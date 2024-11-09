FBC Glance

Live Radio
The Associated Press

November 9, 2024, 6:02 PM

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Army 6 0 241 80 8 0 303 90
Tulane 5 0 219 80 7 2 358 181
Navy 5 1 224 121 7 2 321 200
Memphis 4 2 213 195 8 2 335 231
East Carolina 3 2 187 168 5 4 292 241
North Texas 2 2 174 154 5 3 326 295
South Florida 2 3 99 140 4 5 227 259
UTSA 2 3 174 165 4 5 264 293
Charlotte 2 3 124 162 3 6 192 308
Rice 2 4 117 146 3 7 217 237
Temple 1 3 79 146 2 6 167 283
Tulsa 1 4 104 225 3 6 223 346
UAB 1 4 132 212 2 6 206 284
FAU 0 5 103 196 2 7 206 290

___

Thursday’s Games

East Carolina 49, FAU 14

Friday’s Games

Memphis 27, Rice 20

Saturday’s Games

Navy 28, South Florida 7

Uconn at UAB, 2:30 p.m.

Army at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Tulane, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

East Carolina at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

North Texas at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Tulane at Navy, Noon

FAU at Temple, 2 p.m.

South Florida at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at Memphis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SMU 5 0 192 105 8 1 361 196
Miami 5 1 241 190 9 1 450 231
Clemson 5 1 246 140 6 2 315 194
Pittsburgh 3 1 117 100 7 1 311 202
Louisville 4 2 191 173 6 3 326 218
Virginia Tech 3 2 159 110 5 4 277 201
Georgia Tech 4 3 170 175 6 4 277 225
Syracuse 3 3 161 180 6 3 285 257
Duke 2 3 116 141 6 3 239 202
Boston College 2 3 127 141 5 4 248 207
NC State 2 3 165 168 5 4 267 277
North Carolina 2 3 154 121 5 4 306 238
Virginia 2 3 120 157 4 4 210 221
Wake Forest 2 3 141 180 4 5 253 294
California 1 4 131 130 5 4 258 174
Stanford 1 5 109 221 2 7 184 311
Florida St. 1 7 118 226 1 8 130 246

___

Friday’s Games

California 46, Wake Forest 36

Saturday’s Games

Boston College 37, Syracuse 31

Georgia Tech 28, Miami 23

Clemson at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Clemson at Pittsburgh, Noon

Syracuse at California, 3 p.m.

Boston College at SMU, 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 5 0 188 115 8 0 281 157
Iowa St. 4 1 151 95 7 1 244 124
Colorado 4 1 182 113 6 2 251 176
Kansas St. 4 2 175 155 7 2 281 195
Texas Tech 4 2 194 201 6 3 328 310
West Virginia 4 2 166 165 5 4 261 251
Arizona St. 3 2 140 125 6 2 249 183
Baylor 3 3 214 212 5 4 302 241
Cincinnati 3 3 165 136 5 4 257 200
TCU 3 3 173 170 5 4 294 263
Houston 3 3 85 148 4 5 137 198
UCF 2 4 184 188 4 5 299 229
Utah 1 4 72 99 4 4 182 132
Kansas 1 4 155 148 2 6 240 197
Arizona 1 5 109 200 3 6 199 280
Oklahoma St. 0 6 137 220 3 6 265 281

___

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia 31, Cincinnati 24

Iowa St. at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

UCF at Arizona St., 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at TCU, 7 p.m.

BYU at Utah, 10:15 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

Houston at Arizona, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Utah at Colorado, Noon

Cincinnati at Iowa St., TBA

Arizona St. at Kansas St., TBA

Baylor at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Kansas at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana St. 5 0 216 83 9 0 375 158
UC Davis 5 0 218 107 8 1 323 195
Montana 4 1 197 131 7 2 355 219
Idaho 3 2 128 140 6 3 227 214
N. Arizona 3 2 128 102 5 4 263 185
Idaho St. 2 3 152 174 4 5 283 302
Weber St. 2 3 169 163 3 6 253 243
Portland St. 2 3 156 190 2 6 230 361
E. Washington 2 4 221 223 3 7 335 362
Sacramento St. 1 4 160 205 3 6 282 300
Cal Poly 1 4 112 180 2 6 171 262
N. Colorado 1 5 67 226 1 9 120 364

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Washington 43, N. Colorado 15

Sacramento St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.

