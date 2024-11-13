FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|7
|0
|255
|83
|9
|0
|317
|93
|Tulane
|6
|0
|271
|86
|8
|2
|410
|187
|Navy
|5
|1
|224
|121
|7
|2
|321
|200
|Memphis
|4
|2
|213
|195
|8
|2
|335
|231
|East Carolina
|3
|2
|187
|168
|5
|4
|292
|241
|North Texas
|2
|3
|177
|168
|5
|4
|329
|309
|South Florida
|2
|3
|99
|140
|4
|5
|227
|259
|UTSA
|2
|3
|174
|165
|4
|5
|264
|293
|Charlotte
|2
|3
|124
|162
|3
|6
|192
|308
|Rice
|2
|4
|117
|146
|3
|7
|217
|237
|Tulsa
|1
|4
|104
|225
|3
|6
|223
|346
|Temple
|1
|4
|85
|198
|2
|7
|173
|335
|UAB
|1
|4
|132
|212
|2
|7
|229
|315
|FAU
|0
|5
|103
|196
|2
|7
|206
|290
___
Thursday’s Games
East Carolina at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
North Texas at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tulane at Navy, Noon
FAU at Temple, 2 p.m.
South Florida at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
UAB at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22
Temple at UTSA, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Rice at UAB, 2 p.m.
Charlotte at FAU, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at South Florida, 3:30 p.m.
East Carolina at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. Army at Bronx, N.Y., 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SMU
|5
|0
|192
|105
|8
|1
|361
|196
|Clemson
|6
|1
|270
|154
|7
|2
|339
|208
|Miami
|5
|1
|241
|190
|9
|1
|450
|231
|Louisville
|4
|2
|191
|173
|6
|3
|326
|218
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|136
|124
|7
|2
|330
|226
|Georgia Tech
|4
|3
|170
|175
|6
|4
|277
|225
|Duke
|3
|3
|145
|160
|7
|3
|268
|221
|Syracuse
|3
|3
|161
|180
|6
|3
|285
|257
|Virginia
|3
|3
|144
|176
|5
|4
|234
|240
|Virginia Tech
|3
|3
|173
|134
|5
|5
|291
|225
|Boston College
|2
|3
|127
|141
|5
|4
|248
|207
|North Carolina
|2
|3
|154
|121
|5
|4
|306
|238
|Wake Forest
|2
|3
|141
|180
|4
|5
|253
|294
|NC State
|2
|4
|184
|197
|5
|5
|286
|306
|California
|1
|4
|131
|130
|5
|4
|258
|174
|Stanford
|1
|5
|109
|221
|2
|7
|184
|311
|Florida St.
|1
|7
|118
|226
|1
|9
|133
|298
___
Saturday’s Games
Clemson at Pittsburgh, Noon
Syracuse at California, 3 p.m.
Louisville at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.
Boston College at SMU, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 21
NC State at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
SMU at Virginia, Noon
North Carolina at Boston College, Noon
Wake Forest at Miami, Noon
Uconn at Syracuse, Noon
Pittsburgh at Louisville, TBA
Charleston Southern at Florida St., 1:30 p.m.
Stanford at California, 3:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Duke, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|6
|0
|210
|136
|9
|0
|303
|178
|Colorado
|5
|1
|223
|140
|7
|2
|292
|203
|Arizona St.
|4
|2
|175
|156
|7
|2
|284
|214
|Iowa St.
|4
|2
|187
|140
|7
|2
|280
|169
|Kansas St.
