FBC Glance

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|6
|0
|241
|80
|8
|0
|303
|90
|Tulane
|5
|0
|219
|80
|7
|2
|358
|181
|Navy
|5
|1
|224
|121
|7
|2
|321
|200
|Memphis
|4
|2
|213
|195
|8
|2
|335
|231
|East Carolina
|3
|2
|187
|168
|5
|4
|292
|241
|North Texas
|2
|2
|174
|154
|5
|3
|326
|295
|South Florida
|2
|3
|99
|140
|4
|5
|227
|259
|UTSA
|2
|3
|174
|165
|4
|5
|264
|293
|Charlotte
|2
|3
|124
|162
|3
|6
|192
|308
|Rice
|2
|4
|117
|146
|3
|7
|217
|237
|Temple
|1
|3
|79
|146
|2
|6
|167
|283
|Tulsa
|1
|4
|104
|225
|3
|6
|223
|346
|UAB
|1
|4
|132
|212
|2
|6
|206
|284
|FAU
|0
|5
|103
|196
|2
|7
|206
|290
___
Thursday’s Games
East Carolina 49, FAU 14
Friday’s Games
Memphis 27, Rice 20
Saturday’s Games
Navy 28, South Florida 7
Uconn at UAB, 2:30 p.m.
Army at North Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Temple at Tulane, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14
East Carolina at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15
North Texas at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Tulane at Navy, Noon
FAU at Temple, 2 p.m.
South Florida at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
UAB at Memphis, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SMU
|5
|0
|192
|105
|8
|1
|361
|196
|Miami
|5
|1
|241
|190
|9
|1
|450
|231
|Clemson
|5
|1
|246
|140
|6
|2
|315
|194
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|117
|100
|7
|1
|311
|202
|Louisville
|4
|2
|191
|173
|6
|3
|326
|218
|Virginia Tech
|3
|2
|159
|110
|5
|4
|277
|201
|Georgia Tech
|4
|3
|170
|175
|6
|4
|277
|225
|Syracuse
|3
|3
|161
|180
|6
|3
|285
|257
|Duke
|2
|3
|116
|141
|6
|3
|239
|202
|Boston College
|2
|3
|127
|141
|5
|4
|248
|207
|NC State
|2
|3
|165
|168
|5
|4
|267
|277
|North Carolina
|2
|3
|154
|121
|5
|4
|306
|238
|Virginia
|2
|3
|120
|157
|4
|4
|210
|221
|Wake Forest
|2
|3
|141
|180
|4
|5
|253
|294
|California
|1
|4
|131
|130
|5
|4
|258
|174
|Stanford
|1
|5
|109
|221
|2
|7
|184
|311
|Florida St.
|1
|7
|118
|226
|1
|8
|130
|246
___
Friday’s Games
California 46, Wake Forest 36
Saturday’s Games
Boston College 37, Syracuse 31
Georgia Tech 28, Miami 23
Clemson at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Duke at NC State, 3:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Clemson at Pittsburgh, Noon
Syracuse at California, 3 p.m.
Boston College at SMU, 3:30 p.m.
Louisville at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|5
|0
|188
|115
|8
|0
|281
|157
|Iowa St.
|4
|1
|151
|95
|7
|1
|244
|124
|Colorado
|4
|1
|182
|113
|6
|2
|251
|176
|Kansas St.
|4
|2
|175
|155
|7
|2
|281
|195
|Texas Tech
|4
|2
|194
|201
|6
|3
|328
|310
|West Virginia
|4
|2
|166
|165
|5
|4
|261
|251
|Arizona St.
|3
|2
|140
|125
|6
|2
|249
|183
|Baylor
|3
|3
|214
|212
|5
|4
|302
|241
|Cincinnati
|3
|3
|165
|136
|5
|4
|257
|200
|TCU
|3
|3
|173
|170
|5
|4
|294
|263
|Houston
|3
|3
|85
|148
|4
|5
|137
|198
|UCF
|2
|4
|184
|188
|4
|5
|299
|229
|Utah
|1
|4
|72
|99
|4
|4
|182
|132
|Kansas
|1
|4
|155
|148
|2
|6
|240
|197
|Arizona
|1
|5
|109
|200
|3
|6
|199
|280
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|6
|137
|220
|3
|6
|265
|281
___
Saturday’s Games
West Virginia 31, Cincinnati 24
Iowa St. at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
UCF at Arizona St., 7 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at TCU, 7 p.m.
