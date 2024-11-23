FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 7 0…

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 7 0 255 83 9 0 317 93 Tulane 7 0 306 86 9 2 445 187 Memphis 5 2 266 213 9 2 388 249 Navy 5 2 224 156 7 3 321 235 East Carolina 5 2 265 227 7 4 370 300 UTSA 4 3 273 219 6 5 363 347 South Florida 3 3 158 164 5 5 286 283 Charlotte 3 4 187 248 4 7 255 394 North Texas 2 5 232 256 5 6 384 397 Rice 2 5 131 186 3 8 231 277 Temple 2 5 130 264 3 8 218 401 UAB 2 5 190 279 3 8 287 382 Tulsa 1 5 135 263 3 7 254 384 FAU 0 7 145 253 2 9 248 347

___

Friday’s Games

UTSA 51, Temple 27

Saturday’s Games

UAB 40, Rice 14

Charlotte 39, FAU 27

Tulsa at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina 40, North Texas 28

Notre Dame vs. Army at Bronx, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Memphis at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Navy at East Carolina, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 30

UTSA at Army, Noon

North Texas at Temple, Noon

South Florida at Rice, 2 p.m.

UAB at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SMU 7 0 263 140 10 1 432 231 Clemson 7 1 294 174 9 2 414 242 Miami 6 1 283 204 10 1 492 245 Georgia Tech 5 3 200 204 7 4 307 254 Syracuse 4 3 194 205 8 3 349 306 Louisville 4 3 226 211 6 4 361 256 Duke 3 3 145 160 7 3 268 221 Pittsburgh 3 3 156 148 7 3 350 250 Virginia Tech 3 3 173 134 5 5 291 225 Boston College 3 4 196 200 6 5 317 266 North Carolina 3 4 206 186 6 5 358 303 Virginia 3 4 151 209 5 6 255 308 California 2 5 180 184 6 5 307 228 NC State 2 5 213 227 5 6 315 336 Wake Forest 2 5 179 253 4 7 291 367 Stanford 2 6 168 280 3 8 243 370 Florida St. 1 7 118 226 2 9 174 305

___

Thursday’s Games

Georgia Tech 30, NC State 29

Saturday’s Games

Miami 42, Wake Forest 14

Boston College 41, North Carolina 21

SMU 33, Virginia 7

Syracuse 31, Uconn 24

Florida St. 41, Charleston Southern 7

Clemson 51, The Citadel 14

California 24, Stanford 21

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Stanford at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

South Carolina at Clemson, Noon

Louisville at Kentucky, Noon

Duke at Wake Forest, Noon

Florida at Florida St., TBA

Pittsburgh at Boston College, 3 p.m.

Miami at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

California at SMU, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 6 1 223 153 9 1 316 195 Colorado 6 2 293 201 8 3 362 264 Arizona St. 5 2 199 170 8 2 308 228 Iowa St. 5 2 221 157 8 2 314 186 TCU 5 3 260 211 7 4 381 304 West Virginia 5 3 232 235 6 5 327 321 Kansas St. 4 3 189 179 7 3 295 219 Baylor 4 3 263 247 6 4 351 276 Texas Tech 4 3 221 242 6 4 355 351 Kansas 4 4 254 218 5 6 339 267 Cincinnati 3 4 182 170 5 5 274 234 Houston 3 4 88 175 4 6 140 225 Arizona 2 6 164 252 4 7 254 332 UCF 2 6 236 254 4 7 351 295 Utah 1 6 117 170 4 6 227 203 Oklahoma St. 0 7 150 258 3 7 278 319

___

Saturday’s Games

TCU 49, Arizona 28

BYU at Arizona St., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas 37, Colorado 21

West Virginia 31, UCF 21

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Baylor at Houston, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Oklahoma St. at Colorado, Noon