Idaho at Portland St., 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

UC Davis at Montana, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Montana St. at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Missouri 5 1 185 133 8 2 295 192
UT Martin 5 1 242 131 7 3 339 244
Tennessee St. 4 2 158 118 7 3 270 233
Tennessee Tech 4 2 180 139 4 5 228 241
Lindenwood (Mo.) 4 3 195 207 5 6 289 317
Gardner-Webb 3 3 152 194 4 6 246 276
W. Illinois 2 4 181 225 3 7 282 439
E. Illinois 1 5 159 228 2 8 200 355
Charleston Southern 0 7 107 184 1 9 152 264

___

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 31, E. Illinois 28

Lindenwood (Mo.) 24, SE Missouri 12

UT Martin 40, Charleston Southern 14

Tennessee St. 45, W. Illinois 20

Tennessee Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Charleston Southern at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

W. Illinois at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Indiana 6 0 259 99 9 0 419 123
Oregon 6 0 208 80 9 0 318 142
Ohio St. 5 1 190 76 8 1 347 96
Penn St. 4 1 122 81 7 1 246 120
Iowa 4 3 197 141 6 4 294 182
Minnesota 4 3 175 158 6 4 267 177
Illinois 3 3 135 164 6 3 233 190
Michigan 3 3 119 151 5 4 189 210
Washington 3 3 128 135 5 4 212 171
Wisconsin 3 3 161 124 5 4 226 193
UCLA 3 4 136 193 4 5 169 240
Nebraska 2 4 110 152 5 4 212 172
Rutgers 2 4 113 170 5 4 232 217
Michigan St. 2 4 103 184 4 5 178 217
Northwestern 2 4 109 158 4 5 173 197
Southern Cal 2 5 200 180 4 5 275 200
Maryland 1 4 114 182 4 4 229 222
Purdue 0 6 85 236 1 8 162 340

___

Friday’s Games

UCLA 20, Iowa 17

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers 26, Minnesota 19

Ohio St. 45, Purdue 0

Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Oregon, 7 p.m.

Washington at Penn St., 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

UCLA at Washington, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Ohio St. at Northwestern, Noon

Michigan St. at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.

Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Oregon at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Richmond 5 0 151 81 7 2 259 165
Delaware 5 1 189 132 8 1 315 171
Rhode Island 5 1 175 128 8 2 254 235
Stony Brook 5 1 190 132 8 2 279 211
Villanova 5 1 128 95 8 2 224 163
New Hampshire 4 2 134 101 6 4 226 212
William & Mary 3 3 205 151 6 4 329 243
Maine 3 3 164 172 5 5 245 301
Towson 3 3 148 152 5 5 234 263
Elon 3 3 168 162 4 6 243 265
Hampton 2 4 175 180 5 5 300 258
Monmouth (NJ) 2 4 203 177 4 6 373 322
Campbell 1 4 102 137 3 6 208 280
Albany (NY) 1 5 92 164 3 7 177 285
Bryant 0 6 121 227 2 8 223 370
NC A&T 0 6 64 218 1 9 153 394

___

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire 33, Monmouth (NJ) 20

Elon 40, William & Mary 36

Stony Brook 24, Albany (NY) 6

Villanova 31, NC A&T 3

Towson 27, Hampton 10

Delaware 24, Rhode Island 21

Maine 38, Bryant 26

Richmond at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Villanova at Monmouth (NJ), Noon

NC A&T at Towson, Noon

Stony Brook at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Bryant at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Campbell at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Maine at Elon, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Kentucky 4 0 155 66 6 2 232 171
Jacksonville St. 4 0 190 78 5 3 309 226
Sam Houston St. 4 1 105 73 7 2 224 184
Liberty 4 2 171 133 6 2 247 181
Louisiana Tech 2 3 105 90 3 5 170 160
FIU 2 3 103 94 3 6 224 224
Middle Tennessee 2 4 113 194 3 7 172 340
Kennesaw St. 1 3 70 132 1 7 119 249
New Mexico St. 1 4 94 179 2 6 157 293
UTEP 1 5 101 168 1 8 149 262