BYU at Utah, 10:15 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15
Houston at Arizona, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Utah at Colorado, Noon
Cincinnati at Iowa St., TBA
Arizona St. at Kansas St., TBA
Baylor at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Kansas at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|5
|0
|216
|83
|9
|0
|375
|158
|UC Davis
|5
|0
|218
|107
|8
|1
|323
|195
|Montana
|4
|1
|197
|131
|7
|2
|355
|219
|Idaho
|3
|2
|128
|140
|6
|3
|227
|214
|N. Arizona
|3
|2
|128
|102
|5
|4
|263
|185
|Idaho St.
|2
|3
|152
|174
|4
|5
|283
|302
|Weber St.
|2
|3
|169
|163
|3
|6
|253
|243
|Portland St.
|2
|3
|156
|190
|2
|6
|230
|361
|E. Washington
|2
|4
|221
|223
|3
|7
|335
|362
|Sacramento St.
|1
|4
|160
|205
|3
|6
|282
|300
|Cal Poly
|1
|4
|112
|180
|2
|6
|171
|262
|N. Colorado
|1
|5
|67
|226
|1
|9
|120
|364
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Washington 43, N. Colorado 15
Sacramento St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.
Idaho at Portland St., 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
UC Davis at Montana, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
N. Arizona at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
Montana St. at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho, 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|5
|1
|185
|133
|8
|2
|295
|192
|UT Martin
|5
|1
|242
|131
|7
|3
|339
|244
|Tennessee St.
|4
|2
|158
|118
|7
|3
|270
|233
|Tennessee Tech
|4
|2
|180
|139
|4
|5
|228
|241
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|4
|3
|195
|207
|5
|6
|289
|317
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|3
|152
|194
|4
|6
|246
|276
|W. Illinois
|2
|4
|181
|225
|3
|7
|282
|439
|E. Illinois
|1
|5
|159
|228
|2
|8
|200
|355
|Charleston Southern
|0
|7
|107
|184
|1
|9
|152
|264
___
Saturday’s Games
Gardner-Webb 31, E. Illinois 28
Lindenwood (Mo.) 24, SE Missouri 12
UT Martin 40, Charleston Southern 14
Tennessee St. 45, W. Illinois 20
Tennessee Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Charleston Southern at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
W. Illinois at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|6
|0
|259
|99
|9
|0
|419
|123
|Oregon
|6
|0
|208
|80
|9
|0
|318
|142
|Ohio St.
|5
|1
|190
|76
|8
|1
|347
|96
|Penn St.
|4
|1
|122
|81
|7
|1
|246
|120
|Iowa
|4
|3
|197
|141
|6
|4
|294
|182
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|175
|158
|6
|4
|267
|177
|Illinois
|3
|3
|135
|164
|6
|3
|233
|190
|Michigan
|3
|3
|119
|151
|5
|4
|189
|210
|Washington
|3
|3
|128
|135
|5
|4
|212
|171
|Wisconsin
|3
|3
|161
|124
|5
|4
|226
|193
|UCLA
|3
|4
|136
|193
|4
|5
|169
|240
|Nebraska
|2
|4
|110
|152
|5
|4
|212
|172
|Rutgers
|2
|4
|113
|170
|5
|4
|232
|217
|Michigan St.
|2
|4
|103
|184
|4
|5
|178
|217
|Northwestern
|2
|4
|109
|158
|4
|5
|173
|197
|Southern Cal
|2
|5
|200
|180
|4
|5
|275
|200
|Maryland
|1
|4
|114
|182
|4
|4
|229
|222
|Purdue
|0
|6
|85
|236
|1
|8
|162
|340
___
Friday’s Games
UCLA 20, Iowa 17
Saturday’s Games
Rutgers 26, Minnesota 19
Ohio St. 45, Purdue 0
Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Washington at Penn St., 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15
UCLA at Washington, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Ohio St. at Northwestern, Noon
Michigan St. at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.
Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Oregon at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Richmond
|5
|0
|151
|81
|7
|2
|259
|165
|Delaware
|5
|1
|189
|132
|8
|1
|315
|171
|Rhode Island
|5
|1
|175
|128
|8
|2
|254
|235
|Stony Brook
|5
|1
|190
|132
|8
|2
|279
|211
|Villanova
|5
|1
|128
|95
|8
|2
|224
|163
|New Hampshire
|4
|2
|134
|101
|6
|4
|226
|212
|William & Mary
|3
|3
|205
|151
|6
|4
|329
|243
|Maine
|3
|3
|164
|172
|5
|5
|245
|301
|Towson
|3
|3
|148
|152
|5
|5
|234
|263
|Elon
|3
|3
|168
|162
|4
|6
|243
|265
|Hampton
|2
|4
|175
|180
|5
|5
|300
|258
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|4
|203
|177
|4
|6
|373
|322
|Campbell
|1
|4
|102
|137
|3
|6
|208
|280
|Albany (NY)
|1
|5
|92
|164
|3
|7
|177
|285
|Bryant
|0
|6
|121
|227
|2
|8
|223
|370
|NC A&T
|0
|6
|64
|218
|1
|9
|153
|394
___
Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire 33, Monmouth (NJ) 20
Elon 40, William & Mary 36
Stony Brook 24, Albany (NY) 6
Villanova 31, NC A&T 3
Towson 27, Hampton 10
Delaware 24, Rhode Island 21
Maine 38, Bryant 26
Richmond at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Villanova at Monmouth (NJ), Noon
NC A&T at Towson, Noon
Stony Brook at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Bryant at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Campbell at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Hampton, 1 p.m.
Maine at Elon, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Kentucky
|4
|0
|155
|66
|6
|2
|232
|171
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|0
|190
|78
|5
|3
|309
|226
|Sam Houston St.
|4
|1
|105
|73
|7
|2
|224
|184
|Liberty
|4
|2
|171
|133
|6
|2
|247
|181
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|3
|105
|90
|3
|5
|170
|160
|FIU
|2
|3
|103
|94
|3
|6
|224
|224
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|4
|113
|194
|3
|7
|172
|340
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|3
|70
|132
|1
|7
|119
|249
|New Mexico St.
|1
|4
|94
|179
|2
|6
|157
|293
|UTEP
|1
|5
|101
|168
|1
|8
|149
|262
___
Saturday’s Games
Liberty 37, Middle Tennessee 17
Kennesaw St. at UTEP, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Louisiana Tech, 4:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, Noon
Liberty at Umass, Noon
FIU at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Texas A&M, 7:45 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|214
|222
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|165
|215
___
Saturday’s Games
LIU Brooklyn 28, Sacred Heart 7
Saturday, Nov. 16
Sacred Heart at Merrimack, Noon
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|4
|1
|141
|129
|7
|1
|222
|172
|Harvard
|4
|1
|168
|97
|7
|1
|266
|154
|Columbia
|3
|2
|97
|94
|5
|3
|169
|140
|Yale
|2
|3
|163
|148
|5
|3
|262
|224
|Penn
|2
|3
|149
|151
|4
|4
|229
|218
|Brown
|2
|3
|133
|172
|3
|5
|215
|259
|Cornell
|2
|3
|186
|186
|3
|5
|254
|279
|Princeton
|1
|4
|111
|171
|2
|6
|168
|253
___
Friday’s Games
Dartmouth 26, Princeton 17
Saturday’s Games
Yale 56, Brown 34
Harvard 26, Columbia 6
Penn 67, Cornell 49
Saturday, Nov. 16
Princeton at Yale, Noon
Columbia at Brown, Noon
Harvard at Penn, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Cornell, 1 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|4
|1
|165
|81
|6
|3
|241
|186
|Bowling Green
|4
|1
|125
|82
|5
|4
|240
|189
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|1
|161
|92
|5
|4
|209
|180
|W. Michigan
|4
|1
|207
|170
|5
|4
|300
|312
|Toledo
|3
|2
|113
|125
|6
|3
|262
|201
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|151
|160
|5
|4
|218
|261
|E. Michigan
|2
|3
|153
|159
|5
|4
|263
|237
|N. Illinois
|2
|3
|108
|96
|5
|4
|229
|169
|Ball St.
|2
|3
|159
|167
|3
|6
|222
|350
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|4
|116
|168
|3
|6
|229
|281
|Akron
|1
|4
|109
|153
|2
|7
|170
|324
|Kent St.
|0
|5
|95
|209
|0
|9
|136
|414
___
Tuesday’s Games
Bowling Green 23, Cent. Michigan 13
Miami (Ohio) 27, Ball St. 21
Wednesday’s Games
N. Illinois 42, W. Michigan 28
Ohio 41, Kent St. 0
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Akron at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|2
|0
|93
|56
|6
|2
|245
|188
|NC Central
|2
|1
|74
|41
|6
|3
|313
|189
|Morgan St.
