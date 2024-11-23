FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|7
|0
|255
|83
|9
|0
|317
|93
|Tulane
|7
|0
|306
|86
|9
|2
|445
|187
|Memphis
|5
|2
|266
|213
|9
|2
|388
|249
|Navy
|5
|2
|224
|156
|7
|3
|321
|235
|East Carolina
|5
|2
|265
|227
|7
|4
|370
|300
|UTSA
|4
|3
|273
|219
|6
|5
|363
|347
|South Florida
|3
|3
|158
|164
|5
|5
|286
|283
|Charlotte
|3
|4
|187
|248
|4
|7
|255
|394
|North Texas
|2
|5
|232
|256
|5
|6
|384
|397
|Rice
|2
|5
|131
|186
|3
|8
|231
|277
|Temple
|2
|5
|130
|264
|3
|8
|218
|401
|UAB
|2
|5
|190
|279
|3
|8
|287
|382
|Tulsa
|1
|5
|135
|263
|3
|7
|254
|384
|FAU
|0
|7
|145
|253
|2
|9
|248
|347
___
Friday’s Games
UTSA 51, Temple 27
Saturday’s Games
UAB 40, Rice 14
Charlotte 39, FAU 27
Tulsa at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.
East Carolina 40, North Texas 28
Notre Dame vs. Army at Bronx, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Memphis at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Navy at East Carolina, Noon
Saturday, Nov. 30
UTSA at Army, Noon
North Texas at Temple, Noon
South Florida at Rice, 2 p.m.
UAB at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SMU
|7
|0
|263
|140
|10
|1
|432
|231
|Clemson
|7
|1
|294
|174
|9
|2
|414
|242
|Miami
|6
|1
|283
|204
|10
|1
|492
|245
|Georgia Tech
|5
|3
|200
|204
|7
|4
|307
|254
|Syracuse
|4
|3
|194
|205
|8
|3
|349
|306
|Louisville
|4
|3
|226
|211
|6
|4
|361
|256
|Duke
|3
|3
|145
|160
|7
|3
|268
|221
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3
|156
|148
|7
|3
|350
|250
|Virginia Tech
|3
|3
|173
|134
|5
|5
|291
|225
|Boston College
|3
|4
|196
|200
|6
|5
|317
|266
|North Carolina
|3
|4
|206
|186
|6
|5
|358
|303
|Virginia
|3
|4
|151
|209
|5
|6
|255
|308
|California
|2
|5
|180
|184
|6
|5
|307
|228
|NC State
|2
|5
|213
|227
|5
|6
|315
|336
|Wake Forest
|2
|5
|179
|253
|4
|7
|291
|367
|Stanford
|2
|6
|168
|280
|3
|8
|243
|370
|Florida St.
|1
|7
|118
|226
|2
|9
|174
|305
___
Thursday’s Games
Georgia Tech 30, NC State 29
Saturday’s Games
Miami 42, Wake Forest 14
Boston College 41, North Carolina 21
SMU 33, Virginia 7
Syracuse 31, Uconn 24
Florida St. 41, Charleston Southern 7
Clemson 51, The Citadel 14
California 24, Stanford 21
Pittsburgh at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Duke, 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Stanford at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
South Carolina at Clemson, Noon
Louisville at Kentucky, Noon
Duke at Wake Forest, Noon
Florida at Florida St., TBA
Pittsburgh at Boston College, 3 p.m.
Miami at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
California at SMU, 3:30 p.m.
NC State at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|6
|1
|223
|153
|9
|1
|316
|195
|Colorado
|6
|2
|293
|201
|8
|3
|362
|264
|Arizona St.
|5
|2
|199
|170
|8
|2
|308
|228
|Iowa St.
|5
|2
|221
|157
|8
|2
|314
|186
|TCU
|5
|3
|260
|211
|7
|4
|381
|304
|West Virginia
|5
|3
|232
|235
|6
|5
|327
|321
|Kansas St.
|4
|3
|189
|179
|7
|3
|295
|219
|Baylor
|4
|3
|263
|247
|6
|4
|351
|276
|Texas Tech
|4
|3
|221
|242
|6
|4
|355
|351
|Kansas
|4
|4
|254
|218
|5
|6
|339
|267
|Cincinnati
|3
|4
|182
|170
|5
|5
|274
|234
|Houston
|3
|4
|88
|175
|4
|6
|140
|225
|Arizona
|2
|6
|164
|252
|4
|7
|254
|332
|UCF
|2
|6
|236
|254
|4
|7
|351
|295
|Utah
|1
|6
|117
|170
|4
|6
|227
|203
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|7
|150
|258
|3
|7
|278
|319
___
Saturday’s Games
TCU 49, Arizona 28
BYU at Arizona St., 3:30 p.m.
