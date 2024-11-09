FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 6 0…

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 6 0 241 80 8 0 303 90 Tulane 5 0 219 80 7 2 358 181 Navy 5 1 224 121 7 2 321 200 Memphis 4 2 213 195 8 2 335 231 East Carolina 3 2 187 168 5 4 292 241 North Texas 2 2 174 154 5 3 326 295 South Florida 2 3 99 140 4 5 227 259 UTSA 2 3 174 165 4 5 264 293 Charlotte 2 3 124 162 3 6 192 308 Rice 2 4 117 146 3 7 217 237 Temple 1 3 79 146 2 6 167 283 Tulsa 1 4 104 225 3 6 223 346 UAB 1 4 132 212 2 6 206 284 FAU 0 5 103 196 2 7 206 290

Thursday’s Games

East Carolina 49, FAU 14

Friday’s Games

Memphis 27, Rice 20

Saturday’s Games

Navy 28, South Florida 7

Uconn at UAB, 2:30 p.m.

Army at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Tulane, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

East Carolina at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

North Texas at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Tulane at Navy, Noon

FAU at Temple, 2 p.m.

South Florida at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at Memphis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SMU 5 0 192 105 8 1 361 196 Miami 5 1 241 190 9 1 450 231 Clemson 5 1 246 140 6 2 315 194 Pittsburgh 3 1 117 100 7 1 311 202 Louisville 4 2 191 173 6 3 326 218 Virginia Tech 3 2 159 110 5 4 277 201 Georgia Tech 4 3 170 175 6 4 277 225 Syracuse 3 3 161 180 6 3 285 257 Duke 2 3 116 141 6 3 239 202 Boston College 2 3 127 141 5 4 248 207 NC State 2 3 165 168 5 4 267 277 North Carolina 2 3 154 121 5 4 306 238 Virginia 2 3 120 157 4 4 210 221 Wake Forest 2 3 141 180 4 5 253 294 California 1 4 131 130 5 4 258 174 Stanford 1 5 109 221 2 7 184 311 Florida St. 1 7 118 226 1 8 130 246

Friday’s Games

California 46, Wake Forest 36

Saturday’s Games

Boston College 37, Syracuse 31

Georgia Tech 28, Miami 23

Clemson at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Clemson at Pittsburgh, Noon

Syracuse at California, 3 p.m.

Boston College at SMU, 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA BYU 5 0 188 115 8 0 281 157 Iowa St. 4 1 151 95 7 1 244 124 Colorado 4 1 182 113 6 2 251 176 Kansas St. 4 2 175 155 7 2 281 195 Texas Tech 4 2 194 201 6 3 328 310 West Virginia 4 2 166 165 5 4 261 251 Arizona St. 3 2 140 125 6 2 249 183 Baylor 3 3 214 212 5 4 302 241 Cincinnati 3 3 165 136 5 4 257 200 TCU 3 3 173 170 5 4 294 263 Houston 3 3 85 148 4 5 137 198 UCF 2 4 184 188 4 5 299 229 Utah 1 4 72 99 4 4 182 132 Kansas 1 4 155 148 2 6 240 197 Arizona 1 5 109 200 3 6 199 280 Oklahoma St. 0 6 137 220 3 6 265 281

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia 31, Cincinnati 24

Iowa St. at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

UCF at Arizona St., 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at TCU, 7 p.m.

BYU at Utah, 10:15 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

Houston at Arizona, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Utah at Colorado, Noon

Cincinnati at Iowa St., TBA

Arizona St. at Kansas St., TBA

Baylor at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Kansas at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 5 0 216 83 9 0 375 158 UC Davis 5 0 218 107 8 1 323 195 Montana 4 1 197 131 7 2 355 219 Idaho 3 2 128 140 6 3 227 214 N. Arizona 3 2 128 102 5 4 263 185 Idaho St. 2 3 152 174 4 5 283 302 Weber St. 2 3 169 163 3 6 253 243 Portland St. 2 3 156 190 2 6 230 361 E. Washington 2 4 221 223 3 7 335 362 Sacramento St. 1 4 160 205 3 6 282 300 Cal Poly 1 4 112 180 2 6 171 262 N. Colorado 1 5 67 226 1 9 120 364

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington 43, N. Colorado 15

Sacramento St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.

