FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|7
|0
|255
|83
|9
|1
|331
|142
|Tulane
|7
|0
|306
|86
|9
|2
|445
|187
|Memphis
|5
|2
|266
|213
|9
|2
|388
|249
|Navy
|5
|2
|224
|156
|7
|3
|321
|235
|East Carolina
|5
|2
|265
|227
|7
|4
|370
|300
|South Florida
|4
|3
|221
|194
|6
|5
|349
|313
|UTSA
|4
|3
|273
|219
|6
|5
|363
|347
|Charlotte
|3
|4
|187
|248
|4
|7
|255
|394
|North Texas
|2
|5
|232
|256
|5
|6
|384
|397
|Rice
|2
|5
|131
|186
|3
|8
|231
|277
|Temple
|2
|5
|130
|264
|3
|8
|218
|401
|UAB
|2
|5
|190
|279
|3
|8
|287
|382
|Tulsa
|1
|6
|165
|326
|3
|8
|284
|447
|FAU
|0
|7
|145
|253
|2
|9
|248
|347
___
Thursday’s Games
Memphis at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Navy at East Carolina, Noon
Saturday’s Games
UTSA at Army, Noon
North Texas at Temple, Noon
South Florida at Rice, 2 p.m.
UAB at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SMU
|7
|0
|263
|140
|10
|1
|432
|231
|Clemson
|7
|1
|294
|174
|9
|2
|414
|242
|Miami
|6
|1
|283
|204
|10
|1
|492
|245
|Georgia Tech
|5
|3
|200
|204
|7
|4
|307
|254
|Louisville
|5
|3
|263
|220
|7
|4
|398
|265
|Duke
|4
|3
|176
|188
|8
|3
|299
|249
|Syracuse
|4
|3
|194
|205
|8
|3
|349
|306
|Pittsburgh
|3
|4
|165
|185
|7
|4
|359
|287
|Boston College
|3
|4
|196
|200
|6
|5
|317
|266
|North Carolina
|3
|4
|206
|186
|6
|5
|358
|303
|Virginia
|3
|4
|151
|209
|5
|6
|255
|308
|Virginia Tech
|3
|4
|201
|165
|5
|6
|319
|256
|California
|2
|5
|180
|184
|6
|5
|307
|228
|NC State
|2
|5
|213
|227
|5
|6
|315
|336
|Wake Forest
|2
|5
|179
|253
|4
|7
|291
|367
|Stanford
|2
|6
|168
|280
|3
|8
|243
|370
|Florida St.
|1
|7
|118
|226
|2
|9
|174
|305
___
Friday’s Games
Stanford at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Duke at Wake Forest, Noon
South Carolina at Clemson, Noon
Louisville at Kentucky, Noon
Pittsburgh at Boston College, 3 p.m.
NC State at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
California at SMU, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
Florida at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona St.
|6
|2
|227
|193
|9
|2
|336
|251
|BYU
|6
|2
|246
|181
|9
|2
|339
|223
|Iowa St.
|6
|2
|252
|185
|9
|2
|345
|214
|Colorado
|6
|2
|293
|201
|8
|3
|362
|264
|Kansas St.
|5
|3
|230
|194
|8
|3
|336
|234
|Baylor
|5
|3
|283
|257
|7
|4
|371
|286
|TCU
|5
|3
|260
|211
|7
|4
|381
|304
|Texas Tech
|5
|3
|277
|290
|7
|4
|411
|399
|West Virginia
|5
|3
|232
|235
|6
|5
|327
|321
|Kansas
|4
|4
|254
|218
|5
|6
|339
|267
|Cincinnati
|3
|5
|197
|211
|5
|6
|289
|275
|Houston
|3
|5
|98
|195
|4
|7
|150
|245
|Arizona
|2
|6
|164
|252
|4
|7
|254
|332
|UCF
|2
|6
|236
|254
|4
|7
|351
|295
|Utah
|1
|7
|145
|201
|4
|7
|255
|234
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|8
|198
|314
|3
|8
|326
|375
___
Friday’s Games
Oklahoma St. at Colorado, Noon
Utah at UCF, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas at Baylor, Noon
West Virginia at Texas Tech, Noon
Arizona St. at Arizona, 3:30 p.m.
TCU at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Kansas St. at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.
