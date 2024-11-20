FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|7
|0
|255
|83
|9
|0
|317
|93
|Tulane
|7
|0
|306
|86
|9
|2
|445
|187
|Memphis
|5
|2
|266
|213
|9
|2
|388
|249
|Navy
|5
|2
|224
|156
|7
|3
|321
|235
|East Carolina
|4
|2
|225
|199
|6
|4
|330
|272
|South Florida
|3
|3
|158
|164
|5
|5
|286
|283
|UTSA
|3
|3
|222
|192
|5
|5
|312
|320
|North Texas
|2
|4
|204
|216
|5
|5
|356
|357
|Charlotte
|2
|4
|148
|221
|3
|7
|216
|367
|Rice
|2
|4
|117
|146
|3
|7
|217
|237
|Temple
|2
|4
|103
|213
|3
|7
|191
|350
|Tulsa
|1
|5
|135
|263
|3
|7
|254
|384
|UAB
|1
|5
|150
|265
|2
|8
|247
|368
|FAU
|0
|6
|118
|214
|2
|8
|221
|308
___
Friday’s Games
Temple at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Rice at UAB, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at FAU, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.
East Carolina at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. Army at Bronx, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Memphis at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Navy at East Carolina, Noon
Saturday, Nov. 30
UTSA at Army, Noon
North Texas at Temple, Noon
South Florida at Rice, 2 p.m.
UAB at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at Tulsa, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SMU
|6
|0
|230
|133
|9
|1
|399
|224
|Clemson
|7
|1
|294
|174
|8
|2
|363
|228
|Miami
|5
|1
|241
|190
|9
|1
|450
|231
|Syracuse
|4
|3
|194
|205
|7
|3
|318
|282
|Georgia Tech
|4
|3
|170
|175
|6
|4
|277
|225
|Louisville
|4
|3
|226
|211
|6
|4
|361
|256
|Duke
|3
|3
|145
|160
|7
|3
|268
|221
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3
|156
|148
|7
|3
|350
|250
|North Carolina
|3
|3
|185
|145
|6
|4
|337
|262
|Virginia
|3
|3
|144
|176
|5
|5
|248
|275
|Virginia Tech
|3
|3
|173
|134
|5
|5
|291
|225
|Boston College
|2
|4
|155
|179
|5
|5
|276
|245
|NC State
|2
|4
|184
|197
|5
|5
|286
|306
|Wake Forest
|2
|4
|165
|211
|4
|6
|277
|325
|Stanford
|2
|5
|147
|256
|3
|7
|222
|346
|California
|1
|5
|156
|163
|5
|5
|283
|207
|Florida St.
|1
|7
|118
|226
|1
|9
|133
|298
___
Thursday’s Games
NC State at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Wake Forest at Miami, Noon
North Carolina at Boston College, Noon
SMU at Virginia, Noon
Uconn at Syracuse, Noon
Charleston Southern at Florida St., 1:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Stanford at California, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Louisville, 4 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Duke, 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Stanford at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
South Carolina at Clemson, Noon
Louisville at Kentucky, Noon
Duke at Wake Forest, Noon
Florida at Florida St., TBA
Pittsburgh at Boston College, 3 p.m.
Miami at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.
California at SMU, 3:30 p.m.
NC State at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|6
|1
|223
|153
|9
|1
|316
|195
|Colorado
|6
|1
|272
|164
|8
|2
|341
|227
|Arizona St.
|5
|2
|199
|170
|8
|2
|308
|228
|Iowa St.
|5
|2
|221
|157
|8
|2
|314
|186
|Kansas St.
|4
|3
|189
|179
|7
|3
|295
|219
|Baylor
|4
|3
|263
|247
|6
|4
|351
|276
|TCU
|4
|3
|211
|183
|6
|4
|332
|276
|Texas Tech
|4
|3
|221
|242
|6
|4
|355
|351
|West Virginia
|4
|3
|201
|214
|5
|5
|296
|300
|Cincinnati
|3
|4
|182
|170
|5
|5
|274
|234
|Houston
|3
|4
|88
|175
|4
|6
|140
|225
|Kansas
|3
|4
|217
|197
|4
|6
|302
|246
|Arizona
|2
|5
|136
|203
|4
|6
|226
|283
|UCF
|2
|5
|215
|223
|4
|6
|330
|264
|Utah
|1
|6
|117
|170
|4
|6
|227
|203
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|7
|150
|258
|3
|7
|278
|319
___
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at TCU, 3 p.m.
