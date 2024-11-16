FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|7
|0
|255
|83
|9
|0
|317
|93
|Tulane
|7
|0
|306
|86
|9
|2
|445
|187
|Navy
|5
|2
|224
|156
|7
|3
|321
|235
|Memphis
|4
|2
|213
|195
|8
|2
|335
|231
|East Carolina
|4
|2
|225
|199
|6
|4
|330
|272
|UTSA
|3
|3
|222
|192
|5
|5
|312
|320
|South Florida
|2
|3
|99
|140
|4
|5
|227
|259
|Charlotte
|2
|3
|124
|162
|3
|6
|192
|308
|North Texas
|2
|4
|204
|216
|5
|5
|356
|357
|Rice
|2
|4
|117
|146
|3
|7
|217
|237
|Temple
|2
|4
|103
|213
|3
|7
|191
|350
|UAB
|1
|4
|132
|212
|2
|7
|229
|315
|Tulsa
|1
|5
|135
|263
|3
|7
|254
|384
|FAU
|0
|6
|118
|214
|2
|8
|221
|308
___
Thursday’s Games
East Carolina 38, Tulsa 31
Friday’s Games
UTSA 48, North Texas 27
Saturday’s Games
Tulane 35, Navy 0
Temple 18, FAU 15
South Florida at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
UAB at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22
Temple at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Rice at UAB, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at FAU, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.
East Carolina at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. Army at Bronx, N.Y., 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SMU
|5
|0
|192
|105
|8
|1
|361
|196
|Clemson
|7
|1
|294
|174
|8
|2
|363
|228
|Miami
|5
|1
|241
|190
|9
|1
|450
|231
|Louisville
|4
|2
|191
|173
|6
|3
|326
|218
|Georgia Tech
|4
|3
|170
|175
|6
|4
|277
|225
|Duke
|3
|3
|145
|160
|7
|3
|268
|221
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3
|156
|148
|7
|3
|350
|250
|Syracuse
|3
|3
|161
|180
|6
|3
|285
|257
|Virginia
|3
|3
|144
|176
|5
|4
|234
|240
|Virginia Tech
|3
|3
|173
|134
|5
|5
|291
|225
|Boston College
|2
|3
|127
|141
|5
|4
|248
|207
|North Carolina
|2
|3
|154
|121
|5
|4
|306
|238
|Wake Forest
|2
|3
|141
|180
|4
|5
|253
|294
|NC State
|2
|4
|184
|197
|5
|5
|286
|306
|California
|1
|4
|131
|130
|5
|4
|258
|174
|Stanford
|1
|5
|109
|221
|2
|7
|184
|311
|Florida St.
|1
|7
|118
|226
|1
|9
|133
|298
___
Saturday’s Games
Clemson 24, Pittsburgh 20
Syracuse at California, 3 p.m.
Louisville at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.
Boston College at SMU, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 21
NC State at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
SMU at Virginia, Noon
North Carolina at Boston College, Noon
Wake Forest at Miami, Noon
Uconn at Syracuse, Noon
Pittsburgh at Louisville, TBA
Charleston Southern at Florida St., 1:30 p.m.
Stanford at California, 3:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Duke, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|6
|0
|210
|136
|9
|0
|303
|178
|Colorado
|6
|1
|272
|164
|8
|2
|341
|227
|Arizona St.
|4
|2
|175
|156
|7
|2
|284
|214
|Iowa St.
|4
|2
|187
|140
|7
|2
|280
|169
|Kansas St.
|4
|2
|175
|155
|7
|2
|281
|195
|West Virginia
|4
|2
|166
|165
|5
|4
|261
|251
|TCU
|4
|3
|211
|183
|6
|4
|332
|276
|Texas Tech
|4
|3
|221
|242
|6
|4
|355
|351
|Baylor
|3
|3
|214
|212
|5
|4
|302
|241
|Cincinnati
|3
|3
|165
|136
|5
|4
|257
|200
|Houston
|3
|4
|88
|175
|4
|6
|140
|225
|Kansas
|2
|4
|200
|184
|3
|6
|285
|233
|Arizona
|2
|5
|136
|203
|4
|6
|226
|283
|UCF
|2
|5
|215
|223
|4
|6
|330
|264
|Utah
|1
|6
|117
|170
|4
|6
|227
|203
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|7
|150
|258
|3
|7
|278
|319
___
Friday’s Games
Arizona 27, Houston 3
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 49, Utah 24
Baylor at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Arizona St. at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Kansas at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Arizona at TCU, TBA
UCF at West Virginia, TBA
Cincinnati at Kansas St., TBA
Iowa St. at Utah, TBA
Baylor at Houston, TBA
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., TBA
Colorado at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
BYU at Arizona St., 3:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|6
|0
|265
|90
|10
|0
|424
|165
|UC Davis
|6
|0
|248
|121
|9
|1
|353
|209
|N. Arizona
|5
|2
|203
|119
|7
|4
|338
|202
|Idaho
|4
|2
|167
|170
|7
|3
|266
|244
|Montana
|4
|2
|211
|161
|7
|3
|369
|249
|Idaho St.
