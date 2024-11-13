FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 7 0…

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 7 0 255 83 9 0 317 93 Tulane 6 0 271 86 8 2 410 187 Navy 5 1 224 121 7 2 321 200 Memphis 4 2 213 195 8 2 335 231 East Carolina 3 2 187 168 5 4 292 241 North Texas 2 3 177 168 5 4 329 309 South Florida 2 3 99 140 4 5 227 259 UTSA 2 3 174 165 4 5 264 293 Charlotte 2 3 124 162 3 6 192 308 Rice 2 4 117 146 3 7 217 237 Tulsa 1 4 104 225 3 6 223 346 Temple 1 4 85 198 2 7 173 335 UAB 1 4 132 212 2 7 229 315 FAU 0 5 103 196 2 7 206 290

___

Thursday’s Games

East Carolina at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

North Texas at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tulane at Navy, Noon

FAU at Temple, 2 p.m.

South Florida at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

Temple at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Rice at UAB, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at FAU, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Army at Bronx, N.Y., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SMU 5 0 192 105 8 1 361 196 Clemson 6 1 270 154 7 2 339 208 Miami 5 1 241 190 9 1 450 231 Louisville 4 2 191 173 6 3 326 218 Pittsburgh 3 2 136 124 7 2 330 226 Georgia Tech 4 3 170 175 6 4 277 225 Duke 3 3 145 160 7 3 268 221 Syracuse 3 3 161 180 6 3 285 257 Virginia 3 3 144 176 5 4 234 240 Virginia Tech 3 3 173 134 5 5 291 225 Boston College 2 3 127 141 5 4 248 207 North Carolina 2 3 154 121 5 4 306 238 Wake Forest 2 3 141 180 4 5 253 294 NC State 2 4 184 197 5 5 286 306 California 1 4 131 130 5 4 258 174 Stanford 1 5 109 221 2 7 184 311 Florida St. 1 7 118 226 1 9 133 298

___

Saturday’s Games

Clemson at Pittsburgh, Noon

Syracuse at California, 3 p.m.

Louisville at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College at SMU, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21

NC State at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

SMU at Virginia, Noon

North Carolina at Boston College, Noon

Wake Forest at Miami, Noon

Uconn at Syracuse, Noon

Pittsburgh at Louisville, TBA

Charleston Southern at Florida St., 1:30 p.m.

Stanford at California, 3:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Duke, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 6 0 210 136 9 0 303 178 Colorado 5 1 223 140 7 2 292 203 Arizona St. 4 2 175 156 7 2 284 214 Iowa St. 4 2 187 140 7 2 280 169 Kansas St. 4 2 175 155 7 2 281 195 West Virginia 4 2 166 165 5 4 261 251 TCU 4 3 211 183 6 4 332 276 Texas Tech 4 3 221 242 6 4 355 351 Baylor 3 3 214 212 5 4 302 241 Cincinnati 3 3 165 136 5 4 257 200 Houston 3 3 85 148 4 5 137 198 Kansas 2 4 200 184 3 6 285 233 UCF 2 5 215 223 4 6 330 264 Utah 1 5 93 121 4 5 203 154 Arizona 1 5 109 200 3 6 199 280 Oklahoma St. 0 7 150 258 3 7 278 319

___

Friday’s Games

Houston at Arizona, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utah at Colorado, Noon

Baylor at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Arizona St. at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Kansas at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Arizona at TCU, TBA

UCF at West Virginia, TBA

Cincinnati at Kansas St., TBA

Iowa St. at Utah, TBA

Baylor at Houston, TBA

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., TBA

Colorado at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at Arizona St., 3:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 6 0 265 90 10 0 424 165 UC Davis 6 0 248 121 9 1 353 209 Idaho 4 2 167 170 7 3 266 244 Montana 4 2 211 161 7 3 369 249 N. Arizona 4 2 159 116 6 4 294 199 Idaho St. 3 3 195 209 5 5 326 337 E. Washington 2 4 221 223 3 7 335 362 Weber St. 2 4 204 206 3 7 288 286 Portland St. 2 4 186 229 2 7 260 400 Sacramento St. 1 5 167 254 3 7 289 349 Cal Poly 1 5 126 211 2 7 185 293 N. Colorado 1 5 67 226 1 9 120 364

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho, 8 p.m.

