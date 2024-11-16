FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 7 0…

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 7 0 255 83 9 0 317 93 Tulane 7 0 306 86 9 2 445 187 Navy 5 2 224 156 7 3 321 235 Memphis 4 2 213 195 8 2 335 231 East Carolina 4 2 225 199 6 4 330 272 UTSA 3 3 222 192 5 5 312 320 South Florida 2 3 99 140 4 5 227 259 Charlotte 2 3 124 162 3 6 192 308 North Texas 2 4 204 216 5 5 356 357 Rice 2 4 117 146 3 7 217 237 Temple 2 4 103 213 3 7 191 350 UAB 1 4 132 212 2 7 229 315 Tulsa 1 5 135 263 3 7 254 384 FAU 0 6 118 214 2 8 221 308

Thursday’s Games

East Carolina 38, Tulsa 31

Friday’s Games

UTSA 48, North Texas 27

Saturday’s Games

Tulane 35, Navy 0

Temple 18, FAU 15

South Florida at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

Temple at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Rice at UAB, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at FAU, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Army at Bronx, N.Y., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SMU 5 0 192 105 8 1 361 196 Clemson 7 1 294 174 8 2 363 228 Miami 5 1 241 190 9 1 450 231 Louisville 4 2 191 173 6 3 326 218 Georgia Tech 4 3 170 175 6 4 277 225 Duke 3 3 145 160 7 3 268 221 Pittsburgh 3 3 156 148 7 3 350 250 Syracuse 3 3 161 180 6 3 285 257 Virginia 3 3 144 176 5 4 234 240 Virginia Tech 3 3 173 134 5 5 291 225 Boston College 2 3 127 141 5 4 248 207 North Carolina 2 3 154 121 5 4 306 238 Wake Forest 2 3 141 180 4 5 253 294 NC State 2 4 184 197 5 5 286 306 California 1 4 131 130 5 4 258 174 Stanford 1 5 109 221 2 7 184 311 Florida St. 1 7 118 226 1 9 133 298

Saturday’s Games

Clemson 24, Pittsburgh 20

Syracuse at California, 3 p.m.

Louisville at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College at SMU, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21

NC State at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

SMU at Virginia, Noon

North Carolina at Boston College, Noon

Wake Forest at Miami, Noon

Uconn at Syracuse, Noon

Pittsburgh at Louisville, TBA

Charleston Southern at Florida St., 1:30 p.m.

Stanford at California, 3:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 6 0 210 136 9 0 303 178 Colorado 6 1 272 164 8 2 341 227 Arizona St. 4 2 175 156 7 2 284 214 Iowa St. 4 2 187 140 7 2 280 169 Kansas St. 4 2 175 155 7 2 281 195 West Virginia 4 2 166 165 5 4 261 251 TCU 4 3 211 183 6 4 332 276 Texas Tech 4 3 221 242 6 4 355 351 Baylor 3 3 214 212 5 4 302 241 Cincinnati 3 3 165 136 5 4 257 200 Houston 3 4 88 175 4 6 140 225 Kansas 2 4 200 184 3 6 285 233 Arizona 2 5 136 203 4 6 226 283 UCF 2 5 215 223 4 6 330 264 Utah 1 6 117 170 4 6 227 203 Oklahoma St. 0 7 150 258 3 7 278 319

Friday’s Games

Arizona 27, Houston 3

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 49, Utah 24

Baylor at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Arizona St. at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Kansas at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Arizona at TCU, TBA

UCF at West Virginia, TBA

Cincinnati at Kansas St., TBA

Iowa St. at Utah, TBA

Baylor at Houston, TBA

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., TBA

Colorado at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at Arizona St., 3:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 6 0 265 90 10 0 424 165 UC Davis 6 0 248 121 9 1 353 209 N. Arizona 5 2 203 119 7 4 338 202 Idaho 4 2 167 170 7 3 266 244 Montana 4 2 211 161 7 3 369 249 Idaho St. 3 3 195 209 5 5 326 337 E. Washington 2 4 221 223 3 7 335 362 Weber St. 2 4 204 206 3 7 288 286 Portland St. 2 4 186 229 2 7 260 400 Sacramento St. 1 5 167 254 3 7 289 349 Cal Poly 1 5 126 211 2 7 185 293 N. Colorado 1 6 70 270 1 10 123 408

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona 44, N. Colorado 3

Portland St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho, 8 p.m.