|2
|1
|81
|81
|5
|5
|250
|205
|Howard
|1
|1
|58
|21
|4
|5
|200
|215
|Norfolk St.
|1
|2
|68
|95
|3
|7
|187
|269
|Delaware St.
|0
|3
|63
|143
|1
|9
|183
|356
___
Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. 36, Delaware St. 28
SC State at Howard, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15
Howard at NC Central, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Delaware St. at Norfolk St., Noon
SC State at Morgan St., 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|6
|0
|221
|64
|9
|1
|378
|157
|Missouri St.
|6
|0
|271
|149
|8
|2
|388
|258
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|1
|223
|59
|8
|2
|353
|130
|South Dakota
|5
|1
|236
|67
|7
|2
|336
|100
|Illinois St.
|4
|2
|156
|150
|7
|3
|262
|248
|Indiana St.
|3
|3
|121
|191
|4
|6
|189
|307
|North Dakota
|2
|4
|198
|197
|5
|5
|321
|294
|Youngstown St.
|2
|5
|172
|242
|3
|8
|290
|392
|S. Illinois
|1
|5
|97
|202
|3
|7
|197
|326
|N. Iowa
|0
|6
|97
|236
|2
|8
|159
|323
|Murray St.
|0
|7
|137
|372
|1
|9
|213
|450
___
Saturday’s Games
S. Illinois 37, Youngstown St. 33
Missouri St. 59, Murray St. 31
South Dakota 49, Indiana St. 0
Illinois St. 31, N. Iowa 9
S. Dakota St. 38, North Dakota 7
Saturday, Nov. 16
N. Iowa at Youngstown St., Noon
South Dakota at North Dakota, 1 p.m.
Illinois St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Murray St. at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m.
S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Missouri St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|4
|0
|175
|85
|7
|1
|366
|205
|Colorado St.
|4
|0
|107
|64
|6
|3
|212
|217
|UNLV
|2
|1
|133
|77
|6
|2
|329
|187
|San Jose St.
|3
|2
|110
|116
|5
|3
|235
|204
|Fresno St.
|3
|2
|129
|132
|5
|4
|250
|217
|Hawaii
|2
|2
|86
|88
|4
|5
|193
|198
|New Mexico
|3
|3
|195
|202
|4
|6
|334
|383
|San Diego St.
|2
|2
|94
|125
|3
|6
|196
|242
|Wyoming
|2
|3
|143
|142
|2
|7
|194
|285
|Utah St.
|1
|3
|136
|187
|2
|6
|222
|332
|Nevada
|0
|4
|86
|131
|3
|7
|246
|286
|Air Force
|0
|4
|76
|121
|1
|7
|110
|212
___
Friday’s Games
New Mexico 21, San Diego St. 16
Saturday’s Games
San Jose St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
Nevada at Boise St., 8 p.m.
UNLV at Hawaii, 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at Air Force, 9:45 p.m.
Utah St. at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15
Wyoming at Colorado St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Hawaii at Utah St., 3 p.m.
Oregon St. at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Boise St. at San Jose St., 7 p.m.
Washington St. at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|5
|0
|195
|92
|7
|2
|268
|222
|Robert Morris
|4
|1
|144
|104
|6
|4
|215
|194
|CCSU
|4
|1
|131
|95
|5
|5
|243
|242
|Wagner
|2
|2
|70
|52
|4
|6
|182
|215
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|2
|107
|120
|3
|7
|204
|271
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|4
|61
|96
|3
|6
|122
|184
|Stonehill
|0
|5
|65
|162
|1
|8
|144
|313
___
Saturday’s Games
Mercyhurst 66, Lincoln University (CA) 0
Duquesne 31, Robert Morris 6
LIU Brooklyn 28, Sacred Heart 7
CCSU 21, Stonehill 17
Saturday, Nov. 16
Wagner at Duquesne, Noon
Robert Morris at CCSU, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Stonehill at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1
|305
|215
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|219
|235
___
Saturday’s Games
San Jose St. at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Washington St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Oregon St. at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Washington St. at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|3
|1
|121
|70
|6
|3
|255
|200
|Bucknell
|3
|1
|107
|97
|5
|5
|260
|288
|Holy Cross
|3
|1
|98
|61
|4
|6
|257
|239
|Georgetown
|2
|2
|72
|101
|5
|4
|197
|218
|Lafayette
|2
|3
|91
|115
|5
|5
|251
|242
|Colgate
|1
|3
|79
|107
|2
|8
|191
|285
|Fordham
|1
|4
|105
|122
|1
|9
|180
|331
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh 10, Holy Cross 7
Lafayette 21, Colgate 20
Bucknell 28, Fordham 27
Saturday, Nov. 16
Bucknell at Holy Cross, Noon
Colgate at Lehigh, Noon
Stonehill at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Fordham, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Drake
|6
|0
|144
|83
|7
|1
|182
|157
|Butler
|4
|2
|189
|122
|8
|2
|364
|146
|San Diego
|4
|2
|159
|114
|6
|3
|236
|183
|Morehead St.
