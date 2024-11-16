Live Radio
FBC Glance

The Associated Press

November 16, 2024, 6:02 PM

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Army 7 0 255 83 9 0 317 93
Tulane 7 0 306 86 9 2 445 187
Navy 5 2 224 156 7 3 321 235
Memphis 4 2 213 195 8 2 335 231
East Carolina 4 2 225 199 6 4 330 272
UTSA 3 3 222 192 5 5 312 320
South Florida 2 3 99 140 4 5 227 259
Charlotte 2 3 124 162 3 6 192 308
North Texas 2 4 204 216 5 5 356 357
Rice 2 4 117 146 3 7 217 237
Temple 2 4 103 213 3 7 191 350
UAB 1 4 132 212 2 7 229 315
Tulsa 1 5 135 263 3 7 254 384
FAU 0 6 118 214 2 8 221 308

___

Thursday’s Games

East Carolina 38, Tulsa 31

Friday’s Games

UTSA 48, North Texas 27

Saturday’s Games

Tulane 35, Navy 0

Temple 18, FAU 15

South Florida at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

Temple at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Rice at UAB, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at FAU, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Army at Bronx, N.Y., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SMU 5 0 192 105 8 1 361 196
Clemson 7 1 294 174 8 2 363 228
Miami 5 1 241 190 9 1 450 231
Louisville 4 2 191 173 6 3 326 218
Georgia Tech 4 3 170 175 6 4 277 225
Duke 3 3 145 160 7 3 268 221
Pittsburgh 3 3 156 148 7 3 350 250
Syracuse 3 3 161 180 6 3 285 257
Virginia 3 3 144 176 5 4 234 240
Virginia Tech 3 3 173 134 5 5 291 225
Boston College 2 3 127 141 5 4 248 207
North Carolina 2 3 154 121 5 4 306 238
Wake Forest 2 3 141 180 4 5 253 294
NC State 2 4 184 197 5 5 286 306
California 1 4 131 130 5 4 258 174
Stanford 1 5 109 221 2 7 184 311
Florida St. 1 7 118 226 1 9 133 298

___

Saturday’s Games

Clemson 24, Pittsburgh 20

Syracuse at California, 3 p.m.

Louisville at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College at SMU, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21

NC State at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

SMU at Virginia, Noon

North Carolina at Boston College, Noon

Wake Forest at Miami, Noon

Uconn at Syracuse, Noon

Pittsburgh at Louisville, TBA

Charleston Southern at Florida St., 1:30 p.m.

Stanford at California, 3:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 6 0 210 136 9 0 303 178
Colorado 6 1 272 164 8 2 341 227
Arizona St. 4 2 175 156 7 2 284 214
Iowa St. 4 2 187 140 7 2 280 169
Kansas St. 4 2 175 155 7 2 281 195
West Virginia 4 2 166 165 5 4 261 251
TCU 4 3 211 183 6 4 332 276
Texas Tech 4 3 221 242 6 4 355 351
Baylor 3 3 214 212 5 4 302 241
Cincinnati 3 3 165 136 5 4 257 200
Houston 3 4 88 175 4 6 140 225
Kansas 2 4 200 184 3 6 285 233
Arizona 2 5 136 203 4 6 226 283
UCF 2 5 215 223 4 6 330 264
Utah 1 6 117 170 4 6 227 203
Oklahoma St. 0 7 150 258 3 7 278 319

___

Friday’s Games

Arizona 27, Houston 3

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 49, Utah 24

Baylor at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Arizona St. at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Kansas at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Arizona at TCU, TBA

UCF at West Virginia, TBA

Cincinnati at Kansas St., TBA

Iowa St. at Utah, TBA

Baylor at Houston, TBA

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., TBA

Colorado at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at Arizona St., 3:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana St. 6 0 265 90 10 0 424 165
UC Davis 6 0 248 121 9 1 353 209
N. Arizona 5 2 203 119 7 4 338 202
Idaho 4 2 167 170 7 3 266 244
Montana 4 2 211 161 7 3 369 249
Idaho St. 3 3 195 209 5 5 326 337
E. Washington 2 4 221 223 3 7 335 362
Weber St. 2 4 204 206 3 7 288 286
Portland St. 2 4 186 229 2 7 260 400
Sacramento St. 1 5 167 254 3 7 289 349
Cal Poly 1 5 126 211 2 7 185 293
N. Colorado 1 6 70 270 1 10 123 408

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona 44, N. Colorado 3

Portland St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho, 8 p.m.