Montana St. at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Montana at Montana St., 2 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at Weber St., 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at Portland St., 4 p.m.

UC Davis at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.

Idaho at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 6 1 239 178 9 2 349 237 Tennessee St. 5 2 181 138 8 3 293 253 UT Martin 5 2 251 141 7 4 348 254 Tennessee Tech 5 2 190 148 6 5 265 257 Lindenwood (Mo.) 4 3 195 207 5 6 289 317 Gardner-Webb 3 4 172 217 4 7 266 299 E. Illinois 2 5 175 241 3 8 216 368 W. Illinois 2 5 226 279 3 8 327 493 Charleston Southern 0 8 120 200 1 10 165 280

Saturday’s Games

E. Illinois 16, Charleston Southern 13

Tennessee St. 23, Gardner-Webb 20

Tennessee Tech 10, UT Martin 9

SE Missouri 54, W. Illinois 45

Saturday, Nov. 23

E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Florida St., 1:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 7 0 279 114 10 0 439 138 Oregon 7 0 247 98 10 0 357 160 Ohio St. 6 1 221 83 9 1 378 103 Penn St. 5 1 157 87 8 1 281 126 Illinois 4 3 173 180 7 3 271 206 Iowa 4 3 197 141 6 4 294 182 Minnesota 4 3 175 158 6 4 267 177 Wisconsin 3 3 161 124 5 4 226 193 Washington 4 4 165 189 6 5 249 225 Michigan 3 4 134 171 5 5 204 230 UCLA 3 5 155 224 4 6 188 271 Nebraska 2 4 110 152 5 4 212 172 Rutgers 2 4 113 170 5 4 232 217 Southern Cal 2 5 200 180 4 5 275 200 Michigan St. 2 5 119 222 4 6 194 255 Northwestern 2 5 116 189 4 6 180 228 Maryland 1 5 132 221 4 5 247 261 Purdue 0 6 85 236 1 8 162 340

Friday’s Games

Washington 31, UCLA 19

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 31, Northwestern 7

Illinois 38, Michigan St. 16

Penn St. at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.

Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Oregon at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

Purdue at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Illinois at Rutgers, Noon

Iowa at Maryland, Noon

Indiana at Ohio St., Noon

Northwestern at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Richmond 7 0 202 126 9 2 310 210 Delaware 6 1 230 154 9 1 356 193 Rhode Island 6 1 195 145 9 2 274 252 Stony Brook 5 2 220 163 8 3 309 242 Villanova 5 2 161 135 8 3 257 203 New Hampshire 5 2 165 131 7 4 257 242 William & Mary 4 3 227 163 7 4 351 255 Towson 4 3 179 165 6 5 265 276 Elon 4 3 199 187 5 6 274 290 Maine 3 4 189 203 5 6 270 332 Monmouth (NJ) 3 4 243 210 5 6 413 355 Hampton 2 5 196 204 5 6 321 282 Albany (NY) 1 6 109 184 3 8 194 305 Campbell 1 6 148 205 3 8 254 348 Bryant 0 7 133 249 2 9 235 392 NC A&T 0 7 77 249 1 10 166 425

Saturday’s Games

Towson 31, NC A&T 13

Richmond 24, Hampton 21

Monmouth (NJ) 40, Villanova 33

William & Mary 22, Bryant 12

Rhode Island 20, Albany (NY) 17

New Hampshire 31, Stony Brook 30

Delaware 41, Campbell 22

Elon 31, Maine 25

Saturday, Nov. 23

William & Mary at Richmond, Noon

Hampton at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Bryant, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maine, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Elon at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Towson at Campbell, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 6 0 268 146 7 3 387 294 W. Kentucky 5 1 203 106 7 3 280 211 Sam Houston St. 4 1 105 73 7 2 224 184 Liberty 4 2 171 133 7 2 282 215 Louisiana Tech 3 4 154 141 4 6 219 211 FIU 2 4 134 128 3 7 255 258 Middle Tennessee 2 4 113 194 3 7 172 340 UTEP 2 5 144 203 2 8 192 297 Kennesaw St. 1 4 105 175 1 8 154 292 New Mexico St. 1 5 122 220 2 7 185 334

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana Tech 12, W. Kentucky 7

Liberty 35, Umass 34

Jacksonville St. 34, FIU 31

Sam Houston St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Texas A&M, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Sam Houston St. at Jacksonville St., Noon

W. Kentucky at Liberty, 1 p.m.

UTEP at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Middle Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.

