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon St.
|1
|0
|41
|38
|5
|7
|291
|359
|Washington St.
|0
|1
|38
|41
|8
|3
|427
|322
___
Friday’s Games
Boise St. 34, Oregon St. 18
Saturday’s Games
Wyoming at Washington St., 6:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|5
|1
|204
|101
|9
|3
|358
|247
|Holy Cross
|5
|1
|172
|99
|6
|6
|331
|277
|Bucknell
|4
|2
|193
|171
|6
|6
|346
|362
|Lafayette
|2
|4
|105
|153
|6
|6
|307
|290
|Georgetown
|2
|4
|75
|166
|5
|6
|200
|283
|Fordham
|2
|4
|136
|125
|2
|10
|214
|353
|Colgate
|1
|5
|130
|200
|2
|10
|242
|378
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh 20, Richmond 16
Saturday, Dec. 7
FCS Second Round – Game 2 at Moscow, Idaho: Idaho vs. Lehigh, 9 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|7
|1
|213
|122
|8
|3
|280
|239
|San Diego
|6
|2
|241
|134
|8
|3
|318
|203
|Butler
|5
|3
|252
|172
|9
|3
|427
|196
|Morehead St.
|5
|3
|129
|153
|7
|5
|209
|271
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|5
|3
|227
|172
|6
|6
|274
|301
|Davidson
|4
|4
|273
|240
|6
|5
|388
|312
|Dayton
|4
|4
|142
|146
|6
|5
|222
|187
|Presbyterian
|4
|4
|223
|179
|6
|6
|337
|298
|Valparaiso
|2
|5
|88
|167
|4
|7
|171
|301
|Marist
|1
|7
|148
|271
|1
|10
|190
|392
|Stetson
|0
|7
|146
|326
|2
|9
|229
|412
___
Saturday’s Games
Tarleton St. 43, Drake 29
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas
|6
|1
|211
|111
|10
|1
|401
|133
|Georgia
|6
|2
|224
|177
|10
|2
|409
|246
|Tennessee
|6
|2
|200
|154
|10
|2
|447
|167
|Texas A&M
|5
|2
|228
|181
|8
|3
|357
|237
|Alabama
|5
|3
|227
|174
|9
|3
|426
|207
|Mississippi
|5
|3
|230
|145
|9
|3
|450
|167
|Missouri
|5
|3
|188
|217
|9
|3
|349
|241
|South Carolina
|5
|3
|233
|162
|9
|3
|379
|214
|LSU
|4
|3
|175
|193
|7
|4
|315
|268
|Florida
|4
|4
|218
|220
|6
|5
|304
|281
|Arkansas
|3
|5
|190
|219
|6
|6
|363
|299
|Vanderbilt
|3
|5
|175
|200
|6
|6
|320
|277
|Oklahoma
|2
|5
|115
|174
|6
|5
|275
|222
|Auburn
|2
|6
|153
|199
|5
|7
|333
|256
|Kentucky
|1
|7
|113
|212
|4
|8
|247
|265
|Mississippi St.
|0
|8
|169
|311
|2
|10
|310
|409
___
Friday’s Games
Mississippi 26, Mississippi St. 14
Georgia 44, Georgia Tech 42
Saturday’s Games
Louisville 41, Kentucky 14
Tennessee 36, Vanderbilt 23
South Carolina 17, Clemson 14
Alabama 28, Auburn 14
Missouri 28, Arkansas 21
Oklahoma at LSU, 7 p.m.
Florida at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Texas at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|7
|1
|269
|170
|10
|2
|404
|241
|W. Carolina
|6
|2
|301
|225
|7
|5
|397
|350
|Chattanooga
|5
|3
|207
|126
|7
|5
|300
|266
|ETSU
|5
|3
|191
|160
|7
|5
|331
|250
|Samford
|3
|4
|212
|174
|4
|7
|267
|291
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|148
|188
|5
|7
|258
|283
|Wofford
|3
|5
|116
|176
|5
|7
|196
|299
|Furman
|2
|5
|124
|219
|3
|8
|216
|360
|VMI
|1
|7
|97
|227
|1
|11
|149
|394
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS Second Round – Game 7 at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. Rhode Island, 2 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|7
|0
|270
|142
|10
|2
|444
|271
|SE Louisiana
|6
|1
|203
|116
|7
|5
|274
|304
|Lamar
|4
|3
|188
|159
|7
|5
|294
|274
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|3
|236
|134
|7
|5
|427
|214
|McNeese St.