Montana St. at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Montana at Montana St., 2 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at Weber St., 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at Portland St., 4 p.m.

UC Davis at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.

Idaho at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Missouri 6 1 239 178 9 2 349 237
Tennessee St. 5 2 181 138 8 3 293 253
UT Martin 5 2 251 141 7 4 348 254
Tennessee Tech 5 2 190 148 6 5 265 257
Lindenwood (Mo.) 4 3 195 207 5 6 289 317
Gardner-Webb 3 4 172 217 4 7 266 299
E. Illinois 2 5 175 241 3 8 216 368
W. Illinois 2 5 226 279 3 8 327 493
Charleston Southern 0 8 120 200 1 10 165 280

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois 16, Charleston Southern 13

Tennessee St. 23, Gardner-Webb 20

Tennessee Tech 10, UT Martin 9

SE Missouri 54, W. Illinois 45

Saturday, Nov. 23

E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Florida St., 1:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Indiana 7 0 279 114 10 0 439 138
Oregon 7 0 247 98 10 0 357 160
Ohio St. 6 1 221 83 9 1 378 103
Penn St. 5 1 157 87 8 1 281 126
Illinois 4 3 173 180 7 3 271 206
Iowa 4 3 197 141 6 4 294 182
Minnesota 4 3 175 158 6 4 267 177
Wisconsin 3 3 161 124 5 4 226 193
Washington 4 4 165 189 6 5 249 225
Michigan 3 4 134 171 5 5 204 230
UCLA 3 5 155 224 4 6 188 271
Nebraska 2 4 110 152 5 4 212 172
Rutgers 2 4 113 170 5 4 232 217
Southern Cal 2 5 200 180 4 5 275 200
Michigan St. 2 5 119 222 4 6 194 255
Northwestern 2 5 116 189 4 6 180 228
Maryland 1 5 132 221 4 5 247 261
Purdue 0 6 85 236 1 8 162 340

___

Friday’s Games

Washington 31, UCLA 19

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 31, Northwestern 7

Illinois 38, Michigan St. 16

Penn St. at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.

Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Oregon at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

Purdue at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Illinois at Rutgers, Noon

Iowa at Maryland, Noon

Indiana at Ohio St., Noon

Northwestern at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Richmond 7 0 202 126 9 2 310 210
Delaware 6 1 230 154 9 1 356 193
Rhode Island 6 1 195 145 9 2 274 252
Stony Brook 5 2 220 163 8 3 309 242
Villanova 5 2 161 135 8 3 257 203
New Hampshire 5 2 165 131 7 4 257 242
William & Mary 4 3 227 163 7 4 351 255
Towson 4 3 179 165 6 5 265 276
Elon 4 3 199 187 5 6 274 290
Maine 3 4 189 203 5 6 270 332
Monmouth (NJ) 3 4 243 210 5 6 413 355
Hampton 2 5 196 204 5 6 321 282
Albany (NY) 1 6 109 184 3 8 194 305
Campbell 1 6 148 205 3 8 254 348
Bryant 0 7 133 249 2 9 235 392
NC A&T 0 7 77 249 1 10 166 425

___

Saturday’s Games

Towson 31, NC A&T 13

Richmond 24, Hampton 21

Monmouth (NJ) 40, Villanova 33

William & Mary 22, Bryant 12

Rhode Island 20, Albany (NY) 17

New Hampshire 31, Stony Brook 30

Delaware 41, Campbell 22

Elon 31, Maine 25

Saturday, Nov. 23

William & Mary at Richmond, Noon

Hampton at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Bryant, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maine, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Elon at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Towson at Campbell, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 6 0 268 146 7 3 387 294
W. Kentucky 5 1 203 106 7 3 280 211
Sam Houston St. 4 1 105 73 7 2 224 184
Liberty 4 2 171 133 7 2 282 215
Louisiana Tech 3 4 154 141 4 6 219 211
FIU 2 4 134 128 3 7 255 258
Middle Tennessee 2 4 113 194 3 7 172 340
UTEP 2 5 144 203 2 8 192 297
Kennesaw St. 1 4 105 175 1 8 154 292
New Mexico St. 1 5 122 220 2 7 185 334

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana Tech 12, W. Kentucky 7

Liberty 35, Umass 34

Jacksonville St. 34, FIU 31

Sam Houston St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Texas A&M, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Sam Houston St. at Jacksonville St., Noon

W. Kentucky at Liberty, 1 p.m.

UTEP at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Middle Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.