Kansas 37, Colorado 21
West Virginia 31, UCF 21
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.
Baylor at Houston, 7 p.m.
Iowa St. at Utah, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Oklahoma St. at Colorado, Noon
Utah at UCF, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
TCU at Cincinnati, TBA
Arizona St. at Arizona, TBA
Kansas at Baylor, TBA
West Virginia at Texas Tech, TBA
Houston at BYU, TBA
Kansas St. at Iowa St., TBA
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|8
|0
|329
|129
|12
|0
|488
|204
|UC Davis
|6
|1
|276
|151
|9
|2
|381
|239
|N. Arizona
|6
|2
|233
|137
|8
|4
|368
|220
|Idaho
|5
|2
|198
|194
|8
|3
|297
|268
|Montana
|5
|3
|250
|212
|8
|4
|408
|300
|Idaho St.
|3
|4
|237
|286
|5
|6
|368
|414
|E. Washington
|3
|5
|316
|295
|4
|8
|430
|434
|Weber St.
|3
|5
|256
|254
|4
|8
|340
|334
|Portland St.
|2
|5
|203
|257
|2
|8
|277
|428
|Cal Poly
|2
|6
|169
|262
|3
|8
|228
|344
|Sacramento St.
|1
|6
|190
|280
|3
|8
|312
|375
|N. Colorado
|1
|6
|70
|270
|1
|10
|123
|408
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana St. 34, Montana 11
N. Arizona 30, E. Washington 18
Weber St. 28, Cal Poly 17
N. Colorado at Portland St., 4 p.m.
UC Davis at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.
Idaho at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|6
|1
|239
|178
|9
|2
|349
|237
|UT Martin
|6
|2
|284
|167
|8
|4
|381
|280
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|2
|213
|154
|7
|5
|288
|263
|Tennessee St.
|5
|2
|181
|138
|8
|3
|293
|253
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|4
|4
|221
|240
|5
|7
|315
|350
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|5
|200
|262
|4
|8
|294
|344
|W. Illinois
|3
|5
|271
|307
|4
|8
|372
|521
|E. Illinois
|2
|6
|181
|264
|3
|9
|222
|391
|Charleston Southern
|0
|8
|120
|200
|1
|11
|172
|321
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee Tech 23, E. Illinois 6
Florida St. 41, Charleston Southern 7
W. Illinois 45, Gardner-Webb 28
UT Martin 33, Lindenwood (Mo.) 26
SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|8
|0
|263
|111
|11
|0
|373
|173
|Indiana
|7
|1
|294
|152
|10
|1
|454
|176
|Ohio St.
|7
|1
|259
|98
|10
|1
|416
|118
|Penn St.
|7
|1
|232
|122
|10
|1
|356
|161
|Illinois
|5
|3
|211
|211
|8
|3
|309
|237
|Iowa
|5
|3
|226
|154
|7
|4
|323
|195
|Michigan
|4
|4
|184
|177
|6
|5
|254
|236
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|200
|184
|6
|5
|292
|203
|Washington
|4
|4
|165
|189
|6
|5
|249
|225
|Nebraska
|3
|5
|174
|205
|6
|5
|276
|225
|Rutgers
|3
|5
|175
|225
|6
|5
|294
|272
|Southern Cal
|3
|5
|228
|200
|5
|5
|303
|220
|Michigan St.