|3
|4
|176
|153
|6
|6
|300
|278
|Houston Christian
|3
|4
|202
|245
|5
|7
|331
|415
|East Texas A&M
|2
|4
|139
|180
|3
|9
|249
|378
|Nicholls
|2
|5
|110
|169
|4
|8
|272
|279
|Northwestern St.
|0
|7
|75
|301
|0
|12
|144
|545
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS Second Round – Game 6 at San Antonio: Incarnate Word vs. Villanova, 2 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|8
|0
|316
|127
|10
|2
|441
|220
|Alabama St.
|5
|3
|183
|148
|7
|5
|272
|200
|Florida A&M
|5
|3
|227
|195
|7
|5
|294
|326
|Alabama A&M
|4
|4
|276
|213
|6
|6
|368
|368
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|6
|169
|233
|2
|10
|242
|409
|MVSU
|1
|7
|158
|289
|1
|11
|201
|483
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern U.
|7
|1
|188
|147
|8
|4
|259
|262
|Alcorn St.
|5
|3
|206
|191
|6
|6
|261
|336
|Texas Southern
|4
|4
|181
|222
|5
|6
|233
|321
|Prairie View
|3
|5
|153
|176
|5
|7
|252
|330
|Grambling St.
|2
|6
|173
|191
|5
|7
|296
|299
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|6
|164
|262
|3
|9
|282
|429
___
Thursday’s Games
Alabama St. 34, Tuskegee 6
Friday’s Games
Florida A&M 28, Alabama A&M 20
Saturday’s Games
Southern U. 24, Grambling St. 14
Saturday, Dec. 7
Jackson St. vs. Southern U., SWAC Championship at Jackson, Miss., 2 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|6
|1
|248
|161
|8
|3
|348
|264
|Georgia Southern
|6
|2
|218
|189
|8
|4
|338
|328
|James Madison
|4
|3
|197
|144
|8
|3
|373
|214
|Old Dominion
|4
|4
|256
|229
|5
|7
|336
|336
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|5
|211
|256
|6
|6
|358
|367
|Appalachian St.
|3
|5
|214
|267
|5
|6
|293
|362
|Georgia St.
|1
|7
|187
|284
|3
|9
|286
|406
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|1
|279
|174
|10
|2
|427
|273
|Arkansas St.
|5
|3
|211
|252
|7
|5
|298
|387
|Texas State
|5
|3
|295
|183
|7
|5
|445
|291
|South Alabama
|5
|3
|262
|173
|6
|6
|417
|304
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|5
|173
|226
|5
|7
|252
|345
|Troy
|3
|5
|214
|225
|4
|8
|312
|341
|Southern Miss.
|0
|8
|117
|319
|1
|11
|183
|453
___
Friday’s Games
Texas State 45, South Alabama 38
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette 37, Louisiana-Monroe 23
Coastal Carolina 48, Georgia St. 27
Troy 52, Southern Miss. 20
Old Dominion 40, Arkansas St. 32
Georgia Southern 29, Appalachian St. 20
Marshall at James Madison, 8 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|7
|1
|300
|245
|9
|4
|442
|378
|Tarleton St.
|6
|2
|256
|155
|10
|3
|399
|303
|E. Kentucky
|6
|2
|194
|179
|8
|5
|291
|308
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|273
|212
|7
|5
|349
|347
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|5
|227
|252
|6
|6
|382
|330
|Austin Peay
|3
|5
|176
|205
|4
|8
|269
|338
|North Alabama
|3
|5
|223
|206
|3
|9
|283
|350
|West Georgia
|1
|7
|168
|240
|4
|7
|335
|294
|Utah Tech
|1
|7
|167
|290
|1
|11
|219
|470
___
Saturday’s Games
Villanova 22, E. Kentucky 17
Tarleton St. 43, Drake 29
Abilene Christian 24, N. Arizona 0
Saturday, Dec. 7
FCS Second Round- Game 4 at Vermillion, S.D.: South Dakota vs. Tarleton St., 3 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 8 at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. Abilene Christian, 3 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|11
|1
|478
|163
|Uconn
|8
|4
|388
|286
|Umass
|2
|10
|270
|426
___
Saturday’s Games
Uconn 47, Umass 42
Notre Dame 49, Southern Cal 35