FIU at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 5 6 196 235
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 4 6 234 253

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart 31, Merrimack 20

Saturday, Nov. 23

Merrimack at Fordham, 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Harvard 5 1 199 125 8 1 297 182
Dartmouth 4 2 163 168 7 2 244 211
Columbia 4 2 118 106 6 3 190 152
Yale 3 3 205 176 6 3 304 252
Cornell 3 3 225 208 4 5 293 301
Penn 2 4 177 182 4 5 257 249
Brown 2 4 145 193 3 6 227 280
Princeton 1 5 139 213 2 7 196 295

___

Saturday’s Games

Yale 42, Princeton 28

Columbia 21, Brown 12

Harvard 31, Penn 28

Cornell 39, Dartmouth 22

Saturday, Nov. 23

Yale at Harvard, Noon

Brown at Dartmouth, Noon

Cornell at Columbia, Noon

Penn at Princeton, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio 5 1 200 91 7 3 276 196
Bowling Green 5 1 156 95 6 4 271 202
Miami (Ohio) 5 1 195 99 6 4 243 187
Toledo 4 2 150 135 7 3 299 211
Buffalo 4 2 202 208 6 4 269 309
W. Michigan 4 2 220 201 5 5 313 343
N. Illinois 3 3 137 112 6 4 258 185
E. Michigan 2 4 163 194 5 5 273 272
Ball St. 2 4 207 218 3 7 270 401
Cent. Michigan 1 5 126 205 3 7 239 318
Akron 1 5 125 182 2 8 186 353
Kent St. 0 6 102 243 0 10 143 448

___

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo 51, Ball St. 48

Bowling Green 31, W. Michigan 13

Toledo 37, Cent. Michigan 10

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio 35, E. Michigan 10

N. Illinois 29, Akron 16

Miami (Ohio) 34, Kent St. 7

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Akron at Kent St., 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Buffalo at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Bowling Green at Ball St., 2 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SC State 3 0 131 70 7 2 283 202
NC Central 3 1 100 44 7 3 339 192
Morgan St. 2 1 81 81 5 5 250 205
Norfolk St. 2 2 106 114 4 7 225 288
Howard 1 3 75 85 4 7 217 279
Delaware St. 0 4 82 181 1 10 202 394

___

Friday’s Games

NC Central 26, Howard 3

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. 38, Delaware St. 19

SC State at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

NC Central at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Howard at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 6 0 221 64 9 1 378 157
Missouri St. 6 0 271 149 8 2 388 258
South Dakota 6 1 278 103 8 2 378 136
S. Dakota St. 5 1 223 59 8 2 353 130
Illinois St. 5 2 187 169 8 3 293 267
Indiana St. 3 4 140 222 4 7 208 338
Youngstown St. 3 5 211 280 4 8 329 430
North Dakota 2 5 234 239 5 6 357 336
S. Illinois 1 5 97 202 3 7 197 326
N. Iowa 0 7 135 275 2 9 197 362
Murray St. 0 7 137 372 1 10 219 498

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. 39, N. Iowa 38

Illinois St. 31, Indiana St. 19

South Dakota 42, North Dakota 36

Kentucky 48, Murray St. 6

S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Missouri St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

North Dakota at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Murray St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Indiana St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 5 0 203 106 8 1 394 226
Colorado St. 5 0 131 74 7 3 236 227
UNLV 3 1 162 104 7 2 358 214
San Jose St. 3 2 110 116 6 3 259 217
Fresno St. 3 3 157 168 5 5 278 253
New Mexico 3 3 195 202 4 6 334 383
San Diego St. 2 2 94 125 3 6 196 242
Hawaii 2 3 113 117 4 6 220 227
Wyoming 2 4 153 166 2 8 204 309
Utah St. 1 3 136 187 2 7 250 381
Air Force 1 4 112 149 2 7 146 240
Nevada 0 5 107 159 3 8 267 314

___

Friday’s Games

Colorado St. 24, Wyoming 10

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at Utah St., 3 p.m.