Utah at UCF, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

TCU at Cincinnati, TBA

Arizona St. at Arizona, TBA

Kansas at Baylor, TBA

West Virginia at Texas Tech, TBA

Houston at BYU, TBA

Kansas St. at Iowa St., TBA

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 8 0 329 129 12 0 488 204 UC Davis 6 1 276 151 9 2 381 239 N. Arizona 6 2 233 137 8 4 368 220 Idaho 5 2 198 194 8 3 297 268 Montana 5 3 250 212 8 4 408 300 Idaho St. 3 4 237 286 5 6 368 414 E. Washington 3 5 316 295 4 8 430 434 Weber St. 3 5 256 254 4 8 340 334 Portland St. 2 5 203 257 2 8 277 428 Cal Poly 2 6 169 262 3 8 228 344 Sacramento St. 1 6 190 280 3 8 312 375 N. Colorado 1 6 70 270 1 10 123 408

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 34, Montana 11

N. Arizona 30, E. Washington 18

Weber St. 28, Cal Poly 17

N. Colorado at Portland St., 4 p.m.

UC Davis at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.

Idaho at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 6 1 239 178 9 2 349 237 UT Martin 6 2 284 167 8 4 381 280 Tennessee Tech 6 2 213 154 7 5 288 263 Tennessee St. 5 2 181 138 8 3 293 253 Lindenwood (Mo.) 4 4 221 240 5 7 315 350 Gardner-Webb 3 5 200 262 4 8 294 344 W. Illinois 3 5 271 307 4 8 372 521 E. Illinois 2 6 181 264 3 9 222 391 Charleston Southern 0 8 120 200 1 11 172 321

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech 23, E. Illinois 6

Florida St. 41, Charleston Southern 7

W. Illinois 45, Gardner-Webb 28

UT Martin 33, Lindenwood (Mo.) 26

SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 8 0 263 111 11 0 373 173 Indiana 7 1 294 152 10 1 454 176 Ohio St. 7 1 259 98 10 1 416 118 Penn St. 7 1 232 122 10 1 356 161 Illinois 5 3 211 211 8 3 309 237 Iowa 5 3 226 154 7 4 323 195 Michigan 4 4 184 177 6 5 254 236 Minnesota 4 4 200 184 6 5 292 203 Washington 4 4 165 189 6 5 249 225 Nebraska 3 5 174 205 6 5 276 225 Rutgers 3 5 175 225 6 5 294 272 Southern Cal 3 5 228 200 5 5 303 220 Michigan St. 3 5 143 239 5 6 218 272 Wisconsin 3 5 199 184 5 6 264 253 UCLA 3 5 155 224 4 6 188 271 Northwestern 2 6 122 239 4 7 186 278 Maryland 1 7 162 281 4 7 277 321 Purdue 0 8 112 309 1 10 189 413

___

Friday’s Games

Michigan St. 24, Purdue 17

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 38, Indiana 15

Illinois 38, Rutgers 31

Iowa 29, Maryland 13

Penn St. 26, Minnesota 25

Michigan 50, Northwestern 6

Nebraska 44, Wisconsin 25

Southern Cal at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Minnesota at Wisconsin, Noon

Nebraska at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Michigan at Ohio St., Noon

Illinois at Northwestern, Noon

Notre Dame at Southern Cal, TBA

Purdue at Indiana, TBA

Washington at Oregon, TBA

Rutgers at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Richmond 8 0 229 126 10 2 337 210 Rhode Island 7 1 230 166 10 2 309 273 Delaware 6 2 258 192 9 2 384 231 Villanova 6 2 199 163 9 3 295 231 New Hampshire 6 2 192 140 8 4 284 251 Stony Brook 5 3 267 218 8 4 356 297 Towson 5 3 224 188 7 5 310 299 Elon 5 3 230 208 6 6 305 311 William & Mary 4 4 227 190 7 5 351 282 Monmouth (NJ) 4 4 298 257 6 6 468 402 Maine 3 5 198 230 5 7 279 359 Hampton 2 6 230 245 5 7 355 323 Albany (NY) 2 6 150 218 4 8 235 339 Campbell 1 7 171 250 3 9 277 393 Bryant 0 8 154 284 2 10 256 427 NC A&T 0 8 98 280 1 11 187 456