Montana St. at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Montana at Montana St., 2 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at Weber St., 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at Portland St., 4 p.m.

UC Davis at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.

Idaho at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 5 1 185 133 8 2 295 192 UT Martin 5 1 242 131 7 3 339 244 Tennessee St. 4 2 158 118 7 3 270 233 Tennessee Tech 4 2 180 139 5 5 255 248 Lindenwood (Mo.) 4 3 195 207 5 6 289 317 Gardner-Webb 3 3 152 194 4 6 246 276 W. Illinois 2 4 181 225 3 7 282 439 E. Illinois 1 5 159 228 2 8 200 355 Charleston Southern 0 7 107 184 1 9 152 264

___

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 2 p.m.

W. Illinois at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Florida St., 1:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 7 0 279 114 10 0 439 138 Oregon 7 0 247 98 10 0 357 160 Ohio St. 5 1 190 76 8 1 347 96 Penn St. 5 1 157 87 8 1 281 126 Iowa 4 3 197 141 6 4 294 182 Minnesota 4 3 175 158 6 4 267 177 Illinois 3 3 135 164 6 3 233 190 Wisconsin 3 3 161 124 5 4 226 193 Michigan 3 4 134 171 5 5 204 230 Washington 3 4 134 170 5 5 218 206 UCLA 3 4 136 193 4 5 169 240 Nebraska 2 4 110 152 5 4 212 172 Rutgers 2 4 113 170 5 4 232 217 Michigan St. 2 4 103 184 4 5 178 217 Northwestern 2 4 109 158 4 5 173 197 Southern Cal 2 5 200 180 4 5 275 200 Maryland 1 5 132 221 4 5 247 261 Purdue 0 6 85 236 1 8 162 340

___

Friday’s Games

UCLA at Washington, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. at Northwestern, Noon

Michigan St. at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.

Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Oregon at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

Purdue at Michigan St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Illinois at Rutgers, Noon

Iowa at Maryland, Noon

Indiana at Ohio St., Noon

Northwestern at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Richmond 6 0 178 105 8 2 286 189 Delaware 5 1 189 132 8 1 315 171 Rhode Island 5 1 175 128 8 2 254 235 Stony Brook 5 1 190 132 8 2 279 211 Villanova 5 1 128 95 8 2 224 163 New Hampshire 4 2 134 101 6 4 226 212 William & Mary 3 3 205 151 6 4 329 243 Maine 3 3 164 172 5 5 245 301 Towson 3 3 148 152 5 5 234 263 Elon 3 3 168 162 4 6 243 265 Hampton 2 4 175 180 5 5 300 258 Monmouth (NJ) 2 4 203 177 4 6 373 322 Albany (NY) 1 5 92 164 3 7 177 285 Campbell 1 5 126 164 3 7 232 307 Bryant 0 6 121 227 2 8 223 370 NC A&T 0 6 64 218 1 9 153 394

___

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T at Towson, Noon

Richmond at Hampton, Noon

Villanova at Monmouth (NJ), Noon

Bryant at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Campbell at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Maine at Elon, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

William & Mary at Richmond, Noon

Hampton at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Bryant, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Maine, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Elon at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Towson at Campbell, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Kentucky 5 0 196 94 7 2 273 199 Jacksonville St. 5 0 234 115 6 3 353 263 Sam Houston St. 4 1 105 73 7 2 224 184 Liberty 4 2 171 133 6 2 247 181 FIU 2 3 103 94 3 6 224 224 Louisiana Tech 2 4 142 134 3 6 207 204 Middle Tennessee 2 4 113 194 3 7 172 340 UTEP 2 5 144 203 2 8 192 297 Kennesaw St. 1 4 105 175 1 8 154 292 New Mexico St. 1 5 122 220 2 7 185 334

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, Noon

Liberty at Umass, Noon

FIU at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Texas A&M, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Sam Houston St. at Jacksonville St., Noon

W. Kentucky at Liberty, 1 p.m.

UTEP at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Middle Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.