Oregon St. at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at San Jose St., 7 p.m.

Washington St. at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

UNLV at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

San Diego St. at Utah St., 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Air Force at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 5 0 206 89 8 2 310 243
CCSU 4 1 128 108 6 5 278 275
Robert Morris 3 2 122 111 6 5 248 229
Wagner 2 3 91 94 4 7 203 257
LIU Brooklyn 2 3 134 154 3 8 231 305
St. Francis (Pa.) 2 4 95 123 4 6 156 211
Stonehill 0 5 65 162 1 9 154 355

___

Saturday’s Games

CCSU 35, Robert Morris 33

Duquesne 42, Wagner 21

St. Francis (Pa.) 34, LIU Brooklyn 27

Lafayette 42, Stonehill 10

Saturday, Nov. 23

Duquesne at CCSU, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Wagner, Noon

Stonehill at Robert Morris, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 8 1 354 243
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 4 5 232 259

___

Saturday’s Games

Oregon St. at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Washington St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lehigh 4 1 166 87 7 3 300 217
Holy Cross 4 1 138 99 5 6 297 277
Bucknell 3 2 145 137 5 6 298 328
Lafayette 2 3 91 115 6 5 293 252
Georgetown 2 3 75 132 5 5 200 249
Fordham 2 4 136 125 2 9 211 334
Colgate 1 4 96 152 2 9 208 330

___

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross 40, Bucknell 38

Lehigh 45, Colgate 17

Lafayette 42, Stonehill 10

Fordham 31, Georgetown 3

Saturday, Nov. 23

Lafayette at Lehigh, Noon

Holy Cross at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Drake 6 1 164 112 7 2 202 186
Butler 5 2 225 142 9 2 400 166
Morehead St. 5 2 115 116 7 4 195 234
San Diego 4 2 159 114 6 3 236 183
Davidson 4 3 256 222 6 4 371 294
Dayton 4 3 133 114 6 4 213 155
St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 3 195 163 5 6 242 292
Presbyterian 3 4 193 152 5 6 307 271
Valparaiso 1 5 70 150 3 7 153 284
Marist 1 7 148 271 1 10 190 392
Stetson 0 5 130 232 2 7 213 318

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 26, Valparaiso 14

Presbyterian 42, Marist 23

Morehead St. 29, Drake 20

Butler 36, St. Thomas (Minn.) 20

Stetson at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Drake at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Butler at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Dayton at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Davidson at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas 5 1 180 97 9 1 370 119
Tennessee 5 1 147 100 8 1 338 113
Texas A&M 5 1 187 138 7 2 278 191
Georgia 5 2 193 160 7 2 275 166
Alabama 4 2 196 136 8 2 395 169
Mississippi 4 2 187 107 8 2 407 129
Missouri 3 2 91 142 7 2 252 166
LSU 3 2 135 149 6 3 275 224
South Carolina 4 3 199 132 6 3 272 158
Vanderbilt 3 3 135 140 6 4 280 217
Arkansas 3 4 169 191 5 5 307 257
Florida 2 4 167 187 4 5 253 248
Oklahoma 1 5 91 171 5 5 251 219
Auburn 1 5 96 130 4 6 276 187
Kentucky 1 6 99 181 4 6 219 193
Mississippi St. 0 6 135 246 2 8 276 344

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas 20, Arkansas 10

Auburn 48, Louisiana-Monroe 14

Kentucky 48, Murray St. 6

Alabama 52, Mercer 7

LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina, 4:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Texas A&M, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Mississippi at Florida, Noon

Umass at Georgia, 12:45 p.m.

