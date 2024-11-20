FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 7 0…

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 7 0 255 83 9 0 317 93 Tulane 7 0 306 86 9 2 445 187 Memphis 5 2 266 213 9 2 388 249 Navy 5 2 224 156 7 3 321 235 East Carolina 4 2 225 199 6 4 330 272 South Florida 3 3 158 164 5 5 286 283 UTSA 3 3 222 192 5 5 312 320 North Texas 2 4 204 216 5 5 356 357 Charlotte 2 4 148 221 3 7 216 367 Rice 2 4 117 146 3 7 217 237 Temple 2 4 103 213 3 7 191 350 Tulsa 1 5 135 263 3 7 254 384 UAB 1 5 150 265 2 8 247 368 FAU 0 6 118 214 2 8 221 308

___

Friday’s Games

Temple at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rice at UAB, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at FAU, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Army at Bronx, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Memphis at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Navy at East Carolina, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 30

UTSA at Army, Noon

North Texas at Temple, Noon

South Florida at Rice, 2 p.m.

UAB at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SMU 6 0 230 133 9 1 399 224 Clemson 7 1 294 174 8 2 363 228 Miami 5 1 241 190 9 1 450 231 Syracuse 4 3 194 205 7 3 318 282 Georgia Tech 4 3 170 175 6 4 277 225 Louisville 4 3 226 211 6 4 361 256 Duke 3 3 145 160 7 3 268 221 Pittsburgh 3 3 156 148 7 3 350 250 North Carolina 3 3 185 145 6 4 337 262 Virginia 3 3 144 176 5 5 248 275 Virginia Tech 3 3 173 134 5 5 291 225 Boston College 2 4 155 179 5 5 276 245 NC State 2 4 184 197 5 5 286 306 Wake Forest 2 4 165 211 4 6 277 325 Stanford 2 5 147 256 3 7 222 346 California 1 5 156 163 5 5 283 207 Florida St. 1 7 118 226 1 9 133 298

___

Thursday’s Games

NC State at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest at Miami, Noon

North Carolina at Boston College, Noon

SMU at Virginia, Noon

Uconn at Syracuse, Noon

Charleston Southern at Florida St., 1:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Stanford at California, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Stanford at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

South Carolina at Clemson, Noon

Louisville at Kentucky, Noon

Duke at Wake Forest, Noon

Florida at Florida St., TBA

Pittsburgh at Boston College, 3 p.m.

Miami at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

California at SMU, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 6 1 223 153 9 1 316 195 Colorado 6 1 272 164 8 2 341 227 Arizona St. 5 2 199 170 8 2 308 228 Iowa St. 5 2 221 157 8 2 314 186 Kansas St. 4 3 189 179 7 3 295 219 Baylor 4 3 263 247 6 4 351 276 TCU 4 3 211 183 6 4 332 276 Texas Tech 4 3 221 242 6 4 355 351 West Virginia 4 3 201 214 5 5 296 300 Cincinnati 3 4 182 170 5 5 274 234 Houston 3 4 88 175 4 6 140 225 Kansas 3 4 217 197 4 6 302 246 Arizona 2 5 136 203 4 6 226 283 UCF 2 5 215 223 4 6 330 264 Utah 1 6 117 170 4 6 227 203 Oklahoma St. 0 7 150 258 3 7 278 319

___

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at TCU, 3 p.m.

BYU at Arizona St., 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

UCF at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Baylor at Houston, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Oklahoma St. at Colorado, Noon

Utah at UCF, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

TCU at Cincinnati, TBA

Arizona St. at Arizona, TBA

Kansas at Baylor, TBA

West Virginia at Texas Tech, TBA

Houston at BYU, TBA

Kansas St. at Iowa St., TBA

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 7 0 295 118 11 0 454 193 UC Davis 6 1 276 151 9 2 381 239 Idaho 5 2 198 194 8 3 297 268 Montana 5 2 239 178 8 3 397 266 N. Arizona 5 2 203 119 7 4 338 202 Idaho St. 3 4 237 286 5 6 368 414 E. Washington 3 4 298 265 4 7 412 404 Cal Poly 2 5 152 234 3 7 211 316 Weber St. 2 5 228 237 3 8 312 317 Portland St. 2 5 203 257 2 8 277 428 Sacramento St. 1 6 190 280 3 8 312 375 N. Colorado 1 6 70 270 1 10 123 408

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana at Montana St., 2 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at Weber St., 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at Portland St., 4 p.m.

UC Davis at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.

