Live Radio
Home » Sports » FBC Glance

FBC Glance

The Associated Press

November 23, 2024, 7:03 PM

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Army 7 0 255 83 9 0 317 93
Tulane 7 0 306 86 9 2 445 187
Memphis 5 2 266 213 9 2 388 249
Navy 5 2 224 156 7 3 321 235
East Carolina 5 2 265 227 7 4 370 300
UTSA 4 3 273 219 6 5 363 347
South Florida 3 3 158 164 5 5 286 283
Charlotte 3 4 187 248 4 7 255 394
North Texas 2 5 232 256 5 6 384 397
Rice 2 5 131 186 3 8 231 277
Temple 2 5 130 264 3 8 218 401
UAB 2 5 190 279 3 8 287 382
Tulsa 1 5 135 263 3 7 254 384
FAU 0 7 145 253 2 9 248 347

___

Friday’s Games

UTSA 51, Temple 27

Saturday’s Games

UAB 40, Rice 14

Charlotte 39, FAU 27

Tulsa at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina 40, North Texas 28

Notre Dame vs. Army at Bronx, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Memphis at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Navy at East Carolina, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 30

UTSA at Army, Noon

North Texas at Temple, Noon

South Florida at Rice, 2 p.m.

UAB at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SMU 7 0 263 140 10 1 432 231
Clemson 7 1 294 174 9 2 414 242
Miami 6 1 283 204 10 1 492 245
Georgia Tech 5 3 200 204 7 4 307 254
Syracuse 4 3 194 205 8 3 349 306
Louisville 4 3 226 211 6 4 361 256
Duke 3 3 145 160 7 3 268 221
Pittsburgh 3 3 156 148 7 3 350 250
Virginia Tech 3 3 173 134 5 5 291 225
Boston College 3 4 196 200 6 5 317 266
North Carolina 3 4 206 186 6 5 358 303
Virginia 3 4 151 209 5 6 255 308
California 2 5 180 184 6 5 307 228
NC State 2 5 213 227 5 6 315 336
Wake Forest 2 5 179 253 4 7 291 367
Stanford 2 6 168 280 3 8 243 370
Florida St. 1 7 118 226 2 9 174 305

___

Thursday’s Games

Georgia Tech 30, NC State 29

Saturday’s Games

Miami 42, Wake Forest 14

Boston College 41, North Carolina 21

SMU 33, Virginia 7

Syracuse 31, Uconn 24

Florida St. 41, Charleston Southern 7

Clemson 51, The Citadel 14

California 24, Stanford 21

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Stanford at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

South Carolina at Clemson, Noon

Louisville at Kentucky, Noon

Duke at Wake Forest, Noon

Florida at Florida St., TBA

Pittsburgh at Boston College, 3 p.m.

Miami at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

California at SMU, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 6 1 223 153 9 1 316 195
Colorado 6 2 293 201 8 3 362 264
Arizona St. 5 2 199 170 8 2 308 228
Iowa St. 5 2 221 157 8 2 314 186
TCU 5 3 260 211 7 4 381 304
West Virginia 5 3 232 235 6 5 327 321
Kansas St. 4 3 189 179 7 3 295 219
Baylor 4 3 263 247 6 4 351 276
Texas Tech 4 3 221 242 6 4 355 351
Kansas 4 4 254 218 5 6 339 267
Cincinnati 3 4 182 170 5 5 274 234
Houston 3 4 88 175 4 6 140 225
Arizona 2 6 164 252 4 7 254 332
UCF 2 6 236 254 4 7 351 295
Utah 1 6 117 170 4 6 227 203
Oklahoma St. 0 7 150 258 3 7 278 319

___

Saturday’s Games

TCU 49, Arizona 28

BYU at Arizona St., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas 37, Colorado 21

West Virginia 31, UCF 21

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Baylor at Houston, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Oklahoma St. at Colorado, Noon