Houston at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|8
|0
|329
|129
|12
|0
|488
|204
|UC Davis
|7
|1
|318
|190
|10
|2
|423
|278
|Idaho
|6
|2
|238
|211
|9
|3
|337
|285
|N. Arizona
|6
|2
|233
|137
|8
|4
|368
|220
|Montana
|5
|3
|250
|212
|8
|4
|408
|300
|Idaho St.
|3
|5
|254
|326
|5
|7
|385
|454
|E. Washington
|3
|5
|316
|295
|4
|8
|430
|434
|Weber St.
|3
|5
|256
|254
|4
|8
|340
|334
|Portland St.
|3
|5
|248
|270
|3
|8
|322
|441
|Cal Poly
|2
|6
|169
|262
|3
|8
|228
|344
|Sacramento St.
|1
|7
|229
|322
|3
|9
|351
|417
|N. Colorado
|1
|7
|83
|315
|1
|11
|136
|453
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS First Round – Game 8 at Abilene, Texas: Abilene Christian vs. N. Arizona, 3 p.m.
FCS First Round – Game 5 at Missoula, Mont.: Montana vs. Tennessee St., 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
FCS Second Round – Game 1 at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 1 (win), 3 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 3 at Davis, Calif.: UC Davis vs. FCS First Round – Game 3 (win), 4 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 2 at Moscow, Idaho: Idaho vs. FCS First Round – Game 2 (win), 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|6
|2
|260
|206
|9
|3
|370
|265
|Tennessee St.
|6
|2
|209
|159
|9
|3
|321
|274
|UT Martin
|6
|2
|284
|167
|8
|4
|381
|280
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|2
|213
|154
|7
|5
|288
|263
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|4
|4
|221
|240
|5
|7
|315
|350
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|5
|200
|262
|4
|8
|294
|344
|W. Illinois
|3
|5
|271
|307
|4
|8
|372
|521
|E. Illinois
|2
|6
|181
|264
|3
|9
|222
|391
|Charleston Southern
|0
|8
|120
|200
|1
|11
|172
|321
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS First Round – Game 3 at Cape Girardeau, Mo.: SE Missouri vs. Illinois St., Noon
FCS First Round – Game 1 at Durham, N.H.: New Hampshire vs. UT Martin, 1 p.m.
FCS First Round – Game 5 at Missoula, Mont.: Montana vs. Tennessee St., 10:15 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|8
|0
|263
|111
|11
|0
|373
|173
|Indiana
|7
|1
|294
|152
|10
|1
|454
|176
|Ohio St.
|7
|1
|259
|98
|10
|1
|416
|118
|Penn St.
|7
|1
|232
|122
|10
|1
|356
|161
|Illinois
|5
|3
|211
|211
|8
|3
|309
|237
|Iowa
|5
|3
|226
|154
|7
|4
|323
|195
|Michigan
|4
|4
|184
|177
|6
|5
|254
|236
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|200
|184
|6
|5
|292
|203
|Washington
|4
|4
|165
|189
|6
|5
|249
|225
|Southern Cal
|4
|5
|247
|213
|6
|5
|322
|233
|Nebraska
|3
|5
|174
|205
|6
|5
|276
|225
|Rutgers
|3
|5
|175
|225
|6
|5
|294
|272
|Michigan St.
|3
|5
|143
|239
|5
|6
|218
|272
|Wisconsin
|3
|5
|199
|184
|5
|6
|264
|253
|UCLA
|3
|6
|168
|243
|4
|7
|201
|290
|Northwestern
|2
|6
|122
|239
|4
|7
|186
|278
|Maryland
|1
|7
|162
|281
|4
|7
|277
|321
|Purdue
|0
|8
|112
|309
|1
|10
|189
|413
___
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Wisconsin, Noon
Nebraska at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Michigan at Ohio St., Noon
Illinois at Northwestern, Noon
Notre Dame at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Fresno St. at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.
Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Washington at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Richmond
|8
|0
|229
|126
|10
|2
|337
|210
|Rhode Island
|7
|1
|230
|166
|10
|2
|309
|273
|Delaware
|6
|2
|258
|192
|9
|2
|384
|231
|Villanova
|6
|2
|199
|163
|9
|3
|295
|231
|New Hampshire
|6
|2
|192
|140
|8
|4
|284
|251
|Stony Brook
|5
|3
|267
|218
|8
|4
|356
|297
|Towson
|5
|3
|224
|188
|7
|5
|310
|299
|Elon
|5
|3
|230
|208
|6
|6
|305
|311
|William & Mary
|4
|4
|227
|190
|7
|5
|351
|282
|Monmouth (NJ)
|4
|4
|298
|257
|6
|6
|468
|402
|Maine
|3
|5
|198
|230
|5
|7
|279
|359
|Hampton
|2
|6
|230
|245
|5
|7
|355
|323
|Albany (NY)
|2
|6
|150
|218
|4
|8
|235
|339
|Campbell
|1
|7
|171
|250
|3
|9
|277
|393
|Bryant
|0
|8
|154
|284
|2
|10
|256
|427
|NC A&T
|0
|8
|98
|280
|1
|11
|187
|456
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS First Round – Game 7 at Kingston, R.I.: Rhode Island vs. CCSU, Noon
FCS First Round – Game 1 at Durham, N.H.: New Hampshire vs. UT Martin, 1 p.m.
FCS First Round – Game 2 at Richmond, Va.: Richmond vs. Lehigh, 2 p.m.
FCS First Round – Game 6 at Villanova, Pa.: Villanova vs. E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|7
|0
|289
|157
|8
|3
|408
|305
|Liberty
|5
|2
|209
|154
|8
|2
|320
|236
|Sam Houston St.
|5
|2
|139
|111
|8
|3
|258
|222
|W. Kentucky
|5
|2
|224
|144
|7
|4
|301
|249
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|4
|154
|141
|4
|7
|233
|246
|FIU
|2
|5
|160
|155
|3
|8
|281
|285
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|5
|134
|230
|3
|8
|193
|376
|New Mexico St.
|2
|5
|158
|241
|3
|8
|224
|393
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|5
|149
|224
|2
|9
|198
|341
|UTEP
|2
|5
|144
|203
|2
|9
|192
|353
___
Friday’s Games
Liberty at Sam Houston St., 3:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Middle Tennessee at FIU, 2 p.m.
UTEP at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|253
|256
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|196
|235
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS Second Round – Game 7 at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. FCS First Round – Game 7 (win), 2 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 6 at San Antonio: Incarnate Word vs. FCS First Round – Game 6 (win), 2 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 5 at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 5 (win), 2 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 1 at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 1 (win), 3 p.m.
FCS Second Round- Game 4 at Vermillion, S.D.: South Dakota vs. FCS First Round – Game 4 (win), 3 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 8 at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 8 (win), 3 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 3 at Davis, Calif.: UC Davis vs. FCS First Round – Game 3 (win), 4 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 2 at Moscow, Idaho: Idaho vs. FCS First Round – Game 2 (win), 9 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|5
|2
|219
|196
|8
|2
|300
|239
|Harvard
|5
|2
|228
|159
|8
|2
|326
|216
|Columbia
|5
|2
|135
|115
|7
|3
|207
|161
|Yale
|4
|3
|239
|205
|7
|3
|338
|281
|Cornell
|3
|4
|234
|225
|4
|6
|302
|318
|Penn
|2
|5
|194
|202
|4
|6
|274
|269
|Brown
|2
|5
|173
|249
|3
|7
|255
|336
|Princeton
|2
|5
|159
|230
|3
|7
|216
|312
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS Second Round – Game 7 at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. FCS First Round – Game 7 (win), 2 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 6 at San Antonio: Incarnate Word vs. FCS First Round – Game 6 (win), 2 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 5 at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 5 (win), 2 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 1 at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 1 (win), 3 p.m.
FCS Second Round- Game 4 at Vermillion, S.D.: South Dakota vs. FCS First Round – Game 4 (win), 3 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 8 at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 8 (win), 3 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 3 at Davis, Calif.: UC Davis vs. FCS First Round – Game 3 (win), 4 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 2 at Moscow, Idaho: Idaho vs. FCS First Round – Game 2 (win), 9 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|6
|1
|224
|98
|8
|3
|300
|203
|Bowling Green
|6
|1
|194
|108
|7
|4
|309
|215
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|1
|215
|108
|7
|4
|263
|196
|Buffalo
|6
|2
|282
|235
|8
|4
|349
|336
|W. Michigan
|4
|3
|234
|217
|5
|6
|327
|359
|Toledo
|4
|4
|171
|180
|7
|5
|320
|256
|N. Illinois
|3
|4
|146
|132
|6
|5
|267
|205
|Akron
|3
|5
|184
|213
|4
|8
|245
|384
|E. Michigan
|2
|5
|183
|231
|5
|6
|293
|309
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|5
|142
|219
|4
|7
|255
|332
|Ball St.