FIU at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 5 6 196 235 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 4 6 234 253

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart 31, Merrimack 20

Saturday, Nov. 23

Merrimack at Fordham, 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 5 1 199 125 8 1 297 182 Dartmouth 4 2 163 168 7 2 244 211 Columbia 4 2 118 106 6 3 190 152 Yale 3 3 205 176 6 3 304 252 Cornell 3 3 225 208 4 5 293 301 Penn 2 4 177 182 4 5 257 249 Brown 2 4 145 193 3 6 227 280 Princeton 1 5 139 213 2 7 196 295

Saturday’s Games

Yale 42, Princeton 28

Columbia 21, Brown 12

Harvard 31, Penn 28

Cornell 39, Dartmouth 22

Saturday, Nov. 23

Yale at Harvard, Noon

Brown at Dartmouth, Noon

Cornell at Columbia, Noon

Penn at Princeton, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio 5 1 200 91 7 3 276 196 Bowling Green 5 1 156 95 6 4 271 202 Miami (Ohio) 5 1 195 99 6 4 243 187 Toledo 4 2 150 135 7 3 299 211 Buffalo 4 2 202 208 6 4 269 309 W. Michigan 4 2 220 201 5 5 313 343 N. Illinois 3 3 137 112 6 4 258 185 E. Michigan 2 4 163 194 5 5 273 272 Ball St. 2 4 207 218 3 7 270 401 Cent. Michigan 1 5 126 205 3 7 239 318 Akron 1 5 125 182 2 8 186 353 Kent St. 0 6 102 243 0 10 143 448

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo 51, Ball St. 48

Bowling Green 31, W. Michigan 13

Toledo 37, Cent. Michigan 10

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio 35, E. Michigan 10

N. Illinois 29, Akron 16

Miami (Ohio) 34, Kent St. 7

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Akron at Kent St., 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Buffalo at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Bowling Green at Ball St., 2 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SC State 3 0 131 70 7 2 283 202 NC Central 3 1 100 44 7 3 339 192 Morgan St. 2 1 81 81 5 5 250 205 Norfolk St. 2 2 106 114 4 7 225 288 Howard 1 3 75 85 4 7 217 279 Delaware St. 0 4 82 181 1 10 202 394

Friday’s Games

NC Central 26, Howard 3

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. 38, Delaware St. 19

SC State at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

NC Central at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Howard at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 6 0 221 64 9 1 378 157 Missouri St. 6 0 271 149 8 2 388 258 South Dakota 6 1 278 103 8 2 378 136 S. Dakota St. 5 1 223 59 8 2 353 130 Illinois St. 5 2 187 169 8 3 293 267 Indiana St. 3 4 140 222 4 7 208 338 Youngstown St. 3 5 211 280 4 8 329 430 North Dakota 2 5 234 239 5 6 357 336 S. Illinois 1 5 97 202 3 7 197 326 N. Iowa 0 7 135 275 2 9 197 362 Murray St. 0 7 137 372 1 10 219 498

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. 39, N. Iowa 38

Illinois St. 31, Indiana St. 19

South Dakota 42, North Dakota 36

Kentucky 48, Murray St. 6

S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Missouri St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

North Dakota at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Murray St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Indiana St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 5 0 203 106 8 1 394 226 Colorado St. 5 0 131 74 7 3 236 227 UNLV 3 1 162 104 7 2 358 214 San Jose St. 3 2 110 116 6 3 259 217 Fresno St. 3 3 157 168 5 5 278 253 New Mexico 3 3 195 202 4 6 334 383 San Diego St. 2 2 94 125 3 6 196 242 Hawaii 2 3 113 117 4 6 220 227 Wyoming 2 4 153 166 2 8 204 309 Utah St. 1 3 136 187 2 7 250 381 Air Force 1 4 112 149 2 7 146 240 Nevada 0 5 107 159 3 8 267 314

Friday’s Games

Colorado St. 24, Wyoming 10

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at Utah St., 3 p.m.