|3
|5
|143
|239
|5
|6
|218
|272
|Wisconsin
|3
|5
|199
|184
|5
|6
|264
|253
|UCLA
|3
|5
|155
|224
|4
|6
|188
|271
|Northwestern
|2
|6
|122
|239
|4
|7
|186
|278
|Maryland
|1
|7
|162
|281
|4
|7
|277
|321
|Purdue
|0
|8
|112
|309
|1
|10
|189
|413
___
Friday’s Games
Michigan St. 24, Purdue 17
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. 38, Indiana 15
Illinois 38, Rutgers 31
Iowa 29, Maryland 13
Penn St. 26, Minnesota 25
Michigan 50, Northwestern 6
Nebraska 44, Wisconsin 25
Southern Cal at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Minnesota at Wisconsin, Noon
Nebraska at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Michigan at Ohio St., Noon
Illinois at Northwestern, Noon
Notre Dame at Southern Cal, TBA
Purdue at Indiana, TBA
Washington at Oregon, TBA
Rutgers at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Fresno St. at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Richmond
|8
|0
|229
|126
|10
|2
|337
|210
|Rhode Island
|7
|1
|230
|166
|10
|2
|309
|273
|Delaware
|6
|2
|258
|192
|9
|2
|384
|231
|Villanova
|6
|2
|199
|163
|9
|3
|295
|231
|New Hampshire
|6
|2
|192
|140
|8
|4
|284
|251
|Stony Brook
|5
|3
|267
|218
|8
|4
|356
|297
|Towson
|5
|3
|224
|188
|7
|5
|310
|299
|Elon
|5
|3
|230
|208
|6
|6
|305
|311
|William & Mary
|4
|4
|227
|190
|7
|5
|351
|282
|Monmouth (NJ)
|4
|4
|298
|257
|6
|6
|468
|402
|Maine
|3
|5
|198
|230
|5
|7
|279
|359
|Hampton
|2
|6
|230
|245
|5
|7
|355
|323
|Albany (NY)
|2
|6
|150
|218
|4
|8
|235
|339
|Campbell
|1
|7
|171
|250
|3
|9
|277
|393
|Bryant
|0
|8
|154
|284
|2
|10
|256
|427
|NC A&T
|0
|8
|98
|280
|1
|11
|187
|456
___
Saturday’s Games
Richmond 27, William & Mary 0
Albany (NY) 41, Hampton 34
Villanova 38, Delaware 28
Monmouth (NJ) 55, Stony Brook 47
New Hampshire 27, Maine 9
Rhode Island 35, Bryant 21
Elon 31, NC A&T 21
Towson 45, Campbell 23
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|7
|0
|289
|157
|8
|3
|408
|305
|Liberty
|5
|2
|209
|154
|8
|2
|320
|236
|Sam Houston St.
|5
|2
|139
|111
|8
|3
|258
|222
|W. Kentucky
|5
|2
|224
|144
|7
|4
|301
|249
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|4
|154
|141
|4
|6
|219
|211
|FIU
|2
|5
|160
|155
|3
|8
|281
|285
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|5
|134
|230
|3
|8
|193
|376
|New Mexico St.
|2
|5
|158
|241
|3
|8
|224
|393
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|5
|149
|224
|2
|9
|198
|341
|UTEP
|2
|5
|144
|203
|2
|9
|192
|353
___
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville St. 21, Sam Houston St. 11
Liberty 38, W. Kentucky 21
Tennessee 56, UTEP 0
New Mexico St. 36, Middle Tennessee 21
Kennesaw St. 27, FIU 26
Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Liberty at Sam Houston St., 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Middle Tennessee at FIU, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.
UTEP at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|253
|256
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|196
|235
___
Saturday’s Games
Merrimack 19, Fordham 3
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|5
|2
|219
|196
|8
|2
|300
|239
|Harvard
|5
|2
|228
|159
|8
|2
|326
|216
|Columbia
|5
|2
|135
|115
|7
|3
|207
|161
|Yale
|4
|3
|239
|205
|7
|3
|338
|281
|Cornell
|3
|4
|234
|225
|4
|6
|302
|318
|Penn
|2
|5
|194
|202
|4
|6
|274
|269
|Brown
|2
|5
|173
|249
|3
|7
|255
|336
|Princeton
|2
|5
|159
|230
|3
|7
|216
|312
___
Saturday’s Games
Columbia 17, Cornell 9
Dartmouth 56, Brown 28
Yale 34, Harvard 29
Princeton 20, Penn 17
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|6
|1
|224
|98
|8
|3
|300
|203
|Bowling Green
|6
|1
|194
|108
|7
|4
|309
|215
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|1
|215
|108
|7
|4
|263
|196
|Buffalo
|5
|2
|239
|228
|7
|4
|306
|329
|Toledo
|4
|3
|157
|159
|7
|4
|306
|235
|W. Michigan
|4
|3
|234
|217
|5
|6
|327
|359
|N. Illinois
|3
|4
|146
|132
|6
|5
|267
|205
|E. Michigan
|2
|5
|183
|231
|5
|6
|293
|309
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|5
|142
|219
|4
|7
|255
|332
|Akron
|2
|5
|163
|199
|3
|8
|224
|370
|Ball St.
|2
|5
|220
|256
|3
|8
|283
|439
|Kent St.