Idaho at Portland St., 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

UC Davis at Montana, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Montana St. at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 5 1 185 133 8 2 295 192 UT Martin 5 1 242 131 7 3 339 244 Tennessee St. 4 2 158 118 7 3 270 233 Tennessee Tech 4 2 180 139 4 5 228 241 Lindenwood (Mo.) 4 3 195 207 5 6 289 317 Gardner-Webb 3 3 152 194 4 6 246 276 W. Illinois 2 4 181 225 3 7 282 439 E. Illinois 1 5 159 228 2 8 200 355 Charleston Southern 0 7 107 184 1 9 152 264

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 31, E. Illinois 28

Lindenwood (Mo.) 24, SE Missouri 12

UT Martin 40, Charleston Southern 14

Tennessee St. 45, W. Illinois 20

Tennessee Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Charleston Southern at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

W. Illinois at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 6 0 259 99 9 0 419 123 Oregon 6 0 208 80 9 0 318 142 Ohio St. 5 1 190 76 8 1 347 96 Penn St. 4 1 122 81 7 1 246 120 Iowa 4 3 197 141 6 4 294 182 Minnesota 4 3 175 158 6 4 267 177 Illinois 3 3 135 164 6 3 233 190 Michigan 3 3 119 151 5 4 189 210 Washington 3 3 128 135 5 4 212 171 Wisconsin 3 3 161 124 5 4 226 193 UCLA 3 4 136 193 4 5 169 240 Nebraska 2 4 110 152 5 4 212 172 Rutgers 2 4 113 170 5 4 232 217 Michigan St. 2 4 103 184 4 5 178 217 Northwestern 2 4 109 158 4 5 173 197 Southern Cal 2 5 200 180 4 5 275 200 Maryland 1 4 114 182 4 4 229 222 Purdue 0 6 85 236 1 8 162 340

Friday’s Games

UCLA 20, Iowa 17

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers 26, Minnesota 19

Ohio St. 45, Purdue 0

Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Oregon, 7 p.m.

Washington at Penn St., 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

UCLA at Washington, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Ohio St. at Northwestern, Noon

Michigan St. at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.

Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Oregon at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Richmond 5 0 151 81 7 2 259 165 Delaware 5 1 189 132 8 1 315 171 Rhode Island 5 1 175 128 8 2 254 235 Stony Brook 5 1 190 132 8 2 279 211 Villanova 5 1 128 95 8 2 224 163 New Hampshire 4 2 134 101 6 4 226 212 William & Mary 3 3 205 151 6 4 329 243 Maine 3 3 164 172 5 5 245 301 Towson 3 3 148 152 5 5 234 263 Elon 3 3 168 162 4 6 243 265 Hampton 2 4 175 180 5 5 300 258 Monmouth (NJ) 2 4 203 177 4 6 373 322 Campbell 1 4 102 137 3 6 208 280 Albany (NY) 1 5 92 164 3 7 177 285 Bryant 0 6 121 227 2 8 223 370 NC A&T 0 6 64 218 1 9 153 394

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire 33, Monmouth (NJ) 20

Elon 40, William & Mary 36

Stony Brook 24, Albany (NY) 6

Villanova 31, NC A&T 3

Towson 27, Hampton 10

Delaware 24, Rhode Island 21

Maine 38, Bryant 26

Richmond at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Villanova at Monmouth (NJ), Noon

NC A&T at Towson, Noon

Stony Brook at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Bryant at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Campbell at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Maine at Elon, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Kentucky 4 0 155 66 6 2 232 171 Jacksonville St. 4 0 190 78 5 3 309 226 Sam Houston St. 4 1 105 73 7 2 224 184 Liberty 4 2 171 133 6 2 247 181 Louisiana Tech 2 3 105 90 3 5 170 160 FIU 2 3 103 94 3 6 224 224 Middle Tennessee 2 4 113 194 3 7 172 340 Kennesaw St. 1 3 70 132 1 7 119 249 New Mexico St. 1 4 94 179 2 6 157 293 UTEP 1 5 101 168 1 8 149 262