BYU at Arizona St., 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
UCF at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.
Baylor at Houston, 7 p.m.
Iowa St. at Utah, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Oklahoma St. at Colorado, Noon
Utah at UCF, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
TCU at Cincinnati, TBA
Arizona St. at Arizona, TBA
Kansas at Baylor, TBA
West Virginia at Texas Tech, TBA
Houston at BYU, TBA
Kansas St. at Iowa St., TBA
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|7
|0
|295
|118
|11
|0
|454
|193
|UC Davis
|6
|1
|276
|151
|9
|2
|381
|239
|Idaho
|5
|2
|198
|194
|8
|3
|297
|268
|Montana
|5
|2
|239
|178
|8
|3
|397
|266
|N. Arizona
|5
|2
|203
|119
|7
|4
|338
|202
|Idaho St.
|3
|4
|237
|286
|5
|6
|368
|414
|E. Washington
|3
|4
|298
|265
|4
|7
|412
|404
|Cal Poly
|2
|5
|152
|234
|3
|7
|211
|316
|Weber St.
|2
|5
|228
|237
|3
|8
|312
|317
|Portland St.
|2
|5
|203
|257
|2
|8
|277
|428
|Sacramento St.
|1
|6
|190
|280
|3
|8
|312
|375
|N. Colorado
|1
|6
|70
|270
|1
|10
|123
|408
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana at Montana St., 2 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.
Cal Poly at Weber St., 3 p.m.
N. Colorado at Portland St., 4 p.m.
UC Davis at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.
Idaho at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|6
|1
|239
|178
|9
|2
|349
|237
|Tennessee St.
|5
|2
|181
|138
|8
|3
|293
|253
|UT Martin
|5
|2
|251
|141
|7
|4
|348
|254
|Tennessee Tech
|5
|2
|190
|148
|6
|5
|265
|257
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|4
|3
|195
|207
|5
|6
|289
|317
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|4
|172
|217
|4
|7
|266
|299
|E. Illinois
|2
|5
|175
|241
|3
|8
|216
|368
|W. Illinois
|2
|5
|226
|279
|3
|8
|327
|493
|Charleston Southern
|0
|8
|120
|200
|1
|10
|165
|280
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Florida St., 1:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|7
|0
|279
|114
|10
|0
|439
|138
|Oregon
|8
|0
|263
|111
|11
|0
|373
|173
|Ohio St.
|6
|1
|221
|83
|9
|1
|378
|103
|Penn St.
|6
|1
|206
|97
|9
|1
|330
|136
|Illinois
|4
|3
|173
|180
|7
|3
|271
|206
|Iowa
|4
|3
|197
|141
|6
|4
|294
|182
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|175
|158
|6
|4
|267
|177
|Washington
|4
|4
|165
|189
|6
|5
|249
|225
|Rutgers
|3
|4
|144
|187
|6
|4
|263
|234
|Michigan
|3
|4
|134
|171
|5
|5
|204
|230
|Wisconsin
|3
|4
|174
|140
|5
|5
|239
|209
|Southern Cal
|3
|5
|228
|200
|5
|5
|303
|220
|UCLA
|3
|5
|155
|224
|4
|6
|188
|271
|Nebraska
|2
|5
|130
|180
|5
|5
|232
|200
|Michigan St.
