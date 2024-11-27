FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 7 0…

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 7 0 255 83 9 1 331 142 Tulane 7 0 306 86 9 2 445 187 Memphis 5 2 266 213 9 2 388 249 Navy 5 2 224 156 7 3 321 235 East Carolina 5 2 265 227 7 4 370 300 South Florida 4 3 221 194 6 5 349 313 UTSA 4 3 273 219 6 5 363 347 Charlotte 3 4 187 248 4 7 255 394 North Texas 2 5 232 256 5 6 384 397 Rice 2 5 131 186 3 8 231 277 Temple 2 5 130 264 3 8 218 401 UAB 2 5 190 279 3 8 287 382 Tulsa 1 6 165 326 3 8 284 447 FAU 0 7 145 253 2 9 248 347

Thursday’s Games

Memphis at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Navy at East Carolina, Noon

Saturday’s Games

UTSA at Army, Noon

North Texas at Temple, Noon

South Florida at Rice, 2 p.m.

UAB at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SMU 7 0 263 140 10 1 432 231 Clemson 7 1 294 174 9 2 414 242 Miami 6 1 283 204 10 1 492 245 Georgia Tech 5 3 200 204 7 4 307 254 Louisville 5 3 263 220 7 4 398 265 Duke 4 3 176 188 8 3 299 249 Syracuse 4 3 194 205 8 3 349 306 Pittsburgh 3 4 165 185 7 4 359 287 Boston College 3 4 196 200 6 5 317 266 North Carolina 3 4 206 186 6 5 358 303 Virginia 3 4 151 209 5 6 255 308 Virginia Tech 3 4 201 165 5 6 319 256 California 2 5 180 184 6 5 307 228 NC State 2 5 213 227 5 6 315 336 Wake Forest 2 5 179 253 4 7 291 367 Stanford 2 6 168 280 3 8 243 370 Florida St. 1 7 118 226 2 9 174 305

Friday’s Games

Stanford at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Duke at Wake Forest, Noon

South Carolina at Clemson, Noon

Louisville at Kentucky, Noon

Pittsburgh at Boston College, 3 p.m.

NC State at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

California at SMU, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Florida at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona St. 6 2 227 193 9 2 336 251 BYU 6 2 246 181 9 2 339 223 Iowa St. 6 2 252 185 9 2 345 214 Colorado 6 2 293 201 8 3 362 264 Kansas St. 5 3 230 194 8 3 336 234 Baylor 5 3 283 257 7 4 371 286 TCU 5 3 260 211 7 4 381 304 Texas Tech 5 3 277 290 7 4 411 399 West Virginia 5 3 232 235 6 5 327 321 Kansas 4 4 254 218 5 6 339 267 Cincinnati 3 5 197 211 5 6 289 275 Houston 3 5 98 195 4 7 150 245 Arizona 2 6 164 252 4 7 254 332 UCF 2 6 236 254 4 7 351 295 Utah 1 7 145 201 4 7 255 234 Oklahoma St. 0 8 198 314 3 8 326 375

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Colorado, Noon

Utah at UCF, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas at Baylor, Noon

West Virginia at Texas Tech, Noon

Arizona St. at Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

TCU at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Kansas St. at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.

Houston at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 8 0 329 129 12 0 488 204 UC Davis 7 1 318 190 10 2 423 278 Idaho 6 2 238 211 9 3 337 285 N. Arizona 6 2 233 137 8 4 368 220 Montana 5 3 250 212 8 4 408 300 Idaho St. 3 5 254 326 5 7 385 454 E. Washington 3 5 316 295 4 8 430 434 Weber St. 3 5 256 254 4 8 340 334 Portland St. 3 5 248 270 3 8 322 441 Cal Poly 2 6 169 262 3 8 228 344 Sacramento St. 1 7 229 322 3 9 351 417 N. Colorado 1 7 83 315 1 11 136 453

Saturday’s Games

FCS First Round – Game 8 at Abilene, Texas: Abilene Christian vs. N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

FCS First Round – Game 5 at Missoula, Mont.: Montana vs. Tennessee St., 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

FCS Second Round – Game 1 at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 1 (win), 3 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 3 at Davis, Calif.: UC Davis vs. FCS First Round – Game 3 (win), 4 p.m.