Idaho at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 6 1 239 178 9 2 349 237 Tennessee St. 5 2 181 138 8 3 293 253 UT Martin 5 2 251 141 7 4 348 254 Tennessee Tech 5 2 190 148 6 5 265 257 Lindenwood (Mo.) 4 3 195 207 5 6 289 317 Gardner-Webb 3 4 172 217 4 7 266 299 E. Illinois 2 5 175 241 3 8 216 368 W. Illinois 2 5 226 279 3 8 327 493 Charleston Southern 0 8 120 200 1 10 165 280

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Florida St., 1:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 7 0 279 114 10 0 439 138 Oregon 8 0 263 111 11 0 373 173 Ohio St. 6 1 221 83 9 1 378 103 Penn St. 6 1 206 97 9 1 330 136 Illinois 4 3 173 180 7 3 271 206 Iowa 4 3 197 141 6 4 294 182 Minnesota 4 3 175 158 6 4 267 177 Washington 4 4 165 189 6 5 249 225 Rutgers 3 4 144 187 6 4 263 234 Michigan 3 4 134 171 5 5 204 230 Wisconsin 3 4 174 140 5 5 239 209 Southern Cal 3 5 228 200 5 5 303 220 UCLA 3 5 155 224 4 6 188 271 Nebraska 2 5 130 180 5 5 232 200 Michigan St. 2 5 119 222 4 6 194 255 Northwestern 2 5 116 189 4 6 180 228 Maryland 1 6 149 252 4 6 264 292 Purdue 0 7 95 285 1 9 172 389

___

Friday’s Games

Purdue at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Indiana at Ohio St., Noon

Illinois at Rutgers, Noon

Iowa at Maryland, Noon

Penn St. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Minnesota at Wisconsin, Noon

Nebraska at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Michigan at Ohio St., Noon

Illinois at Northwestern, Noon

Notre Dame at Southern Cal, TBA

Purdue at Indiana, TBA

Washington at Oregon, TBA

Rutgers at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Richmond 7 0 202 126 9 2 310 210 Delaware 6 1 230 154 9 1 356 193 Rhode Island 6 1 195 145 9 2 274 252 Stony Brook 5 2 220 163 8 3 309 242 Villanova 5 2 161 135 8 3 257 203 New Hampshire 5 2 165 131 7 4 257 242 William & Mary 4 3 227 163 7 4 351 255 Towson 4 3 179 165 6 5 265 276 Elon 4 3 199 187 5 6 274 290 Maine 3 4 189 203 5 6 270 332 Monmouth (NJ) 3 4 243 210 5 6 413 355 Hampton 2 5 196 204 5 6 321 282 Albany (NY) 1 6 109 184 3 8 194 305 Campbell 1 6 148 205 3 8 254 348 Bryant 0 7 133 249 2 9 235 392 NC A&T 0 7 77 249 1 10 166 425

___

Saturday’s Games

William & Mary at Richmond, Noon

Hampton at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Delaware at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maine, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Elon at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Towson at Campbell, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 6 0 268 146 7 3 387 294 Sam Houston St. 5 1 128 90 8 2 247 201 W. Kentucky 5 1 203 106 7 3 280 211 Liberty 4 2 171 133 7 2 282 215 Louisiana Tech 3 4 154 141 4 6 219 211 FIU 2 4 134 128 3 7 255 258 Middle Tennessee 2 4 113 194 3 7 172 340 UTEP 2 5 144 203 2 8 192 297 New Mexico St. 1 5 122 220 2 8 188 372 Kennesaw St. 1 5 122 198 1 9 171 315

___

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Jacksonville St., Noon

W. Kentucky at Liberty, 1 p.m.

UTEP at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Middle Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.

FIU at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Liberty at Sam Houston St., 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Middle Tennessee at FIU, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.

UTEP at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 5 6 196 235 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 4 6 234 253

___

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Fordham, 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 5 1 199 125 8 1 297 182 Dartmouth 4 2 163 168 7 2 244 211 Columbia 4 2 118 106 6 3 190 152 Yale 3 3 205 176 6 3 304 252 Cornell 3 3 225 208 4 5 293 301 Penn 2 4 177 182 4 5 257 249 Brown 2 4 145 193 3 6 227 280 Princeton 1 5 139 213 2 7 196 295

___

Saturday’s Games

Cornell at Columbia, Noon

Brown at Dartmouth, Noon

Yale at Harvard, Noon

Penn at Princeton, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami (Ohio) 6 1 215 108 7 4 263 196 Ohio 5 1 200 91 7 3 276 196 Bowling Green 5 1 156 95 6 4 271 202 Toledo 4 2 150 135 7 3 299 211 Buffalo 4 2 202 208 6 4 269 309 W. Michigan 4 3 234 217 5 6 327 359 N. Illinois 3 4 146 132 6 5 267 205 E. Michigan 2 4 163 194 5 5 273 272 Ball St. 2 4 207 218 3 7 270 401 Cent. Michigan 2 5 142 219 4 7 255 332 Akron 2 5 163 199 3 8 224 370 Kent St. 0 7 119 281 0 11 160 486