|0
|7
|119
|281
|0
|11
|160
|486
___
Tuesday’s Games
Akron 38, Kent St. 17
Cent. Michigan 16, W. Michigan 14
Miami (Ohio) 20, N. Illinois 9
Wednesday’s Games
Buffalo 37, E. Michigan 20
Ohio 24, Toledo 7
Saturday’s Games
Bowling Green 38, Ball St. 13
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Kent St. at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Akron, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, Noon
Ball St. at Ohio, Noon
Saturday, Nov. 30
E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 1:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|5
|0
|238
|98
|9
|2
|390
|230
|NC Central
|4
|1
|152
|54
|8
|3
|391
|202
|Morgan St.
|3
|2
|123
|156
|6
|6
|292
|280
|Norfolk St.
|2
|3
|127
|167
|4
|8
|246
|341
|Howard
|1
|4
|96
|120
|4
|8
|238
|314
|Delaware St.
|0
|5
|92
|233
|1
|11
|212
|446
___
Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. 35, Howard 21
NC Central 52, Delaware St. 10
SC State 53, Norfolk St. 21
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|7
|1
|308
|114
|10
|2
|465
|207
|S. Dakota St.
|7
|1
|309
|78
|10
|2
|439
|149
|South Dakota
|7
|1
|307
|131
|9
|2
|407
|164
|Illinois St.
|6
|2
|222
|182
|9
|3
|328
|280
|Missouri St.
|6
|2
|301
|253
|8
|4
|418
|362
|Indiana St.
|3
|5
|174
|263
|4
|8
|242
|379
|Youngstown St.
|3
|5
|211
|280
|4
|8
|329
|430
|North Dakota
|2
|6
|247
|274
|5
|7
|370
|371
|S. Illinois
|2
|6
|169
|243
|4
|8
|269
|367
|N. Iowa
|1
|7
|176
|309
|3
|9
|238
|396
|Murray St.
|0
|8
|137
|434
|1
|11
|219
|560
___
Saturday’s Games
S. Illinois 62, Murray St. 0
Illinois St. 35, North Dakota 13
South Dakota 29, N. Dakota St. 28
N. Iowa 41, Indiana St. 34
S. Dakota St. 45, Missouri St. 9
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|6
|0
|245
|127
|9
|1
|436
|247
|Colorado St.
|5
|0
|131
|74
|7
|3
|236
|227
|UNLV
|5
|1
|230
|140
|9
|2
|426
|250
|Fresno St.
|3
|3
|157
|168
|5
|5
|278
|253
|New Mexico
|3
|3
|195
|202
|5
|6
|372
|418
|Utah St.
|3
|3
|232
|217
|4
|7
|346
|411
|San Jose St.
|3
|4
|147
|185
|6
|5
|296
|286
|Hawaii
|2
|4
|123
|172
|4
|7
|230
|282
|San Diego St.
|2
|4
|134
|207
|3
|8
|236
|324
|Wyoming
|2
|4
|153
|166
|2
|8
|204
|309
|Air Force
|1
|4
|112
|149
|3
|7
|174
|240
|Nevada
|0
|5
|107
|159
|3
|8
|267
|314
___
Friday’s Games
UNLV 27, San Jose St. 16
Saturday’s Games
Utah St. 41, San Diego St. 20
Boise St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
Air Force at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Oregon St. at Boise St., Noon
Utah St. at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.
Stanford at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Fresno St. at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Washington St., 6:30 p.m.
Nevada at UNLV, 8 p.m.
Air Force at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|5
|1
|220
|110
|8
|3
|324
|264
|CCSU
|5
|1
|149
|122
|7
|5
|299
|289
|Robert Morris
|4
|2
|153
|124
|7
|5
|279
|242
|LIU Brooklyn
|3
|3
|169
|182
|4
|8
|266
|333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|4
|95
|123
|4
|7
|176
|232
|Wagner
|2
|4
|119
|129
|4
|8
|231
|292
|Stonehill
|0
|6
|78
|193
|1
|10
|167
|386
___
Saturday’s Games
Robert Morris 31, Stonehill 13
CCSU 21, Duquesne 14
LIU Brooklyn 35, Wagner 28
Mercyhurst 21, St. Francis (Pa.) 20
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2
|389
|281
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|232
|287
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Oregon St. at Boise St., Noon
Saturday, Nov. 30
Wyoming at Washington St., 6:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|5
|1
|204
|101
|8
|3
|338
|231
|Holy Cross
|5
|1
|172
|99
|6
|6
|331
|277
|Bucknell
|4
|2
|193
|171
|6
|6
|346
|362
|Lafayette
|2
|4
|105
|153
|6
|6
|307
|290
|Georgetown
|2
|4
|75
|166
|5
|6
|200
|283
|Fordham
|2
|4
|136
|125
|2
|10
|214
|353
|Colgate
|1
|5
|130
|200
|2
|10
|242
|378
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh 38, Lafayette 14
Holy Cross 34, Georgetown 0
Bucknell 48, Colgate 34
Merrimack 19, Fordham 3
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|7
|1
|213
|122
|8
|2
|251
|196
|San Diego
|6
|2
|241
|134
|8
|3
|318
|203
|Butler
|5
|3
|252
|172
|9
|3
|427
|196
|Morehead St.