|2
|5
|119
|222
|4
|6
|194
|255
|Northwestern
|2
|5
|116
|189
|4
|6
|180
|228
|Maryland
|1
|6
|149
|252
|4
|6
|264
|292
|Purdue
|0
|7
|95
|285
|1
|9
|172
|389
___
Friday’s Games
Purdue at Michigan St., 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Indiana at Ohio St., Noon
Illinois at Rutgers, Noon
Iowa at Maryland, Noon
Penn St. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Minnesota at Wisconsin, Noon
Nebraska at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Michigan at Ohio St., Noon
Illinois at Northwestern, Noon
Notre Dame at Southern Cal, TBA
Purdue at Indiana, TBA
Washington at Oregon, TBA
Rutgers at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Fresno St. at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Richmond
|7
|0
|202
|126
|9
|2
|310
|210
|Delaware
|6
|1
|230
|154
|9
|1
|356
|193
|Rhode Island
|6
|1
|195
|145
|9
|2
|274
|252
|Stony Brook
|5
|2
|220
|163
|8
|3
|309
|242
|Villanova
|5
|2
|161
|135
|8
|3
|257
|203
|New Hampshire
|5
|2
|165
|131
|7
|4
|257
|242
|William & Mary
|4
|3
|227
|163
|7
|4
|351
|255
|Towson
|4
|3
|179
|165
|6
|5
|265
|276
|Elon
|4
|3
|199
|187
|5
|6
|274
|290
|Maine
|3
|4
|189
|203
|5
|6
|270
|332
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|4
|243
|210
|5
|6
|413
|355
|Hampton
|2
|5
|196
|204
|5
|6
|321
|282
|Albany (NY)
|1
|6
|109
|184
|3
|8
|194
|305
|Campbell
|1
|6
|148
|205
|3
|8
|254
|348
|Bryant
|0
|7
|133
|249
|2
|9
|235
|392
|NC A&T
|0
|7
|77
|249
|1
|10
|166
|425
___
Saturday’s Games
William & Mary at Richmond, Noon
Hampton at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
Delaware at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Maine, 1 p.m.
Rhode Island at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Elon at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Towson at Campbell, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|6
|0
|268
|146
|7
|3
|387
|294
|Sam Houston St.
|5
|1
|128
|90
|8
|2
|247
|201
|W. Kentucky
|5
|1
|203
|106
|7
|3
|280
|211
|Liberty
|4
|2
|171
|133
|7
|2
|282
|215
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|4
|154
|141
|4
|6
|219
|211
|FIU
|2
|4
|134
|128
|3
|7
|255
|258
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|4
|113
|194
|3
|7
|172
|340
|UTEP
|2
|5
|144
|203
|2
|8
|192
|297
|New Mexico St.
|1
|5
|122
|220
|2
|8
|188
|372
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|5
|122
|198
|1
|9
|171
|315
___
Saturday’s Games
Sam Houston St. at Jacksonville St., Noon
W. Kentucky at Liberty, 1 p.m.
UTEP at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Middle Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.
FIU at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Liberty at Sam Houston St., 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Middle Tennessee at FIU, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.
UTEP at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|196
|235
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|234
|253
___
Saturday’s Games
Merrimack at Fordham, 1 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|5
|1
|199
|125
|8
|1
|297
|182
|Dartmouth
|4
|2
|163
|168
|7
|2
|244
|211
|Columbia
|4
|2
|118
|106
|6
|3
|190
|152
|Yale
|3
|3
|205
|176
|6
|3
|304
|252
|Cornell
|3
|3
|225
|208
|4
|5
|293
|301
|Penn
|2
|4
|177
|182
|4
|5
|257
|249
|Brown
|2
|4
|145
|193
|3
|6
|227
|280
|Princeton
|1
|5
|139
|213
|2
|7
|196
|295
___
Saturday’s Games
Cornell at Columbia, Noon
Brown at Dartmouth, Noon
Yale at Harvard, Noon
Penn at Princeton, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|1
|215
|108
|7
|4
|263
|196
|Ohio
|5
|1
|200
|91
|7
|3
|276
|196
|Bowling Green
|5
|1
|156
|95
|6
|4
|271
|202
|Toledo
|4
|2
|150
|135
|7
|3
|299
|211
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|202
|208
|6
|4
|269
|309
|W. Michigan
|4
|3
|234
|217
|5
|6
|327
|359
|N. Illinois
|3
|4
|146
|132
|6
|5
|267
|205
|E. Michigan
|2
|4
|163
|194
|5
|5
|273
|272
|Ball St.