FIU at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Merrimack 0 0 0 0 4 5 214 222 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 4 6 165 215

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Merrimack, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 23

Merrimack at Fordham, 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 4 1 141 129 7 1 222 172 Harvard 4 1 168 97 7 1 266 154 Columbia 3 2 97 94 5 3 169 140 Yale 2 3 163 148 5 3 262 224 Penn 2 3 149 151 4 4 229 218 Brown 2 3 133 172 3 5 215 259 Cornell 2 3 186 186 3 5 254 279 Princeton 1 4 111 171 2 6 168 253

___

Saturday’s Games

Princeton at Yale, Noon

Columbia at Brown, Noon

Harvard at Penn, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Yale at Harvard, Noon

Brown at Dartmouth, Noon

Cornell at Columbia, Noon

Penn at Princeton, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bowling Green 5 1 156 95 6 4 271 202 Ohio 4 1 165 81 6 3 241 186 Miami (Ohio) 4 1 161 92 5 4 209 180 Toledo 4 2 150 135 7 3 299 211 Buffalo 4 2 202 208 6 4 269 309 W. Michigan 4 2 220 201 5 5 313 343 E. Michigan 2 3 153 159 5 4 263 237 N. Illinois 2 3 108 96 5 4 229 169 Ball St. 2 4 207 218 3 7 270 401 Akron 1 4 109 153 2 7 170 324 Cent. Michigan 1 5 126 205 3 7 239 318 Kent St. 0 5 95 209 0 9 136 414

___

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo 51, Ball St. 48

Bowling Green 31, W. Michigan 13

Toledo 37, Cent. Michigan 10

Wednesday’s Games

E. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Akron at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

N. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), TBA

W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, TBA

Akron at Kent St., TBA

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Buffalo at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Bowling Green at Ball St., 2 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SC State 3 0 131 70 7 2 283 202 NC Central 2 1 74 41 6 3 313 189 Morgan St. 2 1 81 81 5 5 250 205 Howard 1 2 72 59 4 6 214 253 Norfolk St. 1 2 68 95 3 7 187 269 Delaware St. 0 3 63 143 1 9 183 356

___

Friday’s Games

Howard at NC Central, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., Noon

SC State at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

NC Central at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

Howard at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 6 0 221 64 9 1 378 157 Missouri St. 6 0 271 149 8 2 388 258 S. Dakota St. 5 1 223 59 8 2 353 130 South Dakota 5 1 236 67 7 2 336 100 Illinois St. 4 2 156 150 7 3 262 248 Indiana St. 3 3 121 191 4 6 189 307 North Dakota 2 4 198 197 5 5 321 294 Youngstown St. 2 5 172 242 3 8 290 392 S. Illinois 1 5 97 202 3 7 197 326 N. Iowa 0 6 97 236 2 8 159 323 Murray St. 0 7 137 372 1 9 213 450

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa at Youngstown St., Noon

Illinois St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

South Dakota at North Dakota, 1 p.m.

Murray St. at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Missouri St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

North Dakota at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Murray St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Indiana St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 5 0 203 106 8 1 394 226 Colorado St. 4 0 107 64 6 3 212 217 UNLV 3 1 162 104 7 2 358 214 San Jose St. 3 2 110 116 6 3 259 217 Fresno St. 3 3 157 168 5 5 278 253 New Mexico 3 3 195 202 4 6 334 383 San Diego St. 2 2 94 125 3 6 196 242 Hawaii 2 3 113 117 4 6 220 227 Wyoming 2 3 143 142 2 7 194 285 Utah St. 1 3 136 187 2 7 250 381 Air Force 1 4 112 149 2 7 146 240 Nevada 0 5 107 159 3 8 267 314

___

Friday’s Games

Wyoming at Colorado St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at Utah St., 3 p.m.