|5
|3
|129
|153
|7
|5
|209
|271
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|5
|3
|227
|172
|6
|6
|274
|301
|Davidson
|4
|4
|273
|240
|6
|5
|388
|312
|Dayton
|4
|4
|142
|146
|6
|5
|222
|187
|Presbyterian
|4
|4
|223
|179
|6
|6
|337
|298
|Valparaiso
|2
|5
|88
|167
|4
|7
|171
|301
|Marist
|1
|7
|148
|271
|1
|10
|190
|392
|Stetson
|0
|7
|146
|326
|2
|9
|229
|412
___
Saturday’s Games
San Diego 37, Morehead St. 14
Presbyterian 30, Butler 27
Drake 49, Stetson 10
Valparaiso 18, Davidson 17
St. Thomas (Minn.) 32, Dayton 9
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas
|5
|1
|180
|97
|9
|1
|370
|119
|Texas A&M
|5
|1
|187
|138
|8
|2
|316
|194
|Georgia
|6
|2
|224
|177
|9
|2
|365
|204
|Tennessee
|5
|2
|164
|131
|9
|2
|411
|144
|Alabama
|4
|2
|196
|136
|8
|2
|395
|169
|South Carolina
|5
|3
|233
|162
|7
|3
|306
|188
|Mississippi
|4
|3
|204
|131
|8
|3
|424
|153
|Missouri
|3
|3
|121
|176
|7
|3
|282
|200
|LSU
|3
|3
|151
|176
|6
|4
|291
|251
|Vanderbilt
|3
|3
|135
|140
|6
|4
|280
|217
|Florida
|4
|4
|218
|220
|6
|5
|304
|281
|Arkansas
|3
|4
|169
|191
|5
|5
|307
|257
|Oklahoma
|1
|5
|91
|171
|5
|5
|251
|219
|Auburn
|1
|5
|96
|130
|4
|6
|276
|187
|Kentucky
|1
|6
|99
|181
|4
|6
|219
|193
|Mississippi St.
|0
|6
|135
|246
|2
|8
|276
|344
___
Saturday’s Games
Florida 24, Mississippi 17
Georgia 59, Umass 21
Tennessee 56, UTEP 0
Kentucky at Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Wofford at South Carolina, 4 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Missouri at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.
Texas A&M at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Alabama at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at LSU, 7:45 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, Noon
South Carolina at Clemson, Noon
Louisville at Kentucky, Noon
Florida at Florida St., TBA
Arkansas at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at LSU, 7 p.m.
Texas at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|7
|1
|269
|170
|10
|2
|404
|241
|W. Carolina
|6
|2
|301
|225
|7
|5
|397
|350
|Chattanooga
|5
|3
|207
|126
|7
|5
|300
|266
|ETSU
|5
|3
|191
|160
|7
|5
|331
|250
|Samford
|3
|4
|212
|174
|4
|7
|267
|291
|Wofford
|3
|5
|116
|176
|5
|6
|184
|243
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|148
|188
|5
|7
|258
|283
|Furman
|2
|5
|124
|219
|3
|8
|216
|360
|VMI
|1
|7
|97
|227
|1
|11
|149
|394
___
Saturday’s Games
ETSU 16, VMI 9
Chattanooga 24, Austin Peay 17
W. Carolina 47, Samford 42
Mercer 49, Furman 23
Clemson 51, The Citadel 14
Wofford at South Carolina, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|7
|0
|270
|142
|10
|2
|444
|271
|SE Louisiana
|6
|1
|203
|116
|7
|5
|274
|304
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|3
|236
|134
|7
|5
|427
|214
|Lamar
|3
|3
|162
|135
|6
|5
|268
|250
|McNeese St.