|3
|3
|195
|209
|5
|5
|326
|337
|E. Washington
|2
|4
|221
|223
|3
|7
|335
|362
|Weber St.
|2
|4
|204
|206
|3
|7
|288
|286
|Portland St.
|2
|4
|186
|229
|2
|7
|260
|400
|Sacramento St.
|1
|5
|167
|254
|3
|7
|289
|349
|Cal Poly
|1
|5
|126
|211
|2
|7
|185
|293
|N. Colorado
|1
|6
|70
|270
|1
|10
|123
|408
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Arizona 44, N. Colorado 3
Portland St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho, 8 p.m.
Montana St. at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Montana at Montana St., 2 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.
Cal Poly at Weber St., 3 p.m.
N. Colorado at Portland St., 4 p.m.
UC Davis at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.
Idaho at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|6
|1
|239
|178
|9
|2
|349
|237
|Tennessee St.
|5
|2
|181
|138
|8
|3
|293
|253
|UT Martin
|5
|2
|251
|141
|7
|4
|348
|254
|Tennessee Tech
|5
|2
|190
|148
|6
|5
|265
|257
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|4
|3
|195
|207
|5
|6
|289
|317
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|4
|172
|217
|4
|7
|266
|299
|E. Illinois
|2
|5
|175
|241
|3
|8
|216
|368
|W. Illinois
|2
|5
|226
|279
|3
|8
|327
|493
|Charleston Southern
|0
|8
|120
|200
|1
|10
|165
|280
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Illinois 16, Charleston Southern 13
Tennessee St. 23, Gardner-Webb 20
Tennessee Tech 10, UT Martin 9
SE Missouri 54, W. Illinois 45
Saturday, Nov. 23
E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Florida St., 1:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|7
|0
|279
|114
|10
|0
|439
|138
|Oregon
|7
|0
|247
|98
|10
|0
|357
|160
|Ohio St.
|6
|1
|221
|83
|9
|1
|378
|103
|Penn St.
|5
|1
|157
|87
|8
|1
|281
|126
|Illinois
|4
|3
|173
|180
|7
|3
|271
|206
|Iowa
|4
|3
|197
|141
|6
|4
|294
|182
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|175
|158
|6
|4
|267
|177
|Wisconsin
|3
|3
|161
|124
|5
|4
|226
|193
|Washington
|4
|4
|165
|189
|6
|5
|249
|225
|Michigan
|3
|4
|134
|171
|5
|5
|204
|230
|UCLA
|3
|5
|155
|224
|4
|6
|188
|271
|Nebraska
|2
|4
|110
|152
|5
|4
|212
|172
|Rutgers
|2
|4
|113
|170
|5
|4
|232
|217
|Southern Cal
|2
|5
|200
|180
|4
|5
|275
|200
|Michigan St.
|2
|5
|119
|222
|4
|6
|194
|255
|Northwestern
|2
|5
|116
|189
|4
|6
|180
|228
|Maryland
|1
|5
|132
|221
|4
|5
|247
|261
|Purdue
|0
|6
|85
|236
|1
|8
|162
|340
___
Friday’s Games
Washington 31, UCLA 19
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. 31, Northwestern 7
Illinois 38, Michigan St. 16
Penn St. at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.
Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Oregon at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22
Purdue at Michigan St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Illinois at Rutgers, Noon
Iowa at Maryland, Noon
Indiana at Ohio St., Noon
Northwestern at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Richmond
|7
|0
|202
|126
|9
|2
|310
|210
|Delaware
|6
|1
|230
|154
|9
|1
|356
|193
|Rhode Island
|6
|1
|195
|145
|9
|2
|274
|252
|Stony Brook
|5
|2
|220
|163
|8
|3
|309
|242
|Villanova
|5
|2
|161
|135
|8
|3
|257
|203
|New Hampshire
|5
|2
|165
|131
|7
|4
|257
|242
|William & Mary
|4
|3
|227
|163
|7
|4
|351
|255
|Towson
|4
|3
|179
|165
|6
|5
|265
|276
|Elon
|4
|3
|199
|187
|5
|6
|274
|290
|Maine
|3
|4
|189
|203
|5
|6
|270
|332
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|4
|243
|210
|5
|6
|413
|355
|Hampton
|2
|5
|196
|204
|5
|6
|321
|282
|Albany (NY)
|1
|6
|109
|184
|3
|8
|194
|305
|Campbell
|1
|6
|148
|205
|3
|8
|254
|348
|Bryant
|0
|7
|133
|249
|2
|9
|235
|392
|NC A&T
|0
|7
|77
|249
|1
|10
|166
|425
___
Saturday’s Games
Towson 31, NC A&T 13
Richmond 24, Hampton 21
Monmouth (NJ) 40, Villanova 33
William & Mary 22, Bryant 12
Rhode Island 20, Albany (NY) 17
New Hampshire 31, Stony Brook 30
Delaware 41, Campbell 22
Elon 31, Maine 25
Saturday, Nov. 23
William & Mary at Richmond, Noon
Hampton at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
Rhode Island at Bryant, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Maine, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Elon at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Towson at Campbell, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|6
|0
|268
|146
|7
|3
|387
|294
|W. Kentucky
|5
|1
|203
|106
|7
|3
|280
|211
|Sam Houston St.
|4
|1
|105
|73
|7
|2
|224
|184
|Liberty
|4
|2
|171
|133
|7
|2
|282
|215
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|4
|154
|141
|4
|6
|219
|211
|FIU
|2
|4
|134
|128
|3
|7
|255
|258
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|4
|113
|194
|3
|7
|172
|340
|UTEP
|2
|5
|144
|203
|2
|8
|192
|297
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|4
|105
|175
|1
|8
|154
|292
|New Mexico St.
|1
|5
|122
|220
|2
|7
|185
|334
___
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana Tech 12, W. Kentucky 7
Liberty 35, Umass 34
Jacksonville St. 34, FIU 31
Sam Houston St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Texas A&M, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Sam Houston St. at Jacksonville St., Noon
W. Kentucky at Liberty, 1 p.m.
UTEP at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Middle Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.
FIU at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|196
|235
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|234
|253
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart 31, Merrimack 20
Saturday, Nov. 23
Merrimack at Fordham, 1 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|5
|1
|199
|125
|8
|1
|297
|182
|Dartmouth
|4
|2
|163
|168
|7
|2
|244
|211
|Columbia
|4
|2
|118
|106
|6
|3
|190
|152
|Yale
|3
|3
|205
|176
|6
|3
|304
|252
|Cornell
|3
|3
|225
|208
|4
|5
|293
|301
|Penn
|2
|4
|177
|182
|4
|5
|257
|249
|Brown
|2
|4
|145
|193
|3
|6
|227
|280
|Princeton
|1
|5
|139
|213
|2
|7
|196
|295
___
Saturday’s Games
Yale 42, Princeton 28
Columbia 21, Brown 12
Harvard 31, Penn 28
Cornell 39, Dartmouth 22
Saturday, Nov. 23
Yale at Harvard, Noon
Brown at Dartmouth, Noon
Cornell at Columbia, Noon
Penn at Princeton, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|5
|1
|200
|91
|7
|3
|276
|196
|Bowling Green
|5
|1
|156
|95
|6
|4
|271
|202
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|1
|195
|99
|6
|4
|243
|187
|Toledo
|4
|2
|150
|135
|7
|3
|299
|211
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|202
|208
|6
|4
|269
|309
|W. Michigan
|4
|2
|220
|201
|5
|5
|313
|343
|N. Illinois
|3
|3
|137
|112
|6
|4
|258
|185
|E. Michigan
|2
|4
|163
|194
|5
|5
|273
|272
|Ball St.
|2
|4
|207
|218
|3
|7
|270
|401
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|5
|126
|205
|3
|7
|239
|318
|Akron
|1
|5
|125
|182
|2
|8
|186
|353
|Kent St.