Oregon St. at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at San Jose St., 7 p.m.

Washington St. at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

UNLV at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

San Diego St. at Utah St., 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Air Force at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 5 0 195 92 7 2 268 222 Robert Morris 4 1 144 104 6 4 215 194 CCSU 4 1 131 95 5 5 243 242 Wagner 2 2 70 52 4 6 182 215 LIU Brooklyn 2 2 107 120 3 7 204 271 St. Francis (Pa.) 1 4 61 96 3 6 122 184 Stonehill 0 5 65 162 1 8 144 313

___

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at CCSU, Noon

Wagner at Duquesne, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Stonehill at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Duquesne at CCSU, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Wagner, Noon

Stonehill at Robert Morris, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 8 1 354 243 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 4 5 232 259

___

Saturday’s Games

Oregon St. at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Washington St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 3 1 121 70 6 3 255 200 Bucknell 3 1 107 97 5 5 260 288 Holy Cross 3 1 98 61 4 6 257 239 Georgetown 2 2 72 101 5 4 197 218 Lafayette 2 3 91 115 5 5 251 242 Colgate 1 3 79 107 2 8 191 285 Fordham 1 4 105 122 1 9 180 331

___

Saturday’s Games

Bucknell at Holy Cross, Noon

Colgate at Lehigh, Noon

Stonehill at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Lafayette at Lehigh, Noon

Holy Cross at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 6 0 144 83 7 1 182 157 Butler 4 2 189 122 8 2 364 146 San Diego 4 2 159 114 6 3 236 183 Morehead St. 4 2 86 96 6 4 166 214 St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 2 175 127 5 5 222 256 Davidson 4 3 256 222 6 4 371 294 Dayton 3 3 107 100 5 4 187 141 Presbyterian 2 4 151 129 4 6 265 248 Valparaiso 1 4 56 124 3 6 139 258 Marist 1 6 125 229 1 9 167 350 Stetson 0 5 130 232 2 7 213 318

___

Saturday’s Games

Valparaiso at Dayton, Noon

Presbyterian at Marist, Noon

Morehead St. at Drake, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Butler, 1 p.m.

Stetson at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Drake at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Butler at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Dayton at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Davidson at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tennessee 5 1 147 100 8 1 338 113 Texas A&M 5 1 187 138 7 2 278 191 Texas 4 1 160 87 8 1 350 109 Georgia 5 2 193 160 7 2 275 166 Mississippi 4 2 187 107 8 2 407 129 Alabama 4 2 196 136 7 2 343 162 Missouri 3 2 91 142 7 2 252 166 LSU 3 2 135 149 6 3 275 224 South Carolina 4 3 199 132 6 3 272 158 Vanderbilt 3 3 135 140 6 4 280 217 Arkansas 3 3 159 171 5 4 297 237 Florida 2 4 167 187 4 5 253 248 Oklahoma 1 5 91 171 5 5 251 219 Auburn 1 5 96 130 3 6 228 173 Kentucky 1 6 99 181 3 6 171 187 Mississippi St. 0 6 135 246 2 8 276 344

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Arkansas, Noon

Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.

Murray St. at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at Alabama, 2 p.m.

LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina, 4:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Texas A&M, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Mississippi at Florida, Noon

Umass at Georgia, 12:45 p.m.

Texas A&M at Auburn, TBA

UTEP at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt at LSU, TBA

Kentucky at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Wofford at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.