FCS Second Round – Game 2 at Moscow, Idaho: Idaho vs. FCS First Round – Game 2 (win), 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 6 2 260 206 9 3 370 265 Tennessee St. 6 2 209 159 9 3 321 274 UT Martin 6 2 284 167 8 4 381 280 Tennessee Tech 6 2 213 154 7 5 288 263 Lindenwood (Mo.) 4 4 221 240 5 7 315 350 Gardner-Webb 3 5 200 262 4 8 294 344 W. Illinois 3 5 271 307 4 8 372 521 E. Illinois 2 6 181 264 3 9 222 391 Charleston Southern 0 8 120 200 1 11 172 321

Saturday’s Games

FCS First Round – Game 3 at Cape Girardeau, Mo.: SE Missouri vs. Illinois St., Noon

FCS First Round – Game 1 at Durham, N.H.: New Hampshire vs. UT Martin, 1 p.m.

FCS First Round – Game 5 at Missoula, Mont.: Montana vs. Tennessee St., 10:15 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 8 0 263 111 11 0 373 173 Indiana 7 1 294 152 10 1 454 176 Ohio St. 7 1 259 98 10 1 416 118 Penn St. 7 1 232 122 10 1 356 161 Illinois 5 3 211 211 8 3 309 237 Iowa 5 3 226 154 7 4 323 195 Michigan 4 4 184 177 6 5 254 236 Minnesota 4 4 200 184 6 5 292 203 Washington 4 4 165 189 6 5 249 225 Southern Cal 4 5 247 213 6 5 322 233 Nebraska 3 5 174 205 6 5 276 225 Rutgers 3 5 175 225 6 5 294 272 Michigan St. 3 5 143 239 5 6 218 272 Wisconsin 3 5 199 184 5 6 264 253 UCLA 3 6 168 243 4 7 201 290 Northwestern 2 6 122 239 4 7 186 278 Maryland 1 7 162 281 4 7 277 321 Purdue 0 8 112 309 1 10 189 413

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Wisconsin, Noon

Nebraska at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan at Ohio St., Noon

Illinois at Northwestern, Noon

Notre Dame at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Richmond 8 0 229 126 10 2 337 210 Rhode Island 7 1 230 166 10 2 309 273 Delaware 6 2 258 192 9 2 384 231 Villanova 6 2 199 163 9 3 295 231 New Hampshire 6 2 192 140 8 4 284 251 Stony Brook 5 3 267 218 8 4 356 297 Towson 5 3 224 188 7 5 310 299 Elon 5 3 230 208 6 6 305 311 William & Mary 4 4 227 190 7 5 351 282 Monmouth (NJ) 4 4 298 257 6 6 468 402 Maine 3 5 198 230 5 7 279 359 Hampton 2 6 230 245 5 7 355 323 Albany (NY) 2 6 150 218 4 8 235 339 Campbell 1 7 171 250 3 9 277 393 Bryant 0 8 154 284 2 10 256 427 NC A&T 0 8 98 280 1 11 187 456

Saturday’s Games

FCS First Round – Game 7 at Kingston, R.I.: Rhode Island vs. CCSU, Noon

FCS First Round – Game 1 at Durham, N.H.: New Hampshire vs. UT Martin, 1 p.m.

FCS First Round – Game 2 at Richmond, Va.: Richmond vs. Lehigh, 2 p.m.

FCS First Round – Game 6 at Villanova, Pa.: Villanova vs. E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 7 0 289 157 8 3 408 305 Liberty 5 2 209 154 8 2 320 236 Sam Houston St. 5 2 139 111 8 3 258 222 W. Kentucky 5 2 224 144 7 4 301 249 Louisiana Tech 3 4 154 141 4 7 233 246 FIU 2 5 160 155 3 8 281 285 Middle Tennessee 2 5 134 230 3 8 193 376 New Mexico St. 2 5 158 241 3 8 224 393 Kennesaw St. 2 5 149 224 2 9 198 341 UTEP 2 5 144 203 2 9 192 353

Friday’s Games

Liberty at Sam Houston St., 3:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at FIU, 2 p.m.

UTEP at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Merrimack 0 0 0 0 5 6 253 256 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 5 6 196 235

Saturday’s Games

FCS Second Round – Game 7 at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. FCS First Round – Game 7 (win), 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 5 2 219 196 8 2 300 239 Harvard 5 2 228 159 8 2 326 216 Columbia 5 2 135 115 7 3 207 161 Yale 4 3 239 205 7 3 338 281 Cornell 3 4 234 225 4 6 302 318 Penn 2 5 194 202 4 6 274 269 Brown 2 5 173 249 3 7 255 336 Princeton 2 5 159 230 3 7 216 312