|0
|6
|102
|243
|0
|10
|143
|448
___
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo 51, Ball St. 48
Bowling Green 31, W. Michigan 13
Toledo 37, Cent. Michigan 10
Wednesday’s Games
Ohio 35, E. Michigan 10
N. Illinois 29, Akron 16
Miami (Ohio) 34, Kent St. 7
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Akron at Kent St., 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Buffalo at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Bowling Green at Ball St., 2 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|3
|0
|131
|70
|7
|2
|283
|202
|NC Central
|3
|1
|100
|44
|7
|3
|339
|192
|Morgan St.
|2
|1
|81
|81
|5
|5
|250
|205
|Norfolk St.
|2
|2
|106
|114
|4
|7
|225
|288
|Howard
|1
|3
|75
|85
|4
|7
|217
|279
|Delaware St.
|0
|4
|82
|181
|1
|10
|202
|394
___
Friday’s Games
NC Central 26, Howard 3
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk St. 38, Delaware St. 19
SC State at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
NC Central at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
Howard at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
Norfolk St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|6
|0
|221
|64
|9
|1
|378
|157
|Missouri St.
|6
|0
|271
|149
|8
|2
|388
|258
|South Dakota
|6
|1
|278
|103
|8
|2
|378
|136
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|1
|223
|59
|8
|2
|353
|130
|Illinois St.
|5
|2
|187
|169
|8
|3
|293
|267
|Indiana St.
|3
|4
|140
|222
|4
|7
|208
|338
|Youngstown St.
|3
|5
|211
|280
|4
|8
|329
|430
|North Dakota
|2
|5
|234
|239
|5
|6
|357
|336
|S. Illinois
|1
|5
|97
|202
|3
|7
|197
|326
|N. Iowa
|0
|7
|135
|275
|2
|9
|197
|362
|Murray St.
|0
|7
|137
|372
|1
|10
|219
|498
___
Saturday’s Games
Youngstown St. 39, N. Iowa 38
Illinois St. 31, Indiana St. 19
South Dakota 42, North Dakota 36
Kentucky 48, Murray St. 6
S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Missouri St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
North Dakota at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Murray St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.
Indiana St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|5
|0
|203
|106
|8
|1
|394
|226
|Colorado St.
|5
|0
|131
|74
|7
|3
|236
|227
|UNLV
|3
|1
|162
|104
|7
|2
|358
|214
|San Jose St.
|3
|2
|110
|116
|6
|3
|259
|217
|Fresno St.
|3
|3
|157
|168
|5
|5
|278
|253
|New Mexico
|3
|3
|195
|202
|4
|6
|334
|383
|San Diego St.
|2
|2
|94
|125
|3
|6
|196
|242
|Hawaii
|2
|3
|113
|117
|4
|6
|220
|227
|Wyoming
|2
|4
|153
|166
|2
|8
|204
|309
|Utah St.
|1
|3
|136
|187
|2
|7
|250
|381
|Air Force
|1
|4
|112
|149
|2
|7
|146
|240
|Nevada
|0
|5
|107
|159
|3
|8
|267
|314
___
Friday’s Games
Colorado St. 24, Wyoming 10
Saturday’s Games
Hawaii at Utah St., 3 p.m.
Oregon St. at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Boise St. at San Jose St., 7 p.m.
Washington St. at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22
UNLV at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
San Diego St. at Utah St., 3:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
Colorado St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Air Force at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|5
|0
|206
|89
|8
|2
|310
|243
|CCSU
|4
|1
|128
|108
|6
|5
|278
|275
|Robert Morris
|3
|2
|122
|111
|6
|5
|248
|229
|Wagner
|2
|3
|91
|94
|4
|7
|203
|257
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|3
|134
|154
|3
|8
|231
|305
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|4
|95
|123
|4
|6
|156
|211
|Stonehill
|0
|5
|65
|162
|1
|9
|154
|355
___
Saturday’s Games
CCSU 35, Robert Morris 33
Duquesne 42, Wagner 21
St. Francis (Pa.) 34, LIU Brooklyn 27
Lafayette 42, Stonehill 10
Saturday, Nov. 23
Duquesne at CCSU, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Wagner, Noon
Stonehill at Robert Morris, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1
|354
|243
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|232
|259
___
Saturday’s Games
Oregon St. at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Washington St. at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Washington St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|4
|1
|166
|87
|7
|3
|300
|217
|Holy Cross
|4
|1
|138
|99
|5
|6
|297
|277
|Bucknell
|3
|2
|145
|137
|5
|6
|298
|328
|Lafayette
|2
|3
|91
|115
|6
|5
|293
|252
|Georgetown
|2
|3
|75
|132
|5
|5
|200
|249
|Fordham
|2
|4
|136
|125
|2
|9
|211
|334
|Colgate
|1
|4
|96
|152
|2
|9
|208
|330
___
Saturday’s Games
Holy Cross 40, Bucknell 38
Lehigh 45, Colgate 17
Lafayette 42, Stonehill 10
Fordham 31, Georgetown 3
Saturday, Nov. 23
Lafayette at Lehigh, Noon
Holy Cross at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Colgate at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|6
|1
|164
|112
|7
|2
|202
|186
|Butler
|5
|2
|225
|142
|9
|2
|400
|166
|Morehead St.