|4
|2
|175
|155
|7
|2
|281
|195
|West Virginia
|4
|2
|166
|165
|5
|4
|261
|251
|TCU
|4
|3
|211
|183
|6
|4
|332
|276
|Texas Tech
|4
|3
|221
|242
|6
|4
|355
|351
|Baylor
|3
|3
|214
|212
|5
|4
|302
|241
|Cincinnati
|3
|3
|165
|136
|5
|4
|257
|200
|Houston
|3
|3
|85
|148
|4
|5
|137
|198
|Kansas
|2
|4
|200
|184
|3
|6
|285
|233
|UCF
|2
|5
|215
|223
|4
|6
|330
|264
|Utah
|1
|5
|93
|121
|4
|5
|203
|154
|Arizona
|1
|5
|109
|200
|3
|6
|199
|280
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|7
|150
|258
|3
|7
|278
|319
___
Friday’s Games
Houston at Arizona, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Utah at Colorado, Noon
Baylor at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Arizona St. at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Kansas at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Arizona at TCU, TBA
UCF at West Virginia, TBA
Cincinnati at Kansas St., TBA
Iowa St. at Utah, TBA
Baylor at Houston, TBA
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., TBA
Colorado at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
BYU at Arizona St., 3:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|6
|0
|265
|90
|10
|0
|424
|165
|UC Davis
|6
|0
|248
|121
|9
|1
|353
|209
|Idaho
|4
|2
|167
|170
|7
|3
|266
|244
|Montana
|4
|2
|211
|161
|7
|3
|369
|249
|N. Arizona
|4
|2
|159
|116
|6
|4
|294
|199
|Idaho St.
|3
|3
|195
|209
|5
|5
|326
|337
|E. Washington
|2
|4
|221
|223
|3
|7
|335
|362
|Weber St.
|2
|4
|204
|206
|3
|7
|288
|286
|Portland St.
|2
|4
|186
|229
|2
|7
|260
|400
|Sacramento St.
|1
|5
|167
|254
|3
|7
|289
|349
|Cal Poly
|1
|5
|126
|211
|2
|7
|185
|293
|N. Colorado
|1
|5
|67
|226
|1
|9
|120
|364
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho, 8 p.m.
Montana St. at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Montana at Montana St., 2 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.
Cal Poly at Weber St., 3 p.m.
N. Colorado at Portland St., 4 p.m.
UC Davis at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.
Idaho at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|5
|1
|185
|133
|8
|2
|295
|192
|UT Martin
|5
|1
|242
|131
|7
|3
|339
|244
|Tennessee St.
|4
|2
|158
|118
|7
|3
|270
|233
|Tennessee Tech
|4
|2
|180
|139
|5
|5
|255
|248
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|4
|3
|195
|207
|5
|6
|289
|317
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|3
|152
|194
|4
|6
|246
|276
|W. Illinois
|2
|4
|181
|225
|3
|7
|282
|439
|E. Illinois
|1
|5
|159
|228
|2
|8
|200
|355
|Charleston Southern
|0
|7
|107
|184
|1
|9
|152
|264
___
Saturday’s Games
Charleston Southern at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 2 p.m.
W. Illinois at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Florida St., 1:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|7
|0
|279
|114
|10
|0
|439
|138
|Oregon
|7
|0
|247
|98
|10
|0
|357
|160
|Ohio St.
|5
|1
|190
|76
|8
|1
|347
|96
|Penn St.
|5
|1
|157
|87
|8
|1
|281
|126
|Iowa
|4
|3
|197
|141
|6
|4
|294
|182
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|175
|158
|6
|4
|267
|177
|Illinois
|3
|3
|135
|164
|6
|3
|233
|190
|Wisconsin
|3
|3
|161
|124
|5
|4
|226
|193
|Michigan
|3
|4
|134
|171
|5
|5
|204
|230
|Washington
|3
|4
|134
|170
|5
|5
|218
|206
|UCLA
|3
|4
|136
|193
|4
|5
|169
|240
|Nebraska
|2
|4
|110
|152
|5
|4
|212
|172
|Rutgers
|2
|4
|113
|170
|5
|4
|232
|217
|Michigan St.
|2
|4
|103
|184
|4
|5
|178
|217
|Northwestern
|2
|4
|109
|158
|4
|5
|173
|197
|Southern Cal
|2
|5
|200
|180
|4
|5
|275
|200
|Maryland
|1
|5
|132
|221
|4
|5
|247
|261
|Purdue
|0
|6
|85
|236
|1
|8
|162
|340
___
Friday’s Games
UCLA at Washington, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. at Northwestern, Noon
Michigan St. at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.
Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Oregon at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22
Purdue at Michigan St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Illinois at Rutgers, Noon
Iowa at Maryland, Noon
Indiana at Ohio St., Noon
Northwestern at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Richmond
|6
|0
|178
|105
|8
|2
|286
|189
|Delaware
|5
|1
|189
|132
|8
|1
|315
|171
|Rhode Island
|5
|1
|175
|128
|8
|2
|254
|235
|Stony Brook
|5
|1
|190
|132
|8
|2
|279
|211
|Villanova
|5
|1
|128
|95
|8
|2
|224
|163
|New Hampshire
|4
|2
|134
|101
|6
|4
|226
|212
|William & Mary
|3
|3
|205
|151
|6
|4
|329
|243
|Maine
|3
|3
|164
|172
|5
|5
|245
|301
|Towson
|3
|3
|148
|152
|5
|5
|234
|263
|Elon
|3
|3
|168
|162
|4
|6
|243
|265
|Hampton
|2
|4
|175
|180
|5
|5
|300
|258
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|4
|203
|177
|4
|6
|373
|322
|Albany (NY)
|1
|5
|92
|164
|3
|7
|177
|285
|Campbell
|1
|5
|126
|164
|3
|7
|232
|307
|Bryant
|0
|6
|121
|227
|2
|8
|223
|370
|NC A&T
|0
|6
|64
|218
|1
|9
|153
|394
___
Saturday’s Games
NC A&T at Towson, Noon
Richmond at Hampton, Noon
Villanova at Monmouth (NJ), Noon
Bryant at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Campbell at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Maine at Elon, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
William & Mary at Richmond, Noon
Hampton at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
Rhode Island at Bryant, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Maine, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Elon at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Towson at Campbell, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Kentucky
|5
|0
|196
|94
|7
|2
|273
|199
|Jacksonville St.
|5
|0
|234
|115
|6
|3
|353
|263
|Sam Houston St.
|4
|1
|105
|73
|7
|2
|224
|184
|Liberty
|4
|2
|171
|133
|6
|2
|247
|181
|FIU
|2
|3
|103
|94
|3
|6
|224
|224
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|4
|142
|134
|3
|6
|207
|204
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|4
|113
|194
|3
|7
|172
|340
|UTEP
|2
|5
|144
|203
|2
|8
|192
|297
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|4
|105
|175
|1
|8
|154
|292
|New Mexico St.
|1
|5
|122
|220
|2
|7
|185
|334
___
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, Noon
Liberty at Umass, Noon
FIU at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Texas A&M, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Sam Houston St. at Jacksonville St., Noon
W. Kentucky at Liberty, 1 p.m.
UTEP at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Middle Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.
FIU at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|214
|222
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|165
|215
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Merrimack, Noon
Saturday, Nov. 23
Merrimack at Fordham, 1 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|4
|1
|141
|129
|7
|1
|222
|172
|Harvard
|4
|1
|168
|97
|7
|1
|266
|154
|Columbia
|3
|2
|97
|94
|5
|3
|169
|140
|Yale
|2
|3
|163
|148
|5
|3
|262
|224
|Penn
|2
|3
|149
|151
|4
|4
|229
|218
|Brown
|2
|3
|133
|172
|3
|5
|215
|259
|Cornell
|2
|3
|186
|186
|3
|5
|254
|279
|Princeton
|1
|4
|111
|171
|2
|6
|168
|253
___
Saturday’s Games
Princeton at Yale, Noon
Columbia at Brown, Noon
Harvard at Penn, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Yale at Harvard, Noon
Brown at Dartmouth, Noon
Cornell at Columbia, Noon
Penn at Princeton, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bowling Green
|5
|1
|156
|95
|6
|4
|271
|202
|Ohio
|4
|1
|165
|81
|6
|3
|241
|186
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|1
|161
|92
|5
|4
|209
|180
|Toledo
|4
|2
|150
|135
|7
|3
|299
|211
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|202
|208
|6
|4
|269
|309
|W. Michigan
|4
|2
|220
|201
|5
|5
|313
|343
|E. Michigan
|2
|3
|153
|159
|5
|4
|263
|237
|N. Illinois
|2
|3
|108
|96
|5
|4
|229
|169
|Ball St.
|2
|4
|207
|218
|3
|7
|270
|401
|Akron
|1
|4
|109
|153
|2
|7
|170
|324
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|5
|126
|205
|3
|7
|239
|318
|Kent St.