Saturday’s Games

Liberty 37, Middle Tennessee 17

Kennesaw St. at UTEP, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Louisiana Tech, 4:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, Noon

Liberty at Umass, Noon

FIU at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Texas A&M, 7:45 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Merrimack 0 0 0 0 4 5 214 222 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 4 6 165 215

Saturday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn 28, Sacred Heart 7

Saturday, Nov. 16

Sacred Heart at Merrimack, Noon

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 4 1 141 129 7 1 222 172 Harvard 4 1 168 97 7 1 266 154 Columbia 3 2 97 94 5 3 169 140 Yale 2 3 163 148 5 3 262 224 Penn 2 3 149 151 4 4 229 218 Brown 2 3 133 172 3 5 215 259 Cornell 2 3 186 186 3 5 254 279 Princeton 1 4 111 171 2 6 168 253

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth 26, Princeton 17

Saturday’s Games

Yale 56, Brown 34

Harvard 26, Columbia 6

Penn 67, Cornell 49

Saturday, Nov. 16

Princeton at Yale, Noon

Columbia at Brown, Noon

Harvard at Penn, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Cornell, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio 4 1 165 81 6 3 241 186 Bowling Green 4 1 125 82 5 4 240 189 Miami (Ohio) 4 1 161 92 5 4 209 180 W. Michigan 4 1 207 170 5 4 300 312 Toledo 3 2 113 125 6 3 262 201 Buffalo 3 2 151 160 5 4 218 261 E. Michigan 2 3 153 159 5 4 263 237 N. Illinois 2 3 108 96 5 4 229 169 Ball St. 2 3 159 167 3 6 222 350 Cent. Michigan 1 4 116 168 3 6 229 281 Akron 1 4 109 153 2 7 170 324 Kent St. 0 5 95 209 0 9 136 414

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green 23, Cent. Michigan 13

Miami (Ohio) 27, Ball St. 21

Wednesday’s Games

N. Illinois 42, W. Michigan 28

Ohio 41, Kent St. 0

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Akron at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SC State 2 0 93 56 6 2 245 188 NC Central 2 1 74 41 6 3 313 189 Morgan St. 2 1 81 81 5 5 250 205 Howard 1 1 58 21 4 5 200 215 Norfolk St. 1 2 68 95 3 7 187 269 Delaware St. 0 3 63 143 1 9 183 356

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. 36, Delaware St. 28

SC State at Howard, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

Howard at NC Central, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., Noon

SC State at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 6 0 221 64 9 1 378 157 Missouri St. 6 0 271 149 8 2 388 258 S. Dakota St. 5 1 223 59 8 2 353 130 South Dakota 5 1 236 67 7 2 336 100 Illinois St. 4 2 156 150 7 3 262 248 Indiana St. 3 3 121 191 4 6 189 307 North Dakota 2 4 198 197 5 5 321 294 Youngstown St. 2 5 172 242 3 8 290 392 S. Illinois 1 5 97 202 3 7 197 326 N. Iowa 0 6 97 236 2 8 159 323 Murray St. 0 7 137 372 1 9 213 450

Saturday’s Games

S. Illinois 37, Youngstown St. 33

Missouri St. 59, Murray St. 31

South Dakota 49, Indiana St. 0

Illinois St. 31, N. Iowa 9

S. Dakota St. 38, North Dakota 7

Saturday, Nov. 16

N. Iowa at Youngstown St., Noon

South Dakota at North Dakota, 1 p.m.

Illinois St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Murray St. at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Missouri St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 4 0 175 85 7 1 366 205 Colorado St. 4 0 107 64 6 3 212 217 UNLV 2 1 133 77 6 2 329 187 San Jose St. 3 2 110 116 5 3 235 204 Fresno St. 3 2 129 132 5 4 250 217 Hawaii 2 2 86 88 4 5 193 198 New Mexico 3 3 195 202 4 6 334 383 San Diego St. 2 2 94 125 3 6 196 242 Wyoming 2 3 143 142 2 7 194 285 Utah St. 1 3 136 187 2 6 222 332 Nevada 0 4 86 131 3 7 246 286 Air Force 0 4 76 121 1 7 110 212

Friday’s Games

New Mexico 21, San Diego St. 16

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Nevada at Boise St., 8 p.m.