Utah at UCF, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

TCU at Cincinnati, TBA

Arizona St. at Arizona, TBA

Kansas at Baylor, TBA

West Virginia at Texas Tech, TBA

Houston at BYU, TBA

Kansas St. at Iowa St., TBA

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana St. 8 0 329 129 12 0 488 204
UC Davis 6 1 276 151 9 2 381 239
N. Arizona 6 2 233 137 8 4 368 220
Idaho 5 2 198 194 8 3 297 268
Montana 5 3 250 212 8 4 408 300
Idaho St. 3 4 237 286 5 6 368 414
E. Washington 3 5 316 295 4 8 430 434
Weber St. 3 5 256 254 4 8 340 334
Portland St. 2 5 203 257 2 8 277 428
Cal Poly 2 6 169 262 3 8 228 344
Sacramento St. 1 6 190 280 3 8 312 375
N. Colorado 1 6 70 270 1 10 123 408

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 34, Montana 11

N. Arizona 30, E. Washington 18

Weber St. 28, Cal Poly 17

N. Colorado at Portland St., 4 p.m.

UC Davis at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.

Idaho at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Missouri 6 1 239 178 9 2 349 237
UT Martin 6 2 284 167 8 4 381 280
Tennessee Tech 6 2 213 154 7 5 288 263
Tennessee St. 5 2 181 138 8 3 293 253
Lindenwood (Mo.) 4 4 221 240 5 7 315 350
Gardner-Webb 3 5 200 262 4 8 294 344
W. Illinois 3 5 271 307 4 8 372 521
E. Illinois 2 6 181 264 3 9 222 391
Charleston Southern 0 8 120 200 1 11 172 321

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech 23, E. Illinois 6

Florida St. 41, Charleston Southern 7

W. Illinois 45, Gardner-Webb 28

UT Martin 33, Lindenwood (Mo.) 26

SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 8 0 263 111 11 0 373 173
Indiana 7 1 294 152 10 1 454 176
Ohio St. 7 1 259 98 10 1 416 118
Penn St. 7 1 232 122 10 1 356 161
Illinois 5 3 211 211 8 3 309 237
Iowa 5 3 226 154 7 4 323 195
Michigan 4 4 184 177 6 5 254 236
Minnesota 4 4 200 184 6 5 292 203
Washington 4 4 165 189 6 5 249 225
Nebraska 3 5 174 205 6 5 276 225
Rutgers 3 5 175 225 6 5 294 272
Southern Cal 3 5 228 200 5 5 303 220
Michigan St. 3 5 143 239 5 6 218 272
Wisconsin 3 5 199 184 5 6 264 253
UCLA 3 5 155 224 4 6 188 271
Northwestern 2 6 122 239 4 7 186 278
Maryland 1 7 162 281 4 7 277 321
Purdue 0 8 112 309 1 10 189 413

___

Friday’s Games

Michigan St. 24, Purdue 17

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 38, Indiana 15

Illinois 38, Rutgers 31

Iowa 29, Maryland 13

Penn St. 26, Minnesota 25

Michigan 50, Northwestern 6

Nebraska 44, Wisconsin 25

Southern Cal at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Minnesota at Wisconsin, Noon

Nebraska at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Michigan at Ohio St., Noon

Illinois at Northwestern, Noon

Notre Dame at Southern Cal, TBA

Purdue at Indiana, TBA

Washington at Oregon, TBA

Rutgers at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Richmond 8 0 229 126 10 2 337 210
Rhode Island 7 1 230 166 10 2 309 273
Delaware 6 2 258 192 9 2 384 231
Villanova 6 2 199 163 9 3 295 231
New Hampshire 6 2 192 140 8 4 284 251
Stony Brook 5 3 267 218 8 4 356 297
Towson 5 3 224 188 7 5 310 299
Elon 5 3 230 208 6 6 305 311
William & Mary 4 4 227 190 7 5 351 282
Monmouth (NJ) 4 4 298 257 6 6 468 402
Maine 3 5 198 230 5 7 279 359
Hampton 2 6 230 245 5 7 355 323
Albany (NY) 2 6 150 218 4 8 235 339
Campbell 1 7 171 250 3 9 277 393
Bryant 0 8 154 284 2 10 256 427
NC A&T 0 8 98 280 1 11 187 456