Saturday’s Games

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio 6 1 224 98 8 3 300 203 Bowling Green 6 1 194 108 7 4 309 215 Miami (Ohio) 6 1 215 108 7 4 263 196 Buffalo 6 2 282 235 8 4 349 336 W. Michigan 4 3 234 217 5 6 327 359 Toledo 4 4 171 180 7 5 320 256 N. Illinois 3 4 146 132 6 5 267 205 Akron 3 5 184 213 4 8 245 384 E. Michigan 2 5 183 231 5 6 293 309 Cent. Michigan 2 5 142 219 4 7 255 332 Ball St. 2 5 220 256 3 8 283 439 Kent St. 0 8 126 324 0 12 167 529

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 21, Toledo 14

Buffalo 43, Kent St. 7

Friday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, Noon

Ball St. at Ohio, Noon

Saturday’s Games

E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 1:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SC State 5 0 238 98 9 2 390 230 NC Central 4 1 152 54 8 3 391 202 Morgan St. 3 2 123 156 6 6 292 280 Norfolk St. 2 3 127 167 4 8 246 341 Howard 1 4 96 120 4 8 238 314 Delaware St. 0 5 92 233 1 11 212 446

Saturday’s Games

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 7 1 308 114 10 2 465 207 S. Dakota St. 7 1 309 78 10 2 439 149 South Dakota 7 1 307 131 9 2 407 164 Illinois St. 6 2 222 182 9 3 328 280 Missouri St. 6 2 301 253 8 4 418 362 Indiana St. 3 5 174 263 4 8 242 379 Youngstown St. 3 5 211 280 4 8 329 430 North Dakota 2 6 247 274 5 7 370 371 S. Illinois 2 6 169 243 4 8 269 367 N. Iowa 1 7 176 309 3 9 238 396 Murray St. 0 8 137 434 1 11 219 560

Saturday’s Games

FCS First Round – Game 3 at Cape Girardeau, Mo.: SE Missouri vs. Illinois St., Noon

Saturday, Dec. 7

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 7 0 262 140 10 1 453 260 UNLV 5 1 230 140 9 2 426 250 Colorado St. 5 1 153 102 7 4 258 255 Fresno St. 4 3 185 190 6 5 306 275 New Mexico 3 3 195 202 5 6 372 418 Utah St. 3 3 232 217 4 7 346 411 San Jose St. 3 4 147 185 6 5 296 286 Air Force 2 4 134 168 4 7 196 259 Hawaii 2 4 123 172 4 7 230 282 San Diego St. 2 4 134 207 3 8 236 324 Wyoming 2 5 166 183 2 9 217 326 Nevada 0 6 126 181 3 9 286 336

Friday’s Games

Oregon St. at Boise St., Noon

Utah St. at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.

Stanford at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fresno St. at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Washington St., 6:30 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV, 8 p.m.

Air Force at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 5 1 220 110 8 3 324 264 CCSU 5 1 149 122 7 5 299 289 Robert Morris 4 2 153 124 7 5 279 242 LIU Brooklyn 3 3 169 182 4 8 266 333 St. Francis (Pa.) 2 4 95 123 4 7 176 232 Wagner 2 4 119 129 4 8 231 292 Stonehill 0 6 78 193 1 10 167 386

Saturday’s Games

FCS First Round – Game 7 at Kingston, R.I.: Rhode Island vs. CCSU, Noon

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon St. 1 0 41 38 5 6 273 325 Washington St. 0 1 38 41 8 3 427 322

Friday’s Games

Oregon St. at Boise St., Noon

Saturday’s Games

Wyoming at Washington St., 6:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 5 1 204 101 8 3 338 231 Holy Cross 5 1 172 99 6 6 331 277 Bucknell 4 2 193 171 6 6 346 362 Lafayette 2 4 105 153 6 6 307 290 Georgetown 2 4 75 166 5 6 200 283 Fordham 2 4 136 125 2 10 214 353 Colgate 1 5 130 200 2 10 242 378

Saturday’s Games

FCS First Round – Game 2 at Richmond, Va.: Richmond vs. Lehigh, 2 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 7 1 213 122 8 2 251 196 San Diego 6 2 241 134 8 3 318 203 Butler 5 3 252 172 9 3 427 196 Morehead St. 5 3 129 153 7 5 209 271 St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 3 227 172 6 6 274 301 Davidson 4 4 273 240 6 5 388 312 Dayton 4 4 142 146 6 5 222 187 Presbyterian 4 4 223 179 6 6 337 298 Valparaiso 2 5 88 167 4 7 171 301 Marist 1 7 148 271 1 10 190 392 Stetson 0 7 146 326 2 9 229 412