UNLV at Hawaii, 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at Air Force, 9:45 p.m.

Utah St. at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

Wyoming at Colorado St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Hawaii at Utah St., 3 p.m.

Oregon St. at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at San Jose St., 7 p.m.

Washington St. at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 5 0 195 92 7 2 268 222 Robert Morris 4 1 144 104 6 4 215 194 CCSU 4 1 131 95 5 5 243 242 Wagner 2 2 70 52 4 6 182 215 LIU Brooklyn 2 2 107 120 3 7 204 271 St. Francis (Pa.) 1 4 61 96 3 6 122 184 Stonehill 0 5 65 162 1 8 144 313

Saturday’s Games

Mercyhurst 66, Lincoln University (CA) 0

Duquesne 31, Robert Morris 6

LIU Brooklyn 28, Sacred Heart 7

CCSU 21, Stonehill 17

Saturday, Nov. 16

Wagner at Duquesne, Noon

Robert Morris at CCSU, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Stonehill at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 7 1 305 215 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 4 4 219 235

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Oregon St. at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 3 1 121 70 6 3 255 200 Bucknell 3 1 107 97 5 5 260 288 Holy Cross 3 1 98 61 4 6 257 239 Georgetown 2 2 72 101 5 4 197 218 Lafayette 2 3 91 115 5 5 251 242 Colgate 1 3 79 107 2 8 191 285 Fordham 1 4 105 122 1 9 180 331

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 10, Holy Cross 7

Lafayette 21, Colgate 20

Bucknell 28, Fordham 27

Saturday, Nov. 16

Bucknell at Holy Cross, Noon

Colgate at Lehigh, Noon

Stonehill at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Fordham, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 6 0 144 83 7 1 182 157 Butler 4 2 189 122 8 2 364 146 San Diego 4 2 159 114 6 3 236 183 Morehead St. 4 2 86 96 6 4 166 214 St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 2 175 127 5 5 222 256 Davidson 4 3 256 222 6 4 371 294 Dayton 3 3 107 100 5 4 187 141 Presbyterian 2 4 151 129 4 6 265 248 Valparaiso 1 4 56 124 3 6 139 258 Marist 1 6 125 229 1 9 167 350 Stetson 0 5 130 232 2 7 213 318

Saturday’s Games

San Diego 16, Dayton 10

Davidson 31, Morehead St. 14

Marist 40, Stetson 31

Drake 22, St. Thomas (Minn.) 19

Butler 24, Valparaiso 17

Saturday, Nov. 16

Valparaiso at Dayton, Noon

Presbyterian at Marist, Noon

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Butler, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at Drake, 1 p.m.

Stetson at San Diego, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 5 1 183 132 7 1 265 138 Texas A&M 5 1 187 138 7 2 278 191 Texas 4 1 160 87 8 1 350 109 Tennessee 4 1 114 86 7 1 305 99 LSU 3 1 122 107 6 2 262 182 Mississippi 3 2 159 97 7 2 379 119 Alabama 3 2 154 123 6 2 301 149 Vanderbilt 3 2 128 112 6 3 273 189 Missouri 2 2 61 119 6 2 222 143 South Carolina 3 3 171 125 5 3 244 151 Arkansas 3 3 159 171 5 4 297 237 Florida 2 4 167 187 4 5 253 248 Oklahoma 1 4 68 141 5 4 228 189 Auburn 1 5 96 130 3 6 228 173 Kentucky 1 6 99 181 3 6 171 187 Mississippi St. 0 5 121 213 2 7 262 311

Saturday’s Games

Texas 49, Florida 17

Georgia at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Alabama at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Missouri, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Texas at Arkansas, Noon

Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.

Murray St. at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at Alabama, 2 p.m.

LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina, 4:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Texas A&M, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 6 1 220 147 9 1 348 166 Chattanooga 5 2 194 90 6 4 263 213 ETSU 4 2 154 127 6 4 294 217 W. Carolina 4 2 196 155 5 5 292 280 Wofford 3 4 99 146 5 5 167 213 Samford 2 3 134 114 3 5 182 204 The Citadel 2 5 118 171 4 6 214 215 Furman 1 4 77 149 2 7 169 290 VMI 1 5 60 153 1 9 112 320

Saturday’s Games

ETSU 24, W. Carolina 21

Mercer 34, VMI 0

Chattanooga 31, The Citadel 7

Wofford 19, Furman 13

Tennessee Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Furman at ETSU, Noon

VMI at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.

The Citadel at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Samford at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at Alabama, 2 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 4 0 164 78 7 2 338 207 SE Louisiana 5 1 184 100 6 5 255 288 Stephen F. Austin 4 2 216 107 6 3 361 149 Lamar 2 2 118 87 5 4 224 202 Nicholls 2 2 66 102 4 5 228 212 McNeese St. 2 3 117 124 5 5 241 249 Houston Christian 1 3 76 159 3 6 205 329 Texas A&M Commerce 1 3 74 102 1 8 165 286 Northwestern St. 0 5 48 204 0 10 117 448

Saturday’s Games

SE Louisiana 41, Northwestern St. 0

Nicholls at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

Lamar at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M Commerce, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Houston Christian at Texas A&M Commerce, 2 p.m.

McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 2 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Lamar, 4 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 5 0 201 93 7 2 326 186 Alabama St. 4 1 141 102 5 3 196 148 Florida A&M 3 1 125 82 5 3 192 213 Bethune-Cookman 2 3 94 150 2 7 167 326 Alabama A&M 1 3 133 109 3 5 225 264 MVSU 0 5 85 168 0 9 128 362

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern U. 4 1 108 101 5 4 179 216 Alcorn St. 3 2 128 109 4 5 183 254 Prairie View 2 3 103 129 4 5 202 283 Texas Southern 2 3 112 143 3 5 164 242 Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 3 108 148 3 6 226 315 Grambling St. 1 4 118 122 4 5 241 230

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Southern U., 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

MVSU at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

MVSU at Florida A&M, 1 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia Southern 4 1 143 135 6 3 263 274 Marshall 3 1 138 104 5 3 238 207 Old Dominion 3 2 149 120 4 5 229 227 James Madison 2 2 104 71 6 2 280 141 Coastal Carolina 2 3 138 172 5 4 285 283 Appalachian St. 2 4 160 218 4 5 239 313 Georgia St. 0 4 81 127 2 6 180 249

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 4 0 114 78 7 1 262 177 Arkansas St. 3 1 105 116 5 3 192 251 Texas State 3 2 148 90 5 4 298 198 South Alabama 3 2 165 92 4 5 320 223 Louisiana-Monroe 3 3 129 161 5 4 194 232 Troy 1 4 104 134 2 7 202 250 Southern Miss. 0 4 77 137 1 7 143 271

Thursday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 38, Appalachian St. 24

Saturday’s Games

Texas State 38, Louisiana-Monroe 17

Marshall at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Georgia St. at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Marshall, 1 p.m.

James Madison at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

Troy at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Georgia St., 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Texas State, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Tarleton St. 5 1 186 106 8 2 286 225 Abilene Christian 5 1 230 180 6 3 329 281 E. Kentucky 4 2 143 137 6 4 223 244 S. Utah 3 2 160 121 4 5 236 256 Cent. Arkansas 3 3 182 175 6 4 337 253 Austin Peay 3 3 115 140 4 5 191 249 North Alabama 3 3 182 147 3 7 242 291 Utah Tech 1 5 102 219 1 9 154 399 West Georgia 0 7 134 209 3 7 301 263

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky 31, Cent. Arkansas 24

Tarleton St. 38, West Georgia 21

North Alabama at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

West Georgia at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.

S. Utah at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 7 1 293 97 Uconn 6 3 286 190 Umass 2 7 173 285

Saturday’s Games

Uconn at UAB, 2:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Liberty at Umass, Noon

Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