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 38, Kent St. 17

Cent. Michigan 16, W. Michigan 14

Miami (Ohio) 20, N. Illinois 9

Wednesday’s Games

Buffalo at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Kent St. at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Akron, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, Noon

Ball St. at Ohio, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 30

Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, TBA

E. Michigan at W. Michigan, TBA

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SC State 4 0 185 77 8 2 337 209 NC Central 3 1 100 44 7 3 339 192 Morgan St. 2 2 88 135 5 6 257 259 Norfolk St. 2 2 106 114 4 7 225 288 Howard 1 3 75 85 4 7 217 279 Delaware St. 0 4 82 181 1 10 202 394

___

Saturday’s Games

Howard at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

NC Central at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 7 0 280 85 10 1 437 178 S. Dakota St. 6 1 264 69 9 2 394 140 South Dakota 6 1 278 103 8 2 378 136 Missouri St. 6 1 292 208 8 3 409 317 Illinois St. 5 2 187 169 8 3 293 267 Indiana St. 3 4 140 222 4 7 208 338 Youngstown St. 3 5 211 280 4 8 329 430 North Dakota 2 5 234 239 5 6 357 336 S. Illinois 1 6 107 243 3 8 207 367 N. Iowa 0 7 135 275 2 9 197 362 Murray St. 0 7 137 372 1 10 219 498

___

Saturday’s Games

Murray St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.

North Dakota at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 6 0 245 127 9 1 436 247 Colorado St. 5 0 131 74 7 3 236 227 UNLV 4 1 203 124 8 2 399 234 San Jose St. 3 3 131 158 6 4 280 259 Fresno St. 3 3 157 168 5 5 278 253 New Mexico 3 3 195 202 5 6 372 418 San Diego St. 2 3 114 166 3 7 216 283 Utah St. 2 3 191 197 3 7 305 391 Hawaii 2 4 123 172 4 7 230 282 Wyoming 2 4 153 166 2 8 204 309 Air Force 1 4 112 149 3 7 174 240 Nevada 0 5 107 159 3 8 267 314

___

Friday’s Games

UNLV at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego St. at Utah St., 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Air Force at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Oregon St. at Boise St., Noon

Utah St. at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.

Stanford at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Fresno St. at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Washington St., 6:30 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV, 8 p.m.

Air Force at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 5 0 206 89 8 2 310 243 CCSU 4 1 128 108 6 5 278 275 Robert Morris 3 2 122 111 6 5 248 229 Wagner 2 3 91 94 4 7 203 257 LIU Brooklyn 2 3 134 154 3 8 231 305 St. Francis (Pa.) 2 4 95 123 4 6 156 211 Stonehill 0 5 65 162 1 9 154 355

___

Saturday’s Games

Stonehill at Robert Morris, Noon

Duquesne at CCSU, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Wagner, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 8 2 389 281 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 4 6 232 287

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Oregon St. at Boise St., Noon

Saturday, Nov. 30

Wyoming at Washington St., 6:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 4 1 166 87 7 3 300 217 Holy Cross 4 1 138 99 5 6 297 277 Bucknell 3 2 145 137 5 6 298 328 Lafayette 2 3 91 115 6 5 293 252 Georgetown 2 3 75 132 5 5 200 249 Fordham 2 4 136 125 2 9 211 334 Colgate 1 4 96 152 2 9 208 330

___

Saturday’s Games

Lafayette at Lehigh, Noon

Holy Cross at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Colgate at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Fordham, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 6 1 164 112 7 2 202 186 Butler 5 2 225 142 9 2 400 166 San Diego 5 2 204 120 7 3 281 189 Morehead St. 5 2 115 116 7 4 195 234 Davidson 4 3 256 222 6 4 371 294 Dayton 4 3 133 114 6 4 213 155 St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 3 195 163 5 6 242 292 Presbyterian 3 4 193 152 5 6 307 271 Valparaiso 1 5 70 150 3 7 153 284 Marist 1 7 148 271 1 10 190 392 Stetson 0 6 136 277 2 8 219 363

___

Saturday’s Games

Butler at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Drake at Stetson, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Davidson at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Dayton at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas 5 1 180 97 9 1 370 119 Texas A&M 5 1 187 138 8 2 316 194 Georgia 6 2 224 177 8 2 306 183 Tennessee 5 2 164 131 8 2 355 144 Alabama 4 2 196 136 8 2 395 169 Mississippi 4 2 187 107 8 2 407 129 South Carolina 5 3 233 162 7 3 306 188 Missouri 3 3 121 176 7 3 282 200 LSU 3 3 151 176 6 4 291 251 Vanderbilt 3 3 135 140 6 4 280 217 Arkansas 3 4 169 191 5 5 307 257 Florida 3 4 194 203 5 5 280 264 Oklahoma 1 5 91 171 5 5 251 219 Auburn 1 5 96 130 4 6 276 187 Kentucky 1 6 99 181 4 6 219 193 Mississippi St. 0 6 135 246 2 8 276 344

___

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi at Florida, Noon

Umass at Georgia, 12:45 p.m.