|3
|3
|152
|127
|6
|5
|276
|252
|Houston Christian
|3
|4
|202
|245
|5
|7
|331
|415
|East Texas A&M
|2
|4
|139
|180
|3
|9
|249
|378
|Nicholls
|2
|5
|110
|169
|4
|8
|272
|279
|Northwestern St.
|0
|7
|75
|301
|0
|12
|144
|545
___
Thursday’s Games
SE Louisiana 19, Nicholls 16
Saturday’s Games
Incarnate Word 38, East Texas A&M 24
Stephen F. Austin 32, Abilene Christian 19
Houston Christian 62, Northwestern St. 24
Lamar at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|8
|0
|316
|127
|10
|2
|441
|220
|Alabama St.
|5
|3
|183
|148
|6
|5
|238
|194
|Alabama A&M
|4
|3
|256
|185
|6
|5
|348
|340
|Florida A&M
|3
|3
|158
|137
|5
|5
|225
|268
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|5
|131
|192
|2
|9
|204
|368
|MVSU
|1
|7
|158
|289
|1
|11
|201
|483
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern U.
|6
|1
|164
|133
|7
|4
|235
|248
|Alcorn St.
|5
|3
|206
|191
|6
|6
|261
|336
|Texas Southern
|4
|4
|181
|222
|5
|6
|233
|321
|Prairie View
|3
|5
|153
|176
|5
|7
|252
|330
|Grambling St.
|2
|5
|159
|167
|5
|6
|282
|275
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|6
|164
|262
|3
|9
|282
|429
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama A&M 49, MVSU 35
Jackson St. 48, Alcorn St. 10
Texas Southern 31, Ark.-Pine Bluff 23
Alabama St. 9, Prairie View 6
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M at Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Tuskegee at Alabama St., 2 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Alabama A&M at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Southern U. vs. Grambling St. at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|5
|1
|206
|126
|7
|3
|306
|229
|Georgia Southern
|5
|2
|189
|169
|7
|4
|309
|308
|James Madison
|4
|3
|197
|144
|8
|3
|373
|214
|Old Dominion
|3
|3
|181
|155
|4
|6
|261
|262
|Appalachian St.
|3
|4
|194
|238
|5
|5
|273
|333
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|5
|163
|229
|5
|6
|310
|340
|Georgia St.
|0
|6
|108
|192
|2
|8
|207
|314
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|1
|191
|121
|8
|2
|339
|220
|Arkansas St.
|5
|2
|179
|212
|7
|4
|266
|347
|South Alabama
|5
|2
|224
|128
|6
|5
|379
|259
|Texas State
|4
|2
|206
|93
|6
|4
|356
|201
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|4
|150
|189
|5
|6
|229
|308
|Troy
|2
|4
|132
|154
|3
|7
|230
|270
|Southern Miss.
|0
|7
|97
|267
|1
|10
|163
|401
___
Saturday’s Games
Appalachian St. 34, James Madison 20
South Alabama 35, Southern Miss. 14
Arkansas St. 28, Louisiana-Monroe 21
Georgia Southern 26, Coastal Carolina 6
Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.
Georgia St. at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Texas State at South Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, Noon
Southern Miss. at Troy, 2 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Old Dominion at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Marshall at James Madison, 8 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|7
|1
|300
|245
|8
|4
|418
|378
|Tarleton St.
|6
|2
|256
|155
|9
|3
|356
|274
|E. Kentucky
|6
|2
|194
|179
|8
|4
|274
|286
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|273
|212
|7
|5
|349
|347
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|5
|227
|252
|6
|6
|382
|330
|Austin Peay
|3
|5
|176
|205
|4
|8
|269
|338
|North Alabama
|3
|5
|223
|206
|3
|9
|283
|350
|West Georgia
|1
|7
|168
|240
|4
|7
|335
|294
|Utah Tech
|1
|7
|167
|290
|1
|11
|219
|470
___
Saturday’s Games
Chattanooga 24, Austin Peay 17
E. Kentucky 21, North Alabama 15
S. Utah 37, Utah Tech 34
Tarleton St. 39, Cent. Arkansas 14
Stephen F. Austin 32, Abilene Christian 19
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|9
|1
|380
|114
|Uconn
|7
|4
|341
|244
|Umass
|2
|9
|228
|379
___
Saturday’s Games
Syracuse 31, Uconn 24
Georgia 59, Umass 21
Notre Dame vs. Army at Bronx, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Uconn at Umass, Noon
Notre Dame at Southern Cal, TBA