|2
|4
|207
|218
|3
|7
|270
|401
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|5
|142
|219
|4
|7
|255
|332
|Akron
|2
|5
|163
|199
|3
|8
|224
|370
|Kent St.
|0
|7
|119
|281
|0
|11
|160
|486
___
Tuesday’s Games
Akron 38, Kent St. 17
Cent. Michigan 16, W. Michigan 14
Miami (Ohio) 20, N. Illinois 9
Wednesday’s Games
Buffalo at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Bowling Green at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Kent St. at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Akron, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, Noon
Ball St. at Ohio, Noon
Saturday, Nov. 30
Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, TBA
E. Michigan at W. Michigan, TBA
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|4
|0
|185
|77
|8
|2
|337
|209
|NC Central
|3
|1
|100
|44
|7
|3
|339
|192
|Morgan St.
|2
|2
|88
|135
|5
|6
|257
|259
|Norfolk St.
|2
|2
|106
|114
|4
|7
|225
|288
|Howard
|1
|3
|75
|85
|4
|7
|217
|279
|Delaware St.
|0
|4
|82
|181
|1
|10
|202
|394
___
Saturday’s Games
Howard at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
NC Central at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
Norfolk St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|7
|0
|280
|85
|10
|1
|437
|178
|S. Dakota St.
|6
|1
|264
|69
|9
|2
|394
|140
|South Dakota
|6
|1
|278
|103
|8
|2
|378
|136
|Missouri St.
|6
|1
|292
|208
|8
|3
|409
|317
|Illinois St.
|5
|2
|187
|169
|8
|3
|293
|267
|Indiana St.
|3
|4
|140
|222
|4
|7
|208
|338
|Youngstown St.
|3
|5
|211
|280
|4
|8
|329
|430
|North Dakota
|2
|5
|234
|239
|5
|6
|357
|336
|S. Illinois
|1
|6
|107
|243
|3
|8
|207
|367
|N. Iowa
|0
|7
|135
|275
|2
|9
|197
|362
|Murray St.
|0
|7
|137
|372
|1
|10
|219
|498
___
Saturday’s Games
Murray St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.
North Dakota at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Indiana St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|6
|0
|245
|127
|9
|1
|436
|247
|Colorado St.
|5
|0
|131
|74
|7
|3
|236
|227
|UNLV
|4
|1
|203
|124
|8
|2
|399
|234
|San Jose St.
|3
|3
|131
|158
|6
|4
|280
|259
|Fresno St.
|3
|3
|157
|168
|5
|5
|278
|253
|New Mexico
|3
|3
|195
|202
|5
|6
|372
|418
|San Diego St.
|2
|3
|114
|166
|3
|7
|216
|283
|Utah St.
|2
|3
|191
|197
|3
|7
|305
|391
|Hawaii
|2
|4
|123
|172
|4
|7
|230
|282
|Wyoming
|2
|4
|153
|166
|2
|8
|204
|309
|Air Force
|1
|4
|112
|149
|3
|7
|174
|240
|Nevada
|0
|5
|107
|159
|3
|8
|267
|314
___
Friday’s Games
UNLV at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Diego St. at Utah St., 3:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
Air Force at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Oregon St. at Boise St., Noon
Utah St. at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.
Stanford at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Fresno St. at UCLA, 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Washington St., 6:30 p.m.
Nevada at UNLV, 8 p.m.