___

Saturday’s Games

Richmond 27, William & Mary 0

Albany (NY) 41, Hampton 34

Villanova 38, Delaware 28

Monmouth (NJ) 55, Stony Brook 47

New Hampshire 27, Maine 9

Rhode Island 35, Bryant 21

Elon 31, NC A&T 21

Towson 45, Campbell 23

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 7 0 289 157 8 3 408 305 Liberty 5 2 209 154 8 2 320 236 Sam Houston St. 5 2 139 111 8 3 258 222 W. Kentucky 5 2 224 144 7 4 301 249 Louisiana Tech 3 4 154 141 4 6 219 211 FIU 2 5 160 155 3 8 281 285 Middle Tennessee 2 5 134 230 3 8 193 376 New Mexico St. 2 5 158 241 3 8 224 393 Kennesaw St. 2 5 149 224 2 9 198 341 UTEP 2 5 144 203 2 9 192 353

___

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 21, Sam Houston St. 11

Liberty 38, W. Kentucky 21

Tennessee 56, UTEP 0

New Mexico St. 36, Middle Tennessee 21

Kennesaw St. 27, FIU 26

Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Liberty at Sam Houston St., 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Middle Tennessee at FIU, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.

UTEP at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Merrimack 0 0 0 0 5 6 253 256 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 5 6 196 235

___

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack 19, Fordham 3

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 5 2 219 196 8 2 300 239 Harvard 5 2 228 159 8 2 326 216 Columbia 5 2 135 115 7 3 207 161 Yale 4 3 239 205 7 3 338 281 Cornell 3 4 234 225 4 6 302 318 Penn 2 5 194 202 4 6 274 269 Brown 2 5 173 249 3 7 255 336 Princeton 2 5 159 230 3 7 216 312

___

Saturday’s Games

Columbia 17, Cornell 9

Dartmouth 56, Brown 28

Yale 34, Harvard 29

Princeton 20, Penn 17

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio 6 1 224 98 8 3 300 203 Bowling Green 6 1 194 108 7 4 309 215 Miami (Ohio) 6 1 215 108 7 4 263 196 Buffalo 5 2 239 228 7 4 306 329 Toledo 4 3 157 159 7 4 306 235 W. Michigan 4 3 234 217 5 6 327 359 N. Illinois 3 4 146 132 6 5 267 205 E. Michigan 2 5 183 231 5 6 293 309 Cent. Michigan 2 5 142 219 4 7 255 332 Akron 2 5 163 199 3 8 224 370 Ball St. 2 5 220 256 3 8 283 439 Kent St. 0 7 119 281 0 11 160 486

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 38, Kent St. 17

Cent. Michigan 16, W. Michigan 14

Miami (Ohio) 20, N. Illinois 9

Wednesday’s Games

Buffalo 37, E. Michigan 20

Ohio 24, Toledo 7

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green 38, Ball St. 13

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Kent St. at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Akron, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, Noon

Ball St. at Ohio, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 30

E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 1:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SC State 5 0 238 98 9 2 390 230 NC Central 4 1 152 54 8 3 391 202 Morgan St. 3 2 123 156 6 6 292 280 Norfolk St. 2 3 127 167 4 8 246 341 Howard 1 4 96 120 4 8 238 314 Delaware St. 0 5 92 233 1 11 212 446

___

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. 35, Howard 21

NC Central 52, Delaware St. 10

SC State 53, Norfolk St. 21

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 7 1 308 114 10 2 465 207 S. Dakota St. 7 1 309 78 10 2 439 149 South Dakota 7 1 307 131 9 2 407 164 Illinois St. 6 2 222 182 9 3 328 280 Missouri St. 6 2 301 253 8 4 418 362 Indiana St. 3 5 174 263 4 8 242 379 Youngstown St. 3 5 211 280 4 8 329 430 North Dakota 2 6 247 274 5 7 370 371 S. Illinois 2 6 169 243 4 8 269 367 N. Iowa 1 7 176 309 3 9 238 396 Murray St. 0 8 137 434 1 11 219 560

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Illinois 62, Murray St. 0

Illinois St. 35, North Dakota 13

South Dakota 29, N. Dakota St. 28

N. Iowa 41, Indiana St. 34

S. Dakota St. 45, Missouri St. 9

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 6 0 245 127 9 1 436 247 Colorado St. 5 0 131 74 7 3 236 227 UNLV 5 1 230 140 9 2 426 250 Fresno St. 3 3 157 168 5 5 278 253 New Mexico 3 3 195 202 5 6 372 418 Utah St. 3 3 232 217 4 7 346 411 San Jose St. 3 4 147 185 6 5 296 286 Hawaii 2 4 123 172 4 7 230 282 San Diego St. 2 4 134 207 3 8 236 324 Wyoming 2 4 153 166 2 8 204 309 Air Force 1 4 112 149 3 7 174 240 Nevada 0 5 107 159 3 8 267 314

___

Friday’s Games

UNLV 27, San Jose St. 16

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. 41, San Diego St. 20

Boise St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Air Force at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Oregon St. at Boise St., Noon

Utah St. at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.