Oregon St. at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at San Jose St., 7 p.m.

Washington St. at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

UNLV at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

San Diego St. at Utah St., 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Air Force at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 5 0 206 89 8 2 310 243 CCSU 4 1 128 108 6 5 278 275 Robert Morris 3 2 122 111 6 5 248 229 Wagner 2 3 91 94 4 7 203 257 LIU Brooklyn 2 3 134 154 3 8 231 305 St. Francis (Pa.) 2 4 95 123 4 6 156 211 Stonehill 0 5 65 162 1 9 154 355

Saturday’s Games

CCSU 35, Robert Morris 33

Duquesne 42, Wagner 21

St. Francis (Pa.) 34, LIU Brooklyn 27

Lafayette 42, Stonehill 10

Saturday, Nov. 23

Duquesne at CCSU, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Wagner, Noon

Stonehill at Robert Morris, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 8 1 354 243 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 4 5 232 259

Saturday’s Games

Oregon St. at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Washington St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 4 1 166 87 7 3 300 217 Holy Cross 4 1 138 99 5 6 297 277 Bucknell 3 2 145 137 5 6 298 328 Lafayette 2 3 91 115 6 5 293 252 Georgetown 2 3 75 132 5 5 200 249 Fordham 2 4 136 125 2 9 211 334 Colgate 1 4 96 152 2 9 208 330

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross 40, Bucknell 38

Lehigh 45, Colgate 17

Lafayette 42, Stonehill 10

Fordham 31, Georgetown 3

Saturday, Nov. 23

Lafayette at Lehigh, Noon

Holy Cross at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 6 1 164 112 7 2 202 186 Butler 5 2 225 142 9 2 400 166 Morehead St. 5 2 115 116 7 4 195 234 San Diego 4 2 159 114 6 3 236 183 Davidson 4 3 256 222 6 4 371 294 Dayton 4 3 133 114 6 4 213 155 St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 3 195 163 5 6 242 292 Presbyterian 3 4 193 152 5 6 307 271 Valparaiso 1 5 70 150 3 7 153 284 Marist 1 7 148 271 1 10 190 392 Stetson 0 5 130 232 2 7 213 318

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 26, Valparaiso 14

Presbyterian 42, Marist 23

Morehead St. 29, Drake 20

Butler 36, St. Thomas (Minn.) 20

Stetson at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Drake at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Butler at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Dayton at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Davidson at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas 5 1 180 97 9 1 370 119 Tennessee 5 1 147 100 8 1 338 113 Texas A&M 5 1 187 138 7 2 278 191 Georgia 5 2 193 160 7 2 275 166 Alabama 4 2 196 136 8 2 395 169 Mississippi 4 2 187 107 8 2 407 129 Missouri 3 2 91 142 7 2 252 166 LSU 3 2 135 149 6 3 275 224 South Carolina 4 3 199 132 6 3 272 158 Vanderbilt 3 3 135 140 6 4 280 217 Arkansas 3 4 169 191 5 5 307 257 Florida 2 4 167 187 4 5 253 248 Oklahoma 1 5 91 171 5 5 251 219 Auburn 1 5 96 130 4 6 276 187 Kentucky 1 6 99 181 4 6 219 193 Mississippi St. 0 6 135 246 2 8 276 344

Saturday’s Games

Texas 20, Arkansas 10

Auburn 48, Louisiana-Monroe 14

Kentucky 48, Murray St. 6

Alabama 52, Mercer 7

LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina, 4:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Texas A&M, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Mississippi at Florida, Noon

Umass at Georgia, 12:45 p.m.