___

Saturday’s Games

Liberty 37, Middle Tennessee 17

Kennesaw St. at UTEP, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Louisiana Tech, 4:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, Noon

Liberty at Umass, Noon

FIU at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Texas A&M, 7:45 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Merrimack 0 0 0 0 4 5 214 222
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 4 6 165 215

___

Saturday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn 28, Sacred Heart 7

Saturday, Nov. 16

Sacred Heart at Merrimack, Noon

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dartmouth 4 1 141 129 7 1 222 172
Harvard 4 1 168 97 7 1 266 154
Columbia 3 2 97 94 5 3 169 140
Yale 2 3 163 148 5 3 262 224
Penn 2 3 149 151 4 4 229 218
Brown 2 3 133 172 3 5 215 259
Cornell 2 3 186 186 3 5 254 279
Princeton 1 4 111 171 2 6 168 253

___

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth 26, Princeton 17

Saturday’s Games

Yale 56, Brown 34

Harvard 26, Columbia 6

Penn 67, Cornell 49

Saturday, Nov. 16

Princeton at Yale, Noon

Columbia at Brown, Noon

Harvard at Penn, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Cornell, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio 4 1 165 81 6 3 241 186
Bowling Green 4 1 125 82 5 4 240 189
Miami (Ohio) 4 1 161 92 5 4 209 180
W. Michigan 4 1 207 170 5 4 300 312
Toledo 3 2 113 125 6 3 262 201
Buffalo 3 2 151 160 5 4 218 261
E. Michigan 2 3 153 159 5 4 263 237
N. Illinois 2 3 108 96 5 4 229 169
Ball St. 2 3 159 167 3 6 222 350
Cent. Michigan 1 4 116 168 3 6 229 281
Akron 1 4 109 153 2 7 170 324
Kent St. 0 5 95 209 0 9 136 414

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green 23, Cent. Michigan 13

Miami (Ohio) 27, Ball St. 21

Wednesday’s Games

N. Illinois 42, W. Michigan 28

Ohio 41, Kent St. 0

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Akron at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SC State 2 0 93 56 6 2 245 188
NC Central 2 1 74 41 6 3 313 189
Morgan St. 2 1 81 81 5 5 250 205
Howard 1 1 58 21 4 5 200 215
Norfolk St. 1 2 68 95 3 7 187 269
Delaware St. 0 3 63 143 1 9 183 356

___

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. 36, Delaware St. 28

SC State at Howard, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

Howard at NC Central, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Delaware St. at Norfolk St., Noon

SC State at Morgan St., 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 6 0 221 64 9 1 378 157
Missouri St. 6 0 271 149 8 2 388 258
S. Dakota St. 5 1 223 59 8 2 353 130
South Dakota 5 1 236 67 7 2 336 100
Illinois St. 4 2 156 150 7 3 262 248
Indiana St. 3 3 121 191 4 6 189 307
North Dakota 2 4 198 197 5 5 321 294
Youngstown St. 2 5 172 242 3 8 290 392
S. Illinois 1 5 97 202 3 7 197 326
N. Iowa 0 6 97 236 2 8 159 323
Murray St. 0 7 137 372 1 9 213 450

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Illinois 37, Youngstown St. 33

Missouri St. 59, Murray St. 31

South Dakota 49, Indiana St. 0

Illinois St. 31, N. Iowa 9

S. Dakota St. 38, North Dakota 7

Saturday, Nov. 16

N. Iowa at Youngstown St., Noon

South Dakota at North Dakota, 1 p.m.

Illinois St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Murray St. at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Missouri St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 4 0 175 85 7 1 366 205
Colorado St. 4 0 107 64 6 3 212 217
UNLV 2 1 133 77 6 2 329 187
San Jose St. 3 2 110 116 5 3 235 204
Fresno St. 3 2 129 132 5 4 250 217
Hawaii 2 2 86 88 4 5 193 198
New Mexico 3 3 195 202 4 6 334 383
San Diego St. 2 2 94 125 3 6 196 242
Wyoming 2 3 143 142 2 7 194 285
Utah St. 1 3 136 187 2 6 222 332
Nevada 0 4 86 131 3 7 246 286
Air Force 0 4 76 121 1 7 110 212

___

Friday’s Games

New Mexico 21, San Diego St. 16

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Nevada at Boise St., 8 p.m.