___

Saturday’s Games

Richmond 27, William & Mary 0

Albany (NY) 41, Hampton 34

Villanova 38, Delaware 28

Monmouth (NJ) 55, Stony Brook 47

New Hampshire 27, Maine 9

Rhode Island 35, Bryant 21

Elon 31, NC A&T 21

Towson 45, Campbell 23

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 7 0 289 157 8 3 408 305
Liberty 5 2 209 154 8 2 320 236
Sam Houston St. 5 2 139 111 8 3 258 222
W. Kentucky 5 2 224 144 7 4 301 249
Louisiana Tech 3 4 154 141 4 6 219 211
FIU 2 5 160 155 3 8 281 285
Middle Tennessee 2 5 134 230 3 8 193 376
New Mexico St. 2 5 158 241 3 8 224 393
Kennesaw St. 2 5 149 224 2 9 198 341
UTEP 2 5 144 203 2 9 192 353

___

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 21, Sam Houston St. 11

Liberty 38, W. Kentucky 21

Tennessee 56, UTEP 0

New Mexico St. 36, Middle Tennessee 21

Kennesaw St. 27, FIU 26

Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Liberty at Sam Houston St., 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Middle Tennessee at FIU, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.

UTEP at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 5 6 253 256
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 5 6 196 235

___

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack 19, Fordham 3

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dartmouth 5 2 219 196 8 2 300 239
Harvard 5 2 228 159 8 2 326 216
Columbia 5 2 135 115 7 3 207 161
Yale 4 3 239 205 7 3 338 281
Cornell 3 4 234 225 4 6 302 318
Penn 2 5 194 202 4 6 274 269
Brown 2 5 173 249 3 7 255 336
Princeton 2 5 159 230 3 7 216 312

___

Saturday’s Games

Columbia 17, Cornell 9

Dartmouth 56, Brown 28

Yale 34, Harvard 29

Princeton 20, Penn 17

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio 6 1 224 98 8 3 300 203
Bowling Green 6 1 194 108 7 4 309 215
Miami (Ohio) 6 1 215 108 7 4 263 196
Buffalo 5 2 239 228 7 4 306 329
Toledo 4 3 157 159 7 4 306 235
W. Michigan 4 3 234 217 5 6 327 359
N. Illinois 3 4 146 132 6 5 267 205
E. Michigan 2 5 183 231 5 6 293 309
Cent. Michigan 2 5 142 219 4 7 255 332
Akron 2 5 163 199 3 8 224 370
Ball St. 2 5 220 256 3 8 283 439
Kent St. 0 7 119 281 0 11 160 486

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 38, Kent St. 17

Cent. Michigan 16, W. Michigan 14

Miami (Ohio) 20, N. Illinois 9

Wednesday’s Games

Buffalo 37, E. Michigan 20

Ohio 24, Toledo 7

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green 38, Ball St. 13

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Kent St. at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Akron, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, Noon

Ball St. at Ohio, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 30

E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 1:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SC State 5 0 238 98 9 2 390 230
NC Central 4 1 152 54 8 3 391 202
Morgan St. 3 2 123 156 6 6 292 280
Norfolk St. 2 3 127 167 4 8 246 341
Howard 1 4 96 120 4 8 238 314
Delaware St. 0 5 92 233 1 11 212 446

___

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. 35, Howard 21

NC Central 52, Delaware St. 10

SC State 53, Norfolk St. 21

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 7 1 308 114 10 2 465 207
S. Dakota St. 7 1 309 78 10 2 439 149
South Dakota 7 1 307 131 9 2 407 164
Illinois St. 6 2 222 182 9 3 328 280
Missouri St. 6 2 301 253 8 4 418 362
Indiana St. 3 5 174 263 4 8 242 379
Youngstown St. 3 5 211 280 4 8 329 430
North Dakota 2 6 247 274 5 7 370 371
S. Illinois 2 6 169 243 4 8 269 367
N. Iowa 1 7 176 309 3 9 238 396
Murray St. 0 8 137 434 1 11 219 560

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Illinois 62, Murray St. 0

Illinois St. 35, North Dakota 13

South Dakota 29, N. Dakota St. 28

N. Iowa 41, Indiana St. 34

S. Dakota St. 45, Missouri St. 9

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 6 0 245 127 9 1 436 247
Colorado St. 5 0 131 74 7 3 236 227
UNLV 5 1 230 140 9 2 426 250
Fresno St. 3 3 157 168 5 5 278 253
New Mexico 3 3 195 202 5 6 372 418
Utah St. 3 3 232 217 4 7 346 411
San Jose St. 3 4 147 185 6 5 296 286
Hawaii 2 4 123 172 4 7 230 282
San Diego St. 2 4 134 207 3 8 236 324
Wyoming 2 4 153 166 2 8 204 309
Air Force 1 4 112 149 3 7 174 240
Nevada 0 5 107 159 3 8 267 314

___

Friday’s Games

UNLV 27, San Jose St. 16

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. 41, San Diego St. 20

Boise St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Air Force at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Oregon St. at Boise St., Noon

Utah St. at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.