Stanford at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Fresno St. at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Washington St., 6:30 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV, 8 p.m.

Air Force at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 5 1 220 110 8 3 324 264 CCSU 5 1 149 122 7 5 299 289 Robert Morris 4 2 153 124 7 5 279 242 LIU Brooklyn 3 3 169 182 4 8 266 333 St. Francis (Pa.) 2 4 95 123 4 7 176 232 Wagner 2 4 119 129 4 8 231 292 Stonehill 0 6 78 193 1 10 167 386

___

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris 31, Stonehill 13

CCSU 21, Duquesne 14

LIU Brooklyn 35, Wagner 28

Mercyhurst 21, St. Francis (Pa.) 20

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 8 2 389 281 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 4 6 232 287

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Oregon St. at Boise St., Noon

Saturday, Nov. 30

Wyoming at Washington St., 6:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 5 1 204 101 8 3 338 231 Holy Cross 5 1 172 99 6 6 331 277 Bucknell 4 2 193 171 6 6 346 362 Lafayette 2 4 105 153 6 6 307 290 Georgetown 2 4 75 166 5 6 200 283 Fordham 2 4 136 125 2 10 214 353 Colgate 1 5 130 200 2 10 242 378

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 38, Lafayette 14

Holy Cross 34, Georgetown 0

Bucknell 48, Colgate 34

Merrimack 19, Fordham 3

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 7 1 213 122 8 2 251 196 San Diego 6 2 241 134 8 3 318 203 Butler 5 3 252 172 9 3 427 196 Morehead St. 5 3 129 153 7 5 209 271 St. Thomas (Minn.) 5 3 227 172 6 6 274 301 Davidson 4 4 273 240 6 5 388 312 Dayton 4 4 142 146 6 5 222 187 Presbyterian 4 4 223 179 6 6 337 298 Valparaiso 2 5 88 167 4 7 171 301 Marist 1 7 148 271 1 10 190 392 Stetson 0 7 146 326 2 9 229 412

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego 37, Morehead St. 14

Presbyterian 30, Butler 27

Drake 49, Stetson 10

Valparaiso 18, Davidson 17

St. Thomas (Minn.) 32, Dayton 9

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas 5 1 180 97 9 1 370 119 Texas A&M 5 1 187 138 8 2 316 194 Georgia 6 2 224 177 9 2 365 204 Tennessee 5 2 164 131 9 2 411 144 Alabama 4 2 196 136 8 2 395 169 South Carolina 5 3 233 162 7 3 306 188 Mississippi 4 3 204 131 8 3 424 153 Missouri 3 3 121 176 7 3 282 200 LSU 3 3 151 176 6 4 291 251 Vanderbilt 3 3 135 140 6 4 280 217 Florida 4 4 218 220 6 5 304 281 Arkansas 3 4 169 191 5 5 307 257 Oklahoma 1 5 91 171 5 5 251 219 Auburn 1 5 96 130 4 6 276 187 Kentucky 1 6 99 181 4 6 219 193 Mississippi St. 0 6 135 246 2 8 276 344

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida 24, Mississippi 17

Georgia 59, Umass 21

Tennessee 56, UTEP 0

Kentucky at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Wofford at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Texas A&M at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at LSU, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, Noon

South Carolina at Clemson, Noon

Louisville at Kentucky, Noon

Florida at Florida St., TBA

Arkansas at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at LSU, 7 p.m.