|2
|5
|220
|256
|3
|8
|283
|439
|Kent St.
|0
|8
|126
|324
|0
|12
|167
|529
___
Tuesday’s Games
Akron 21, Toledo 14
Buffalo 43, Kent St. 7
Friday’s Games
Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, Noon
Ball St. at Ohio, Noon
Saturday’s Games
E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 1:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|5
|0
|238
|98
|9
|2
|390
|230
|NC Central
|4
|1
|152
|54
|8
|3
|391
|202
|Morgan St.
|3
|2
|123
|156
|6
|6
|292
|280
|Norfolk St.
|2
|3
|127
|167
|4
|8
|246
|341
|Howard
|1
|4
|96
|120
|4
|8
|238
|314
|Delaware St.
|0
|5
|92
|233
|1
|11
|212
|446
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS Second Round – Game 7 at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. FCS First Round – Game 7 (win), 2 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 6 at San Antonio: Incarnate Word vs. FCS First Round – Game 6 (win), 2 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 5 at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 5 (win), 2 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 1 at Bozeman, Mont.: Montana St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 1 (win), 3 p.m.
FCS Second Round- Game 4 at Vermillion, S.D.: South Dakota vs. FCS First Round – Game 4 (win), 3 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 8 at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 8 (win), 3 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 3 at Davis, Calif.: UC Davis vs. FCS First Round – Game 3 (win), 4 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 2 at Moscow, Idaho: Idaho vs. FCS First Round – Game 2 (win), 9 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|7
|1
|308
|114
|10
|2
|465
|207
|S. Dakota St.
|7
|1
|309
|78
|10
|2
|439
|149
|South Dakota
|7
|1
|307
|131
|9
|2
|407
|164
|Illinois St.
|6
|2
|222
|182
|9
|3
|328
|280
|Missouri St.
|6
|2
|301
|253
|8
|4
|418
|362
|Indiana St.
|3
|5
|174
|263
|4
|8
|242
|379
|Youngstown St.
|3
|5
|211
|280
|4
|8
|329
|430
|North Dakota
|2
|6
|247
|274
|5
|7
|370
|371
|S. Illinois
|2
|6
|169
|243
|4
|8
|269
|367
|N. Iowa
|1
|7
|176
|309
|3
|9
|238
|396
|Murray St.
|0
|8
|137
|434
|1
|11
|219
|560
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS First Round – Game 3 at Cape Girardeau, Mo.: SE Missouri vs. Illinois St., Noon
Saturday, Dec. 7
FCS Second Round – Game 5 at Brookings, S.D.: S. Dakota St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 5 (win), 2 p.m.
FCS Second Round- Game 4 at Vermillion, S.D.: South Dakota vs. FCS First Round – Game 4 (win), 3 p.m.
FCS Second Round – Game 8 at Fargo, N.D.: N. Dakota St. vs. FCS First Round – Game 8 (win), 3 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|7
|0
|262
|140
|10
|1
|453
|260
|UNLV
|5
|1
|230
|140
|9
|2
|426
|250
|Colorado St.
|5
|1
|153
|102
|7
|4
|258
|255
|Fresno St.
|4
|3
|185
|190
|6
|5
|306
|275
|New Mexico
|3
|3
|195
|202
|5
|6
|372
|418
|Utah St.
|3
|3
|232
|217
|4
|7
|346
|411
|San Jose St.
|3
|4
|147
|185
|6
|5
|296
|286
|Air Force
|2
|4
|134
|168
|4
|7
|196
|259
|Hawaii
|2
|4
|123
|172
|4
|7
|230
|282
|San Diego St.
|2
|4
|134
|207
|3
|8
|236
|324
|Wyoming
|2
|5
|166
|183
|2
|9
|217
|326
|Nevada
|0
|6
|126
|181
|3
|9
|286
|336
___
Friday’s Games
Oregon St. at Boise St., Noon
Utah St. at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.
Stanford at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Fresno St. at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Washington St., 6:30 p.m.
Nevada at UNLV, 8 p.m.