|0
|5
|95
|209
|0
|9
|136
|414
___
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo 51, Ball St. 48
Bowling Green 31, W. Michigan 13
Toledo 37, Cent. Michigan 10
Wednesday’s Games
E. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Akron at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
N. Illinois at Miami (Ohio), TBA
W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, TBA
Akron at Kent St., TBA
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Buffalo at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Bowling Green at Ball St., 2 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|3
|0
|131
|70
|7
|2
|283
|202
|NC Central
|2
|1
|74
|41
|6
|3
|313
|189
|Morgan St.
|2
|1
|81
|81
|5
|5
|250
|205
|Howard
|1
|2
|72
|59
|4
|6
|214
|253
|Norfolk St.
|1
|2
|68
|95
|3
|7
|187
|269
|Delaware St.
|0
|3
|63
|143
|1
|9
|183
|356
___
Friday’s Games
Howard at NC Central, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Delaware St. at Norfolk St., Noon
SC State at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
NC Central at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
Howard at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
Norfolk St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|6
|0
|221
|64
|9
|1
|378
|157
|Missouri St.
|6
|0
|271
|149
|8
|2
|388
|258
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|1
|223
|59
|8
|2
|353
|130
|South Dakota
|5
|1
|236
|67
|7
|2
|336
|100
|Illinois St.
|4
|2
|156
|150
|7
|3
|262
|248
|Indiana St.
|3
|3
|121
|191
|4
|6
|189
|307
|North Dakota
|2
|4
|198
|197
|5
|5
|321
|294
|Youngstown St.
|2
|5
|172
|242
|3
|8
|290
|392
|S. Illinois
|1
|5
|97
|202
|3
|7
|197
|326
|N. Iowa
|0
|6
|97
|236
|2
|8
|159
|323
|Murray St.
|0
|7
|137
|372
|1
|9
|213
|450
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Iowa at Youngstown St., Noon
Illinois St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
South Dakota at North Dakota, 1 p.m.
Murray St. at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m.
S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Missouri St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
North Dakota at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Murray St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.
Indiana St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|5
|0
|203
|106
|8
|1
|394
|226
|Colorado St.
|4
|0
|107
|64
|6
|3
|212
|217
|UNLV
|3
|1
|162
|104
|7
|2
|358
|214
|San Jose St.
|3
|2
|110
|116
|6
|3
|259
|217
|Fresno St.
|3
|3
|157
|168
|5
|5
|278
|253
|New Mexico
|3
|3
|195
|202
|4
|6
|334
|383
|San Diego St.
|2
|2
|94
|125
|3
|6
|196
|242
|Hawaii
|2
|3
|113
|117
|4
|6
|220
|227
|Wyoming
|2
|3
|143
|142
|2
|7
|194
|285
|Utah St.
|1
|3
|136
|187
|2
|7
|250
|381
|Air Force
|1
|4
|112
|149
|2
|7
|146
|240
|Nevada
|0
|5
|107
|159
|3
|8
|267
|314
___
Friday’s Games
Wyoming at Colorado St., 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Hawaii at Utah St., 3 p.m.
Oregon St. at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Boise St. at San Jose St., 7 p.m.
Washington St. at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22
UNLV at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
San Diego St. at Utah St., 3:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
Colorado St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Air Force at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|5
|0
|195
|92
|7
|2
|268
|222
|Robert Morris
|4
|1
|144
|104
|6
|4
|215
|194
|CCSU
|4
|1
|131
|95
|5
|5
|243
|242
|Wagner
|2
|2
|70
|52
|4
|6
|182
|215
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|2
|107
|120
|3
|7
|204
|271
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|4
|61
|96
|3
|6
|122
|184
|Stonehill
|0
|5
|65
|162
|1
|8
|144
|313
___
Saturday’s Games
Robert Morris at CCSU, Noon
Wagner at Duquesne, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Stonehill at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Duquesne at CCSU, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Wagner, Noon
Stonehill at Robert Morris, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1
|354
|243
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|232
|259
___
Saturday’s Games
Oregon St. at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Washington St. at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Washington St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|3
|1
|121
|70
|6
|3
|255
|200
|Bucknell
|3
|1
|107
|97
|5
|5
|260
|288
|Holy Cross
|3
|1
|98
|61
|4
|6
|257
|239
|Georgetown
|2
|2
|72
|101
|5
|4
|197
|218
|Lafayette
|2
|3
|91
|115
|5
|5
|251
|242
|Colgate
|1
|3
|79
|107
|2
|8
|191
|285
|Fordham
|1
|4
|105
|122
|1
|9
|180
|331
___
Saturday’s Games
Bucknell at Holy Cross, Noon
Colgate at Lehigh, Noon
Stonehill at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Lafayette at Lehigh, Noon
Holy Cross at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Merrimack at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Colgate at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|6
|0
|144
|83
|7
|1
|182
|157
|Butler
|4
|2
|189
|122
|8
|2
|364
|146
|San Diego
|4
|2
|159
|114
|6
|3
|236
|183
|Morehead St.