|5
|2
|115
|116
|7
|4
|195
|234
|San Diego
|4
|2
|159
|114
|6
|3
|236
|183
|Davidson
|4
|3
|256
|222
|6
|4
|371
|294
|Dayton
|4
|3
|133
|114
|6
|4
|213
|155
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|4
|3
|195
|163
|5
|6
|242
|292
|Presbyterian
|3
|4
|193
|152
|5
|6
|307
|271
|Valparaiso
|1
|5
|70
|150
|3
|7
|153
|284
|Marist
|1
|7
|148
|271
|1
|10
|190
|392
|Stetson
|0
|5
|130
|232
|2
|7
|213
|318
___
Saturday’s Games
Dayton 26, Valparaiso 14
Presbyterian 42, Marist 23
Morehead St. 29, Drake 20
Butler 36, St. Thomas (Minn.) 20
Stetson at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Drake at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Butler at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
Dayton at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Davidson at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas
|5
|1
|180
|97
|9
|1
|370
|119
|Tennessee
|5
|1
|147
|100
|8
|1
|338
|113
|Texas A&M
|5
|1
|187
|138
|7
|2
|278
|191
|Georgia
|5
|2
|193
|160
|7
|2
|275
|166
|Alabama
|4
|2
|196
|136
|8
|2
|395
|169
|Mississippi
|4
|2
|187
|107
|8
|2
|407
|129
|Missouri
|3
|2
|91
|142
|7
|2
|252
|166
|LSU
|3
|2
|135
|149
|6
|3
|275
|224
|South Carolina
|4
|3
|199
|132
|6
|3
|272
|158
|Vanderbilt
|3
|3
|135
|140
|6
|4
|280
|217
|Arkansas
|3
|4
|169
|191
|5
|5
|307
|257
|Florida
|2
|4
|167
|187
|4
|5
|253
|248
|Oklahoma
|1
|5
|91
|171
|5
|5
|251
|219
|Auburn
|1
|5
|96
|130
|4
|6
|276
|187
|Kentucky
|1
|6
|99
|181
|4
|6
|219
|193
|Mississippi St.
|0
|6
|135
|246
|2
|8
|276
|344
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas 20, Arkansas 10
Auburn 48, Louisiana-Monroe 14
Kentucky 48, Murray St. 6
Alabama 52, Mercer 7
LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Missouri at South Carolina, 4:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Texas A&M, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Mississippi at Florida, Noon
Umass at Georgia, 12:45 p.m.
Texas A&M at Auburn, TBA
UTEP at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Vanderbilt at LSU, TBA
Kentucky at Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Wofford at South Carolina, 4 p.m.
Missouri at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.
Alabama at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|6
|1
|220
|147
|9
|2
|355
|218
|W. Carolina
|5
|2
|254
|183
|6
|5
|350
|308
|Chattanooga
|5
|3
|207
|126
|6
|5
|276
|249
|ETSU
|4
|3
|175
|151
|6
|5
|315
|241
|Samford
|3
|3
|170
|127
|4
|6
|225
|244
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|148
|188
|5
|6
|244
|232
|Wofford
|3
|5
|116
|176
|5
|6
|184
|243
|Furman
|2
|4
|101
|170
|3
|7
|193
|311
|VMI
|1
|6
|88
|211
|1
|10
|140
|378
___
Saturday’s Games
Furman 24, ETSU 21
W. Carolina 58, VMI 28
Samford 36, Chattanooga 13
The Citadel 30, Wofford 17
Alabama 52, Mercer 7
Saturday, Nov. 23
ETSU at VMI, Noon
Chattanooga at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at Samford, 3 p.m.
Furman at Mercer, 3 p.m.