|4
|2
|86
|96
|6
|4
|166
|214
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|4
|2
|175
|127
|5
|5
|222
|256
|Davidson
|4
|3
|256
|222
|6
|4
|371
|294
|Dayton
|3
|3
|107
|100
|5
|4
|187
|141
|Presbyterian
|2
|4
|151
|129
|4
|6
|265
|248
|Valparaiso
|1
|4
|56
|124
|3
|6
|139
|258
|Marist
|1
|6
|125
|229
|1
|9
|167
|350
|Stetson
|0
|5
|130
|232
|2
|7
|213
|318
___
Saturday’s Games
San Diego 16, Dayton 10
Davidson 31, Morehead St. 14
Marist 40, Stetson 31
Drake 22, St. Thomas (Minn.) 19
Butler 24, Valparaiso 17
Saturday, Nov. 16
Valparaiso at Dayton, Noon
Presbyterian at Marist, Noon
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Butler, 1 p.m.
Morehead St. at Drake, 1 p.m.
Stetson at San Diego, 4 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|5
|1
|183
|132
|7
|1
|265
|138
|Texas A&M
|5
|1
|187
|138
|7
|2
|278
|191
|Texas
|4
|1
|160
|87
|8
|1
|350
|109
|Tennessee
|4
|1
|114
|86
|7
|1
|305
|99
|LSU
|3
|1
|122
|107
|6
|2
|262
|182
|Mississippi
|3
|2
|159
|97
|7
|2
|379
|119
|Alabama
|3
|2
|154
|123
|6
|2
|301
|149
|Vanderbilt
|3
|2
|128
|112
|6
|3
|273
|189
|Missouri
|2
|2
|61
|119
|6
|2
|222
|143
|South Carolina
|3
|3
|171
|125
|5
|3
|244
|151
|Arkansas
|3
|3
|159
|171
|5
|4
|297
|237
|Florida
|2
|4
|167
|187
|4
|5
|253
|248
|Oklahoma
|1
|4
|68
|141
|5
|4
|228
|189
|Auburn
|1
|5
|96
|130
|3
|6
|228
|173
|Kentucky
|1
|6
|99
|181
|3
|6
|171
|187
|Mississippi St.
|0
|5
|121
|213
|2
|7
|262
|311
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas 49, Florida 17
Georgia at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Alabama at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Missouri, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Texas at Arkansas, Noon
Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.
Murray St. at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m.
Mercer at Alabama, 2 p.m.
LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Missouri at South Carolina, 4:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Texas A&M, 7:45 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|6
|1
|220
|147
|9
|1
|348
|166
|Chattanooga
|5
|2
|194
|90
|6
|4
|263
|213
|ETSU
|4
|2
|154
|127
|6
|4
|294
|217
|W. Carolina
|4
|2
|196
|155
|5
|5
|292
|280
|Wofford
|3
|4
|99
|146
|5
|5
|167
|213
|Samford
|2
|3
|134
|114
|3
|5
|182
|204
|The Citadel
|2
|5
|118
|171
|4
|6
|214
|215
|Furman
|1
|4
|77
|149
|2
|7
|169
|290
|VMI
|1
|5
|60
|153
|1
|9
|112
|320
___
Saturday’s Games
ETSU 24, W. Carolina 21
Mercer 34, VMI 0
Chattanooga 31, The Citadel 7
Wofford 19, Furman 13
Tennessee Tech at Samford, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Furman at ETSU, Noon
VMI at W. Carolina, 1 p.m.
The Citadel at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Samford at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.