|4
|2
|86
|96
|6
|4
|166
|214
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|4
|2
|175
|127
|5
|5
|222
|256
|Davidson
|4
|3
|256
|222
|6
|4
|371
|294
|Dayton
|3
|3
|107
|100
|5
|4
|187
|141
|Presbyterian
|2
|4
|151
|129
|4
|6
|265
|248
|Valparaiso
|1
|4
|56
|124
|3
|6
|139
|258
|Marist
|1
|6
|125
|229
|1
|9
|167
|350
|Stetson
|0
|5
|130
|232
|2
|7
|213
|318
___
Saturday’s Games
Valparaiso at Dayton, Noon
Presbyterian at Marist, Noon
Morehead St. at Drake, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Butler, 1 p.m.
Stetson at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Drake at Stetson, 1 p.m.
Butler at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
Dayton at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Davidson at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|5
|1
|147
|100
|8
|1
|338
|113
|Texas A&M
|5
|1
|187
|138
|7
|2
|278
|191
|Texas
|4
|1
|160
|87
|8
|1
|350
|109
|Georgia
|5
|2
|193
|160
|7
|2
|275
|166
|Mississippi
|4
|2
|187
|107
|8
|2
|407
|129
|Alabama
|4
|2
|196
|136
|7
|2
|343
|162
|Missouri
|3
|2
|91
|142
|7
|2
|252
|166
|LSU
|3
|2
|135
|149
|6
|3
|275
|224
|South Carolina
|4
|3
|199
|132
|6
|3
|272
|158
|Vanderbilt
|3
|3
|135
|140
|6
|4
|280
|217
|Arkansas
|3
|3
|159
|171
|5
|4
|297
|237
|Florida
|2
|4
|167
|187
|4
|5
|253
|248
|Oklahoma
|1
|5
|91
|171
|5
|5
|251
|219
|Auburn
|1
|5
|96
|130
|3
|6
|228
|173
|Kentucky
|1
|6
|99
|181
|3
|6
|171
|187
|Mississippi St.
|0
|6
|135
|246
|2
|8
|276
|344
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas at Arkansas, Noon
Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.
Murray St. at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m.
Mercer at Alabama, 2 p.m.
LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Missouri at South Carolina, 4:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Texas A&M, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Mississippi at Florida, Noon
Umass at Georgia, 12:45 p.m.
Texas A&M at Auburn, TBA
UTEP at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Vanderbilt at LSU, TBA
Kentucky at Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Wofford at South Carolina, 4 p.m.
Missouri at Mississippi St., 4:15 p.m.
Alabama at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|6
|1
|220
|147
|9
|1
|348
|166
|Chattanooga
|5
|2
|194
|90
|6
|4
|263
|213
|ETSU
|4
|2
|154
|127
|6
|4
|294
|217
|W. Carolina
|4
|2
|196
|155
|5
|5
|292
|280
|Wofford
|3
|4
|99
|146
|5
|5
|167
|213
|Samford
|2
|3
|134
|114
|3
|6
|189
|231
|The Citadel
|2
|5
|118
|171
|4
|6
|214
|215
|Furman
|1
|4
|77
|149
|2
|7
|169
|290
|VMI
|1
|5
|60
|153
|1
|9
|112
|320
___
Saturday’s Games
Furman at ETSU, Noon
VMI at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Samford at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Mercer at Alabama, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
ETSU at VMI, Noon
Chattanooga at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at Samford, 3 p.m.
Furman at Mercer, 3 p.m.