UTEP at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Kentucky at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Wofford at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Texas A&M at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at LSU, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, Noon

South Carolina at Clemson, Noon

Louisville at Kentucky, Noon

Florida at Florida St., TBA

Arkansas at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at LSU, 7 p.m.

Texas at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 6 1 220 147 9 2 355 218 W. Carolina 5 2 254 183 6 5 350 308 Chattanooga 5 3 207 126 6 5 276 249 ETSU 4 3 175 151 6 5 315 241 Samford 3 3 170 127 4 6 225 244 The Citadel 3 5 148 188 5 6 244 232 Wofford 3 5 116 176 5 6 184 243 Furman 2 4 101 170 3 7 193 311 VMI 1 6 88 211 1 10 140 378

___

Saturday’s Games

ETSU at VMI, Noon

Chattanooga at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at Samford, 3 p.m.

Furman at Mercer, 3 p.m.

The Citadel at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Wofford at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 6 0 232 118 9 2 406 247 SE Louisiana 5 1 184 100 6 5 255 288 Stephen F. Austin 4 3 236 134 6 5 395 195 Lamar 3 3 162 135 6 5 268 250 McNeese St. 3 3 152 127 6 5 276 252 East Texas A&M 2 3 115 142 3 8 225 340 Houston Christian 2 4 140 221 4 7 269 391 Nicholls 2 4 94 150 4 7 256 260 Northwestern St. 0 6 51 239 0 11 120 483

___

Thursday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Incarnate Word at East Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

Lamar at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 7 0 268 117 9 2 393 210 Alabama St. 4 3 174 142 5 5 229 188 Alabama A&M 3 3 207 150 5 5 299 305 Florida A&M 3 3 158 137 5 5 225 268 Bethune-Cookman 2 5 131 192 2 9 204 368 MVSU 1 6 123 240 1 10 166 434

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern U. 6 1 164 133 7 4 235 248 Alcorn St. 5 2 196 143 6 5 251 288 Prairie View 3 4 147 167 5 6 246 321 Texas Southern 3 4 150 199 4 6 202 298 Grambling St. 2 5 159 167 5 6 282 275 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 5 141 231 3 8 259 398

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M at MVSU, 1 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Prairie View at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M at Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Tuskegee at Alabama St., 2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Alabama A&M at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Southern U. vs. Grambling St. at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Marshall 5 1 206 126 7 3 306 229 James Madison 4 2 177 110 8 2 353 180 Georgia Southern 4 2 163 163 6 4 283 302 Old Dominion 3 3 181 155 4 6 261 262 Coastal Carolina 2 4 157 203 5 5 304 314 Appalachian St. 2 4 160 218 4 5 239 313 Georgia St. 0 6 108 192 2 8 207 314

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 5 1 191 121 8 2 339 220 Arkansas St. 4 2 151 191 6 4 238 326 Texas State 4 2 206 93 6 4 356 201 South Alabama 4 2 189 114 5 5 344 245 Louisiana-Monroe 3 3 129 161 5 5 208 280 Troy 2 4 132 154 3 7 230 270 Southern Miss. 0 6 83 232 1 9 149 366

___

Saturday’s Games

James Madison at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Georgia St. at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 29

Texas State at South Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, Noon

Southern Miss. at Troy, 2 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Old Dominion at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Marshall at James Madison, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 7 1 300 245 8 3 399 346 Tarleton St. 5 2 217 141 8 3 317 260 E. Kentucky 5 2 173 164 7 4 253 271 S. Utah 5 2 236 178 6 5 312 313 Cent. Arkansas 3 4 213 213 6 5 368 291 North Alabama 3 4 208 185 3 8 268 329 Austin Peay 3 5 176 205 4 7 252 314 Utah Tech 1 6 133 253 1 10 185 433 West Georgia 1 7 168 240 4 7 335 294

___

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Utah Tech at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 9 1 380 114 Uconn 7 3 317 213 Umass 2 8 207 320

___

Saturday’s Games

Uconn at Syracuse, Noon

Umass at Georgia, 12:45 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Army at Bronx, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Uconn at Umass, Noon

Notre Dame at Southern Cal, TBA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.