Texas A&M at Auburn, TBA

UTEP at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt at LSU, TBA

Kentucky at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Wofford at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Alabama at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mercer 6 1 220 147 9 2 355 218
W. Carolina 5 2 254 183 6 5 350 308
Chattanooga 5 3 207 126 6 5 276 249
ETSU 4 3 175 151 6 5 315 241
Samford 3 3 170 127 4 6 225 244
The Citadel 3 5 148 188 5 6 244 232
Wofford 3 5 116 176 5 6 184 243
Furman 2 4 101 170 3 7 193 311
VMI 1 6 88 211 1 10 140 378

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman 24, ETSU 21

W. Carolina 58, VMI 28

Samford 36, Chattanooga 13

The Citadel 30, Wofford 17

Alabama 52, Mercer 7

Saturday, Nov. 23

ETSU at VMI, Noon

Chattanooga at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at Samford, 3 p.m.

Furman at Mercer, 3 p.m.

The Citadel at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Wofford at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Incarnate Word 5 0 205 98 8 2 379 227
SE Louisiana 5 1 184 100 6 5 255 288
Stephen F. Austin 4 2 216 107 6 4 375 168
McNeese St. 3 3 152 127 6 5 276 252
Lamar 2 3 138 128 5 5 244 243
Nicholls 2 3 87 126 4 6 249 236
East Texas A&M 2 3 115 142 3 8 225 340
Houston Christian 2 4 140 221 4 7 269 391
Northwestern St. 0 6 51 239 0 11 120 483

___

Saturday’s Games

McNeese St. 35, Northwestern St. 3

East Texas A&M 41, Houston Christian 40

Incarnate Word at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21

SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Incarnate Word at East Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Lamar at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 6 0 252 107 8 2 377 200
Alabama St. 4 2 164 126 5 4 219 172
Alabama A&M 3 3 207 150 5 5 299 305
Florida A&M 3 3 158 137 5 5 225 268
Bethune-Cookman 2 4 117 175 2 8 190 351
MVSU 1 6 123 240 1 10 166 434

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern U. 6 1 164 133 7 4 235 248
Alcorn St. 4 2 170 130 5 5 225 275
Prairie View 3 3 134 141 5 5 233 295
Texas Southern 2 4 133 185 3 6 185 284
Grambling St. 2 5 159 167 5 6 282 275
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 5 141 231 3 8 259 398

___

Thursday’s Games

Alabama A&M 22, Grambling St. 17

Saturday’s Games

MVSU 24, Florida A&M 21

Southern U. 31, Ark.-Pine Bluff 9

Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Alabama A&M at MVSU, 1 p.m.

Prairie View at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M at Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 5 1 206 126 7 3 306 229
Georgia Southern 4 1 143 135 6 3 263 274
James Madison 3 2 142 78 7 2 318 148
Old Dominion 3 2 149 120 4 5 229 227
Coastal Carolina 2 4 157 203 5 5 304 314
Appalachian St. 2 4 160 218 4 5 239 313
Georgia St. 0 5 88 165 2 7 187 287

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 0 169 97 8 1 317 196
Arkansas St. 3 2 124 171 5 4 211 306
Texas State 3 2 148 90 5 4 298 198
South Alabama 3 2 165 92 4 5 320 223
Louisiana-Monroe 3 3 129 161 5 5 208 280
Troy 1 4 104 134 2 7 202 250
Southern Miss. 0 5 80 174 1 8 146 308

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 48, Louisiana-Monroe 14

Marshall 31, Coastal Carolina 19

Troy at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

James Madison at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Georgia St., 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Texas State, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

James Madison at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Georgia St. at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Abilene Christian 6 1 265 214 7 3 364 315
Tarleton St. 5 1 186 106 8 2 286 225
E. Kentucky 5 2 173 164 7 4 253 271
S. Utah 4 2 198 147 5 5 274 282
Cent. Arkansas 3 3 182 175 6 4 337 253
North Alabama 3 4 208 185 3 8 268 329
Austin Peay 3 5 176 205 4 7 252 314
Utah Tech 1 5 102 219 1 9 154 399
West Georgia 0 7 134 209 3 7 301 263

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky 30, Austin Peay 27

West Georgia at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.

S. Utah at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Chattanooga at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Utah Tech at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 8 1 345 100
Uconn 7 3 317 213
Umass 2 8 207 320

___

Saturday’s Games

Liberty 35, Umass 34

Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Uconn at Syracuse, Noon

Umass at Georgia, 12:45 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Army at Bronx, N.Y., 7 p.m.