Texas at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 7 1 269 170 10 2 404 241 W. Carolina 6 2 301 225 7 5 397 350 Chattanooga 5 3 207 126 7 5 300 266 ETSU 5 3 191 160 7 5 331 250 Samford 3 4 212 174 4 7 267 291 Wofford 3 5 116 176 5 6 184 243 The Citadel 3 5 148 188 5 7 258 283 Furman 2 5 124 219 3 8 216 360 VMI 1 7 97 227 1 11 149 394

___

Saturday’s Games

ETSU 16, VMI 9

Chattanooga 24, Austin Peay 17

W. Carolina 47, Samford 42

Mercer 49, Furman 23

Clemson 51, The Citadel 14

Wofford at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 7 0 270 142 10 2 444 271 SE Louisiana 6 1 203 116 7 5 274 304 Stephen F. Austin 4 3 236 134 7 5 427 214 Lamar 3 3 162 135 6 5 268 250 McNeese St. 3 3 152 127 6 5 276 252 Houston Christian 3 4 202 245 5 7 331 415 East Texas A&M 2 4 139 180 3 9 249 378 Nicholls 2 5 110 169 4 8 272 279 Northwestern St. 0 7 75 301 0 12 144 545

___

Thursday’s Games

SE Louisiana 19, Nicholls 16

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word 38, East Texas A&M 24

Stephen F. Austin 32, Abilene Christian 19

Houston Christian 62, Northwestern St. 24

Lamar at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 8 0 316 127 10 2 441 220 Alabama St. 5 3 183 148 6 5 238 194 Alabama A&M 4 3 256 185 6 5 348 340 Florida A&M 3 3 158 137 5 5 225 268 Bethune-Cookman 2 5 131 192 2 9 204 368 MVSU 1 7 158 289 1 11 201 483

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern U. 6 1 164 133 7 4 235 248 Alcorn St. 5 3 206 191 6 6 261 336 Texas Southern 4 4 181 222 5 6 233 321 Prairie View 3 5 153 176 5 7 252 330 Grambling St. 2 5 159 167 5 6 282 275 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 6 164 262 3 9 282 429

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M 49, MVSU 35

Jackson St. 48, Alcorn St. 10

Texas Southern 31, Ark.-Pine Bluff 23

Alabama St. 9, Prairie View 6

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M at Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Tuskegee at Alabama St., 2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Alabama A&M at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Southern U. vs. Grambling St. at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Marshall 5 1 206 126 7 3 306 229 Georgia Southern 5 2 189 169 7 4 309 308 James Madison 4 3 197 144 8 3 373 214 Old Dominion 3 3 181 155 4 6 261 262 Appalachian St. 3 4 194 238 5 5 273 333 Coastal Carolina 2 5 163 229 5 6 310 340 Georgia St. 0 6 108 192 2 8 207 314

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 5 1 191 121 8 2 339 220 Arkansas St. 5 2 179 212 7 4 266 347 South Alabama 5 2 224 128 6 5 379 259 Texas State 4 2 206 93 6 4 356 201 Louisiana-Monroe 3 4 150 189 5 6 229 308 Troy 2 4 132 154 3 7 230 270 Southern Miss. 0 7 97 267 1 10 163 401

___

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. 34, James Madison 20

South Alabama 35, Southern Miss. 14

Arkansas St. 28, Louisiana-Monroe 21

Georgia Southern 26, Coastal Carolina 6

Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Georgia St. at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Texas State at South Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, Noon

Southern Miss. at Troy, 2 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Old Dominion at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Marshall at James Madison, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 7 1 300 245 8 4 418 378 Tarleton St. 6 2 256 155 9 3 356 274 E. Kentucky 6 2 194 179 8 4 274 286 S. Utah 6 2 273 212 7 5 349 347 Cent. Arkansas 3 5 227 252 6 6 382 330 Austin Peay 3 5 176 205 4 8 269 338 North Alabama 3 5 223 206 3 9 283 350 West Georgia 1 7 168 240 4 7 335 294 Utah Tech 1 7 167 290 1 11 219 470

___

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga 24, Austin Peay 17

E. Kentucky 21, North Alabama 15

S. Utah 37, Utah Tech 34

Tarleton St. 39, Cent. Arkansas 14

Stephen F. Austin 32, Abilene Christian 19

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 9 1 380 114 Uconn 7 4 341 244 Umass 2 9 228 379

___

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse 31, Uconn 24

Georgia 59, Umass 21

Notre Dame vs. Army at Bronx, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Uconn at Umass, Noon

Notre Dame at Southern Cal, TBA