Saturday’s Games

FCS First Round – Game 4 at Stephenville, Texas: Tarleton St. vs. Drake, 3 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas 6 1 211 111 10 1 401 133 Georgia 6 2 224 177 9 2 365 204 Tennessee 5 2 164 131 9 2 411 144 Texas A&M 5 2 228 181 8 3 357 237 South Carolina 5 3 233 162 8 3 362 200 Alabama 4 3 199 160 8 3 398 193 Mississippi 4 3 204 131 8 3 424 153 Missouri 4 3 160 196 8 3 321 220 LSU 4 3 175 193 7 4 315 268 Florida 4 4 218 220 6 5 304 281 Arkansas 3 4 169 191 6 5 342 271 Vanderbilt 3 4 152 164 6 5 297 241 Oklahoma 2 5 115 174 6 5 275 222 Auburn 2 5 139 171 5 6 319 228 Kentucky 1 7 113 212 4 7 233 224 Mississippi St. 0 7 155 285 2 9 296 383

Friday’s Games

Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisville at Kentucky, Noon

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, Noon

South Carolina at Clemson, Noon

Auburn at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at LSU, 7 p.m.

Florida at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Texas at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 7 1 269 170 10 2 404 241 W. Carolina 6 2 301 225 7 5 397 350 Chattanooga 5 3 207 126 7 5 300 266 ETSU 5 3 191 160 7 5 331 250 Samford 3 4 212 174 4 7 267 291 The Citadel 3 5 148 188 5 7 258 283 Wofford 3 5 116 176 5 7 196 299 Furman 2 5 124 219 3 8 216 360 VMI 1 7 97 227 1 11 149 394

Saturday’s Games

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 7 0 270 142 10 2 444 271 SE Louisiana 6 1 203 116 7 5 274 304 Lamar 4 3 188 159 7 5 294 274 Stephen F. Austin 4 3 236 134 7 5 427 214 McNeese St. 3 4 176 153 6 6 300 278 Houston Christian 3 4 202 245 5 7 331 415 East Texas A&M 2 4 139 180 3 9 249 378 Nicholls 2 5 110 169 4 8 272 279 Northwestern St. 0 7 75 301 0 12 144 545

Saturday’s Games

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 8 0 316 127 10 2 441 220 Alabama St. 5 3 183 148 6 5 238 194 Alabama A&M 4 3 256 185 6 5 348 340 Florida A&M 4 3 199 175 6 5 266 306 Bethune-Cookman 2 6 169 233 2 10 242 409 MVSU 1 7 158 289 1 11 201 483

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern U. 6 1 164 133 7 4 235 248 Alcorn St. 5 3 206 191 6 6 261 336 Texas Southern 4 4 181 222 5 6 233 321 Prairie View 3 5 153 176 5 7 252 330 Grambling St. 2 5 159 167 5 6 282 275 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 6 164 262 3 9 282 429

Thursday’s Games

Tuskegee at Alabama St., 2 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern U. vs. Grambling St. at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Jackson St. vs. Southern U., SWAC Championship at Jackson, Miss., 2 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Marshall 6 1 248 161 8 3 348 264 Georgia Southern 5 2 189 169 7 4 309 308 James Madison 4 3 197 144 8 3 373 214 Appalachian St. 3 4 194 238 5 5 273 333 Old Dominion 3 4 216 197 4 7 296 304 Coastal Carolina 2 5 163 229 5 6 310 340 Georgia St. 1 6 160 236 3 8 259 358

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 6 1 242 151 9 2 390 250 Arkansas St. 5 2 179 212 7 4 266 347 South Alabama 5 2 224 128 6 5 379 259 Texas State 4 3 250 145 6 5 400 253 Louisiana-Monroe 3 4 150 189 5 6 229 308 Troy 2 5 162 205 3 8 260 321 Southern Miss. 0 7 97 267 1 10 163 401

Friday’s Games

Texas State at South Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, Noon

Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Troy, 2 p.m.

Old Dominion at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Marshall at James Madison, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 7 1 300 245 8 4 418 378 Tarleton St. 6 2 256 155 9 3 356 274 E. Kentucky 6 2 194 179 8 4 274 286 S. Utah 6 2 273 212 7 5 349 347 Cent. Arkansas 3 5 227 252 6 6 382 330 Austin Peay 3 5 176 205 4 8 269 338 North Alabama 3 5 223 206 3 9 283 350 West Georgia 1 7 168 240 4 7 335 294 Utah Tech 1 7 167 290 1 11 219 470

Saturday’s Games

FCS First Round – Game 6 at Villanova, Pa.: Villanova vs. E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

FCS First Round – Game 4 at Stephenville, Texas: Tarleton St. vs. Drake, 3 p.m.

FCS First Round – Game 8 at Abilene, Texas: Abilene Christian vs. N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 10 1 429 128 Uconn 7 4 341 244 Umass 2 9 228 379

Saturday’s Games

Uconn at Umass, Noon

Notre Dame at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.