Alabama at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 6 1 220 147 9 1 348 166 Chattanooga 5 2 194 90 6 4 263 213 ETSU 4 2 154 127 6 4 294 217 W. Carolina 4 2 196 155 5 5 292 280 Wofford 3 4 99 146 5 5 167 213 Samford 2 3 134 114 3 6 189 231 The Citadel 2 5 118 171 4 6 214 215 Furman 1 4 77 149 2 7 169 290 VMI 1 5 60 153 1 9 112 320

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman at ETSU, Noon

VMI at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Samford at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at Alabama, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

ETSU at VMI, Noon

Chattanooga at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at Samford, 3 p.m.

Furman at Mercer, 3 p.m.

The Citadel at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Wofford at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 5 0 205 98 8 2 379 227 SE Louisiana 5 1 184 100 6 5 255 288 Stephen F. Austin 4 2 216 107 6 4 375 168 Lamar 2 3 138 128 5 5 244 243 McNeese St. 2 3 117 124 5 5 241 249 Houston Christian 2 3 100 180 4 6 229 350 Nicholls 2 3 87 126 4 6 249 236 Texas A&M Commerce 1 3 74 102 2 8 184 300 Northwestern St. 0 5 48 204 0 10 117 448

___

Saturday’s Games

McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 2 p.m.

Houston Christian at Texas A&M Commerce, 2 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21

SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M Commerce, 2 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Lamar at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 6 0 252 107 8 2 377 200 Alabama St. 4 2 164 126 5 4 219 172 Florida A&M 3 2 137 113 5 4 204 244 Alabama A&M 2 3 185 133 4 5 277 288 Bethune-Cookman 2 4 117 175 2 8 190 351 MVSU 0 6 99 219 0 10 142 413

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern U. 5 1 133 124 6 4 204 239 Alcorn St. 4 2 170 130 5 5 225 275 Prairie View 3 3 134 141 5 5 233 295 Grambling St. 2 4 142 145 5 5 265 253 Texas Southern 2 4 133 185 3 6 185 284 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 4 132 200 3 7 250 367

___

Thursday’s Games

Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

MVSU at Florida A&M, 1 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Alabama A&M at MVSU, 1 p.m.

Prairie View at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M at Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Southern 4 1 143 135 6 3 263 274 Marshall 4 1 175 107 6 3 275 210 James Madison 3 2 142 78 7 2 318 148 Old Dominion 3 2 149 120 4 5 229 227 Coastal Carolina 2 3 138 172 5 4 285 283 Appalachian St. 2 4 160 218 4 5 239 313 Georgia St. 0 5 88 165 2 7 187 287

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 5 0 169 97 8 1 317 196 Arkansas St. 3 2 124 171 5 4 211 306 Texas State 3 2 148 90 5 4 298 198 South Alabama 3 2 165 92 4 5 320 223 Louisiana-Monroe 3 3 129 161 5 4 194 232 Troy 1 4 104 134 2 7 202 250 Southern Miss. 0 5 80 174 1 8 146 308

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Marshall, 1 p.m.

Troy at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

James Madison at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Georgia St., 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Texas State, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

James Madison at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Georgia St. at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 6 1 265 214 7 3 364 315 Tarleton St. 5 1 186 106 8 2 286 225 E. Kentucky 4 2 143 137 6 4 223 244 S. Utah 4 2 198 147 5 5 274 282 Cent. Arkansas 3 3 182 175 6 4 337 253 Austin Peay 3 4 149 175 4 6 225 284 North Alabama 3 4 208 185 3 8 268 329 Utah Tech 1 5 102 219 1 9 154 399 West Georgia 0 7 134 209 3 7 301 263

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

West Georgia at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.

S. Utah at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Chattanooga at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Utah Tech at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 8 1 345 100 Uconn 7 3 317 213 Umass 2 7 173 285

___

Saturday’s Games

Liberty at Umass, Noon

Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Uconn at Syracuse, Noon

Umass at Georgia, 12:45 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Army at Bronx, N.Y., 7 p.m.