UNLV at Hawaii, 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at Air Force, 9:45 p.m.

Utah St. at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

Wyoming at Colorado St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Hawaii at Utah St., 3 p.m.

Oregon St. at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at San Jose St., 7 p.m.

Washington St. at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 5 0 195 92 7 2 268 222
Robert Morris 4 1 144 104 6 4 215 194
CCSU 4 1 131 95 5 5 243 242
Wagner 2 2 70 52 4 6 182 215
LIU Brooklyn 2 2 107 120 3 7 204 271
St. Francis (Pa.) 1 4 61 96 3 6 122 184
Stonehill 0 5 65 162 1 8 144 313

___

Saturday’s Games

Mercyhurst 66, Lincoln University (CA) 0

Duquesne 31, Robert Morris 6

LIU Brooklyn 28, Sacred Heart 7

CCSU 21, Stonehill 17

Saturday, Nov. 16

Wagner at Duquesne, Noon

Robert Morris at CCSU, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Stonehill at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 7 1 305 215
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 4 4 219 235

___

Saturday’s Games

San Jose St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Oregon St. at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lehigh 3 1 121 70 6 3 255 200
Bucknell 3 1 107 97 5 5 260 288
Holy Cross 3 1 98 61 4 6 257 239
Georgetown 2 2 72 101 5 4 197 218
Lafayette 2 3 91 115 5 5 251 242
Colgate 1 3 79 107 2 8 191 285
Fordham 1 4 105 122 1 9 180 331

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 10, Holy Cross 7

Lafayette 21, Colgate 20

Bucknell 28, Fordham 27

Saturday, Nov. 16

Bucknell at Holy Cross, Noon

Colgate at Lehigh, Noon

Stonehill at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Fordham, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Drake 6 0 144 83 7 1 182 157
Butler 4 2 189 122 8 2 364 146
San Diego 4 2 159 114 6 3 236 183
Morehead St. 4 2 86 96 6 4 166 214
St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 2 175 127 5 5 222 256
Davidson 4 3 256 222 6 4 371 294
Dayton 3 3 107 100 5 4 187 141
Presbyterian 2 4 151 129 4 6 265 248
Valparaiso 1 4 56 124 3 6 139 258
Marist 1 6 125 229 1 9 167 350
Stetson 0 5 130 232 2 7 213 318

___

Saturday’s Games

San Diego 16, Dayton 10

Davidson 31, Morehead St. 14

Marist 40, Stetson 31

Drake 22, St. Thomas (Minn.) 19

Butler 24, Valparaiso 17

Saturday, Nov. 16

Valparaiso at Dayton, Noon

Presbyterian at Marist, Noon

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Butler, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at Drake, 1 p.m.

Stetson at San Diego, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 5 1 183 132 7 1 265 138
Texas A&M 5 1 187 138 7 2 278 191
Texas 4 1 160 87 8 1 350 109
Tennessee 4 1 114 86 7 1 305 99
LSU 3 1 122 107 6 2 262 182
Mississippi 3 2 159 97 7 2 379 119
Alabama 3 2 154 123 6 2 301 149
Vanderbilt 3 2 128 112 6 3 273 189
Missouri 2 2 61 119 6 2 222 143
South Carolina 3 3 171 125 5 3 244 151
Arkansas 3 3 159 171 5 4 297 237
Florida 2 4 167 187 4 5 253 248
Oklahoma 1 4 68 141 5 4 228 189
Auburn 1 5 96 130 3 6 228 173
Kentucky 1 6 99 181 3 6 171 187
Mississippi St. 0 5 121 213 2 7 262 311

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas 49, Florida 17

Georgia at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Alabama at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Missouri, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Texas at Arkansas, Noon

Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.

Murray St. at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at Alabama, 2 p.m.

LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina, 4:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Texas A&M, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mercer 6 1 220 147 9 1 348 166
Chattanooga 5 2 194 90 6 4 263 213
ETSU 4 2 154 127 6 4 294 217
W. Carolina 4 2 196 155 5 5 292 280
Wofford 3 4 99 146 5 5 167 213
Samford 2 3 134 114 3 5 182 204
The Citadel 2 5 118 171 4 6 214 215
Furman 1 4 77 149 2 7 169 290
VMI 1 5 60 153 1 9 112 320

___

Saturday’s Games

ETSU 24, W. Carolina 21

Mercer 34, VMI 0

Chattanooga 31, The Citadel 7

Wofford 19, Furman 13

Tennessee Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Furman at ETSU, Noon

VMI at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.

The Citadel at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Samford at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at Alabama, 2 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Incarnate Word 4 0 164 78 7 2 338 207
SE Louisiana 5 1 184 100 6 5 255 288
Stephen F. Austin 4 2 216 107 6 3 361 149
Lamar 2 2 118 87 5 4 224 202
Nicholls 2 2 66 102 4 5 228 212
McNeese St. 2 3 117 124 5 5 241 249
Houston Christian 1 3 76 159 3 6 205 329
Texas A&M Commerce 1 3 74 102 1 8 165 286
Northwestern St. 0 5 48 204 0 10 117 448

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Louisiana 41, Northwestern St. 0

Nicholls at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

Lamar at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M Commerce, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Houston Christian at Texas A&M Commerce, 2 p.m.

McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 2 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Lamar, 4 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 5 0 201 93 7 2 326 186
Alabama St. 4 1 141 102 5 3 196 148
Florida A&M 3 1 125 82 5 3 192 213
Bethune-Cookman 2 3 94 150 2 7 167 326
Alabama A&M 1 3 133 109 3 5 225 264
MVSU 0 5 85 168 0 9 128 362

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern U. 4 1 108 101 5 4 179 216
Alcorn St. 3 2 128 109 4 5 183 254
Prairie View 2 3 103 129 4 5 202 283
Texas Southern 2 3 112 143 3 5 164 242
Ark.-Pine Bluff 2 3 108 148 3 6 226 315
Grambling St. 1 4 118 122 4 5 241 230

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Southern U., 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

MVSU at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

MVSU at Florida A&M, 1 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia Southern 4 1 143 135 6 3 263 274
Marshall 3 1 138 104 5 3 238 207
Old Dominion 3 2 149 120 4 5 229 227
James Madison 2 2 104 71 6 2 280 141
Coastal Carolina 2 3 138 172 5 4 285 283
Appalachian St. 2 4 160 218 4 5 239 313
Georgia St. 0 4 81 127 2 6 180 249

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 4 0 114 78 7 1 262 177
Arkansas St. 3 1 105 116 5 3 192 251
Texas State 3 2 148 90 5 4 298 198
South Alabama 3 2 165 92 4 5 320 223
Louisiana-Monroe 3 3 129 161 5 4 194 232
Troy 1 4 104 134 2 7 202 250
Southern Miss. 0 4 77 137 1 7 143 271

___

Thursday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 38, Appalachian St. 24

Saturday’s Games

Texas State 38, Louisiana-Monroe 17

Marshall at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Georgia St. at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Marshall, 1 p.m.

James Madison at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

Troy at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Georgia St., 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Texas State, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Tarleton St. 5 1 186 106 8 2 286 225
Abilene Christian 5 1 230 180 6 3 329 281
E. Kentucky 4 2 143 137 6 4 223 244
S. Utah 3 2 160 121 4 5 236 256
Cent. Arkansas 3 3 182 175 6 4 337 253
Austin Peay 3 3 115 140 4 5 191 249
North Alabama 3 3 182 147 3 7 242 291
Utah Tech 1 5 102 219 1 9 154 399
West Georgia 0 7 134 209 3 7 301 263

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky 31, Cent. Arkansas 24

Tarleton St. 38, West Georgia 21

North Alabama at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.

West Georgia at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.

S. Utah at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Notre Dame 7 1 293 97
Uconn 6 3 286 190
Umass 2 7 173 285

___

Saturday’s Games

Uconn at UAB, 2:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Liberty at Umass, Noon

Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