Mercer at Alabama, 2 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|4
|0
|164
|78
|7
|2
|338
|207
|SE Louisiana
|5
|1
|184
|100
|6
|5
|255
|288
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|2
|216
|107
|6
|3
|361
|149
|Lamar
|2
|2
|118
|87
|5
|4
|224
|202
|Nicholls
|2
|2
|66
|102
|4
|5
|228
|212
|McNeese St.
|2
|3
|117
|124
|5
|5
|241
|249
|Houston Christian
|1
|3
|76
|159
|3
|6
|205
|329
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|3
|74
|102
|1
|8
|165
|286
|Northwestern St.
|0
|5
|48
|204
|0
|10
|117
|448
___
Saturday’s Games
SE Louisiana 41, Northwestern St. 0
Nicholls at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
Lamar at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M Commerce, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Houston Christian at Texas A&M Commerce, 2 p.m.
McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 2 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Nicholls at Lamar, 4 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|5
|0
|201
|93
|7
|2
|326
|186
|Alabama St.
|4
|1
|141
|102
|5
|3
|196
|148
|Florida A&M
|3
|1
|125
|82
|5
|3
|192
|213
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|3
|94
|150
|2
|7
|167
|326
|Alabama A&M
|1
|3
|133
|109
|3
|5
|225
|264
|MVSU
|0
|5
|85
|168
|0
|9
|128
|362
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern U.
|4
|1
|108
|101
|5
|4
|179
|216
|Alcorn St.
|3
|2
|128
|109
|4
|5
|183
|254
|Prairie View
|2
|3
|103
|129
|4
|5
|202
|283
|Texas Southern
|2
|3
|112
|143
|3
|5
|164
|242
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|3
|108
|148
|3
|6
|226
|315
|Grambling St.
|1
|4
|118
|122
|4
|5
|241
|230
___
Saturday’s Games
Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Southern U., 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
MVSU at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Grambling St. at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
MVSU at Florida A&M, 1 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia Southern
|4
|1
|143
|135
|6
|3
|263
|274
|Marshall
|3
|1
|138
|104
|5
|3
|238
|207
|Old Dominion
|3
|2
|149
|120
|4
|5
|229
|227
|James Madison
|2
|2
|104
|71
|6
|2
|280
|141
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|3
|138
|172
|5
|4
|285
|283
|Appalachian St.
|2
|4
|160
|218
|4
|5
|239
|313
|Georgia St.
|0
|4
|81
|127
|2
|6
|180
|249
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|0
|114
|78
|7
|1
|262
|177
|Arkansas St.
|3
|1
|105
|116
|5
|3
|192
|251
|Texas State
|3
|2
|148
|90
|5
|4
|298
|198
|South Alabama
|3
|2
|165
|92
|4
|5
|320
|223
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|3
|129
|161
|5
|4
|194
|232
|Troy
|1
|4
|104
|134
|2
|7
|202
|250
|Southern Miss.
|0
|4
|77
|137
|1
|7
|143
|271
___
Thursday’s Games
Coastal Carolina 38, Appalachian St. 24
Saturday’s Games
Texas State 38, Louisiana-Monroe 17
Marshall at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Georgia St. at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Louisiana-Monroe at Auburn, 12:45 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Marshall, 1 p.m.
James Madison at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.
Troy at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Georgia St., 5 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Texas State, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tarleton St.
|5
|1
|186
|106
|8
|2
|286
|225
|Abilene Christian
|5
|1
|230
|180
|6
|3
|329
|281
|E. Kentucky
|4
|2
|143
|137
|6
|4
|223
|244
|S. Utah
|3
|2
|160
|121
|4
|5
|236
|256
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|3
|182
|175
|6
|4
|337
|253
|Austin Peay
|3
|3
|115
|140
|4
|5
|191
|249
|North Alabama
|3
|3
|182
|147
|3
|7
|242
|291
|Utah Tech
|1
|5
|102
|219
|1
|9
|154
|399
|West Georgia
|0
|7
|134
|209
|3
|7
|301
|263
___
Saturday’s Games
E. Kentucky 31, Cent. Arkansas 24
Tarleton St. 38, West Georgia 21
North Alabama at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
West Georgia at Utah Tech, 4 p.m.
S. Utah at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|7
|1
|293
|97
|Uconn
|6
|3
|286
|190
|Umass
|2
|7
|173
|285
___
Saturday’s Games
Uconn at UAB, 2:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Liberty at Umass, Noon
Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