Air Force at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|5
|1
|220
|110
|8
|3
|324
|264
|CCSU
|5
|1
|149
|122
|7
|5
|299
|289
|Robert Morris
|4
|2
|153
|124
|7
|5
|279
|242
|LIU Brooklyn
|3
|3
|169
|182
|4
|8
|266
|333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|4
|95
|123
|4
|7
|176
|232
|Wagner
|2
|4
|119
|129
|4
|8
|231
|292
|Stonehill
|0
|6
|78
|193
|1
|10
|167
|386
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS First Round – Game 7 at Kingston, R.I.: Rhode Island vs. CCSU, Noon
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon St.
|1
|0
|41
|38
|5
|6
|273
|325
|Washington St.
|0
|1
|38
|41
|8
|3
|427
|322
___
Friday’s Games
Oregon St. at Boise St., Noon
Saturday’s Games
Wyoming at Washington St., 6:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|5
|1
|204
|101
|8
|3
|338
|231
|Holy Cross
|5
|1
|172
|99
|6
|6
|331
|277
|Bucknell
|4
|2
|193
|171
|6
|6
|346
|362
|Lafayette
|2
|4
|105
|153
|6
|6
|307
|290
|Georgetown
|2
|4
|75
|166
|5
|6
|200
|283
|Fordham
|2
|4
|136
|125
|2
|10
|214
|353
|Colgate
|1
|5
|130
|200
|2
|10
|242
|378
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS First Round – Game 2 at Richmond, Va.: Richmond vs. Lehigh, 2 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|7
|1
|213
|122
|8
|2
|251
|196
|San Diego
|6
|2
|241
|134
|8
|3
|318
|203
|Butler
|5
|3
|252
|172
|9
|3
|427
|196
|Morehead St.
|5
|3
|129
|153
|7
|5
|209
|271
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|5
|3
|227
|172
|6
|6
|274
|301
|Davidson
|4
|4
|273
|240
|6
|5
|388
|312
|Dayton
|4
|4
|142
|146
|6
|5
|222
|187
|Presbyterian
|4
|4
|223
|179
|6
|6
|337
|298
|Valparaiso
|2
|5
|88
|167
|4
|7
|171
|301
|Marist
|1
|7
|148
|271
|1
|10
|190
|392
|Stetson
|0
|7
|146
|326
|2
|9
|229
|412
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS First Round – Game 4 at Stephenville, Texas: Tarleton St. vs. Drake, 3 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas
|6
|1
|211
|111
|10
|1
|401
|133
|Georgia
|6
|2
|224
|177
|9
|2
|365
|204
|Tennessee
|5
|2
|164
|131
|9
|2
|411
|144
|Texas A&M
|5
|2
|228
|181
|8
|3
|357
|237
|South Carolina
|5
|3
|233
|162
|8
|3
|362
|200
|Alabama
|4
|3
|199
|160
|8
|3
|398
|193
|Mississippi
|4
|3
|204
|131
|8
|3
|424
|153
|Missouri
|4
|3
|160
|196
|8
|3
|321
|220
|LSU
|4
|3
|175
|193
|7
|4
|315
|268
|Florida
|4
|4
|218
|220
|6
|5
|304
|281
|Arkansas
|3
|4
|169
|191
|6
|5
|342
|271
|Vanderbilt
|3
|4
|152
|164
|6
|5
|297
|241
|Oklahoma
|2
|5
|115
|174
|6
|5
|275
|222
|Auburn
|2
|5
|139
|171
|5
|6
|319
|228
|Kentucky
|1
|7
|113
|212
|4
|7
|233
|224
|Mississippi St.
|0
|7
|155
|285
|2
|9
|296
|383
___
Friday’s Games
Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Louisville at Kentucky, Noon
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, Noon
South Carolina at Clemson, Noon
Auburn at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at LSU, 7 p.m.
Florida at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Texas at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|7
|1
|269
|170
|10
|2
|404
|241
|W. Carolina
|6
|2
|301
|225
|7
|5
|397
|350
|Chattanooga
|5
|3
|207
|126
|7
|5
|300
|266
|ETSU
|5
|3
|191
|160
|7
|5
|331
|250
|Samford
|3
|4
|212
|174
|4
|7
|267
|291
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|148
|188
|5
|7
|258
|283
|Wofford
|3
|5
|116
|176
|5
|7
|196
|299
|Furman
|2
|5
|124
|219
|3
|8
|216
|360
|VMI
|1
|7
|97
|227
|1
|11
|149
|394
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS Second Round – Game 7 at Macon, Ga.: Mercer vs. FCS First Round – Game 7 (win), 2 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|7
|0
|270
|142
|10
|2
|444
|271
|SE Louisiana
|6
|1
|203
|116
|7
|5
|274
|304
|Lamar
|4
|3
|188
|159
|7
|5
|294
|274
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|3
|236
|134
|7
|5
|427
|214
|McNeese St.