Texas A&M at Auburn, TBA

UTEP at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt at LSU, TBA

Kentucky at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Wofford at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Alabama at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 6 1 220 147 9 2 355 218 W. Carolina 5 2 254 183 6 5 350 308 Chattanooga 5 3 207 126 6 5 276 249 ETSU 4 3 175 151 6 5 315 241 Samford 3 3 170 127 4 6 225 244 The Citadel 3 5 148 188 5 6 244 232 Wofford 3 5 116 176 5 6 184 243 Furman 2 4 101 170 3 7 193 311 VMI 1 6 88 211 1 10 140 378

Saturday’s Games

Furman 24, ETSU 21

W. Carolina 58, VMI 28

Samford 36, Chattanooga 13

The Citadel 30, Wofford 17

Alabama 52, Mercer 7

Saturday, Nov. 23

ETSU at VMI, Noon

Chattanooga at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at Samford, 3 p.m.

Furman at Mercer, 3 p.m.

The Citadel at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Wofford at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 5 0 205 98 8 2 379 227 SE Louisiana 5 1 184 100 6 5 255 288 Stephen F. Austin 4 2 216 107 6 4 375 168 McNeese St. 3 3 152 127 6 5 276 252 Lamar 2 3 138 128 5 5 244 243 Nicholls 2 3 87 126 4 6 249 236 East Texas A&M 2 3 115 142 3 8 225 340 Houston Christian 2 4 140 221 4 7 269 391 Northwestern St. 0 6 51 239 0 11 120 483

Saturday’s Games

McNeese St. 35, Northwestern St. 3

East Texas A&M 41, Houston Christian 40

Incarnate Word at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21

SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Incarnate Word at East Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Lamar at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 6 0 252 107 8 2 377 200 Alabama St. 4 2 164 126 5 4 219 172 Alabama A&M 3 3 207 150 5 5 299 305 Florida A&M 3 3 158 137 5 5 225 268 Bethune-Cookman 2 4 117 175 2 8 190 351 MVSU 1 6 123 240 1 10 166 434

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern U. 6 1 164 133 7 4 235 248 Alcorn St. 4 2 170 130 5 5 225 275 Prairie View 3 3 134 141 5 5 233 295 Texas Southern 2 4 133 185 3 6 185 284 Grambling St. 2 5 159 167 5 6 282 275 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 5 141 231 3 8 259 398

Thursday’s Games

Alabama A&M 22, Grambling St. 17

Saturday’s Games

MVSU 24, Florida A&M 21

Southern U. 31, Ark.-Pine Bluff 9

Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Alabama A&M at MVSU, 1 p.m.

Prairie View at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M at Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Marshall 5 1 206 126 7 3 306 229 Georgia Southern 4 1 143 135 6 3 263 274 James Madison 3 2 142 78 7 2 318 148 Old Dominion 3 2 149 120 4 5 229 227 Coastal Carolina 2 4 157 203 5 5 304 314 Appalachian St. 2 4 160 218 4 5 239 313 Georgia St. 0 5 88 165 2 7 187 287

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 5 0 169 97 8 1 317 196 Arkansas St. 3 2 124 171 5 4 211 306 Texas State 3 2 148 90 5 4 298 198 South Alabama 3 2 165 92 4 5 320 223 Louisiana-Monroe 3 3 129 161 5 5 208 280 Troy 1 4 104 134 2 7 202 250 Southern Miss. 0 5 80 174 1 8 146 308

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 48, Louisiana-Monroe 14

Marshall 31, Coastal Carolina 19

Troy at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

James Madison at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Georgia St., 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Texas State, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

James Madison at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Georgia St. at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 6 1 265 214 7 3 364 315 Tarleton St. 5 1 186 106 8 2 286 225 E. Kentucky 5 2 173 164 7 4 253 271 S. Utah 4 2 198 147 5 5 274 282 Cent. Arkansas 3 3 182 175 6 4 337 253 North Alabama 3 4 208 185 3 8 268 329 Austin Peay 3 5 176 205 4 7 252 314 Utah Tech 1 5 102 219 1 9 154 399 West Georgia 0 7 134 209 3 7 301 263

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky 30, Austin Peay 27

West Georgia at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.

S. Utah at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Chattanooga at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Utah Tech at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 8 1 345 100 Uconn 7 3 317 213 Umass 2 8 207 320

Saturday’s Games

Liberty 35, Umass 34

Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Uconn at Syracuse, Noon

Umass at Georgia, 12:45 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Army at Bronx, N.Y., 7 p.m.