The Citadel at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
Wofford at South Carolina, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|5
|0
|205
|98
|8
|2
|379
|227
|SE Louisiana
|5
|1
|184
|100
|6
|5
|255
|288
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|2
|216
|107
|6
|4
|375
|168
|Lamar
|2
|3
|138
|128
|5
|5
|244
|243
|McNeese St.
|2
|3
|117
|124
|5
|5
|241
|249
|Houston Christian
|2
|3
|100
|180
|4
|6
|229
|350
|Nicholls
|2
|3
|87
|126
|4
|6
|249
|236
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|3
|74
|102
|2
|8
|184
|300
|Northwestern St.
|0
|5
|48
|204
|0
|10
|117
|448
___
Saturday’s Games
McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 2 p.m.
Houston Christian at Texas A&M Commerce, 2 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Nicholls at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 21
SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Incarnate Word at Texas A&M Commerce, 2 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Lamar at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|6
|0
|252
|107
|8
|2
|377
|200
|Alabama St.
|4
|2
|164
|126
|5
|4
|219
|172
|Florida A&M
|3
|2
|137
|113
|5
|4
|204
|244
|Alabama A&M
|2
|3
|185
|133
|4
|5
|277
|288
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|4
|117
|175
|2
|8
|190
|351
|MVSU
|0
|6
|99
|219
|0
|10
|142
|413
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern U.
|5
|1
|133
|124
|6
|4
|204
|239
|Alcorn St.
|4
|2
|170
|130
|5
|5
|225
|275
|Prairie View
|3
|3
|134
|141
|5
|5
|233
|295
|Grambling St.
|2
|4
|142
|145
|5
|5
|265
|253
|Texas Southern
|2
|4
|133
|185
|3
|6
|185
|284
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|4
|132
|200
|3
|7
|250
|367
___
Thursday’s Games
Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
MVSU at Florida A&M, 1 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Alabama A&M at MVSU, 1 p.m.
Prairie View at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M at Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Southern
|4
|1
|143
|135
|6
|3
|263
|274
|Marshall
|4
|1
|175
|107
|6
|3
|275
|210
|James Madison
|3
|2
|142
|78
|7
|2
|318
|148
|Old Dominion
|3
|2
|149
|120
|4
|5
|229
|227
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|3
|138
|172
|5
|4
|285
|283
|Appalachian St.
|2
|4
|160
|218
|4
|5
|239
|313
|Georgia St.
|0
|5
|88
|165
|2
|7
|187
|287
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|0
|169
|97
|8
|1
|317
|196
|Arkansas St.
|3
|2
|124
|171
|5
|4
|211
|306
|Texas State
|3
|2
|148
|90
|5
|4
|298
|198
|South Alabama
|3
|2
|165
|92
|4
|5
|320
|223
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|3
|129
|161
|5
|4
|194
|232
|Troy
|1
|4
|104
|134
|2
|7
|202
|250
|Southern Miss.
|0
|5
|80
|174
|1
|8
|146
|308
___
Saturday’s Games
Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Marshall, 1 p.m.
Troy at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
James Madison at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Georgia St., 5 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Texas State, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
James Madison at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Troy at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.
Georgia St. at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|6
|1
|265
|214
|7
|3
|364
|315
|Tarleton St.
|5
|1
|186
|106
|8
|2
|286
|225
|E. Kentucky
|4
|2
|143
|137
|6
|4
|223
|244
|S. Utah
|4
|2
|198
|147
|5
|5
|274
|282
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|3
|182
|175
|6
|4
|337
|253
|Austin Peay
|3
|4
|149
|175
|4
|6
|225
|284
|North Alabama
|3
|4
|208
|185
|3
|8
|268
|329
|Utah Tech
|1
|5
|102
|219
|1
|9
|154
|399
|West Georgia
|0
|7
|134
|209
|3
|7
|301
|263
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
West Georgia at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.
S. Utah at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Chattanooga at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
North Alabama at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Utah Tech at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Tarleton St., 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|8
|1
|345
|100
|Uconn
|7
|3
|317
|213
|Umass
|2
|7
|173
|285
___
Saturday’s Games
Liberty at Umass, Noon
Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Uconn at Syracuse, Noon
Umass at Georgia, 12:45 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. Army at Bronx, N.Y., 7 p.m.