Stanford at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Fresno St. at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Washington St., 6:30 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV, 8 p.m.

Air Force at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 5 1 220 110 8 3 324 264
CCSU 5 1 149 122 7 5 299 289
Robert Morris 4 2 153 124 7 5 279 242
LIU Brooklyn 3 3 169 182 4 8 266 333
St. Francis (Pa.) 2 4 95 123 4 7 176 232
Wagner 2 4 119 129 4 8 231 292
Stonehill 0 6 78 193 1 10 167 386

___

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris 31, Stonehill 13

CCSU 21, Duquesne 14

LIU Brooklyn 35, Wagner 28

Mercyhurst 21, St. Francis (Pa.) 20

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 8 2 389 281
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 4 6 232 287

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Oregon St. at Boise St., Noon

Saturday, Nov. 30

Wyoming at Washington St., 6:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lehigh 5 1 204 101 8 3 338 231
Holy Cross 5 1 172 99 6 6 331 277
Bucknell 4 2 193 171 6 6 346 362
Lafayette 2 4 105 153 6 6 307 290
Georgetown 2 4 75 166 5 6 200 283
Fordham 2 4 136 125 2 10 214 353
Colgate 1 5 130 200 2 10 242 378

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 38, Lafayette 14

Holy Cross 34, Georgetown 0

Bucknell 48, Colgate 34

Merrimack 19, Fordham 3

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Drake 7 1 213 122 8 2 251 196
San Diego 6 2 241 134 8 3 318 203
Butler 5 3 252 172 9 3 427 196
Morehead St. 5 3 129 153 7 5 209 271
St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 3 227 172 6 6 274 301
Davidson 4 4 273 240 6 5 388 312
Dayton 4 4 142 146 6 5 222 187
Presbyterian 4 4 223 179 6 6 337 298
Valparaiso 2 5 88 167 4 7 171 301
Marist 1 7 148 271 1 10 190 392
Stetson 0 7 146 326 2 9 229 412

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego 37, Morehead St. 14

Presbyterian 30, Butler 27

Drake 49, Stetson 10

Valparaiso 18, Davidson 17

St. Thomas (Minn.) 32, Dayton 9

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas 5 1 180 97 9 1 370 119
Texas A&M 5 1 187 138 8 2 316 194
Georgia 6 2 224 177 9 2 365 204
Tennessee 5 2 164 131 9 2 411 144
Alabama 4 2 196 136 8 2 395 169
South Carolina 5 3 233 162 7 3 306 188
Mississippi 4 3 204 131 8 3 424 153
Missouri 3 3 121 176 7 3 282 200
LSU 3 3 151 176 6 4 291 251
Vanderbilt 3 3 135 140 6 4 280 217
Florida 4 4 218 220 6 5 304 281
Arkansas 3 4 169 191 5 5 307 257
Oklahoma 1 5 91 171 5 5 251 219
Auburn 1 5 96 130 4 6 276 187
Kentucky 1 6 99 181 4 6 219 193
Mississippi St. 0 6 135 246 2 8 276 344

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida 24, Mississippi 17

Georgia 59, Umass 21

Tennessee 56, UTEP 0

Kentucky at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Wofford at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Texas A&M at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at LSU, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, Noon

South Carolina at Clemson, Noon

Louisville at Kentucky, Noon

Florida at Florida St., TBA

Arkansas at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at LSU, 7 p.m.