|3
|4
|176
|153
|6
|6
|300
|278
|Houston Christian
|3
|4
|202
|245
|5
|7
|331
|415
|East Texas A&M
|2
|4
|139
|180
|3
|9
|249
|378
|Nicholls
|2
|5
|110
|169
|4
|8
|272
|279
|Northwestern St.
|0
|7
|75
|301
|0
|12
|144
|545
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS Second Round – Game 6 at San Antonio: Incarnate Word vs. FCS First Round – Game 6 (win), 2 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|8
|0
|316
|127
|10
|2
|441
|220
|Alabama St.
|5
|3
|183
|148
|6
|5
|238
|194
|Alabama A&M
|4
|3
|256
|185
|6
|5
|348
|340
|Florida A&M
|4
|3
|199
|175
|6
|5
|266
|306
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|6
|169
|233
|2
|10
|242
|409
|MVSU
|1
|7
|158
|289
|1
|11
|201
|483
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern U.
|6
|1
|164
|133
|7
|4
|235
|248
|Alcorn St.
|5
|3
|206
|191
|6
|6
|261
|336
|Texas Southern
|4
|4
|181
|222
|5
|6
|233
|321
|Prairie View
|3
|5
|153
|176
|5
|7
|252
|330
|Grambling St.
|2
|5
|159
|167
|5
|6
|282
|275
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|6
|164
|262
|3
|9
|282
|429
___
Thursday’s Games
Tuskegee at Alabama St., 2 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Alabama A&M at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Southern U. vs. Grambling St. at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Jackson St. vs. Southern U., SWAC Championship at Jackson, Miss., 2 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|6
|1
|248
|161
|8
|3
|348
|264
|Georgia Southern
|5
|2
|189
|169
|7
|4
|309
|308
|James Madison
|4
|3
|197
|144
|8
|3
|373
|214
|Appalachian St.
|3
|4
|194
|238
|5
|5
|273
|333
|Old Dominion
|3
|4
|216
|197
|4
|7
|296
|304
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|5
|163
|229
|5
|6
|310
|340
|Georgia St.
|1
|6
|160
|236
|3
|8
|259
|358
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|6
|1
|242
|151
|9
|2
|390
|250
|Arkansas St.
|5
|2
|179
|212
|7
|4
|266
|347
|South Alabama
|5
|2
|224
|128
|6
|5
|379
|259
|Texas State
|4
|3
|250
|145
|6
|5
|400
|253
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|4
|150
|189
|5
|6
|229
|308
|Troy
|2
|5
|162
|205
|3
|8
|260
|321
|Southern Miss.
|0
|7
|97
|267
|1
|10
|163
|401
___
Friday’s Games
Texas State at South Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, Noon
Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Troy, 2 p.m.
Old Dominion at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Marshall at James Madison, 8 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|7
|1
|300
|245
|8
|4
|418
|378
|Tarleton St.
|6
|2
|256
|155
|9
|3
|356
|274
|E. Kentucky
|6
|2
|194
|179
|8
|4
|274
|286
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|273
|212
|7
|5
|349
|347
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|5
|227
|252
|6
|6
|382
|330
|Austin Peay
|3
|5
|176
|205
|4
|8
|269
|338
|North Alabama
|3
|5
|223
|206
|3
|9
|283
|350
|West Georgia
|1
|7
|168
|240
|4
|7
|335
|294
|Utah Tech
|1
|7
|167
|290
|1
|11
|219
|470
___
Saturday’s Games
FCS First Round – Game 6 at Villanova, Pa.: Villanova vs. E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
FCS First Round – Game 4 at Stephenville, Texas: Tarleton St. vs. Drake, 3 p.m.
FCS First Round – Game 8 at Abilene, Texas: Abilene Christian vs. N. Arizona, 3 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|10
|1
|429
|128
|Uconn
|7
|4
|341
|244
|Umass
|2
|9
|228
|379
___
Saturday’s Games
Uconn at Umass, Noon
Notre Dame at Southern Cal, 3:30 p.m.