Air Force at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|5
|0
|206
|89
|8
|2
|310
|243
|CCSU
|4
|1
|128
|108
|6
|5
|278
|275
|Robert Morris
|3
|2
|122
|111
|6
|5
|248
|229
|Wagner
|2
|3
|91
|94
|4
|7
|203
|257
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|3
|134
|154
|3
|8
|231
|305
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|4
|95
|123
|4
|6
|156
|211
|Stonehill
|0
|5
|65
|162
|1
|9
|154
|355
___
Saturday’s Games
Stonehill at Robert Morris, Noon
Duquesne at CCSU, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Wagner, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2
|389
|281
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|232
|287
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Oregon St. at Boise St., Noon
Saturday, Nov. 30
Wyoming at Washington St., 6:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|4
|1
|166
|87
|7
|3
|300
|217
|Holy Cross
|4
|1
|138
|99
|5
|6
|297
|277
|Bucknell
|3
|2
|145
|137
|5
|6
|298
|328
|Lafayette
|2
|3
|91
|115
|6
|5
|293
|252
|Georgetown
|2
|3
|75
|132
|5
|5
|200
|249
|Fordham
|2
|4
|136
|125
|2
|9
|211
|334
|Colgate
|1
|4
|96
|152
|2
|9
|208
|330
___
Saturday’s Games
Lafayette at Lehigh, Noon
Holy Cross at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Colgate at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Fordham, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|6
|1
|164
|112
|7
|2
|202
|186
|Butler
|5
|2
|225
|142
|9
|2
|400
|166
|San Diego
|5
|2
|204
|120
|7
|3
|281
|189
|Morehead St.
|5
|2
|115
|116
|7
|4
|195
|234
|Davidson
|4
|3
|256
|222
|6
|4
|371
|294
|Dayton
|4
|3
|133
|114
|6
|4
|213
|155
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|4
|3
|195
|163
|5
|6
|242
|292
|Presbyterian
|3
|4
|193
|152
|5
|6
|307
|271
|Valparaiso
|1
|5
|70
|150
|3
|7
|153
|284
|Marist
|1
|7
|148
|271
|1
|10
|190
|392
|Stetson
|0
|6
|136
|277
|2
|8
|219
|363
___
Saturday’s Games
Butler at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Drake at Stetson, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
Davidson at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Dayton at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas
|5
|1
|180
|97
|9
|1
|370
|119
|Texas A&M
|5
|1
|187
|138
|8
|2
|316
|194
|Georgia
|6
|2
|224
|177
|8
|2
|306
|183
|Tennessee
|5
|2
|164
|131
|8
|2
|355
|144
|Alabama
|4
|2
|196
|136
|8
|2
|395
|169
|Mississippi
|4
|2
|187
|107
|8
|2
|407
|129
|South Carolina
|5
|3
|233
|162
|7
|3
|306
|188
|Missouri
|3
|3
|121
|176
|7
|3
|282
|200
|LSU
|3
|3
|151
|176
|6
|4
|291
|251
|Vanderbilt
|3
|3
|135
|140
|6
|4
|280
|217
|Arkansas
|3
|4
|169
|191
|5
|5
|307
|257
|Florida
|3
|4
|194
|203
|5
|5
|280
|264
|Oklahoma
|1
|5
|91
|171
|5
|5
|251
|219
|Auburn
|1
|5
|96
|130
|4
|6
|276
|187
|Kentucky
|1
|6
|99
|181
|4
|6
|219
|193
|Mississippi St.
|0
|6
|135
|246
|2
|8
|276
|344
___
Saturday’s Games
Mississippi at Florida, Noon
Umass at Georgia, 12:45 p.m.
UTEP at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Kentucky at Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Wofford at South Carolina, 4 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Missouri at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.
Texas A&M at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Alabama at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at LSU, 7:45 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, Noon
South Carolina at Clemson, Noon
Louisville at Kentucky, Noon
Florida at Florida St., TBA
Arkansas at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at LSU, 7 p.m.
Texas at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|6
|1
|220
|147
|9
|2
|355
|218
|W. Carolina
|5
|2
|254
|183
|6
|5
|350
|308
|Chattanooga
|5
|3
|207
|126
|6
|5
|276
|249
|ETSU
|4
|3
|175
|151
|6
|5
|315
|241
|Samford
|3
|3
|170
|127
|4
|6
|225
|244
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|148
|188
|5
|6
|244
|232
|Wofford
|3
|5
|116
|176
|5
|6
|184
|243
|Furman
|2
|4
|101
|170
|3
|7
|193
|311
|VMI
|1
|6
|88
|211
|1
|10
|140
|378
___
Saturday’s Games
ETSU at VMI, Noon
Chattanooga at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at Samford, 3 p.m.
Furman at Mercer, 3 p.m.