Texas at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mercer 7 1 269 170 10 2 404 241
W. Carolina 6 2 301 225 7 5 397 350
Chattanooga 5 3 207 126 7 5 300 266
ETSU 5 3 191 160 7 5 331 250
Samford 3 4 212 174 4 7 267 291
Wofford 3 5 116 176 5 6 184 243
The Citadel 3 5 148 188 5 7 258 283
Furman 2 5 124 219 3 8 216 360
VMI 1 7 97 227 1 11 149 394

___

Saturday’s Games

ETSU 16, VMI 9

Chattanooga 24, Austin Peay 17

W. Carolina 47, Samford 42

Mercer 49, Furman 23

Clemson 51, The Citadel 14

Wofford at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Incarnate Word 7 0 270 142 10 2 444 271
SE Louisiana 6 1 203 116 7 5 274 304
Stephen F. Austin 4 3 236 134 7 5 427 214
Lamar 3 3 162 135 6 5 268 250
McNeese St. 3 3 152 127 6 5 276 252
Houston Christian 3 4 202 245 5 7 331 415
East Texas A&M 2 4 139 180 3 9 249 378
Nicholls 2 5 110 169 4 8 272 279
Northwestern St. 0 7 75 301 0 12 144 545

___

Thursday’s Games

SE Louisiana 19, Nicholls 16

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word 38, East Texas A&M 24

Stephen F. Austin 32, Abilene Christian 19

Houston Christian 62, Northwestern St. 24

Lamar at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 8 0 316 127 10 2 441 220
Alabama St. 5 3 183 148 6 5 238 194
Alabama A&M 4 3 256 185 6 5 348 340
Florida A&M 3 3 158 137 5 5 225 268
Bethune-Cookman 2 5 131 192 2 9 204 368
MVSU 1 7 158 289 1 11 201 483

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern U. 6 1 164 133 7 4 235 248
Alcorn St. 5 3 206 191 6 6 261 336
Texas Southern 4 4 181 222 5 6 233 321
Prairie View 3 5 153 176 5 7 252 330
Grambling St. 2 5 159 167 5 6 282 275
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 6 164 262 3 9 282 429

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M 49, MVSU 35

Jackson St. 48, Alcorn St. 10

Texas Southern 31, Ark.-Pine Bluff 23

Alabama St. 9, Prairie View 6

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M at Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Tuskegee at Alabama St., 2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Alabama A&M at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Southern U. vs. Grambling St. at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 5 1 206 126 7 3 306 229
Georgia Southern 5 2 189 169 7 4 309 308
James Madison 4 3 197 144 8 3 373 214
Old Dominion 3 3 181 155 4 6 261 262
Appalachian St. 3 4 194 238 5 5 273 333
Coastal Carolina 2 5 163 229 5 6 310 340
Georgia St. 0 6 108 192 2 8 207 314

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 1 191 121 8 2 339 220
Arkansas St. 5 2 179 212 7 4 266 347
South Alabama 5 2 224 128 6 5 379 259
Texas State 4 2 206 93 6 4 356 201
Louisiana-Monroe 3 4 150 189 5 6 229 308
Troy 2 4 132 154 3 7 230 270
Southern Miss. 0 7 97 267 1 10 163 401

___

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. 34, James Madison 20

South Alabama 35, Southern Miss. 14

Arkansas St. 28, Louisiana-Monroe 21

Georgia Southern 26, Coastal Carolina 6

Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Georgia St. at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Texas State at South Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, Noon

Southern Miss. at Troy, 2 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Old Dominion at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Marshall at James Madison, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Abilene Christian 7 1 300 245 8 4 418 378
Tarleton St. 6 2 256 155 9 3 356 274
E. Kentucky 6 2 194 179 8 4 274 286
S. Utah 6 2 273 212 7 5 349 347
Cent. Arkansas 3 5 227 252 6 6 382 330
Austin Peay 3 5 176 205 4 8 269 338
North Alabama 3 5 223 206 3 9 283 350
West Georgia 1 7 168 240 4 7 335 294
Utah Tech 1 7 167 290 1 11 219 470

___

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga 24, Austin Peay 17

E. Kentucky 21, North Alabama 15

S. Utah 37, Utah Tech 34

Tarleton St. 39, Cent. Arkansas 14

Stephen F. Austin 32, Abilene Christian 19

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 9 1 380 114
Uconn 7 4 341 244
Umass 2 9 228 379

___

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse 31, Uconn 24

Georgia 59, Umass 21

Notre Dame vs. Army at Bronx, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Uconn at Umass, Noon

Notre Dame at Southern Cal, TBA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up