The Citadel at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Wofford at South Carolina, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|5
|0
|205
|98
|8
|2
|379
|227
|SE Louisiana
|5
|1
|184
|100
|6
|5
|255
|288
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|2
|216
|107
|6
|4
|375
|168
|McNeese St.
|3
|3
|152
|127
|6
|5
|276
|252
|Lamar
|2
|3
|138
|128
|5
|5
|244
|243
|Nicholls
|2
|3
|87
|126
|4
|6
|249
|236
|East Texas A&M
|2
|3
|115
|142
|3
|8
|225
|340
|Houston Christian
|2
|4
|140
|221
|4
|7
|269
|391
|Northwestern St.
|0
|6
|51
|239
|0
|11
|120
|483
___
Saturday’s Games
McNeese St. 35, Northwestern St. 3
East Texas A&M 41, Houston Christian 40
Incarnate Word at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Nicholls at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 21
SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Incarnate Word at East Texas A&M, 2 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Lamar at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|6
|0
|252
|107
|8
|2
|377
|200
|Alabama St.
|4
|2
|164
|126
|5
|4
|219
|172
|Alabama A&M
|3
|3
|207
|150
|5
|5
|299
|305
|Florida A&M
|3
|3
|158
|137
|5
|5
|225
|268
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|4
|117
|175
|2
|8
|190
|351
|MVSU
|1
|6
|123
|240
|1
|10
|166
|434
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern U.
|6
|1
|164
|133
|7
|4
|235
|248
|Alcorn St.
|4
|2
|170
|130
|5
|5
|225
|275
|Prairie View
|3
|3
|134
|141
|5
|5
|233
|295
|Texas Southern
|2
|4
|133
|185
|3
|6
|185
|284
|Grambling St.
|2
|5
|159
|167
|5
|6
|282
|275
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|5
|141
|231
|3
|8
|259
|398
___
Thursday’s Games
Alabama A&M 22, Grambling St. 17
Saturday’s Games
MVSU 24, Florida A&M 21
Southern U. 31, Ark.-Pine Bluff 9
Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Alabama A&M at MVSU, 1 p.m.
Prairie View at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M at Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|5
|1
|206
|126
|7
|3
|306
|229
|Georgia Southern
|4
|1
|143
|135
|6
|3
|263
|274
|James Madison
|3
|2
|142
|78
|7
|2
|318
|148
|Old Dominion
|3
|2
|149
|120
|4
|5
|229
|227
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|4
|157
|203
|5
|5
|304
|314
|Appalachian St.
|2
|4
|160
|218
|4
|5
|239
|313
|Georgia St.
|0
|5
|88
|165
|2
|7
|187
|287
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|0
|169
|97
|8
|1
|317
|196
|Arkansas St.
|3
|2
|124
|171
|5
|4
|211
|306
|Texas State
|3
|2
|148
|90
|5
|4
|298
|198
|South Alabama
|3
|2
|165
|92
|4
|5
|320
|223
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|3
|129
|161
|5
|5
|208
|280
|Troy
|1
|4
|104
|134
|2
|7
|202
|250
|Southern Miss.
|0
|5
|80
|174
|1
|8
|146
|308
___
Saturday’s Games
Auburn 48, Louisiana-Monroe 14
Marshall 31, Coastal Carolina 19
Troy at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
James Madison at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Georgia St., 5 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Texas State, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
James Madison at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.
Georgia St. at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|6
|1
|265
|214
|7
|3
|364
|315
|Tarleton St.
|5
|1
|186
|106
|8
|2
|286
|225
|E. Kentucky
|5
|2
|173
|164
|7
|4
|253
|271
|S. Utah
|4
|2
|198
|147
|5
|5
|274
|282
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|3
|182
|175
|6
|4
|337
|253
|North Alabama
|3
|4
|208
|185
|3
|8
|268
|329
|Austin Peay
|3
|5
|176
|205
|4
|7
|252
|314
|Utah Tech
|1
|5
|102
|219
|1
|9
|154
|399
|West Georgia
|0
|7
|134
|209
|3
|7
|301
|263
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Kentucky 30, Austin Peay 27
West Georgia at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.
S. Utah at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Chattanooga at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
North Alabama at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Utah Tech at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|8
|1
|345
|100
|Uconn
|7
|3
|317
|213
|Umass
|2
|8
|207
|320
___
Saturday’s Games
Liberty 35, Umass 34
Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Uconn at Syracuse, Noon
Umass at Georgia, 12:45 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. Army at Bronx, N.Y., 7 p.m.