The Citadel at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Wofford at South Carolina, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|6
|0
|232
|118
|9
|2
|406
|247
|SE Louisiana
|5
|1
|184
|100
|6
|5
|255
|288
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|3
|236
|134
|6
|5
|395
|195
|Lamar
|3
|3
|162
|135
|6
|5
|268
|250
|McNeese St.
|3
|3
|152
|127
|6
|5
|276
|252
|East Texas A&M
|2
|3
|115
|142
|3
|8
|225
|340
|Houston Christian
|2
|4
|140
|221
|4
|7
|269
|391
|Nicholls
|2
|4
|94
|150
|4
|7
|256
|260
|Northwestern St.
|0
|6
|51
|239
|0
|11
|120
|483
___
Thursday’s Games
SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Incarnate Word at East Texas A&M, 2 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
Lamar at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|7
|0
|268
|117
|9
|2
|393
|210
|Alabama St.
|4
|3
|174
|142
|5
|5
|229
|188
|Alabama A&M
|3
|3
|207
|150
|5
|5
|299
|305
|Florida A&M
|3
|3
|158
|137
|5
|5
|225
|268
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|5
|131
|192
|2
|9
|204
|368
|MVSU
|1
|6
|123
|240
|1
|10
|166
|434
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern U.
|6
|1
|164
|133
|7
|4
|235
|248
|Alcorn St.
|5
|2
|196
|143
|6
|5
|251
|288
|Prairie View
|3
|4
|147
|167
|5
|6
|246
|321
|Texas Southern
|3
|4
|150
|199
|4
|6
|202
|298
|Grambling St.
|2
|5
|159
|167
|5
|6
|282
|275
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|5
|141
|231
|3
|8
|259
|398
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama A&M at MVSU, 1 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Prairie View at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M at Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Tuskegee at Alabama St., 2 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Alabama A&M at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Southern U. vs. Grambling St. at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|5
|1
|206
|126
|7
|3
|306
|229
|James Madison
|4
|2
|177
|110
|8
|2
|353
|180
|Georgia Southern
|4
|2
|163
|163
|6
|4
|283
|302
|Old Dominion
|3
|3
|181
|155
|4
|6
|261
|262
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|4
|157
|203
|5
|5
|304
|314
|Appalachian St.
|2
|4
|160
|218
|4
|5
|239
|313
|Georgia St.
|0
|6
|108
|192
|2
|8
|207
|314
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|1
|191
|121
|8
|2
|339
|220
|Arkansas St.
|4
|2
|151
|191
|6
|4
|238
|326
|Texas State
|4
|2
|206
|93
|6
|4
|356
|201
|South Alabama
|4
|2
|189
|114
|5
|5
|344
|245
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|3
|129
|161
|5
|5
|208
|280
|Troy
|2
|4
|132
|154
|3
|7
|230
|270
|Southern Miss.
|0
|6
|83
|232
|1
|9
|149
|366
___
Saturday’s Games
James Madison at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.
Georgia St. at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 29
Texas State at South Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, Noon
Southern Miss. at Troy, 2 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Old Dominion at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Marshall at James Madison, 8 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|7
|1
|300
|245
|8
|3
|399
|346
|Tarleton St.
|5
|2
|217
|141
|8
|3
|317
|260
|E. Kentucky
|5
|2
|173
|164
|7
|4
|253
|271
|S. Utah
|5
|2
|236
|178
|6
|5
|312
|313
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|4
|213
|213
|6
|5
|368
|291
|North Alabama
|3
|4
|208
|185
|3
|8
|268
|329
|Austin Peay
|3
|5
|176
|205
|4
|7
|252
|314
|Utah Tech
|1
|6
|133
|253
|1
|10
|185
|433
|West Georgia
|1
|7
|168
|240
|4
|7
|335
|294
___
Saturday’s Games
Chattanooga at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
North Alabama at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Utah Tech at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|9
|1
|380
|114
|Uconn
|7
|3
|317
|213
|Umass
|2
|8
|207
|320
___
Saturday’s Games
Uconn at Syracuse, Noon
Umass at Georgia, 12:45 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. Army at Bronx, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Uconn at Umass, Noon
Notre Dame at Southern Cal, TBA
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.